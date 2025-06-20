Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Is It Naturally Or Artificially Selena Gomez Flavored?”: Oreo’s New Flavor Draws Hilarious Reactions
Selena Gomez holding Oreo cookie with her initials, highlighting the new Selena Gomez flavored Oreo release.
Celebrities, News

“Is It Naturally Or Artificially Selena Gomez Flavored?”: Oreo’s New Flavor Draws Hilarious Reactions

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

People are saying celebrity products are getting a bit out of hand after Oreo released its new “Selena Gomez” flavor.

The actress and singer partnered with the cookie company to create her chocolate and cinnamon creme treats, which hit shelves on June 9.

“I am selective when deciding to partner with brands because it always needs to be something authentic to me,” Selena told People magazine about the limited-edition cookies.

Highlights
  • Oreo released a “Selena Gomez” flavor inspired by horchata, one of Selena’s favorite drinks.
  • Netizens reacted to the collaboration, comparing it to Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap.
  • The flavor hit shelves on June 9 as part of a partnership with Selena’s mental health organization, Rare Impact Fund.

“Like most people, I’ve loved Oreo cookies for as long as I can remember, and so when I was approached to collaborate on my own flavor, it was something I couldn’t say no to doing.”

RELATED:

    Oreo recently released a new “Selena Gomez” flavor, and social media users had a lot to say about it

    Woman holding Oreo Selena Gomez flavored cookies package with a playful expression on a solid burgundy background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: selenagomez

    The Only Murders in the Building star said the snack is a different way to “engage with [her] fans” in a way that “felt different from anything [she’d] done in the past.”

    Social media users certainly found the new flavor interesting, with one person asking, “But is it naturally or artificially Selena Gomez flavored?”

    Image credits: selenagomez

    “I dunno, I tasted a hint of Ariana Grande also,” said someone else.

    A third joked: “In fairness, I did try one, and it tasted EXACTLY like Selena Gomez.”

    The flavor is inspired by horchata and tastes like chocolate and cinnamon creme

    Woman smiling while holding an Oreo cookie, surrounded by stacks of Selena Gomez flavored Oreo cookies on a wooden table.

    Image credits: Oreo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Oreo team lead on the Selena Gomez Oreos here!” shared a fourth. “We actually used real Selena Gomez extract using safe and ethical extract methods. Visit our products page for more info on our commitment to quality!”

    “This isn’t what we meant by ‘eat the rich,'” quipped another Redditor.

    “Oreo Murders in the Building,” a separate fan wrote.

    Text post reading New and improved with extra fillers mmm, referencing Oreo's new Selena Gomez flavored cookie reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment mentioning Oreo’s new flavor with a humorous take on the taste resembling the Bieber flavor.

    An additional user said: “First the Sydney Sweeney soap, now this.”

    Selena’s cookies, which taste like horchata, come with six embossments related to the star, including one that says “Selenators,” one that has her signature, and another that features a musical note.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Oreo will be donating to Selena’s Rare Impact Fund organization, devoted to young people’s mental health

    Woman relaxing in a chair eating Oreo cookies, highlighting Selena Gomez flavored Oreo and its surprise remix feature.

    Image credits: Oreo

    For Selena, the most important part of the collaboration is that Oreo will be donating to her Rare Impact Fund organization, founded in 2020 to connect young people to mental health resources.

    The Love On singer hopes the partnership will help Rare Impact Fund reach its goal of raising $100 million.

    Selena Gomez posing with stacks of Oreo cookies, highlighting Oreo's new Selena Gomez flavored snack in a cozy setting.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Oreo has previously teamed up with multiple stars and brands, including Lady Gaga, Coca-Cola, and Post Malone.

    While the Mondelez cookie collaborations have generally been well received, evoking nostalgia and satisfying our sweet tooth, other celebrity products have raised eyebrows for being downright odd and unusual.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment reacting humorously to Oreo's new Selena Gomez flavored cookie.

    Text post saying Wait until they unveil the Sydney Sweeney Bathwater Oreo, referencing Oreo’s new Selena Gomez flavored reaction.

