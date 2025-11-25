Who Is Shailene Woodley? Shailene Diann Woodley is an American actress known for her authentic, emotionally resonant performances and commitment to environmental advocacy. She often selects roles that challenge conventional narratives. Her breakout moment arrived in 2011 with the film The Descendants, where her layered portrayal of Alexandra King earned critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. This early success solidified her place as a compelling talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Shailene Diann Woodley Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Education Simi Valley High School Father Lonnie Woodley Mother Lori Woodley Siblings Tanner Woodley

Early Life and Education Born in San Bernardino, California, Shailene Woodley grew up in Simi Valley, with her father Lonnie, a former school principal, and her mother Lori, a school counselor. She developed an early interest in acting. Woodley attended Simi Valley High School, balancing auditions with academics, and later considered studying interior design at New York University before her acting career became a full-time pursuit.

Notable Relationships Shailene Woodley’s dating life has drawn public attention, including a significant engagement to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2020 to 2022. Earlier, she was linked to Australian-Fijian rugby player Ben Volavola. Woodley recently ended a relationship with French actor Lucas Bravo in September 2025 and has no children. She is currently publicly single.

Career Highlights Shailene Woodley’s film career launched with the critically acclaimed role of Alexandra King in the 2011 movie The Descendants, earning her an Independent Spirit Award. She further cemented her status by leading The Divergent Series trilogy, which grossed hundreds of millions worldwide. Beyond acting, Woodley is a passionate environmental activist, co-founding the nonprofit organization All It Takes to promote youth leadership and environmental education. She also serves as a Greenpeace Oceans Ambassador. To date, Woodley has garnered multiple accolades, including a Cannes Film Festival Trophée Chopard, a Golden Globe nomination, and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her work in the HBO series Big Little Lies.