Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I’m The Grinch”: Lady Drops Out Of Fam Secret Santa As Her Sis Turns It Into A Luxe Shopping List
Young woman holding credit card looking frustrated by Christmas tree and gifts, family Secret Santa dropping out concept.
Christmas, Lifestyle

“I’m The Grinch”: Lady Drops Out Of Fam Secret Santa As Her Sis Turns It Into A Luxe Shopping List

2

20

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas with family is a lot like unwrapping a mystery gift – you never know if you’re about to get something great or a total disaster. Sometimes, it’s a little of both: everyone’s polite enough, but some quirks push just enough buttons to keep things interesting.

Take obsessions with specific brands, perfect aesthetics, or anything “not generic” – they have a special talent for turning even simple traditions upside down. One person in today’s story brought that exact energy to a game of Secret Santa… and the result? Well, you’ll have to read on to see who really spoiled the fun.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Christmas with family can be overwhelming for a variety of reasons – from simple disagreements over gifts to full-blown arguments over clashing opinions

    Young woman holding credit card, looking upset during family Secret Santa near Christmas tree and gifts at home.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    And still, at the end of the day, all of these complications stem from people having different views on stuff – just like sisters having different opinions on Secret Santa rules in today’s story

    Woman refuses to do family Secret Santa as sister turns it into a luxury brand shopping list conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a Secret Santa tradition changing due to a sister turning it into a luxe shopping list.

    Text describing a family Secret Santa exchange where one sister drops out after it turns into a luxe shopping list.

    Google Sheet showing family Secret Santa wishlists with links, highlighting a luxe shopping list causing a drop out.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in Santa hat holding a gift, smiling during a family Secret Santa with a festive holiday background.

    Image credits: myoceanstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One sister wants everything to be with strict rules, from specific wish lists, while the other thinks it’s too much this way

    Alt text: Woman drops out of family Secret Santa after sister turns gift list into a luxe shopping wishlist with high-end items.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a family Secret Santa gift list with a luxe shopping list causing one member to drop out.

    Group chat message about adding actual items to a Secret Santa list turning into a luxe shopping list dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a family member demanding gifts from a wishlist with no generic or bargain versions for Secret Santa.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Apple AirPods Pro box on festive wrapping paper, illustrating a luxe shopping list in family Secret Santa gift exchange.

    Image credits: James Yarema / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When the first one didn’t budge, the second one decided to quit the whole thing altogether

    Text excerpt discussing a woman dropping out of family Secret Santa over her sister’s luxe shopping list and gift expectations.

    Woman drops out of family secret Santa after sister turns gift exchange into a luxe shopping list dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message about family Secret Santa drama where a sister turns the gift exchange into a luxe shopping list conflict.

    Woman expresses frustration over family Secret Santa turning into a luxe shopping list and financial control issues.

    Woman looking upset as family exchanges gifts during Secret Santa, highlighting Grinch dropping out over luxe shopping list demands.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She just didn’t want to deal with the rules and being called a cheapskate for not “appreciating” branded things

    Text message about family Secret Santa drama as sister turns gift exchange into a luxe shopping list causing a drop out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman refusing to join family Secret Santa after her sister turns it into a luxury shopping list dispute.

    Text image showing a question about refusing to do Secret Santa unless old casual rules are followed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Woman drops out of family Secret Santa after sister turns it into a luxe shopping list conflict.

    Image credits: JuntheraMinvold

    That’s why her family dubbed her a Grinch, so she started worrying if her move was too much

    For the last few years, the OP’s family did Secret Santa instead of a “traditional” gift exchange, so it wouldn’t get too pricey, since 12-16 people are attending the gathering. So, usually people would get gifts like a cookbook with sticky notes, a cozy blanket, a weird local coffee sampler – you get the gist. 

    This year, the original poster’s sister took it upon herself to run the game. She made a Google Sheet with everyone’s names, a wishlist with links and options, and a hard price cap. When the author opened the wishlist, she saw family members putting various brand things, but she opted for basic stuff like an electric kettle, a nice chef’s knife, a bookstore gift card, and a warm beanie. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    This seemed too boring for the sister, so she asked her to include more stuff, something not as generic. But now the OP was annoyed – she doesn’t need brand things just for the logo, unbranded versions fit her just as well. That’s why she decided to quit the Secret Santa this year, explaining to the family that all the rules stressed her out. 

    But the family wasn’t having it – they started coming up with ways to keep her in the game, but she kept dodging them. So, they switched to borderline insulting her, saying she was cheapening out, “protesting Christmas,” and dubbing her a Grinch in other ways. 

    Four friends celebrating Christmas with gift exchange and festive decorations including a decorated tree and tinsel accessories

    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    On the one hand, the family’s stance can be understood – they all agreed to do Secret Santa so no one would be left out. While most Secret Santa events are held in schools or workplaces, where the people might not know each other as well as they do in families, that doesn’t mean it’s not applicable to families. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Especially when a group is as big as 12-16 people, it’s bound to be that not everyone knows each other perfectly. So, when they have to buy someone a gift during Secret Santa, they have a chance to get to know them better. 

    Not to mention the fact that by buying only one gift, they save money by not having to buy 16 of them. After all, Christmas is not cheap. Here, in the Netherlands, the average total cost per household on this occasion is $657, while in the United Kingdom it’s $1042, and in the United States $1205. Granted, the costs here depend on the income and prices in each country, but the fact that it costs a pretty penny still stands. 

    So, by doing Secret Santa with your family, you save money. Yet, if the whole thing turns into some kind of competition of brands, the whole thing kind of blows over. Christmas is about giving, a tradition that stems from the biblical story of the Three Wise Men bringing gifts to baby Jesus. Since it’s a spiritual thing, the focus on brands might seem like taking away the core meaning of it, a thing that some netizens pointed out. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But Christmas having a materialistic focus is not an original idea – a lot of people have been talking about it for a while now. Just like this creator, who said that “consumerism has stolen Christmas.” Do you agree with such a statement? And do you agree with the OP’s actions? Share all your thoughts in the comments!  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens told her she wasn’t in the wrong and just analyzed what could be causing the sister’s strictness with the rules

    Screenshot of a forum comment about family Secret Santa involving a sister turning it into a luxe shopping list.

    Comment on family Secret Santa drama, with sister turning gift exchange into a luxe shopping list causing frustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on family Secret Santa drama, discussing control and gift expectations amid growing tensions over luxe shopping list demands.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family dynamics as a lady drops out of Secret Santa over a luxe shopping list.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online forum post discussing dropping out of family Secret Santa due to a sister’s luxe shopping list demands.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post complaining about a sister turning a family Secret Santa into a luxe shopping list, causing someone to drop out.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing a family Secret Santa conflict with a luxe shopping list issue.

    Screenshot of a comment reading your sister is greedy, greedy, greedy about a family Secret Santa gift exchange.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    gift ideas

    20

    2

    20

    2

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My suggestion: stop presents when someone becomes an adult (at whatever age that is where you are). It's great for children, but once one starts work, life changes, priorities change, and different ages will have different options. Don't get presents, then no-one is ever disappointed.

    0
    0points
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only time I ever remember being brand conscious was when I was a teen begging my mom to buy me Levi's and not Wrangler jeans (anybody who was a US teen in the late 70s will understand!). Now, unless it's because the brand fits me or it has qualities I can't find anywhere else, I don't care a whit about a brand or a price. I feel sorry for folks who over-pay for a label and agree with the OP that the sister is being ridiculous.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My suggestion: stop presents when someone becomes an adult (at whatever age that is where you are). It's great for children, but once one starts work, life changes, priorities change, and different ages will have different options. Don't get presents, then no-one is ever disappointed.

    0
    0points
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only time I ever remember being brand conscious was when I was a teen begging my mom to buy me Levi's and not Wrangler jeans (anybody who was a US teen in the late 70s will understand!). Now, unless it's because the brand fits me or it has qualities I can't find anywhere else, I don't care a whit about a brand or a price. I feel sorry for folks who over-pay for a label and agree with the OP that the sister is being ridiculous.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Christmas
    Homepage
    Trending
    Christmas
    Homepage
    Next in Christmas
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT