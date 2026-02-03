Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Living Out Of A Suitcase For 7 Years Made Me Question Everything Western Society Calls A “Successful” Life
Scenic mountain and city view symbolizing living out of a suitcase and questioning Western society successful life concepts.
User submission
Lifestyle, Travel

Living Out Of A Suitcase For 7 Years Made Me Question Everything Western Society Calls A “Successful” Life

sally.golan Sally Golan Community member
1

26

1

ADVERTISEMENT

I know what you’re thinking, another “digital nomad” story. But no. Well… yes, I am a digital nomad, just not the barefoot-in-Bali kind. I lived out of a suitcase for seven straight years, moving from country to country with no safety net. I’m not a crypto bro or a life coach. I’m an entrepreneur who can’t sit still.

I didn’t just travel, I truly lived in the world. I immersed myself in different cultures, sometimes learned the language, and slowly changed—emotionally and spiritually. From months in southern Turkey to six summers in South Africa and the Greek islands, and time in places like Portugal, Mexico, and Croatia, I learned a few things along the way that I’d like to share with you.

More info: sallygolan.com | Instagram | Facebook

RELATED:

    I think Western society taught us the wrong milestones for success, and the wrong timeline for living our lives

    Woman standing on a hill overlooking a mountain, embracing the experience of living out of a suitcase for years.

    Woman standing on a hill overlooking a mountain, embracing the experience of living out of a suitcase for years.

    Western society teaches us that success is measured by your career, your assets, and whether you are married with children by a socially acceptable age. It also tells us that by thirty we should already know exactly who we are, what we want, and how our lives are supposed to unfold, and preferably in a safe, sensible, and linear way.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wrong. So very, very wrong.

    View from mountain overlooking cityscape and ocean, reflecting life of living out of a suitcase and questioning success.

    Image credits: Tembela Bohle

    I don’t care what the old saying claims, life is not short. It’s long. We are living longer than any generation before us, which means we have time. Time to explore who we really are. Time to make mistakes. Time to change direction. Time to try new things. And time to figure it out by sixty, if that’s what it takes. Not by thirty.

    Buying a house does not equal success. It usually means a mortgage you can barely afford and a long-term commitment to debt owned by a bank. Having children is not for everyone—and please don’t tell me it automatically makes you happy. Fulfillment comes from inner and spiritual alignment, not from ticking off life’s expected milestones. And travel is not a luxury. It’s a necessity. We were not put on this planet to sit still—we were meant to move, explore, and experience the world.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I learned how to clear the noise, and finally listen to what actually matters

    Sunset view over the sea with white buildings, reflecting the feeling of living out of a suitcase for years.

    Sunset view over the sea with white buildings, reflecting the feeling of living out of a suitcase for years.

    Sunset over calm sea and rugged coastline, symbolizing reflection on living out of a suitcase and questioning success.

    Image credits: Ronak Mokashi

    With every country I lived in, something unexpected began to happen. I slowly dropped the weight of material thinking and replaced it with something far more grounding—spiritual awareness. Not religion. Just clarity about what truly matters in life: real community, time in nature, and taking care of your inner world.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It felt like my perception shifted. I became more sensitive to what drains me and what lifts me up—to people, places, experiences, even food. I could feel the difference between what is aligned and what is empty. And once you notice that, it becomes impossible to ignore how much of modern life is designed to keep us distracted, and glued to screens, money, and habits that quietly disconnect us from ourselves. Removing those blocks is where real freedom begins.

    I stopped carrying things and started carrying a lighter life

    Woman overlooking seaside village from balcony, representing the experience of living out of a suitcase and questioning success.

    Woman overlooking seaside village from balcony, representing the experience of living out of a suitcase and questioning success.

    Living out of a suitcase for seven years taught me how little I actually need. When everything you own has to fit into one bag, you become honest with yourself very quickly. It’s just stuff. I stopped spending money on overpriced fashion and status symbols and started spending it on what stays with me, experiences that shape me and memories that don’t expire.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For me, that’s travel. For you, it might be something else. But I can promise you this: things will never give you lasting fulfillment. They offer a quick hit of dopamine and then quietly ask for more of your money, your attention, and your space. Attachment weighs you down. It slows you. It keeps you tied to a life you might not even want anymore.

    Aerial view of a coastal town at sunset, reflecting the lifestyle of living out of a suitcase and questioning success.

    Image credits: James Owen

    What we actually need is simple: food, water, rest, movement, sunlight, and people who truly see us. We don’t need the newest phone to be relevant, and we don’t need the latest trend to move forward in life. The real tragedy isn’t owning less—it’s reaching the end of your life and realizing you never gave yourself permission to live it in your own way.

