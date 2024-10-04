ADVERTISEMENT

Children can really be a nuisance at times, but after all, they are just kids who don’t know how to behave unless they’re told so, and it’s their parents’ responsibility to keep them in check. Well, not every parent pays conscious attention to their child and takes accountability for their actions.

For instance, when a kid was being chaotic at a restaurant, his mom was completely negligent that it was bothering people. So, Reddit user Reasonable-Onion6764 asked the kid to stop, but he screamed while saying it and even threatened to send him out alone; of course, the kid burst into tears!

Kids don’t understand what’s right or wrong behavior, it’s the adults’ responsibility to teach them

Image credits: ansiia / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The 21-year-old poster went with his college friends to celebrate passing their exams at a restaurant where most of the customers were adults

Image credits: Reasonable-Onion6764

Image credits: master1305 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While they were waiting for their food, two women with a baby and a kid, who was probably between 7 to 10 years of age, entered the restaurant, and the kid started playing

Image credits: Reasonable-Onion6764

Image credits: tommao wang / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He was running around and yelling loudly, which annoyed everyone, but the mom was negligent, so the poster stopped the kid and screamed at him to stop or he’d send him out alone

Image credits: Reasonable-Onion6764

The child burst into tears, so his angry mom rushed over to tell off the poster, and the staff intervened but the mom just took her son and left

In today’s story, Redditors deemed that all the adults were in the wrong for their actions, but what actually happened – let’s find out! The original poster (OP) is a 21-year-old college student who went to a restaurant for lunch with his friends to celebrate that they had passed their exams.

While all the customers at the restaurant were adults, suddenly two women with a baby and a kid entered and took a table in the corner. OP says that the child was somewhere between 7 to 10 years of age, and he started doing what children that age generally do, playing and running around!

The mom was completely negligent that her child was annoying the other customers, and so, he went completely rogue and started yelling while he kept running around OP and his friends’ table. That was probably the breaking point for the poster who stopped the kid and told him to sit down and wait till he went home to run around.

He further went on to threaten to make the kid wait outside alone, and as if on cue, the little one burst into tears. That’s when his mom got a wakeup call and came and reprimanded the poster. Even the staff got involved and tried to pacify the situation, but the furious mom just took her kid and left.

Well, the child must have been terrified by it all, because the poster’s friends also claimed that he actually screamed at the kid, and threatening to leave him outside alone was no joke either. We all know how sensitive children can be about such things, so when the story was posted online, Redditors didn’t shy away from calling out the poster, and some even accused the mom.

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

People were completely shocked by the way the poster dealt with the kid because screaming and threatening was downright unjustifiable. They said that he was trying not to show himself in the bad light by claiming, “In my mind I was quite calm but apparently I was screaming at the kid”. However, his friends themselves were proof that he had actually screamed.

According to Healthline, “Yelling makes children more aggressive, physically and verbally. Yelling in general, no matter what the context, is an expression of anger. It scares children and makes them feel insecure.” Folks said that OP’s screaming must have been over the top if the child started crying, and it was not his place to do so.

Some netizens also pointed out that the mom was equally at fault because of the way she neglected the chaotic way in which her son was behaving. They argued that due to the lack of discipline in the kid, he felt that he could do anything and get away with it, and to be honest, it was not his fault but his parents’.

UNICEF states that positive discipline is important for kids because there are no bad children, only bad behavior. People said that her anger when some random stranger made her son cry was quite understandable, but it wouldn’t have even happened if she had not neglected him and disciplined him.

HealthyChildren.org, an American Academy of Pediatrics parenting website, states, “The most powerful tool for effective discipline is attention—to reinforce good behaviors and discourage others. Remember, all children want their parent’s attention.”

It seems like that’s the exact point the mom was missing, and maybe if she paid attention to her son when he started acting out, it might have discouraged him from bothering others in public places. But no matter what, the stranger had no right to yell at the kid the way he did.

Well, what do you think about it? Just scroll down and drop your thoughts in the comments!

Folks didn’t shy away from calling out the poster for scaring the kid, while some also blamed the negligent mom