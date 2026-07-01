Some of those confidants spoke up in a recent Reddit thread , anonymously divulging another person’s private affairs. And yes, many of these revelations are quite catastrophic.

But there are those who keep something under wraps because it could potentially ruin their entire existence once it gets out. And unfortunately for them, there will be at least one person who knows all about it and could open those floodgates whenever they wanted to.

#1 An older lady, that I used to take care of, admitted to me that her toxic husband slipped and fell into their pool about 15 years ago, and she let him drown. She watched him slip, knock himself unconscious, fall in, and she just walked away. Only calling the police hours after it happened.

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#2 I walked in on a married co worker who use to treat me like trash, making out with another employee. When her husband would come in, I always made a solid point to say hello to him. Needless to say, she stopped bullying me.



Not sure if that would "ruin their life" but it would have caused some trouble for sure.

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#3 I know someone who posts all over social media about her miscarriage she suffered, shes named the baby and frequently mentions them by name in miscarriage support groups etc. She promotes all these groups and does charity walks to raise awareness and money. She's married with 3 other kids.



The truth is she had an affair, fell pregnant and had an abortion. I have no idea if the charade is out of guilt or what, but I think she enjoys the sympathy and attention. It has no impact on me but I do feel sorry for her husband and kids and it just makes me feel icky when I see her posts. If anyone in her inner circle found out it would destroy her and probably her husband/kids.

#4 My friend’s dad is a very affable guy. Has a nice way about him, people tend to like him.



My friend once mentioned that his dad threw his mum down a flight of stairs years ago and broke her arm.



He always says hello to me on the passing and I’ll say hello back, but internally I’m always thinking ‘I know exactly what you are.’.

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#5 Horrible coworker got absolutely smashed at a Christmas do years ago and told me she doesn't think her daughter is her husband's and that she thinks the father is actually someone from work that she had an affair with.

#6 I know someone who makes a living as a vegan influencer and community organiser who I’ve regularly watched eat meat and dairy.

#7 I know of someone who has a very strained relationship with their dad, but despite this is still caring for him as he’s very unwell. He doesn’t know that man is not his biological dad.

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#8 I had a friend who is serially unfaithful to his wife, for which reason I actually cut him out of my life (after multiple interventions)



He’s still however a teammate…so our relationship is more professional now than anything else



I’ve told him clearly “if she asks I’m not going to lie to your wife” - I’m guilty af of being a toxic bro code follower when he was dating women, but I won’t lie to someone’s wife…idc who you are.

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#9 He's not the biological father of his teenage son.

His friend is.

And his wife's entire, very large family, knows.

There's been an ongoing joke about how his daughter looks just like him but his son looks nothing like him. Well, that's why.

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#10 My sister is a Trumper, conservative Christian. She has posted over and over again on FB about how she's anti abortion. Meanwhile my wife tells me when we fist started dating my sister was realllly drunk and confessed to my wife she had 2 abortions and to keep it a secret from me.



Anytime I see her post something about making abortion illegal I have to hold myself back from making an incriminating comment.

#11 A friend was sleeping with a lady that was married to a paraplegic guy. The couple had been trying to have kids for years. Within a month of their fling, she was pregnant. They just played it off that it was the husband's kid.

#12 Oh this one is recent.



A few weeks ago, my mom’s best friend told me that she had given her alcoholic husband the “sobriety or divorce” ultimatum. It’s been an issue for decades, so it was warranted. Allegedly, he’d been sober a few weeks when all of us were at a wedding and I caught him drinking. Not only is my mom’s friend an “elder” to me, they also have a 13 year old son to raise. Usually I’m no snitch, but this time I had to tattle on him.



Aaaand he passed away of a heart attack two weeks later.



That was a week ago, and I kinda wonder if I caused stress in his life that pushed his heart over the edge. I know it’s not my fault but yeah.



So I guess that.

#13 I know someone who is a lawyer with major mental health issues, and should have been in-patient multiple times. However, she was unable to do so because it would affect her ability to practice law.

#14 Supposedly devout religious woman cheated on her husband with her personal trainer for a few years



Overheard her bragging to a friend about it.

#15 I know a girl that has HPV and has Herpes thanks to her boyfriend cheating she was just pregnat and told me about it.

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#16 I used to work with a physician who perpetrated a six figure insurance fraud by using his dog’s poop to fake a bunch of colon cancer screenings. Several others in management knew about what he did, also received a bonus and looked the other way. I left the job shortly thereafter.

#17 I did the majority of assessments for my ex's qualification that now allows her to earn over $100,000.

#18 In a Betrayed Spouse support group, a newbie came in and spilled the tea on who her husband was (former judge, rising politician), who the AP was (very young intern), and took us on a 2hr journey of everything she knew about the affair and some of the things he did unethically. She never came back, but I daydreamed about getting revenge for her.

#19 I know a former government minister cheated on his final University exams.

#20 I work with upper-class children who have ADHD, dyslexia, and autism at a high-end tutoring center. I was close with one of the administrators, who told me right after she was passed over for a promotion that the assessment scores were false. The students are assessed before and after the program, and their results are shown to their parents to prove that our (very expensive) program works.



Most of the students haven't actually improved. The issue is that their parents think they do because of the scores. The owner of the center is under the impression that these students are magically doing amazing without realizing what's actually going on. If it came out, she might lose her entire business.



What's more messed up is that the students also think they've done better than they actually have. When they have state testing at school, they're shocked to find that they're not doing as well as they did on their assessment at our center. It's because their scores are falsely inflated.

#21 A local special ed director secretly sends her own kid to an expensive specialized private school. Meanwhile, she sits in IEP meetings all day fighting parents and claiming the public school's bare-bones program is "perfectly adequate" for those exact same needs.

#22 My step mother has been collecting insurance money for years on a depression policy that she doesn’t take the meds for but lies that she does. She’s happily married and hasn’t shown any signs of depression in years. Mind you the money is in enough per month that she doesn’t have to work and hasn’t for 10+ years. I’m surprised this policy hasn’t requested or required a blood test ever.

#23 Someone from my past wanted to leave his partner and did not want to have kids with her. He confided in me over Skype that he felt trapped since she kept her pregnancy hidden - until he felt it was too late to leave. He stayed because he's a good person and took responsibility for his part. She doesn't know to this day.

#24 As a former hairstylist, I know all the wives that were cheating on their husbands. We are therapists, after all. .

#25 My ex, who's a massage therapist, got involved with a client and eventually hooked up with him at the place where she works. If her employers found out, she'd not only be fired, she'd potentially lose her license.

#26 My biological mother cheated on her husband and had me, but I look NOTHING like either of them and he demanded a paternity test. Que their divorce, me going into foster care, and my sister being kept and raised as his perfect little golden child.



My sister isn't his kid either, our mother's parents secretly got a paternity test for her too, but they didn't want her going into the system like I did and they hid it. My grandmother admitted this to me before she passed away.

#27 A woman I work with is dating and madly in love with someone my ex went to school with and is still in their circles in some degree, who has had multiple stints in jail for sa and domestics against multiple women but is always good at acting the part of "nice guy". It's only a matter of time til his mask slips and she discovers his dark side tho.

#28 I have a cousin who doesn't know his father isn't his biological dad. So many ppl in the family know, but he's a grown man now with children of his own (twins/; only set in 4 generation's 🧐)& it would only hurt him to know the truth. His family has wealth & to open a can of worms like that would be dangerous,as the bio dad would want to be involved in his life had he found out about the wealth & family Auntie married into, not because he truly wanted a relationship with his son, as he knew of pregnancy & chose to steal her jewelry & hawk it for a one way plane ticket to St.Thomas islands.So it continues to be kept.

#29 I know a very religious girl who’s VERY “homophobic” but secretly hooks up with girls.