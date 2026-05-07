Someone asked , " What’s something that people think is expensive but actually saves you money? " and some rather surprising responses popped up. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through while you wait for pay day to roll around again. Upvote your favorites and let us know in the comments below what unusual habits you have when it comes to saving money.

Those who have mastered the art of being frugal aren't focused on the price tag in the moment. They're looking at the bigger picture. Many will happily spend a whack of cash on bulk groceries, energy-efficient appliances, or designer boots. What seems like splurging to the untrained eye is actually part of a clever financial strategy that pays off in the long run.

"Buy expensive shoes" might seem like counterintuitive advice when it comes to saving money. But it's a hack that many people swear by. That's because spending more can often be the smartest way to spend less.

#1 Therapy. I save a lot of money on not buying alcohol and impulse purchases!

There's a common misconception that in order to save a lot of money, you should spend as little as possible. But that isn't always the case. Say, for example, your car breaks down... Instead of going to the most qualified and highly-recommended mechanic, you opt for the cheapest one. Nevermind that they're known for using old, broken parts and doing a shoddy job. Chances are, you'll be knocking on that same mechanic's door, or another one's, when your car breaks down yet again. That's not to say the most expensive thing is always the best. But there are many pricey buys that are totally worth the money. “Before spending a lot of money on an item or service, it may be good to understand what value it brings to you,” says Roger Ma, a certified financial planner and founder of Life Laid Out. “Does it help you save time or help you avoid doing something you don't enjoy, does it make you feel more confident, or will the experience be something you remember for a long time?” ADVERTISEMENT

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#2 Buying second-hand luxury items. They’re still new to me and a fraction of the cost. They’re good quality and last!

#3 Quality bed and bedding. Invest in good sleep. Quality foods and beverages. Exercise membership or fitness equipment. I personally believe you should spend more on things that keep you healthy, because it, in the long run, saves wear and tear on your body. You might not see the immediate effects, but your health is the most valuable thing you have.

According to Ma, and many others, you can't go wrong spending on your education. “An investment in yourself is typically worth it. Increasing your knowledge could ultimately increase your human capital — that is, how much money you're able to command from your employer," explains the expert. "Besides, learning new material keeps life interesting and exciting.” ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Your health is another investment that you can't put a price tag on. This includes both your physical and mental health. Whether you choose to spend money on a gym membership, therapy or medical insurance, it's unlikely you'll be wasting your hard-earned cash. Unless of course, you end up paying for a gym membership that you never use.

#4 Backpacks. Bought my kids character bags at Target for kindergarten/first grade. They fell apart mid-year. Bought them Jansport ones, they cost about 3-4 times what the cheap ones were, however, they used them in elementary, middle school, and high school. My oldest brought hers to college. In the long run, they were more cost-effective than the cheap ones that needed to be replaced.

#5 Sewing machine, and I'm a guy, so it's beneficial for everyone to have one and learn. Nowadays, even clothes from non-fast fashion places are of low quality when it comes to stitching. Being able to repair clothes vs having to buy new ones saves a lot.

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#6 Going to the dentist twice a year for cleanings.

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It may sound strange to some but it pays to spend money on a good night's sleep. So go ahead and splurge on a high quality bed, mattress, duvet, sheets, pillows and bedding. Throw in some blackout curtains too if you must. “We spend 5-8 hours a night on our mattress, depending on our sleeping patterns. Getting a good night's rest affects every other part of our life,” says Ma. “If we don't get a good night's rest, we won't be productive at work, may not get that promotion, and may just feel [terrible]. A good mattress is good for your health and will pay for itself in the long run.”

#7 An Uber when you're drunk and shouldn't drive. Way less money than a DUI.

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#8 Buying good quality coats and boots because they last a lot longer.

#9 My mother seems to think using a dishwasher is expensive. It uses a fraction of the soap, water, and time. I still can’t figure out her logic, but that’s another story.

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Certified Financial Planner for Oakleigh Wealth, Colin Page says, in general, you shouldn't let a price tag fool you. "There are times when the more expensive item is less expensive over time given superior durability or the ability to repair it. When it comes to certain critical things you use every day (shoes, appliances, furniture, tools, building materials), paying a bit more for the superior product can save you in the long run," he explains. ADVERTISEMENT Page adds that if you can't afford a certain quality item, or use your savings if you must. "However, be wary of faux quality and the law of diminishing returns: sometimes the more expensive item is not any better, or the marginal improvements just aren't worth a big step up in price," warns the expert.

#10 Good athletic shoes. $150 running shoes are cheap. $150,000 knee replacement surgery is expensive.

#11 I would nominate AAA. One tow and you’ve paid for it. Plus, the peace of mind is worth a lot in itself.

#12 My mother was under the impression that canned spaghetti and ground beef were the most frugal foods to eat because her mother had made them when she was a teen mom and they were dirt poor. She also insisted it would be too expensive for us to eat more vegetables. In reality, I think it was probably based on the fact that neither my mom nor my grandmother knew how to cook much, and my mom hated vegetables. I make tons of food from vegetables now, and they are the cheapest things I buy. And healthy.

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As the saying goes, time is money and many experts agree that it's worth spending money on services that help save you time. “Time is the one thing you can't get back,” says Ma, while Page adds that even if you feel stretched, you should think twice before cutting out the things you care about or that make your life easier. Stefanie O’Connell, a financial expert and author of “The Broke and Beautiful Life” agrees. She says it's something she practices in her own life. “My boyfriend and I both use meal subscription services like Hello Fresh, and we recently hired someone to clean our apartment once a month,” the expert told Business Insider. “We're at the point in our lives where time is our most valuable resource, so paying for things that help us buy back some of our time makes a lot of sense.”

#13 I never used to buy premade meals from Costco or anywhere because I thought they wouldn’t be as good as homemade, and I thought it was more expensive. Turns out, they’re great, make no dirty dishes, my family likes them, and cost less than what was happening. My inner Martha Stewart would buy everything to make a home-cooked meal, but I would always be too exhausted. So the produce rots, and we order takeout. THAT is what’s expensive, not the pre-made tikka masala.

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#14 Having hobbies! I think especially Western women have been conditioned to consume products as a pastime. Think 'shopping is my life' and 'retail therapy.' Since I got hobbies, I spend way less time scrolling through stores online or planning shopping trips.

#15 A chest freezer! I just got one last week. It was $200 and only costs $30 a year to run. I have an air fryer too, so I can make my favorite foods pretty quickly from frozen. If filling it with meal prep soups and stews and craving foods like French fries and burger patties saves us from eating out once a month, it will pay for itself in no time.

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Some argue that you should do or fix things yourself in order to save money but Ma, O’Connell and Page all agree that there are many times paying a professional far outweighs the pennies you pinch. You can't put a dollar value on peace of mind, achieving a meaningful goal, empowerment, and time, says Page. "The value, both tangible and intangible, can be worth it, especially when the professional has your best interest at heart and takes the time to understand your particular situation and underlying needs," he adds.

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#16 Buying bulk cuts of meat when on sale and then portioning them out and freezing them.

#17 A weird one, but good credit cards. A lot of people assume that if you use a credit card, you’re guaranteed to pay interest, but if you pay the entire balance off when it’s due, then you don’t pay any interest. This will also give you points towards cash back or travel, which is essentially free money. It also allows you to build credit and get better interest rates which matters a ton when you’re getting a car loan or house payment.

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#18 Renting. I get that as an American, I'm supposed to desperately want my own home. I found a studio with utilities included for $833 total a month. Something breaks, they fix it. No property tax. When I renewed my lease in December, the rent only increased by $15. I live in a high-cost-of-living area. I guess just keep looking if you want to find something good. Walk around an area you would like to live in because my apartment wasn't advertised anywhere.

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“If you work in a time-intensive job (and even if you don't), then outsourcing certain services could be worth it, including cleaning, painting, and general house repair,” Ma advises. “Living in NYC, I swear by delivery services as well (food, clothing, etc.) and doormen — they make my life so much easier.” What things do you believe we can't put a price tag on? Let us know in the comments section below... ADVERTISEMENT

#19 A zoo pass. $120 for year-long access for me, my child, and one other person. By visit three, it paid for itself, and by the end of the year, we had easily gone over 30 times. Often, the zoo has a water spot, a playground, an aquarium, and obviously all the animals. So much cheaper than paying by visit and saves time and energy trying to find a way to keep my young kid entertained.

#20 And finally, "Shopping in the off-season. 'You don’t need that right now, so why are you buying it right now?' Because this same winter coat was $300, and mine is toast. Next winter it will be $300 again, but right now it’s hot out so it’s $65.

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#21 Good quality.



My MIL is one of those people that buys everything cheap but baaad quality just because she wants to have something quick. Only to have to replace it with new stuff 6 months to a year later. I know she frowns upon me and my husband's way of thinking which is: We rather save money and buy a good quality thing that will last us at least 10 years.



There are some things you can absolutely be frugal with but other things, especially things for your home, should be researched and invest money in.

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#22 Taking care of your health. It doesn’t need to mean expenses classes and spas, but at least walking with decent quality shoes that are replaced before they turn to trash is so important. Orthopedic issues can come on quickly, be disabling, and getting even extremely mediocre medical care is time consuming and stupid expensive.

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#23 Education.

#24 For me, it was my espresso machine. It definitely WAS an investment, but I went with an entry-level option and a nice grinder. It has absolutely saved me money now that I'm not picking up coffee several times per week. I did the math and, even accounting for the cost of buying milk and beans, the machine and grinder paid for themselves within about 100 days.

#25 This will be unpopular because it’s very 'rich person', but a once-a-week weight lifting personal trainer has changed my life. Although I can’t know what it’s saved me monetarily, I can’t believe some of the injuries my friends are getting as we age that I have somehow been able to avoid, and these injuries are coming, literally, from putting suitcases and overhead compartments or walking on uneven ground.

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#26 An electric vehicle. Seriously. I only wish I took the plunge years ago.

#27 Eco-friendly swaps! You pay much more upfront for reusable items, but then they last so much longer and save you money over time.

#28 As a construction contractor: Tools. If I have a cheap tool, and it breaks on the job, I lose more money in work than that tool is worth.

