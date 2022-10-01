We Make Avant-Garde “Paintings” Using Only Colorful Thread And Steel Nails (24 Pics)
There are two of us behind the name VistulArt - Dagmara and Dariusz, working together, avant-garde self-taught artists from Warsaw, Poland. As an artistic duo, we create unconventional works “painted” only with sewing thread. It is also no secret that offstage, in private life we’re a couple too. Art was actually one of the things that brought us to each other over 14 years ago and got us where we’re now.
Each of our works is created with only three fixed components: a plywood board, several hundred steel nails placed along its edges, and miles of crossing thread in various colors, types, and thicknesses drawn between them. We don’t use any painting techniques, only and exclusively the thread is responsible for creating the entire picture.
More info: Instagram | vistulart.com | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Elvis Presley - One Of The Most Significant Cultural Icons Of The 20th Century
Plywood, 60cm/23.5" diameter
6000 connections
2.6km/1.6miles
2 types/colors of the thread
To design the paintings, we use our own methods and proprietary digital tools developed from the ground up by Dariusz. It took nearly two years of work to consider ourselves ready to lay our artwork before the public.
The String Scream
70x40 cm/27.5x15.7"
13400 connections
5.5 km/3.4miles of the thread
24 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
Inspired by E. Munch's painting, 1893.
Pythia, The Oracle Of Delphi
40x70 cm/15,7x27.5"
15000 connections
5,5 km/3,4 miles of the thread
32 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
Inspired by J. Malczewski's painting, 1917.
Our string works can be defined as contemporary art on the borderline of new media and algorithmic art. To create it, we use a little-known technique called photorealistic and colorful string art. The lack of available know-how, ready-to-use tools and the consequent need to develop one's own methods make this kind of string art a demanding and labor-intensive technique that only a few artists in the world have mastered.
We hope our thread paintings will evoke pleasant emotions and people will enjoy our string art as much as we enjoy creating it. And remember! It’s only the thread, no paint, ink, dye, etc.!
The String-Art Portrait Of Marlon Brando As Don Vito Corleone, From The Great Movie "The Godfather" (1972)
Plywood, 60cm/23.5" diameter
12600 connections
6 km/3,7 miles of the thread
24 types/colors of the thread
256 nails
String Portrait Of A Polish Historical Figure, Jan Zamoyski
40x70 cm/27,5x15,7"
15000 connections
5.7 km/3,5 miles of the thread
28 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
String Portrait Of Tamara De Lempicka
60 cm/23.5" diameter
15000 connections
7 km/4,3 miles of the thread
31 types/colors of the thread
256 nails
The artwork is made from an old, black-and-white artist's photo.
String L’éclat
60 cm/23.5" diameter
13660 connections
6,1 km/3.8 miles
19 types/colors of the thread
256 nails
Inspired by T. de Lempicka's painting, 1932.
Mademoiselle Poum Rachou
40x70 cm/15,7x27.5"
14000 connections
5.2 km/3.2 miles of the thread
34 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
Inspired by T. de Lempicka's painting, 1933.
String Venus
80 cm/31.5" diameter
11000 connections
6,5 km/4 miles of the thread
8 types/colors of the thread
300 nails
Inspired by S. Botticelli's most famous painting, the mid-1480s.
Blue-Eyed Cat
60x60cm/23.5x23,5"
15000 connections
6.4 km/4miles of the thread
27 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
Nike
Plywood 60x60cm /23,6x23,6"
388 nails
15000 connections
6,9 km/4,3 miles of the thread
23 types/colors of the thread
The artwork was inspired by the work of Jacek Malczewski, the great Polish symbolist painter. The portrait entitled "Nike of the Legions" was painted in 1916.
In Greek mythology, Nike was a goddess who personified victory in any field including war, athletics and art.
La Sagesse
Plywood, 60cm/23.5" diameter
11300 connections
5,1km/3.2miles
16 types/colors of the thread
The artwork was inspired by the great Polish Art Deco painter, Tamara Łempicka and one of her paintings, "La Sagesse", 1940-41.
Portrait Of The Fiancée
Plywood, 60cm/23.5" diameter
13900 connections
6,3km/3.9 miles
15 types/colors of the thread
The artwork was inspired by the painting "Portrait of the Fiancée", 1887 by the great Polish symbolist painter who is one of the most revered painters of Poland.
String Art Artwork Inspired By The Portrait Of Leontyna Gogulska By Jacek Malczewski
Plywood, 60x60cm/23.5x23,5"
388 nails
15.000 connections
6,7 km/ 4,2miles of the thread
29 types/colors of the thread
According to Gogulska's family, Malczewski himself wanted to paint the portrait because she was reminding him of his beloved mother, who died in 1898.
Saint Moritz
Plywood, 60cm/23.5" diameter
14000 connections
6.6 km/ 4,1 miles of the thread
20 types/colors of the thread
256 nails
Inspired by an artwork entitled "Saint Moritz", painted in 1929 by Tamara de Lempicka, the great Art Deco diva and one of our favorite Polish artists.
John Paul II, The Second-Longest-Serving Pope In Modern History
60cm/23.5" diameter
13300 connections
5,8km/3.6miles
15 types/colors of the thread
Red Rose In Full Bloom
40x70 cm/15.7"x27.5"
15000 connections
5 km/3.1 miles of the thread
17 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
String Enchantment
70x40 cm/27,5x15,7"
15000 connections
5,7 km/3,5 miles of the thread
36 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
Inspired by J. Malczewski's painting, 1906.
Steel M6
60cm/23.5" diameter
12000 connections
5,5 km/3,4 miles of the thread
13 types/colors of the thread
256 nails
String Girlfriends
70x40cm/27.5x15,7"
15000 connections
5.9 km/3.7 miles of the thread
19 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
The City Hall Historic Building In Zamość
70x40cm/27,5x15,7"
15000 connections
5,5 km/3,4 miles of the thread
25 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
String Portrait Of A Couple In Love
40x70 cm/15,7x27.5"
15000 connections
5,5 km/3,4 miles of the thread
29 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
Printed Circuit Board
60 cm/23.5" diameter
9500 connections
3,4 km/2,1 miles of the thread
7 types/colors of the thread
256 nails
Mercedes 300 Sl Gullwing From 1954
70x40cm/27.5x15,7"
15000 connections
6,2 km/3.85 miles of the thread
27 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
Wow, that's creative! I wonder how these are made and how long it does take to make one piece. Do they use a machine to connect the thread, of is this done by hand? 15000 connections would take more than 4 hours when 1 connection is made per second. But I guess nobody can do it at this speed. Certainly not because every thread has to be connected to the right nail to achieve the desired picture, and such attention for precision slows down 'production' speed.
Whoa! And that is a very positive whoa, for sure. Impressive!
Wow, that's creative! I wonder how these are made and how long it does take to make one piece. Do they use a machine to connect the thread, of is this done by hand? 15000 connections would take more than 4 hours when 1 connection is made per second. But I guess nobody can do it at this speed. Certainly not because every thread has to be connected to the right nail to achieve the desired picture, and such attention for precision slows down 'production' speed.
Whoa! And that is a very positive whoa, for sure. Impressive!