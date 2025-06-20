“Is It Naturally Or Artificially Selena Gomez Flavored?”: Oreo’s New Flavor Draws Hilarious Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

People are saying celebrity products are getting a bit out of hand after Oreo released its new “Selena Gomez” flavor.

The actress and singer partnered with the cookie company to create her chocolate and cinnamon creme treats, which hit shelves on June 9.

“I am selective when deciding to partner with brands because it always needs to be something authentic to me,” Selena told People magazine about the limited-edition cookies.

Highlights Oreo released a “Selena Gomez” flavor inspired by horchata, one of Selena’s favorite drinks.

Netizens reacted to the collaboration, comparing it to Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap.

The flavor hit shelves on June 9 as part of a partnership with Selena’s mental health organization, Rare Impact Fund.

“Like most people, I’ve loved Oreo cookies for as long as I can remember, and so when I was approached to collaborate on my own flavor, it was something I couldn’t say no to doing.”

RELATED:

Oreo recently released a new “Selena Gomez” flavor, and social media users had a lot to say about it

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: selenagomez

The Only Murders in the Building star said the snack is a different way to “engage with [her] fans” in a way that “felt different from anything [she’d] done in the past.”

Social media users certainly found the new flavor interesting, with one person asking, “But is it naturally or artificially Selena Gomez flavored?”

Share icon

Image credits: selenagomez

“I dunno, I tasted a hint of Ariana Grande also,” said someone else.

A third joked: “In fairness, I did try one, and it tasted EXACTLY like Selena Gomez.”

The flavor is inspired by horchata and tastes like chocolate and cinnamon creme

Share icon

Image credits: Oreo

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oreo team lead on the Selena Gomez Oreos here!” shared a fourth. “We actually used real Selena Gomez extract using safe and ethical extract methods. Visit our products page for more info on our commitment to quality!”

“This isn’t what we meant by ‘eat the rich,'” quipped another Redditor.

“Oreo Murders in the Building,” a separate fan wrote.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

An additional user said: “First the Sydney Sweeney soap, now this.”

Selena’s cookies, which taste like horchata, come with six embossments related to the star, including one that says “Selenators,” one that has her signature, and another that features a musical note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oreo will be donating to Selena’s Rare Impact Fund organization, devoted to young people’s mental health

Share icon

Image credits: Oreo

For Selena, the most important part of the collaboration is that Oreo will be donating to her Rare Impact Fund organization, founded in 2020 to connect young people to mental health resources.

The Love On singer hopes the partnership will help Rare Impact Fund reach its goal of raising $100 million.

Share icon

Image credits: selenagomez

Oreo has previously teamed up with multiple stars and brands, including Lady Gaga, Coca-Cola, and Post Malone.

While the Mondelez cookie collaborations have generally been well received, evoking nostalgia and satisfying our sweet tooth, other celebrity products have raised eyebrows for being downright odd and unusual.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Some users compared the “Selena Gomez” flavor to Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater bars of soap

Share icon

Image credits: drsquatch

Last month, actress Sydney Sweeney made a statement about men’s wild obsession with her image by collaborating with the men’s personal care company Dr. Squatch to sell bars of soap that contained, among other ingredients, her bathwater.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company produced 5,000 bars of the soap—dubbed Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss—and sold them online for $8 each. They quickly sold out, and some are now being resold online for as much as $1,600.

The product was actually her idea. “I think that it’s more fun to see everybody else talk about it,” the White Lotus alum told E! News.

The cookie company has collaborated with different brands and celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and Coca-Cola

Share icon

Image credits: selenagomez

ADVERTISEMENT

While some critics saw the bars of soap as an example of Sydney objectifying herself, others viewed it as a savvy way for the actress to get in on the joke and profit off her good looks.

In 2020, Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow released a scented candle through her lifestyle brand Goop called This Smells Like My V*gina. Originally priced at $75, the candle can now be found on eBay for $400.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit this year, Gwyneth said she thinks the candle is very “punk rock” and that it was meant to challenge the shame some women feel about their bodies.

Selena said she’s loved Oreos “for as long as [she] can remember”

Share icon

Image credits: selenagomez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“I sort of loved this kind of punk rock idea, ‘We are beautiful, and we are awesome, and go f**k yourself,‘” she said of the product.

Singer Jessica Simpson launched Dessert Beauty, a line of edible makeup and skincare products, in 2004. The line was discontinued following several lawsuits over copyright issues and complaints that the products caused medical problems for consumers.

The new Oreo flavor sparked hilarious comparisons online

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon