Icon Mk II

H18" x W22" x D9"



"This American bison began with an old double-barrel carburetor from a Ford V-8/302 engine. Not sure if it came from a Ford Truck or a Mustang, but regardless, it belonged on an iconic American brand. This is the second bison I created (the first used a single-barrel carb from a Ford I found in the junkyard). I've always been fascinated by the bison, as it represents one of the few large mammals that are unique to North America, so combining these two concepts has been a favorite of mine. Besides the carburetor, there’s this weird yellow part in the rear half that came from the junkyard, and I have no idea what it's from. It can be seen clearly in the build video, so if anyone catches this detail and knows what it is, please let me know. As always, thank you all for liking and sharing!"