    I finally understood that my anxiety wasn’t caused by too much pressure, but by a life that wasn’t stimulating my mind enough

    Woman standing on rocky cliff at sunset, embodying the freedom and challenges of living out of a suitcase for years.

    Woman standing on rocky cliff at sunset, embodying the freedom and challenges of living out of a suitcase for years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It took me years of living on the move to notice the pattern. Seven years out of a suitcase rewired the way my mind works—and eventually revealed something I had never considered before: a big part of my anxiety and emotional heaviness wasn’t coming from trauma, failure, or chaos. It was coming from a lack of mental stimulation.

    The human mind is built to stay active. It looks for input, novelty, and challenge—constantly. Even in sleep, it keeps creating stories and processing experience. When it isn’t given something real to engage with, it starts searching for problems instead. Sometimes it manufactures them.

    White rocky coastal cliffs beside clear blue water under a sunny sky representing living out of a suitcase lifestyle.

    Image credits: Josef Panagiotopoulos

    Travel became stimulation in its most intense form. I had to learn new systems, adapt to unfamiliar cultures, solve practical problems daily, meet strangers, and communicate across languages. My brain had no space to drift into imaginary threats or endless digital noise. My mind, my heart, and my inner drive were finally being nourished—and that’s when I began to feel aligned again.

    For me, boredom wasn’t neutral. The cure was simple: meaningful, positive stimulation.

    I learned that the best moments in my life happened when I was far away from a comfort zone

    Aerial view of a city under a blue sky, illustrating living out of a suitcase and questioning successful life.

    Image credits: Jo Kassis

    In most countries, I only had a limited window to stay. Sometimes six months. Sometimes just ninety days. And with that quiet deadline always in the back of my mind, life suddenly moved differently—faster, sharper, and more intentionally. Every place had a clear beginning, a real middle, and an inevitable ending. It felt cinematic, almost dreamlike. Not because it was romantic, but because time mattered.

    When you live without urgency, days blur into each other. Comfort flattens the experience of being alive. There are fewer risks, fewer emotional highs and lows, and very little momentum. Pressure changes that. Growth—real growth—only happens when something is at stake.

    Woman wearing sunglasses overlooking a cityscape, representing living out of a suitcase and questioning successful life.

    I once fell in love in thirty days. Not because it was reckless, but because there was no time for performance. No slow games. No emotional buffering. We were honest, present, and brave with each other, because I was leaving, and because the moment demanded it. The pressure stripped away distraction and hesitation. It created something real.

    Life doesn’t happen in the middle of comfort. It happens at the edge.

    Rocky coastline with waves crashing under clear blue sky, evoking the feeling of living out of a suitcase and questioning success.

    Image credits: Kayahan Uluş

    And no, I’m not telling you to become a digital nomad or suddenly book a one-way ticket. I’m reminding you that life is simpler than we make it. Less accumulation. More experience. Less approval. More truth. Stop letting society define your pace and your priorities. Lean into who you actually are, and give that version of you the space, and the courage, to move faster.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Travel destinations
    travel ideas
    travel tips
    traveling photography

    26

    1

    26

    1

    Sally Golan

    Sally Golan

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    For most people, travel is a temporary escape that provides either restful relaxation or momentary adventure. For me, travel is life itself. I was almost born on a plane and my first solo trip abroad was taken at age 14. Travel is in my genetic code and I couldn’t sit still even if I wanted to. I come from a family of pilots and aeronautical engineers who traveled the globe long before google maps existed. At the risk of sounding like Moana, We were voyagers. I am a voyager.

    Read less »
    Sally Golan

    Sally Golan

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    For most people, travel is a temporary escape that provides either restful relaxation or momentary adventure. For me, travel is life itself. I was almost born on a plane and my first solo trip abroad was taken at age 14. Travel is in my genetic code and I couldn’t sit still even if I wanted to. I come from a family of pilots and aeronautical engineers who traveled the globe long before google maps existed. At the risk of sounding like Moana, We were voyagers. I am a voyager.

    Read less »
    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

    Read less »
    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So is this person independently wealthy? Parents paying for this lifestyle? Just an influencer posting pictures of themself? I don’t understand this post.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So is this person independently wealthy? Parents paying for this lifestyle? Just an influencer posting pictures of themself? I don’t understand this post.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Travel
    Homepage
    Trending
    Travel
    Homepage
    Next in Travel
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT