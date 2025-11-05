Prove Your IQ Is Above The Average With These 36 True-Or-False School Questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you really the “smart kid” in the room?

Factually speaking…it’s time to put your brain to the ultimate test.

With this true-or-false school challenge, you’ll face a 36-question quiz that spans math, geography, history, science, arts, and language. There’s no study guide; there are no shortcuts. Just your logic, memory, and quick thinking.

Can you truly spot truth from fiction? It’s time to find out with these true-or-false questions. Let’s get started…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Child coloring with markers at a desk with notebooks and an apple, illustrating true-or-false school questions to test IQ.

Share icon

Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya

ADVERTISEMENT