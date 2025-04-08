Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dire Wolves From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Resurrected From Extinction, Sparking Ethical Debate
Animals, News

Dire Wolves From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Resurrected From Extinction, Sparking Ethical Debate

Science has once again pushed the boundaries of possibility—this time, by reviving a creature that vanished over 10,000 years ago.

A team of researchers has successfully brought the dire wolf back from extinction, reintroducing a lost apex predator that last walked the Earth long before the rise of modern civilization.

The breakthrough comes from Colossal Biosciences, a biotech company that has engineered three living dire wolf puppies—effectively restoring a species whose genetic lineage was thought to be lost forever.

  • Scientists resurrected the extinct dire wolf, which vanished more than 10,000 years ago.
  • Biotech company Colossal Biosciences announced that it created three dire wolf puppies.
  • Pups Romulus and Remus are now 6 months old, while their sister Khaleesi is 2 months old.
  • The extinct dire wolf also famously appeared in the hit series Game of Thrones.
    Scientists have successfully revived the extinct dire wolf, which vanished off the face of the Earth more than 10,000 years ago

    Dire wolf featured on magazine cover, sparking ethical debate about species resurrection.

    Image credits: TIME

    Three dire wolf puppies—six-month-olds Romulus and Remus, and their sister, two-month-old Khaleesi—were created by using ancient DNA, cloning and gene-editing technology.

    The species once roamed wild and free in North and South America, leaving behind plenty of remains to tell the story of their lost legacy.

    The extinct ‘direwolves’ also famously appeared in the hit series Game of Thrones.

    Image credits: TIME

    Scientists from the leading genetics company used their DNA to decipher their genome. They then altered the cells of gray wolves—the closest living relative to the dire wolf—to match their genetic code.

    Through gene editing, the company modified the traits of the living gray wolves to the point where they matched that of the extinct species.

    “Our team took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies,” Colossal co-founder and CEO Ben Lamm said in a statement Monday, April 7.

    Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi are the first of their kind in modern times

    A person bottle-feeding a small white dire wolf puppy.

    Image credits: Colossal Biosciences

    Scientists made about 20 edits in 14 genes in the common gray wolf.

    After making the edits, they cloned the most promising cell lines and transferred them into donor eggs.

    “Healthy developing embryos were then transferred into surrogates for interspecies gestation,” the company said.

    Person holding two white dire wolf puppies, related to extinction debate.

    Image credits: Colossal Biosciences

    As for the gestation, scientists used domestic dogs as surrogate mothers to give birth to Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi.

    The genetic edits led to Romulus and Remus having a host of different physical traits, like their snowy white coats and differences in howling and whining.

    Romulus and Remus are also larger, with wider heads, bigger teeth and jaws, and more powerful shoulders and muscle-packed legs.

    Scientists made 20 genetic edits to 14 genes of gray wolves to match the traits of the lost dire wolf

    White dire wolf puppy lying on a black surface, related to 'Game of Thrones' and ethical debates on their resurrection.

    Image credits: Colossal Biosciences

    At six months, the two male pups are already 4 feet long and weigh 80 lbs.

    They could grow to measure 6 feet and weigh 150 lbs.

    Colossal, which kept the dire wolf project a secret until April, revealed in March that it had successfully copied mammoth DNA to create a woolly mouse.

    It was “really our first validation,” Beth Shapiro, chief science officer of the Dallas-based company, told People about the small, shaggy creature.

    Image credits: Colossal Biosciences

    While there was never any prehistoric or historic woolly mouse, the company said the new woolly mice took them one step closer towards bringing back woolly mammoths.

    The company opted to go with mice instead of elephants, the closest living relative to the woolly mammoth, because the elephants have a much longer gestation period.

    Along with the woolly mammoth, Colossal also hopes to de-extinct the dodo and the Tasmanian tiger.

    In addition to the dire wolves, Colossal’s de-extinction ambitions include the woolly mammoth, the dodo, and the Tasmanian tiger

    Dire wolf from 'Game of Thrones' in a snowy forest scene, interacting with a person.

    Image credits: Game of Thrones/HBO

    While the woolly mouse was a small step in genetic engineering, reviving dire wolves is a much bigger leap in Colossal’s de-extinction efforts.

    The news of reviving extinct species left many excited, but others believe there are serious risks involved.

    White dire wolf walking through snow, highlighting ethical debate around their resurrection.

    Image credits: Colossal Biosciences

    Cloning and gene-editing are fairly nascent fields of science, and several issues, such as organ defects, lack of immunity, and premature aging, have been observed in cloned animals.

