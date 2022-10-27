Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)
Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

NAKKAB
Community member

Hi, I am Nakkab. While experiencing contemporary tattooing and Ebru (traditional Turkish marbling), I seek to establish a holistic relationship between “body movements” and surface art. I use traditional marbling techniques to create radical and minimalistic compositions with essential “flows”.

These all-by-hand designs are made using the ink called “ocher” and formed on a liquid called “kitre”. After completing the artwork on the surface of special Ebru paper, I transform the raw product into a unique tattoo design by making them suitable for the muscle and bone anatomy of each individual. Thus, by discovering an organic and consistent language in my works, it is possible to synthesize artistic understandings from different cultures and time periods.

I developed this technique when I was studying Fine Arts, Painting. I am very comfortable and have a fun time in both the designing and tattooing process. On the other hand, I am able to celebrate my culture with contemporary tattooing. It is visually and spiritually satisfying for me, and for collectors.

How it looks on kitre the liquid

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

How it looks on Ebru paper

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

How I transfer it to individual’s body part

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

How it looks tattooed on skin

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Here are some details

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

More details

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

And more works

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Layers of Ebru on the same paper, all done by hand even though it looks digital

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

And more designs, more tattoos. Enjoy

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

NAKKAB
NAKKAB
Author, Community member

I do tattoos and perform humanity

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
