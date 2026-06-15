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When you get on a plane, you keep your shoes on, you do not recline into someone’s lap, you use your inside voice, and you accept that other passengers have just as much right to their seat, their armrest, and their overhead light as you do. It is not complicated. It is not asking much. And yet…

One man found himself in the middle of a full-scale incident when a fellow passenger simply couldn’t understand that this wasn’t her own private charter and expected everyone to dance to her tune. Little did she know that no one was playing her game.

More info: Reddit

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Image credits: angelogiampiccolo / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A nervous passenger turned on his reading light at 6:30 in the evening, and the woman behind him treated it as a declaration of war that required immediate intervention from the authorities

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Image credits: thanyakij-12 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She reached over and turned his light off herself. When he turned it back on, she hit the call button five times in a row, and a flight attendant had to come and settle the squabble

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Image credits: yakobchuk / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She offered eye masks, but the entitled woman declared they were probably filthy and still demanded the narrator turn off his light

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Image credits: Dragana Stock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The flight attendant offered him a seat at the back, to which the entitled passenger remarked that the narrator looked like he belonged in the back—blatant racism

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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The flight attendant then offered him a seat with more legroom in the front, which still caused an uproar as the Karen passenger couldn’t understand why he was being ‘rewarded’

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Image credits: goteachyourself

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Finally, another passenger who was sound asleep woke from his slumber to tell the woman in no uncertain terms to ‘shut up’

A nervous flyer had booked a solo seat specifically so he could read in peace on a 90-minute flight back to Newark. He settled in, turned on his overhead light, and got back to his magazines. It was only 6:30 p.m. when a woman behind him told him to turn off his light because she and her daughter were trying to sleep.

He declined, politely, considering the time, but she reached over and turned it off herself. He turned it back on and told her not to touch it again. She hit the flight attendant call button five times in a row with a smug smirk and announced that the authorities would be hearing about this.

He noted, not without some anxiety, that he was not a white man and that authority interactions made him nervous, but the situation was so absurd that he decided to see it through. The flight attendant offered eye masks, which she still rudely refused. As her next peacekeeping attempt, the flight attendant offered to move him to a seat at the back.

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The woman chimed in, telling him he looked like he belonged there, and he responded by calling it what it was: racism. She escalated further, threatened the flight attendant’s job, and declared he would be on the no-fly list by the time they landed.

The flight attendant returned and offered him a seat four rows forward in the extra legroom section. He accepted. The woman lost what remained of her composure at the idea of him being rewarded, at which point the old man who had been asleep behind her since takeoff woke up and told her in no uncertain terms to shut up. She did.

When they landed, she spotted him at the bagel place and told him she hoped he went straight to hell. He wished her luck getting back to Cleveland and meant no word of it.

Image credits: standret / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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But how likely are you to encounter passengers like this? According to IATA, your chance of being on a flight with a reported unruly or disruptive passenger is roughly one in 355. Those are not terrible odds, but they are not zero, and as this story demonstrates, the one-in-355 flight can make quite an impression.

The woman’s confident prediction that he would end up on the no-fly list didn’t quite pan out how she had hoped. The FAA can propose fines of up to $43,658 per violation for unruly passenger cases, with a single incident potentially resulting in multiple fines. It can also affect TSA PreCheck eligibility or result in an internal airline no-fly list.

The person reading a book at 6:30 in the evening was not a candidate for any of those consequences. She, on the other hand, was considerably closer to the profile.

Travel anxiety is very common, affecting around 20% to 40% of people, with around 25 million American adults experiencing some form of aviophobia. He mentioned that he was a nervous flyer, and managing travel anxiety with a magazine and an overhead light is, by any measure, one of the more considerate coping strategies available on a commercial flight. Let the man read in peace!

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What is the worst case of a traveling Karen you have ever encountered? Share the horrors with us in the comments!

People in the comments were sympathetic to the narrator, and most of all to the flight attendant who had to deal with this playground episode

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