    Moreover, scientists have noticed that the introduction of new species can adversely affect other animals. For instance, in Australia, a species of toad that was introduced to kill beetles ended up poisoning the marsupials that normally eat that toad.

    Netizens had mixed opinions about the news of Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi’s creation

    White dire wolf standing in grass, capturing ethical debate discussion.

    Image credits: Colossal Biosciences

    Cloning also carries significant risks, including potential side effects and even fatal consequences for the surrogate mother carrying the cloned embryo.

    Netizens had mixed opinions about the news of Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi’s creation.

    “Dragons next? Let me know,” one commenter said. “Could use a few.”

    Two white dire wolves standing together in a fenced enclosure, sparking ethical debate.

    Image credits: Colossal Biosciences

    “I’m waiting for the woolly mammoth to make a come back,” another wrote.

    “This is a bad idea, Jurassic Park explains it,” read a third comment, while a fourth wrote, “it may have gone extinct for a good reason.”

    “This won’t turn out well,” a person said.

    “Make me a tiny pet dinosaur,” one social media user said

    Image credits: Colossal Biosciences

    “My issue with genetic mutation like this and bringing back extinct species like this (not ones caused by human involvement) is that there’s natural selection for a reason, and bringing species that have long since been extinct can cause further harm to our environment,” another said.

    “Wasting time and resources. I’m all for balance in nature but this doesn’t seem to be the way forward,” another opinion read.

    The news about the dire wolves sparked heated discussions online

    Social media comment referencing dire wolves from ‘Game of Thrones,’ expressing humor.

    Comment discussing ethical debate on resurrecting extinct animals like dire wolves.

    Comment on ethical debate of resurrecting dire wolves for gene diversity.

    Comment on dire wolves resurrection leading to werewolves joke, sparking debate.

    Comment praising resurrection of dire wolves, mentioning benefits to endangered species.

    Comment discussing dire wolves and dinosaurs humorously references "Jurassic Park.

    Comment from Donna Herman on dire wolves and science, referencing Jurassic Park.

    Comment on dire wolves, referencing extinct animals like short-faced bears and sabertooths.

    Comment on dire wolves' ethical debate with humorous tone and reactions.

    Comment on dire wolves' comeback, joking about mixing them with poodles for non-shedding.

    Comment about elites wanting dire wolves as pets after watching Game of Thrones.

    Comment about dire wolves with 'Winter is coming' reference, sparking debate.

    Facebook comment saying, "I know Ghost when I see him," about dire wolves and extinction debate.

    Facebook comment about dire wolves with emoji and likes.

    Comment humorously mentioning how dire wolves resurrected before GRRM finishes his book.

    Comment discussing dire wolves' resurrection sparking ethical debate using movie franchise comparison.

    Comment criticizing resurgence of dire wolves from extinction, highlighting ethical concerns.

    Ethical debate on resurrecting extinct species like dire wolves; text highlighting concerns about environmental impact.

    Comment on dire wolves resurrection debate, referencing "Jurassic Park" ethics.

    Comment about 2025 referencing disaster movies and dire wolves in a humorous tone.

    Comment by Ann Fisher Reid on dire wolves' ethical debate, urging focus on existing animals.

    Comment expressing ethical concerns about resurrecting dire wolves.

    Comment discussing ethical concerns about resurrecting dire wolves and their habitats.

    Comment on dire wolf traits from 'Game of Thrones' igniting ethical debate.

    Fan comment referencing dire wolves and ethical debate from Game of Thrones.

    Chat screenshot discussing ethical debate over "Game of Thrones" dire wolves' resurrection.

    People Also Ask

    • What is animal extinction?

      Animal extinction refers to the complete disappearance of a species, resulting in its permanent disappearance from the planet. The issue is alarming because this not only leads to the loss of their genes and behaviors but also to the relationship they had with other plants and animals and the role they played within an ecosystem.

    • What causes animal extinction?

      Several factors have contributed to the extinction of hundreds of unique animals over the last five centuries. These include deforestation, climate change, pollution, natural disasters, overhunting and poaching, and so on.
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is completely inaccurate. They have NOT been brought back. Try reading New Scientist instead of the Daily Fail for the truth.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    They should only bring back herbivores. Even then, Musk's first tweet about a "pet" small woolly mammoth shows what the problem will be - designer animals for the rich (and the possibility of him calling it Elon Tusk) which will upset the natural balance. There is an ecosystem and things survive or die out for a reason.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Let’s pretend they did bring back a species from extinction; once you open that door, when do you close it? How long until rich people are making pets from extinct animals in order to show off their money. We don’t need “more dystopian”

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
