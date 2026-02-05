Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Schedules Fourth Hobby Before Breakfast, Partner Counts Minutes Until He Notices Her Existence
Woman in brown turtleneck cupping ear to listen attentively while partner gestures with hands nearby
Couples, Relationships

Guy Schedules Fourth Hobby Before Breakfast, Partner Counts Minutes Until He Notices Her Existence

2

23

2

Relationships are not an easy job, but we probably don’t have to tell you that. After all, it’s an arrangement between two people with their different personalities – likes, dislikes, quirks, flaws, and all of that—you get it. 

As long as those people are willing to put in that work for each other, their relationship is more likely to work out. But if one of them can’t put aside even one day in a long time to hang out… Well, the light at the end of the tunnel doesn’t seem to be bright for the relationship. 

More info: Mumsnet

    While a relationship isn’t the easiest job in the world, it’s a rewarding one

    Woman in brown sweater listening intently while partner talks, highlighting relationship dynamics and unnoticed presence.

    Woman in brown sweater listening intently while partner talks, highlighting relationship dynamics and unnoticed presence.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    As long as people actually put in the effort, unlike the man from today’s story

    Text screenshot showing a complaint about a partner’s selfish schedule causing ongoing arguments over three months.

    Text screenshot showing a complaint about a partner’s selfish schedule causing ongoing arguments over three months.

    Text image with a quote about a guy having numerous hobbies and ignoring his family and partner.

    Text image with a quote about a guy having numerous hobbies and ignoring his family and partner.

    Text excerpt from relationship dialogue, highlighting partner wanting more quality time beyond hobbies and Netflix routines.

    Text excerpt from relationship dialogue, highlighting partner wanting more quality time beyond hobbies and Netflix routines.

    Text about guy scheduling a fourth hobby before breakfast while partner waits for him to notice her existence.

    Text about guy scheduling a fourth hobby before breakfast while partner waits for him to notice her existence.

    Text on a plain background stating there's not one day he’s not doing anything hobby related.

    Text on a plain background stating there's not one day he’s not doing anything hobby related.

    Text on white background showing a person scheduling a fourth hobby early before breakfast on busy mornings.

    Text on white background showing a person scheduling a fourth hobby early before breakfast on busy mornings.

    Text excerpt about a guy scheduling his fourth hobby before breakfast while partner counts minutes until he notices her existence.

    Text excerpt about a guy scheduling his fourth hobby before breakfast while partner counts minutes until he notices her existence.

    Text on white background describing a guy scheduling a fourth hobby before breakfast while his partner counts minutes until he notices her.

    Text on white background describing a guy scheduling a fourth hobby before breakfast while his partner counts minutes until he notices her.

    Man with a beard reading a notebook by his bike, scheduling fourth hobby before breakfast on a wooden pier at sunrise.

    Man with a beard reading a notebook by his bike, scheduling fourth hobby before breakfast on a wooden pier at sunrise.

    Image credits: marymarkevich / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The main thing about him is that he has so many hobbies, it’s hard to keep count

    Text showing a weekly schedule highlighting a guy who organizes multiple hobbies before breakfast while his partner waits for attention.

    Text showing a weekly schedule highlighting a guy who organizes multiple hobbies before breakfast while his partner waits for attention.

    Text image showing a daily schedule mentioning climbing at a local depot with his brother until 10pm.

    Text image showing a daily schedule mentioning climbing at a local depot with his brother until 10pm.

    Man schedules fourth hobby before breakfast while partner watches and counts minutes until noticed.

    Man schedules fourth hobby before breakfast while partner watches and counts minutes until noticed.

    Text on a screen describing a Thursday plan for a VR simulation experience with brother and friends, returning home at 1am.

    Text on a screen describing a Thursday plan for a VR simulation experience with brother and friends, returning home at 1am.

    Text on a white background reads a partner’s experience as her guy schedules a fourth hobby before breakfast and ignores her presence.

    Text on a white background reads a partner’s experience as her guy schedules a fourth hobby before breakfast and ignores her presence.

    Text screenshot showing a message about a first day alone after 12 months, with a boy visiting family for an adventure.

    Text screenshot showing a message about a first day alone after 12 months, with a boy visiting family for an adventure.

    Text message screenshot discussing someone leaving around 9 and a child sleeping over at their house.

    Text message screenshot discussing someone leaving around 9 and a child sleeping over at their house.

    Text showing a partner describing a guy scheduling a fourth hobby before breakfast and ignoring her existence.

    Text showing a partner describing a guy scheduling a fourth hobby before breakfast and ignoring her existence.

    Man focused on phone scheduling hobbies before breakfast, woman in foreground counting minutes feeling ignored at home.

    Man focused on phone scheduling hobbies before breakfast, woman in foreground counting minutes feeling ignored at home.

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Every single day, his schedule is booked with hobbies – one day he climbs, the next day he plays video games, and so on

    Text excerpt about a guy scheduling a fourth hobby before breakfast while his partner waits to be noticed.

    Text excerpt about a guy scheduling a fourth hobby before breakfast while his partner waits to be noticed.

    Text excerpt describing a guy scheduling multiple hobbies early, with his partner waiting to be noticed.

    Text excerpt describing a guy scheduling multiple hobbies early, with his partner waiting to be noticed.

    Text excerpt expressing exhaustion over partner's fourth hobby before breakfast affecting sleep and relationship compatibility.

    Text excerpt expressing exhaustion over partner's fourth hobby before breakfast affecting sleep and relationship compatibility.

    Text on a white background saying a partner feels neglected and lacking closeness as her guy schedules a fourth hobby before breakfast.

    Text on a white background saying a partner feels neglected and lacking closeness as her guy schedules a fourth hobby before breakfast.

    Text expressing feeling like a handmaiden waiting for his schedule and attention, highlighting relationship neglect.

    Text expressing feeling like a handmaiden waiting for his schedule and attention, highlighting relationship neglect.

    Text post showing a partner waits while guy schedules multiple hobbies before breakfast, ignoring her existence.

    Text post showing a partner waits while guy schedules multiple hobbies before breakfast, ignoring her existence.

    Text message conversation about scheduling a fourth hobby before breakfast while partner waits to be noticed.

    Text message conversation about scheduling a fourth hobby before breakfast while partner waits to be noticed.

    But this makes him unable to make time for his girlfriend, which drives her mad

    The OP’s partner is a man of many hobbies. And he keeps taking on more of them, every time he comes around one he finds interesting. The thing is that, because of these hobbies, sometimes it seems like he forgets that he has a significant other, and he should do something more than watch a movie with them sometimes or be intimate. 

    Basically, every single day of his schedule is booked with a new hobby, from video games and VR simulations to climbing and rugby practices. Meanwhile, the woman herself is busy, too – she likes to do yoga, run, and see her friends, and she doesn’t sit and wait around for him. She would also make time for him, but only if he would make some for her. 

    Then, when it seemed that it was finally an empty day, they could spend time together without anyone —  or anything — getting in the way, the woman soon found out that her partner had quickly filled it with one of his hobbies. So, needless to say, this made the woman question her whole relationship – couldn’t he spend just a day with her? What’s up with that? 

    After all, spending quality time with your partner should seem like common sense for a person in a relationship. First of all, since it’s a person you’re creating a life with, you should like (well, actually love, but we’re just mentioning the bare minimum) them enough to be able to do that. 

    It isn’t like the couple has to be joined at the hip at all times – in fact, that could be rather unhealthy. The exact time partners should spend together depends on the couple. You see, some people might be good with several hours a week together, as they like to be quite independent, while others may need way more. 

    Woman with curly hair pinching the bridge of her nose, appearing frustrated while partner focuses on fourth hobby before breakfast.

    Woman with curly hair pinching the bridge of her nose, appearing frustrated while partner focuses on fourth hobby before breakfast.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It can also vary from person to person – one party in the couple might need more alone time than the other, thus, it’s important to find that perfect balance to fit both of them. And you know, as they say, communication in relationships is key. It’s impossible to find a solution if you don’t even try to find one. 

    In the case of today’s story, the man not only doesn’t engage in discussions about their time together, but he also makes sure he doesn’t have time to discuss it. And while we’re not relationship counselors, that doesn’t seem like the healthiest situation, especially seeing how his partner reacts to it.  

    Typically, when a person doesn’t want to spend time with their significant other, that means there are some underlying reasons why. It’s not like it comes out of nowhere. Maybe they work so much that they are too exhausted and stressed to even think about casual time. 

    Or, maybe they have other priorities over their partner. For the relationship to continue working, it’s vital to solve this situation, and most of the time, relationship therapy is the best way to go. If not dealt with, the examples of partner neglect will only keep piling up until one day, it will blow over. And, as it seems in the case of this story, this result is not that far away – the woman is already doubting the relationship, just as the netizens are. 

    What do you think could be the reason why the man is prioritizing hobbies over his partner? How would you solve this? Please, share in the comments!

    Netizens doubt the health of this relationship – constantly neglecting your partner is far from the right thing to do

    Comment expressing frustration about a guy scheduling multiple hobbies before breakfast while partner feels ignored.

    Comment expressing frustration about a guy scheduling multiple hobbies before breakfast while partner feels ignored.

    Comment discussing a guy scheduling multiple hobbies before breakfast while his partner feels unnoticed and counts minutes.

    Comment discussing a guy scheduling multiple hobbies before breakfast while his partner feels unnoticed and counts minutes.

    Comment suggesting splitting parenting duties fairly, highlighting unequal leisure time and lack of involvement from partner.

    Comment suggesting splitting parenting duties fairly, highlighting unequal leisure time and lack of involvement from partner.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy scheduling multiple hobbies before breakfast while his partner feels unnoticed.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy scheduling multiple hobbies before breakfast while his partner feels unnoticed.

    Comment detailing frustration as guy schedules multiple hobbies before breakfast, partner tracks time waiting for attention.

    Comment detailing frustration as guy schedules multiple hobbies before breakfast, partner tracks time waiting for attention.

    Text excerpt discussing relationship dynamics where a guy prioritizes multiple hobbies over parenting or partnership contributions.

    Text excerpt discussing relationship dynamics where a guy prioritizes multiple hobbies over parenting or partnership contributions.

    Comment discussing a guy scheduling multiple hobbies before breakfast while partner feels ignored and counts minutes.

    Comment discussing a guy scheduling multiple hobbies before breakfast while partner feels ignored and counts minutes.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    tabbygirl04152020
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Sounds more like OP is the mistress waiting for her married BF to be able to get away and spend some time with her, only he's spending more time with his wife, so OP is left waiting and putting her own life on hold, just in case he can spare a moment for her. F**k that noise. She's be better off as a single mom, with no absentee husband to take into consideration for every decision. He can just be a child support check every month—-just be sure it's a generous one. Let him go on nurturing his hobbies all by himself, with no wife at home freeing him u0 to do the, because she's the one taking care of absolutely EVERYTHING else in the household, and see how long it lasts before he has to give something up because he either can't afford it (paying child support) or his new home becomes a pig sty with an empty refrigerator and dirty clothes strewn all over it. because he isn't taking the time to clean it or do laundry or shop for groceries—-which will bar him from having any weekends with the kids because CPS has determined his house is a toxic waste dump and unsuitable for children.

    1
    1point
    reply
    anneroberts
    Anne Roberts
    Anne Roberts
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    He sounds childish and irresponsible. I don't imagine him changing. Get child support and get out.

    0
    0points
    reply
