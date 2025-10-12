Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Gets Pro Revenge On Cheating Boyfriend, People Applaud Her Online
Two women smiling and looking at a phone, sharing a moment of pro revenge on cheating boyfriend stories.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Gets Pro Revenge On Cheating Boyfriend, People Applaud Her Online

What would you do if you spotted your partner’s profile on a dating app? Confront them? Break up with them? Set up a profile of your own?

One woman has left the internet in stitches for the way she handled her philandering man. In what’s being hailed as the “most iconic revenge,” she cooked up the perfect plan to beat her boyfriend at his own game. After finding him on Hinge, she roped in a few friends, set up a fake account and waited patiently before luring him to a “date” an hour out of town. What happened next is classic…

The entire catfishing saga has been revealed in a hilarious episode of the It’s A Girl Thing podcast on Instagram. And it’s honestly too good not to share.

    Many people cry bitter tears when they find out their partner is cheating

    Two women smiling and enjoying drinks while looking at a phone, reflecting woman revenge on cheating boyfriend online.

    Image credits: Brooke Cagle (not the actual photo)

    But not this woman… She cooked up such perfect revenge on her BF that she couldn’t help but laugh

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s pro revenge story on cheating boyfriend with friends creating a fake account to catfish him.

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend that people applaud online.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend involving a fake catfish meet-up at a pub.

    Text message conversation showing a woman cleverly confronting a catfish, gaining online praise for her pro revenge.

    Text excerpt showing breakup conversation illustrating woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend praised online.

    Text message conversation showing friends laughing and reacting to a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend story.

    Woman sharing pro revenge story on cheating boyfriend, smiling and speaking into microphone during a casual podcast session.

    Image source: girlthingpod

    Here’s the Instagram video, and we’ll forgive you if you laugh while watching it

    “Highly skilled in strategic planning and execution”: People praised the girlfriend for a job well done

    Comment on social media supporting women's rights and empowerment in the context of a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend.

    User comment saying this is diabolical and they love it, with 3,788 likes, related to woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend.

    Comment on social media expressing a humorous realization about not being mean enough to men, gaining thousands of likes.

    Comment on social media praising a woman for her pro revenge on cheating boyfriend, with 4737 likes visible.

    Comment from woman sharing her story about getting pro revenge on cheating boyfriend, praised by people online.

    Text message suggesting a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend by catching him with a catfish at a bar.

    Comment from user jesscole88 discussing a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend gaining attention online.

    Comment on social media about cheating boyfriend, highlighting woman’s pro revenge that gained online applause.

    Social media comment praising a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend for preserving her dignity and executing a clean takedown.

    Comment on social media by elliemonstersworld criticizing someone for using photos without permission, highlighting a woman’s pro revenge.

    Screenshot of an online comment stating "Women in male dominated fields" with 1007 likes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend, gaining applause online.

    Social media comment reacting to woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend, sparking online applause and discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend, receiving online applause.

    Comment on social media discussing dating boundaries, relating to woman getting pro revenge on cheating boyfriend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend, with applause emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Legends in response to a story about woman pro revenge on cheating boyfriend.

    Comment on social media by user ninamahinarose_ questioning if friends realize others use dating apps, related to woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment saying He deserved it in response to woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend story.

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting pro revenge on cheating boyfriend with laughing emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend, gaining online applause.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with laughing emoji reacting to a woman's pro revenge story on cheating boyfriend.

    Social media comment saying wow wish I could do the same, related to woman gets pro revenge on cheating boyfriend.

    Comment on social media praising a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend, with a profile picture of a woman in sunglasses and a white top.

    Screenshot of a social media comment asking about photos for creating a catfish dating profile, related to cheating boyfriend revenge.

    Comment on social media post showing support for women in male fields, highlighting empowerment and confidence online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend, gaining online applause.

    Comment from user lizinkaherzova applauding a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend with clapping and laughing emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing a woman’s clever revenge on her cheating boyfriend involving her cat.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend in a men-dominated area.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a woman for her pro revenge on cheating boyfriend, gaining online applause.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a woman’s clever revenge on her cheating boyfriend, gaining online support.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying plot twist men don't care, in a discussion about woman gets pro revenge on cheating boyfriend.

    Social media comment praising woman’s pro revenge on cheating boyfriend, gaining applause and support online.

    Comment from a woman describing her pro revenge on cheating boyfriend by catfishing him with a fake account.

    Comment on social media expressing regret about not taking pro revenge on cheating boyfriend instead of having a conversation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman’s revenge on her cheating boyfriend, praised online by others.

    Cheating
    relationship
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

