There are two of us behind the name VistulArt - Dagmara and Dariusz, working together, avant-garde self-taught artists from Warsaw, Poland. As an artistic duo, we create unconventional works “painted” only with sewing thread. It is also no secret that offstage, in private life we’re a couple too. Art was actually one of the things that brought us to each other over 14 years ago and got us where we’re now.

Each of our works is created with only three fixed components: a plywood board, several hundred steel nails placed along its edges, and miles of crossing thread in various colors, types, and thicknesses drawn between them. We don’t use any painting techniques, only and exclusively the thread is responsible for creating the entire picture.

