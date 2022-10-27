Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

Hi, I am Nakkab. While experiencing contemporary tattooing and Ebru (traditional Turkish marbling), I seek to establish a holistic relationship between “body movements” and surface art. I use traditional marbling techniques to create radical and minimalistic compositions with essential “flows”.

These all-by-hand designs are made using the ink called “ocher” and formed on a liquid called “kitre”. After completing the artwork on the surface of special Ebru paper, I transform the raw product into a unique tattoo design by making them suitable for the muscle and bone anatomy of each individual. Thus, by discovering an organic and consistent language in my works, it is possible to synthesize artistic understandings from different cultures and time periods.

I developed this technique when I was studying Fine Arts, Painting. I am very comfortable and have a fun time in both the designing and tattooing process. On the other hand, I am able to celebrate my culture with contemporary tattooing. It is visually and spiritually satisfying for me, and for collectors.

How it looks on kitre the liquid

How it looks on Ebru paper

How I transfer it to individual’s body part

How it looks tattooed on skin

Here are some details

More details

And more works

Layers of Ebru on the same paper, all done by hand even though it looks digital

And more designs, more tattoos. Enjoy