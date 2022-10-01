There are two of us behind the name VistulArt - Dagmara and Dariusz, working together, avant-garde self-taught artists from Warsaw, Poland. As an artistic duo, we create unconventional works “painted” only with sewing thread. It is also no secret that offstage, in private life we’re a couple too. Art was actually one of the things that brought us to each other over 14 years ago and got us where we’re now.

Each of our works is created with only three fixed components: a plywood board, several hundred steel nails placed along its edges, and miles of crossing thread in various colors, types, and thicknesses drawn between them. We don’t use any painting techniques, only and exclusively the thread is responsible for creating the entire picture.

#1

Elvis Presley - One Of The Most Significant Cultural Icons Of The 20th Century

Elvis Presley - One Of The Most Significant Cultural Icons Of The 20th Century

Plywood, 60cm/23.5" diameter
6000 connections
2.6km/1.6miles
2 types/colors of the thread

To design the paintings, we use our own methods and proprietary digital tools developed from the ground up by Dariusz. It took nearly two years of work to consider ourselves ready to lay our artwork before the public.
#2

The String Scream

The String Scream

70x40 cm/27.5x15.7"
13400 connections
5.5 km/3.4miles of the thread
24 types/colors of the thread
356 nails

Inspired by E. Munch's painting, 1893.

#3

Pythia, The Oracle Of Delphi

Pythia, The Oracle Of Delphi

40x70 cm/15,7x27.5"
15000 connections
5,5 km/3,4 miles of the thread
32 types/colors of the thread
356 nails

Inspired by J. Malczewski's painting, 1917.

Our string works can be defined as contemporary art on the borderline of new media and algorithmic art. To create it, we use a little-known technique called photorealistic and colorful string art. The lack of available know-how, ready-to-use tools and the consequent need to develop one's own methods make this kind of string art a demanding and labor-intensive technique that only a few artists in the world have mastered.

We hope our thread paintings will evoke pleasant emotions and people will enjoy our string art as much as we enjoy creating it. And remember! It’s only the thread, no paint, ink, dye, etc.!
#4

The String-Art Portrait Of Marlon Brando As Don Vito Corleone, From The Great Movie "The Godfather" (1972)

The String-Art Portrait Of Marlon Brando As Don Vito Corleone, From The Great Movie "The Godfather" (1972)

Plywood, 60cm/23.5" diameter
12600 connections
6 km/3,7 miles of the thread
24 types/colors of the thread
256 nails

#5

String Portrait Of A Polish Historical Figure, Jan Zamoyski

String Portrait Of A Polish Historical Figure, Jan Zamoyski

40x70 cm/27,5x15,7"
15000 connections
5.7 km/3,5 miles of the thread
28 types/colors of the thread
356 nails

#6

String Portrait Of Tamara De Lempicka

String Portrait Of Tamara De Lempicka

60 cm/23.5" diameter
15000 connections
7 km/4,3 miles of the thread
31 types/colors of the thread
256 nails

The artwork is made from an old, black-and-white artist's photo.

#7

String L’éclat

String L'éclat

60 cm/23.5" diameter
13660 connections
6,1 km/3.8 miles
19 types/colors of the thread
256 nails

Inspired by T. de Lempicka's painting, 1932.

#8

Mademoiselle Poum Rachou

Mademoiselle Poum Rachou

40x70 cm/15,7x27.5"
14000 connections
5.2 km/3.2 miles of the thread
34 types/colors of the thread
356 nails

Inspired by T. de Lempicka's painting, 1933.

#9

String Venus

String Venus

80 cm/31.5" diameter
11000 connections
6,5 km/4 miles of the thread
8 types/colors of the thread
300 nails

Inspired by S. Botticelli's most famous painting, the mid-1480s.

#10

Blue-Eyed Cat

Blue-Eyed Cat

60x60cm/23.5x23,5"
15000 connections
6.4 km/4miles of the thread
27 types/colors of the thread
356 nails

#11

Nike

Nike

Plywood 60x60cm /23,6x23,6"
388 nails
15000 connections
6,9 km/4,3 miles of the thread
23 types/colors of the thread

The artwork was inspired by the work of Jacek Malczewski, the great Polish symbolist painter. The portrait entitled "Nike of the Legions" was painted in 1916.
In Greek mythology, Nike was a goddess who personified victory in any field including war, athletics and art.

#12

La Sagesse

La Sagesse

Plywood, 60cm/23.5" diameter
11300 connections
5,1km/3.2miles
16 types/colors of the thread

The artwork was inspired by the great Polish Art Deco painter, Tamara Łempicka and one of her paintings, "La Sagesse", 1940-41.

#13

Portrait Of The Fiancée

Portrait Of The Fiancée

Plywood, 60cm/23.5" diameter
13900 connections
6,3km/3.9 miles
15 types/colors of the thread

The artwork was inspired by the painting "Portrait of the Fiancée", 1887 by the great Polish symbolist painter who is one of the most revered painters of Poland.

#14

String Art Artwork Inspired By The Portrait Of Leontyna Gogulska By Jacek Malczewski

String Art Artwork Inspired By The Portrait Of Leontyna Gogulska By Jacek Malczewski

Plywood, 60x60cm/23.5x23,5"
388 nails
15.000 connections
6,7 km/ 4,2miles of the thread
29 types/colors of the thread

According to Gogulska's family, Malczewski himself wanted to paint the portrait because she was reminding him of his beloved mother, who died in 1898.

#15

Saint Moritz

Saint Moritz

Plywood, 60cm/23.5" diameter
14000 connections
6.6 km/ 4,1 miles of the thread
20 types/colors of the thread
256 nails

Inspired by an artwork entitled "Saint Moritz", painted in 1929 by Tamara de Lempicka, the great Art Deco diva and one of our favorite Polish artists.

#16

John Paul II, The Second-Longest-Serving Pope In Modern History

John Paul II, The Second-Longest-Serving Pope In Modern History

60cm/23.5" diameter
13300 connections
5,8km/3.6miles
15 types/colors of the thread

#17

Red Rose In Full Bloom

Red Rose In Full Bloom

40x70 cm/15.7"x27.5"
15000 connections
5 km/3.1 miles of the thread
17 types/colors of the thread
356 nails

#18

String Enchantment

String Enchantment

70x40 cm/27,5x15,7"
15000 connections
5,7 km/3,5 miles of the thread
36 types/colors of the thread
356 nails

Inspired by J. Malczewski's painting, 1906.

#19

Steel M6

Steel M6

60cm/23.5" diameter
12000 connections
5,5 km/3,4 miles of the thread
13 types/colors of the thread
256 nails

#20

String Girlfriends

String Girlfriends

70x40cm/27.5x15,7"
15000 connections
5.9 km/3.7 miles of the thread
19 types/colors of the thread
356 nails

#21

The City Hall Historic Building In Zamość

The City Hall Historic Building In Zamość

70x40cm/27,5x15,7"
15000 connections
5,5 km/3,4 miles of the thread
25 types/colors of the thread
356 nails

#22

String Portrait Of A Couple In Love

String Portrait Of A Couple In Love

40x70 cm/15,7x27.5"
15000 connections
5,5 km/3,4 miles of the thread
29 types/colors of the thread
356 nails

#23

Printed Circuit Board

Printed Circuit Board

60 cm/23.5" diameter
9500 connections
3,4 km/2,1 miles of the thread
7 types/colors of the thread
256 nails

#24

Mercedes 300 Sl Gullwing From 1954

Mercedes 300 Sl Gullwing From 1954

70x40cm/27.5x15,7"
15000 connections
6,2 km/3.85 miles of the thread
27 types/colors of the thread
356 nails

