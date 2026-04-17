We Put Together A 28-Question School Trivia Quiz – Any Score Above 24 Is Seriously Impressive

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Were you one of the top students in your class back in the day? Let’s find out how much of that school knowledge you still remember today. We designed this general knowledge quiz to challenge your brain without the stress of real exams or grades.

In this multi-subject trivia quiz, we’ll test your knowledge on math, geography, history, chemistry, science, and more. You’ll be switching between different subjects quickly, so stay focused and think fast! Think you still have what it takes to pass with flying colors? Let’s find out!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk