Woman Gets Revenge On Her Cheating Boyfriend By Catfishing Him And Standing Him Up

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Finding out that you’ve been cheated on can instantly turn your world upside down. If you can’t even trust the one person who is supposed to always have your back, who can you trust?

Well, you can always look out for yourself. And when one woman realized that her boyfriend had been unfaithful, she decided to take matters into her own hands and enact revenge. Below, you’ll find the full story that she posted on Reddit detailing how she taught her ex a lesson, along with some of the replies that amused readers shared.

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This woman was shocked to find out that her boyfriend had been cheating behind her back

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

So instead of confronting him, she decided to get revenge first

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Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Ruan Richard Rodrigues / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Caroline Hernandez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: PaxInDomus

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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The majority of Americans say that they’ve been cheated on by a partner

Nobody wants to believe that their partner could cheat on them. Why would anyone be in a relationship if they thought that the rug could be pulled out from under them any day? But unfortunately, in reality, cheating is far more common than most people realize or would like to admit. No one is immune to it, no matter how kind and loving you think your partner may be.

According to the Survey Center on American Life, 57% of women between the ages of 18 and 29 say that cheating is very or extremely common. Meanwhile, only 44% of men in that age group said the same. But it makes sense when you understand that 58% of women have had a spouse or partner cheat on them, while only 50% of men have been cheated on.

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It can also be difficult to find accurate data about infidelity, as not everyone defines it the same way. A YouGov survey found that the vast majority of Americans agree that sleeping with another person, sending explicit images, sending suggestive messages online, falling in love, kissing another person, lying about spending time with another person, forming an intense emotional bond, and holding hands can be considered cheating.

However, people were more split when it came to whether or not flirting with another person and sharing your most private thoughts and feelings with another person should be considered cheating.

Unsurprisingly, 71% of people who have been unfaithful towards their partner hoped that they wouldn’t find out about their behavior. But the truth has a way of coming out, and relationships aren’t always strong enough to survive infidelity.

Image credits: Keira Burton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Sometimes it’s better to pull the plug than try to repair a relationship after infidelity

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Over one-third of American men who say they’ve cheated in a relationship also say that they’ve been broken up with because of it. Nearly a quarter of women who have cheated said the same.

Trying to repair a relationship following infidelity certainly isn’t easy. BetterHelp notes that it can create trust issues, cause PTSD-like symptoms, and severely impact the self-esteem of the partner who has been betrayed. After finding out that they’ve been cheated on, it’s natural for a person to feel a mix of anger, heartbreak, confusion, and a profound sense of loss.

As painful as it may be to break up, it’s sometimes better to move on than to stay with someone who has betrayed your trust. Grief Recovery Center says that the relationship has run its course if the partner who cheated isn’t apologetic or won’t take accountability for their actions.

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If they’re not committed to improving the relationship, if they won’t be honest about their actions, or if they minimize their partner’s feelings, those are red flags. It will take a lot of work from both partners to repair the relationship, and if they’re not willing to do so, it’ll be wise to simply cut it off.

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We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman’s revenge was brilliant, or did she take it a little too far? Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda featuring revenge on a cheater, look no further than right here.

Many readers applauded the author for her brilliant revenge

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