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#29 Buying everyday items in bulk, at stores like Costco. It costs more upfront, but the long-term savings are so noticeable. Not everyone has the privilege to buy in bulk, so it’s understandable why it’s polarizing. For example, a family member asked me to buy some formula for them, which I purchased at Costco for around $52 for a big container of it. It lasted them about 3 weeks.

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#30 There’s a world of difference between a $50 and a $500 blender, and investing in one fantastic pot to use for life is better than going cheap and needing replacements. But there are exceptions. I recently bought a big collection of Corelle plates and bowls. I have so many good dishes, but there’s something about the old-school, light, and cheap ones that I just love. I really would not be displeased to have the entire set, though I won’t do that unless I commit to getting rid of all the good/pretty stuff I already have.

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#31 Buying technology that is a bit more than you need now. I used to be cheap with computers, phones, etc, and they would need replacing soon because after a bit, they were not fit for purpose. So I still don’t get the top model or brand. But I do buy a little more memory, more features, and they are for the purpose much longer.

#32 It's cheaper to pay an expert to do repairs than pay for them to come out and fix what you screwed up. If you don't know what you're doing, pay someone who does. It's certainly cheaper than a trip to the Emergency Room.

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#33 Good purses and shoes.



They cost a lot, but they last a very long time.

#34 The grocery pickup also ensures that I actually buy everything I need. It's easy to get tired or lazy when walking around the store and think "maybe I don't need it". Then you realize you're really out of that item and then you're stuck paying more than if you had just bought in store.

#35 I'm the same way. I used to do Meijer pickup orders when I had a car. I'd hold myself to 100 dollars and fill the cart with as much food as I could while keeping under that limit.

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#36 Getting a good laptop is a game changer. My parents always bought the cheap ones from costco that were made of cheap plastic. I've bought the $1000 metal ones now from lenovo and they've lasted through drops and spills and life much better. They're not slow either.



Same with a good phone. I used to buy cheap ones that never lasted and now I bought an s22 and I'm on my third year with it and still happy.

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#37 I never used to buy premade meals from Costco or anywhere because I thought they wouldn’t be as good as home made, and I thought it was more expensive.



Turns out, they’re great, makes no dirty dishes, my family likes them, and cost less than what was happening- my inner Martha Stewart would buy everything to make a home cooked meal, but always be too exhausted. So the produce rots and we order takeout. THAT is what’s expensive, not the pre made tikka masala.

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#38 My cherished Blundstone Chelsea Boots.





Bought a pair of cherry coloured ones for $240CAD like 5-6 years ago and they have held on strong, though I've probably only got a couple more years left. This is despite me wearing them through every Northern Ontario winter since I bought them and not doing more in regards to weather resistance and leathercare. Otherwise, I'd likely have gotten 10+ years out of them.





Before I was buying a $50-$60 pair of shoes once a year and dealing with holes after almost a year.





I definitely will be getting another pair and I recognize the value that comes with the higher initial investment.

#39 Paying to not see ads - saves money in the long term. With how sophisticated data collection is now (even down to what the user’s emotional state likely is), it’s worth to not have my subconscious hijacked.

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#40 Delivery or pickup groceries. It curtails spontaneous buys. But, I buy my own produce and meats. Farmers market and a real butcher shop.

#41 I know people tend to hate on Prime and I’m not proud of supporting Amazon environmentally but their trucks are in my neighborhood all day every day either way. My nearest grocery store is 20 mins away (and that’s the expensive one). If I want to shop at Walmart it’s a 30 min drive. I Amazon prime most household shelf stable items if I’m running low. Saves me a lot of time and gas money from running to the store for just a few items when you live farther away from stores.

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#42 A water softener system - it saves your taps, toilet, and shower from gross hard water buildup and stains, saves your dishwasher and washer from appliance-getting rid of buildup



A reverse osmosis system for drinking water - cost all of $250 and our water is now better than bottled, has paid for itself many times over.

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#43 Preventive maintance.





This is from the buy it for life crowd.

#44 Buying quarters of beef off a local farmer.





The steaks are cheap compared to the grocery store. The fatty roasts we BBQ. Lean roasts we turn into jerky. Ground beef saves us from ordering takeout. Bones for stock and off cuts for stews.





Plus knowing the money goes directly to a farmer and your community is what I prefer.





Pro tip. Make sure you actually like grass fed beef before buying a grass fed cow lol.

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#45 Bidet.

#46 It cheaper to be rich generally. If you see a good deal and can afford it on the spot, and have space to keep it until you need it, that’s luxury. It’s cheaper if you can afford to insulate your house.

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#47 Also to add to online grocery and delivery, I utilize the coupons offered. I’ve never been able to get into coupon cutting but coupon clicking, that works for me.

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#48 Regular car maintenance with a reputable mechanic shop. Do the fixes as you go to avoid a scarier cost down the line or risk the car breaking down beyond repair.

#49 I paid for a tutor so I could learn Power BI, because the online courses were making any sense to me and I couldn't ask questions.



My current job requires Power BI. So now I'm making money.



TLDR: tutoring.