“I’m The Grinch”: Lady Drops Out Of Fam Secret Santa As Her Sis Turns It Into A Luxe Shopping List
Christmas with family is a lot like unwrapping a mystery gift – you never know if you’re about to get something great or a total disaster. Sometimes, it’s a little of both: everyone’s polite enough, but some quirks push just enough buttons to keep things interesting.
Take obsessions with specific brands, perfect aesthetics, or anything “not generic” – they have a special talent for turning even simple traditions upside down. One person in today’s story brought that exact energy to a game of Secret Santa… and the result? Well, you’ll have to read on to see who really spoiled the fun.
Christmas with family can be overwhelming for a variety of reasons – from simple disagreements over gifts to full-blown arguments over clashing opinions
And still, at the end of the day, all of these complications stem from people having different views on stuff – just like sisters having different opinions on Secret Santa rules in today’s story
One sister wants everything to be with strict rules, from specific wish lists, while the other thinks it’s too much this way
When the first one didn’t budge, the second one decided to quit the whole thing altogether
She just didn’t want to deal with the rules and being called a cheapskate for not “appreciating” branded things
That’s why her family dubbed her a Grinch, so she started worrying if her move was too much
For the last few years, the OP’s family did Secret Santa instead of a “traditional” gift exchange, so it wouldn’t get too pricey, since 12-16 people are attending the gathering. So, usually people would get gifts like a cookbook with sticky notes, a cozy blanket, a weird local coffee sampler – you get the gist.
This year, the original poster’s sister took it upon herself to run the game. She made a Google Sheet with everyone’s names, a wishlist with links and options, and a hard price cap. When the author opened the wishlist, she saw family members putting various brand things, but she opted for basic stuff like an electric kettle, a nice chef’s knife, a bookstore gift card, and a warm beanie.
This seemed too boring for the sister, so she asked her to include more stuff, something not as generic. But now the OP was annoyed – she doesn’t need brand things just for the logo, unbranded versions fit her just as well. That’s why she decided to quit the Secret Santa this year, explaining to the family that all the rules stressed her out.
But the family wasn’t having it – they started coming up with ways to keep her in the game, but she kept dodging them. So, they switched to borderline insulting her, saying she was cheapening out, “protesting Christmas,” and dubbing her a Grinch in other ways.
On the one hand, the family’s stance can be understood – they all agreed to do Secret Santa so no one would be left out. While most Secret Santa events are held in schools or workplaces, where the people might not know each other as well as they do in families, that doesn’t mean it’s not applicable to families.
Especially when a group is as big as 12-16 people, it’s bound to be that not everyone knows each other perfectly. So, when they have to buy someone a gift during Secret Santa, they have a chance to get to know them better.
Not to mention the fact that by buying only one gift, they save money by not having to buy 16 of them. After all, Christmas is not cheap. Here, in the Netherlands, the average total cost per household on this occasion is $657, while in the United Kingdom it’s $1042, and in the United States $1205. Granted, the costs here depend on the income and prices in each country, but the fact that it costs a pretty penny still stands.
So, by doing Secret Santa with your family, you save money. Yet, if the whole thing turns into some kind of competition of brands, the whole thing kind of blows over. Christmas is about giving, a tradition that stems from the biblical story of the Three Wise Men bringing gifts to baby Jesus. Since it’s a spiritual thing, the focus on brands might seem like taking away the core meaning of it, a thing that some netizens pointed out.
But Christmas having a materialistic focus is not an original idea – a lot of people have been talking about it for a while now. Just like this creator, who said that “consumerism has stolen Christmas.” Do you agree with such a statement? And do you agree with the OP’s actions? Share all your thoughts in the comments!
Netizens told her she wasn’t in the wrong and just analyzed what could be causing the sister’s strictness with the rules
My suggestion: stop presents when someone becomes an adult (at whatever age that is where you are). It's great for children, but once one starts work, life changes, priorities change, and different ages will have different options. Don't get presents, then no-one is ever disappointed.
The only time I ever remember being brand conscious was when I was a teen begging my mom to buy me Levi's and not Wrangler jeans (anybody who was a US teen in the late 70s will understand!). Now, unless it's because the brand fits me or it has qualities I can't find anywhere else, I don't care a whit about a brand or a price. I feel sorry for folks who over-pay for a label and agree with the OP that the sister is being ridiculous.