    Some users compared the “Selena Gomez” flavor to Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater bars of soap

    Young woman in bubble bath holding Selena Gomez flavored product with scenic mountain and lake view outdoors.

    Image credits: drsquatch

    Last month, actress Sydney Sweeney made a statement about men’s wild obsession with her image by collaborating with the men’s personal care company Dr. Squatch to sell bars of soap that contained, among other ingredients, her bathwater.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The company produced 5,000 bars of the soap—dubbed Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss—and sold them online for $8 each. They quickly sold out, and some are now being resold online for as much as $1,600.

    The product was actually her idea. “I think that it’s more fun to see everybody else talk about it,” the White Lotus alum told E! News.

    The cookie company has collaborated with different brands and celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and Coca-Cola

    Young woman holding an Oreo cookie over a glass of milk, reflecting on whether it is naturally or artificially Selena Gomez flavored.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While some critics saw the bars of soap as an example of Sydney objectifying herself, others viewed it as a savvy way for the actress to get in on the joke and profit off her good looks.

    In 2020, Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow released a scented candle through her lifestyle brand Goop called This Smells Like My V*gina. Originally priced at $75, the candle can now be found on eBay for $400.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking at the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit this year, Gwyneth said she thinks the candle is very “punk rock” and that it was meant to challenge the shame some women feel about their bodies.

    Selena said she’s loved Oreos “for as long as [she] can remember”

    Selena Gomez posing indoors with sleek hairstyle, natural makeup, and a black halter top, relating to Selena Gomez flavored Oreo debate.

    Image credits: selenagomez

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

    “I sort of loved this kind of punk rock idea, ‘We are beautiful, and we are awesome, and go f**k yourself,‘” she said of the product.

    Singer Jessica Simpson launched Dessert Beauty, a line of edible makeup and skincare products, in 2004. The line was discontinued following several lawsuits over copyright issues and complaints that the products caused medical problems for consumers.

    The new Oreo flavor sparked hilarious comparisons online

    Screenshot of an online comment questioning the quality of Oreo's new Selena Gomez flavored cookie.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Oreo's new Selena Gomez flavored cookie with humorous reactions questioning natural or artificial flavoring.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post on social media reading It tastes like robot voice, referencing Selena Gomez flavored Oreo's new flavor reactions.

    Comment expressing suspicion about a cheap boyfriend and mentioning an uncanny mix of colors related to Oreo's Selena Gomez flavored cookie.

    User comment about Oreo's new Selena Gomez flavored cookie expressing mixed taste opinion with humorous reference to hairs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment asking if Oreo’s new flavor is naturally or artificially Selena Gomez flavored in an online discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post from user ssjrobert235 stating they never thought about how an individual would taste as a cookie related to Selena Gomez flavored Oreo.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to Oreo's Selena Gomez flavored new product.

    Screenshot of a forum post humorously questioning if a flavor is from the Hannibal Lecter spice aisle, related to Selena Gomez Oreo flavor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user comments questioning if Oreo’s new flavor is naturally or artificially Selena Gomez flavored, sparking humor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Oreo’s new Selena Gomez flavored cookie, reacting humorously to the flavor concept.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Oreo's new Selena Gomez flavored cookie, unsure if flavor is natural or artificial.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Oreo's new Selena Gomez flavored cookie suggesting a similar idea for Ariana Grande with changing colors.

    Comment on social media post questioning eating anything by Selena Gomez, reflecting reactions to Oreo's new Selena Gomez flavored product.

    Hilarious online reactions to Oreo's new Selena Gomez flavored cookie sparking debate if flavor is natural or artificial.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment expressing skepticism about Oreo's new Selena Gomez flavored product and its marketing strategy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment expressing doubt about Oreo's new Selena Gomez flavored cookie being genuine or just a marketing stunt.

    Comment mocking Oreo's new Selena Gomez flavored cookie, calling buyers clowns with cash for purchasing any garbage product.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    0

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT