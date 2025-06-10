Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Brother-In-Law Walks Out After Host Puts A Spin On Classic Chicken Pot Pie At Family Gathering
Man at family gathering pointing at a plate with a spin on classic chicken pot pie being served.
Family, Relationships

Brother-In-Law Walks Out After Host Puts A Spin On Classic Chicken Pot Pie At Family Gathering

30

8

Family dinners are known for being a blend of fun, laughter, and sometimes, unexpected drama. Maybe it’s a forgotten side dish, a last-minute seating shuffle, or a misunderstood comment, but for one person, the issue came down to a simple recipe twist. 

In this case, a home cook turned to the internet for advice after their brother-in-law took offense to a unique spin on chicken pot pie at a family gathering. The author’s version, made with fresh ingredients, didn’t meet his traditional expectations, leading to a tense confrontation. Keep reading to see how their family reacted to the dish and what the internet had to say.

    Family recipes are often treasured by everyone and hold a special place in our hearts 

    Image credits: Mohamed hamdi / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author turned to the internet for advice after their brother-in-law criticized their beloved chicken pot pie recipe

    Image credits: Olimpia Davies / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Rob Wicks / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Every_Depth_215

    The author later provided more context and details about their recipe

    Busy work schedules and the lure of social media are two of the biggest reasons why quality family time often falls by the wayside

    Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    With busy schedules and endless to-do lists, finding quality time for family has become more challenging than ever. Between work demands, school activities, and other commitments, many families struggle to carve out moments to connect meaningfully.

    An Independent report on a study of 2,000 parents with children at home reveals that work schedules pose the biggest barrier to family time, with 56% of parents stating that their shifts interfere with their ability to spend quality time together. Social media use also plays a role, with 20% of parents feeling it distracts them from family interactions.

    Interestingly, the study also highlighted what families actually consider “quality time.” Eating meals together topped the list at 74%, followed by watching TV together at 66%, and cooking as a group at 46%. These simple activities seem to bring families closer, making room for shared moments amidst their routines.

    To help bridge these gaps, seven in 10 parents surveyed through OnePoll said they actively set aside at least one day each week to gather around the table for a meal. For 67% of families, dinner is the most likely time they come together, a way to wind down and reconnect at the end of a busy day.

    Sundays are the true family feast days, with 44% of households coming together for a cozy group dinner. Saturdays aren’t far behind at 39%, and Fridays bring up a solid 25%, which just goes to show that weekdays are often too jam-packed to squeeze in this special family time.

    Spending time with family comes with a whole mix of perks and, let’s be real, a little bit of drama too

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In the U.S., spending time with family is consistently viewed as one of the most essential aspects of life. According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, Americans overwhelmingly prioritize family time above other personal goals, underscoring its value across all walks of life.

    Beyond shared meals and laughter, family time also has other benefits. It helps strengthen emotional bonds, fostering resilience and support systems that help people navigate life’s ups and downs together.

    Additionally, spending quality time with loved ones also helps younger generations build a strong sense of self-identity. By engaging in shared family activities and traditions, children and teens learn more about themselves and where they come from.

    Of course, no family gathering is complete without a bit of drama. For instance, in this particular case, the author’s brother-in-law was furious over a non-traditional recipe choice during a family event. Do you think he went too far? 

    Many felt the brother-in-law’s behavior was inappropriate and disrespectful to the host

    Some believed both the author and the brother-in-law shared blame for the awkward situation

    A few people online sided with the brother-in-law, saying the author was actually in the wrong

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a brother-in-law walking out after host alters classic chicken pot pie at family gathering.

    30

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Why do people freak out over kale? It must be from seeing the word on the internet. Just like if I serve collard greens. Just say it's spinach and they don't care.

    Spacey Stacey
    Spacey Stacey
    Spacey Stacey
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Back in the day, the only purpose for kale was using it as camouflage in restaurants. They used it to hide the ice cubes and bare spots on those mega salad bars.

    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    It doesn't matter what you're served, you don't ask "WTF is this ?" when you're a guest in someone's house. Frank sounds like a caveman without any manners. He'd never be invited again if it were me - but then I don't have any adult relatives who act like bratty children. The dish sounds a bit different, but I'd try it. As usual the YTAs are completely unhinged. One person said "you can literally break someone's heart if you don't serve what's been promised". 🙄🙄

