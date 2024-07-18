History’s “Cruelest Man” Has Face Revealed By Forensic Science After 440 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Cruelest Man to Ever Live” has returned after 440 years. Thanks to the efforts of researchers, a Brazilian graphic designer was able to digitally recreate the visage of Ivan The Terrible, a Russian despot who ruled the land back in the 16th Century with an iron fist.

Impalement, being boiled alive, roasted over open fires, or being torn limb from limb by dogs were among the favorite execution methods of the despot whose bust we can finally appreciate, bringing us closer than ever to a man no one would ever want to come face-to-face with.

RELATED:

The face of Russian despot Ivan the Terrible has been reconstructed, offering us a glimpse into what he may have looked like 440 years ago

Share icon

Image credits: Cicero Moraes/Pen News

Brazilian graphics designer Cicero Moraes has gained notoriety in historical and scientific circles for his work. Using a combination of historical evidence and facial forensics, the artist has not only been able to “revive” the Russian despot but also the faces of Egyptian Pharaoh Amenhotep III and the “Gilded Lady,” a remarkably well-preserved mummy who lived 1,500 years ago.

The end result of Moraes’ latest work shows an older Ivan, with balding hair and a long, gray beard, conveying a stern expression with ice-blue eyes. A face that might’ve looked strong and handsome in his younger years appears marked by the tensions of a life full of violence, distrust, and hatred.

Archaeological records and the latest advancements in forensic 3D modeling recreated the bust of the despot with remarkable accuracy

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cogitas3d

The designer used key information provided by the scientific research of Russian Archaeologist Mikhail Gerasimov, who participated in the excavation of Ivan’s grave. Moraes was able to translate the effects of what he described as “a disorderly life of excessive eating and alcohol abuse” into his rendition, providing an extra layer of authenticity.

Share icon

Image credits: Cicero Moraes/Pen News

The next step was to find a living “donor” who could serve as a canvas on which to apply all of the knowledge Moraes had gathered so far.

On his YouTube channel, Moraes shows how he did it. First comes the bone structure, recreated from scientific data, and then comes the skin and features extracted from real samples, and, finally, historical details bring everything together for an accurate portrayal of Ivan the Terrible.

From a neglected child to a paranoid, bloodthirsty dictator, Ivan’s life was full of intrigue, violence, and rage

Share icon

Image credits: Cicero Moraes/Pen News

The “Grand Prince of Moscow,” Ivan IV Vasilyevich, wasn’t always the cruel man history remembers him as. His father, Vasili III, died when he was but three years old, and his mother followed just a few years later when he was eight years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

With no one to protect them, Ivan and his deaf brother Iurii were left to fend for themselves and were at the center of power struggles between noble families.

Share icon

Image credits: Cicero Moraes/Pen News

In 1560, his wife passed away in what Ivan suspected was a plot by the nobility to assassinate her. In his fury, he divided the country into two areas. One was administered by the nobles, and the other was governed by him alone in what became an oppressive regime.

Ivan lived a life of paranoia, even accusing the entire city of Novgorod of treason in 1570. He was never brought to justice, not even after killing his own son, and he died from a stroke while playing chess in 1584.

Share icon

Image credits: Cicero Moraes/Pen News

Now, 440 years later, the historical accounts of his life were a key tool used by Cicero Moraes in the process of creating his 3D model, with details like traces of Mercury poisoning in his corpse and his lifestyle being represented in the end product.

Netizens were impressed by the methods used to bring Ivan The Terrible back to life, and they also shared their own thoughts as to who truly deserves the title of “The Cruelest Man to Ever Live”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pierre André Leclercq/Ilya Repin

“Anyone who has studied history knows that the greatest evil man in history was Ghenghis Khan who killed 40 million people. Ivan killed hundreds of thousands. Stalin killed 9 million,” said one commenter, comparing the Russian despot to the Mongol warlord.

“There’s also Emperor Nero, who blamed Christians for the burning of Rome and started a pattern of persecution that led to countless numbers of people being slaughtered,” said another one, bringing forth another candidate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cicero Moraes (@cogitas3d)

In a more lighthearted tone, some commenters pointed out some similarities between the end result and the faces of known celebrities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nicolas Cage?” asked one user jokingly. “He looks like Liam Neeson,” proposed another.



Image credits: Pen News

“I didn’t know they preserved his skull, very terrifying!”: Viewers were left impressed by the lifelike recreation, with many comparing Ivan’s face to current personalities

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon