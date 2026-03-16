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Woman Gets Revenge On Her Cheating Boyfriend By Catfishing Him And Standing Him Up
Man lying in bed smiling at phone screen, illustrating set up cheating boyfriend with fake dates concept.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Gets Revenge On Her Cheating Boyfriend By Catfishing Him And Standing Him Up

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Finding out that you’ve been cheated on can instantly turn your world upside down. If you can’t even trust the one person who is supposed to always have your back, who can you trust? 

Well, you can always look out for yourself. And when one woman realized that her boyfriend had been unfaithful, she decided to take matters into her own hands and enact revenge. Below, you’ll find the full story that she posted on Reddit detailing how she taught her ex a lesson, along with some of the replies that amused readers shared.

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    This woman was shocked to find out that her boyfriend had been cheating behind her back

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So instead of confronting him, she decided to get revenge first

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    Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Ruan Richard Rodrigues / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Caroline Hernandez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: PaxInDomus

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    The majority of Americans say that they’ve been cheated on by a partner

    Nobody wants to believe that their partner could cheat on them. Why would anyone be in a relationship if they thought that the rug could be pulled out from under them any day? But unfortunately, in reality, cheating is far more common than most people realize or would like to admit. No one is immune to it, no matter how kind and loving you think your partner may be.

    According to the Survey Center on American Life, 57% of women between the ages of 18 and 29 say that cheating is very or extremely common. Meanwhile, only 44% of men in that age group said the same. But it makes sense when you understand that 58% of women have had a spouse or partner cheat on them, while only 50% of men have been cheated on.

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    It can also be difficult to find accurate data about infidelity, as not everyone defines it the same way. A YouGov survey found that the vast majority of Americans agree that sleeping with another person, sending explicit images, sending suggestive messages online, falling in love, kissing another person, lying about spending time with another person, forming an intense emotional bond, and holding hands can be considered cheating.

    However, people were more split when it came to whether or not flirting with another person and sharing your most private thoughts and feelings with another person should be considered cheating.

    Unsurprisingly, 71% of people who have been unfaithful towards their partner hoped that they wouldn’t find out about their behavior. But the truth has a way of coming out, and relationships aren’t always strong enough to survive infidelity. 

    Image credits: Keira Burton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Sometimes it’s better to pull the plug than try to repair a relationship after infidelity

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    Over one-third of American men who say they’ve cheated in a relationship also say that they’ve been broken up with because of it. Nearly a quarter of women who have cheated said the same. 

    Trying to repair a relationship following infidelity certainly isn’t easy. BetterHelp notes that it can create trust issues, cause PTSD-like symptoms, and severely impact the self-esteem of the partner who has been betrayed. After finding out that they’ve been cheated on, it’s natural for a person to feel a mix of anger, heartbreak, confusion, and a profound sense of loss.

    As painful as it may be to break up, it’s sometimes better to move on than to stay with someone who has betrayed your trust. Grief Recovery Center says that the relationship has run its course if the partner who cheated isn’t apologetic or won’t take accountability for their actions.

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    If they’re not committed to improving the relationship, if they won’t be honest about their actions, or if they minimize their partner’s feelings, those are red flags. It will take a lot of work from both partners to repair the relationship, and if they’re not willing to do so, it’ll be wise to simply cut it off.  

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    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman’s revenge was brilliant, or did she take it a little too far? Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda featuring revenge on a cheater, look no further than right here.

    Many readers applauded the author for her brilliant revenge

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    What do you think ?
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    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone else clapping, or just me?

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
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    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everybody clapped.

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    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a shame they broke up, they sounded like a perfect match: they're both completely unhinged!

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    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone else clapping, or just me?

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everybody clapped.

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    reply
    Load More Replies...
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a shame they broke up, they sounded like a perfect match: they're both completely unhinged!

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