Guy Schedules Fourth Hobby Before Breakfast, Partner Counts Minutes Until He Notices Her Existence
Relationships are not an easy job, but we probably don’t have to tell you that. After all, it’s an arrangement between two people with their different personalities – likes, dislikes, quirks, flaws, and all of that—you get it.
As long as those people are willing to put in that work for each other, their relationship is more likely to work out. But if one of them can’t put aside even one day in a long time to hang out… Well, the light at the end of the tunnel doesn’t seem to be bright for the relationship.
While a relationship isn’t the easiest job in the world, it’s a rewarding one
As long as people actually put in the effort, unlike the man from today’s story
The main thing about him is that he has so many hobbies, it’s hard to keep count
Every single day, his schedule is booked with hobbies – one day he climbs, the next day he plays video games, and so on
But this makes him unable to make time for his girlfriend, which drives her mad
The OP’s partner is a man of many hobbies. And he keeps taking on more of them, every time he comes around one he finds interesting. The thing is that, because of these hobbies, sometimes it seems like he forgets that he has a significant other, and he should do something more than watch a movie with them sometimes or be intimate.
Basically, every single day of his schedule is booked with a new hobby, from video games and VR simulations to climbing and rugby practices. Meanwhile, the woman herself is busy, too – she likes to do yoga, run, and see her friends, and she doesn’t sit and wait around for him. She would also make time for him, but only if he would make some for her.
Then, when it seemed that it was finally an empty day, they could spend time together without anyone — or anything — getting in the way, the woman soon found out that her partner had quickly filled it with one of his hobbies. So, needless to say, this made the woman question her whole relationship – couldn’t he spend just a day with her? What’s up with that?
After all, spending quality time with your partner should seem like common sense for a person in a relationship. First of all, since it’s a person you’re creating a life with, you should like (well, actually love, but we’re just mentioning the bare minimum) them enough to be able to do that.
It isn’t like the couple has to be joined at the hip at all times – in fact, that could be rather unhealthy. The exact time partners should spend together depends on the couple. You see, some people might be good with several hours a week together, as they like to be quite independent, while others may need way more.
It can also vary from person to person – one party in the couple might need more alone time than the other, thus, it’s important to find that perfect balance to fit both of them. And you know, as they say, communication in relationships is key. It’s impossible to find a solution if you don’t even try to find one.
In the case of today’s story, the man not only doesn’t engage in discussions about their time together, but he also makes sure he doesn’t have time to discuss it. And while we’re not relationship counselors, that doesn’t seem like the healthiest situation, especially seeing how his partner reacts to it.
Typically, when a person doesn’t want to spend time with their significant other, that means there are some underlying reasons why. It’s not like it comes out of nowhere. Maybe they work so much that they are too exhausted and stressed to even think about casual time.
Or, maybe they have other priorities over their partner. For the relationship to continue working, it’s vital to solve this situation, and most of the time, relationship therapy is the best way to go. If not dealt with, the examples of partner neglect will only keep piling up until one day, it will blow over. And, as it seems in the case of this story, this result is not that far away – the woman is already doubting the relationship, just as the netizens are.
What do you think could be the reason why the man is prioritizing hobbies over his partner? How would you solve this? Please, share in the comments!
Netizens doubt the health of this relationship – constantly neglecting your partner is far from the right thing to do
Sounds more like OP is the mistress waiting for her married BF to be able to get away and spend some time with her, only he’s spending more time with his wife, so OP is left waiting and putting her own life on hold, just in case he can spare a moment for her. F**k that noise. She’s be better off as a single mom, with no absentee husband to take into consideration for every decision. He can just be a child support check every month—-just be sure it’s a generous one. Let him go on nurturing his hobbies all by himself, with no wife at home freeing him u0 to do the, because she’s the one taking care of absolutely EVERYTHING else in the household, and see how long it lasts before he has to give something up because he either can’t afford it (paying child support) or his new home becomes a pig sty with an empty refrigerator and dirty clothes strewn all over it. because he isn’t taking the time to clean it or do laundry or shop for groceries—-which will bar him from having any weekends with the kids because CPS has determined his house is a toxic waste dump and unsuitable for children.
He sounds childish and irresponsible. I don't imagine him changing. Get child support and get out.
