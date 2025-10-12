Woman Gets Pro Revenge On Cheating Boyfriend, People Applaud Her Online

ADVERTISEMENT

What would you do if you spotted your partner’s profile on a dating app? Confront them? Break up with them? Set up a profile of your own?

One woman has left the internet in stitches for the way she handled her philandering man. In what’s being hailed as the “most iconic revenge,” she cooked up the perfect plan to beat her boyfriend at his own game. After finding him on Hinge, she roped in a few friends, set up a fake account and waited patiently before luring him to a “date” an hour out of town. What happened next is classic…

The entire catfishing saga has been revealed in a hilarious episode of the It’s A Girl Thing podcast on Instagram. And it’s honestly too good not to share.

RELATED:

Many people cry bitter tears when they find out their partner is cheating

Two women smiling and enjoying drinks while looking at a phone, reflecting woman revenge on cheating boyfriend online.

Share icon

Image credits: Brooke Cagle (not the actual photo)

But not this woman… She cooked up such perfect revenge on her BF that she couldn’t help but laugh

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman’s pro revenge story on cheating boyfriend with friends creating a fake account to catfish him.

Share icon

Text excerpt describing a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend that people applaud online.

Share icon

Text excerpt showing a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend involving a fake catfish meet-up at a pub.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation showing a woman cleverly confronting a catfish, gaining online praise for her pro revenge.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing breakup conversation illustrating woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend praised online.

Share icon

Text message conversation showing friends laughing and reacting to a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend story.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman sharing pro revenge story on cheating boyfriend, smiling and speaking into microphone during a casual podcast session.

Share icon

Image source: girlthingpod

Here’s the Instagram video, and we’ll forgive you if you laugh while watching it

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT