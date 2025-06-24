ADVERTISEMENT

Wikipedia is the main source of knowledge for many internet users. Every month, 1.6 billion unique devices access the internet's encyclopedia, and over 15 billion readers visit it. You can find all kinds of pages on Wikipedia: from celebrity autobiographies to entries about PowerPoint karaoke and information about historical events.

We've covered funny Wikipedia articles in the past several times, but we've never focused on the weird side of it. So, this time, we've dedicating some time to scary and unsettling Wikipedia entries.

Ready to experience some serious heebie-jeebies? Arm yourself with courage and scroll down to see what kinds of weird phemonena Wikipedia contributors have tackled throughout the years.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Rat King

Preserved rodents displayed in a museum case, illustrating unsettling and scary specimens from Wikipedia articles.

It’s a strange phenomenon where several rats become entangled by their tails. The first occurrence can be traced back to 1564, and the most recent to 2021. In 2021, a Rat King of 13 live rats was found in Estonia. Scientists eventually had to euthanize the rats because they couldn’t get free.

Edelseider , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From the rats' point of view wouldn't tail amputation be a better choice than euthanasia?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

    Mummified human skeleton with decayed skin, showcasing one of the scariest and unsettling Wikipedia articles moments.

    Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, also called Münchmeyer disease, was first discovered in 1692. It’s a condition characterized by connective tissue turning into bone over time, severely restricting movement and bodily function. Caused by a mutation of the gene ACVR1, it’s reportedly the only medical condition where tissue changes into another, and unfortunately, it has no cure.

    Joh-co , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    1molksiazkowy avatar
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if it would be possible to do this in controlled environment. Use this mutation to create bones from other tissues in lab (or even in patient, idk using shots with mutated cells or something). I imagine it would be useful for i.e. reconstructing or replacing shattered bones or maybe curing patients with too brittle skeletons

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Joyce Vincent

    Newspaper clipping with a highlighted notice of a missing person named Joyce Vincent, unsettling Wikipedia article topic.

    Joyce Vincent was a 38-year-old British woman who was found deceased in her apartment in January 2006. Her body was discovered, “mostly skeletal,” almost three years after she passed away in 2003. Shockingly, her TV remained on all that time, and most of her bills were automatically paid, so nobody noticed she was no longer alive—until bailiffs forced entry into her apartment due to unpaid rent.

    Rotten Tomatoes Trailers , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bb_20 avatar
    Clown fish
    Clown fish
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The next door neighbour complained twice because the balcony door was banging because it was open for over a month. Police went round and knocked but didn't force entry! This was the year before she was found slumped dead on the sofa Infront of the TV. The water had been cut off 2 years before they found her! No one reported any bad smell as such and they are putting it down to the balcony door being open. They should have really found her after the water was cut off.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    The Dancing Plague

    Black and white engraving depicting unsettling group dancing and eerie figures in a dark, creepy outdoor scene.

    In 1518, a woman named Frau Troffea started a dancing mania that led to about 400 people dancing nonstop for a whole month. Allegedly, at least 15 people passed away per day due to heart attacks, strokes, and exhaustion from all the dancing. While the exact cause of the dancing hysteria is unknown, several theories have been brought forward on Wikipedia, such as food poisoning, stress, and even demonic possession.

    Pieter Brueghel the Elder , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    St. Vitus' dance. I looked this up once for some reason, and was since under the impression it is caused by ergot poisoning (also known as St. Antonius' Fire).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Premature Burial

    A person trapped inside a wooden coffin with hands reaching out, illustrating eerie and unsettling Wikipedia articles.

    Being buried alive is a frightening thing to imagine, and is reportedly one of the most common phobias in the world. People throughout history have been buried alive unintentionally through accidents and natural disasters, and as a method of execution in wars. In recent years, escape artists and even YouTubers like Mr Beast have voluntarily buried themselves alive.

    Antoine Wiertz , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Difference with those youtubers is: they're not being crushed, they're monitored in some way and no one is going to let them die and they know it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    The Hinterkaifeck Murders

    Old black and white photo of a rural farmstead evoking the eerie and unsettling feeling from scary Wikipedia articles.

    The Hinterkaifeck Murders are reportedly the most gruesome unsolved crimes in Germany. In 1922, on a Bavarian farmstead, six members of a family were fatally struck with a pickaxe by an unknown perpetrator. For three days, the assailant lived and ate in the house with the corpses. When the bodies were eventually found, four of them had been stacked up in the barn with the pickaxe left above them in the loft.

    Andreas Biegleder , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Coffin Birth

    Close-up of a wooden coffin with flowers nearby inside a dimly lit room, evoking a scary and unsettling atmosphere.

    While the process is not fully understood and occurs very rarely, coffin birth, also known as postmortem fetal extrusion, happens when gases inside a decomposing woman’s body push out a deceased fetus. The gases responsible are carbon dioxide, methane, and hydrogen sulfide, which develop within two to five days after passing.

    Pavel Danilyuk , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    1molksiazkowy avatar
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seemingly wet dream of anti-choicers. The fetus is dead too, you say? Why would it matter?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Smile Mask Syndrome

    Close-up of a smiling person with red lipstick showcasing teeth and lips in a bright, natural setting for unsettling content.

    It turns out the Smile horror movie franchise wasn’t entirely based on fiction. Smile mask syndrome is described as a mental disorder that causes physical illness and depression because of prolonged and unnatural smiling. Professor Makoto Natsume theorized that Japanese women, particularly in the service industry, were forced to smile even when under immense stress. As a result, they developed repetitive strain injuries and depression.

    Shiny Diamond , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    1molksiazkowy avatar
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if that's why so many comedians deal with depression ..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Israel Keyes

    Mugshot of a man with a serious expression wearing a black and white striped shirt in a neutral background, scary Wikipedia article.

    Israel Keyes is one of America’s most infamous serial killers. He allegedly took the lives of at least three people and committed multiple other crimes from the late ‘90s to 2012. Keyes hid “murder kits” throughout the country to use when an opportunity presented itself. During police interrogation, he admitted to preferring strangulation over using guns to take people’s lives.

    Federal Bureau of Investigation , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    The Goiânia Accident

    Old, worn helmet lying discarded in dirt and debris, evoking eerie and unsettling Wikipedia article moments.

    The Goiânia accident in 1982 has been identified as one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters. It started when two men stole a radioactive machine from an abandoned hospital, took it apart, and exposed the radioactive substance inside it. Hundreds of people eventually came into contact with the substance, with some falling violently ill and others even losing their lives.

    IAEA Imagebank , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cesium-137 radiotherapy source. Four people died and 250 were sickened.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    The List Of People Who Disappeared Mysteriously At Sea

    Vast ocean under a cloudy sky, evoking the eerie and unsettling feeling found in scary Wikipedia articles.

    This Wikipedia page lists all the people who have vanished at sea since the 2nd century, along with personal details, such as their names, ages, and the harrowing circumstances surrounding their disappearances.

    Kellie Churchman , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paulandkatedunn avatar
    Piwakawaka
    Piwakawaka
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I doubt it lists *all* those lost at sea. Not even all known lost.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    The Disappearance Of Asha Degree

    News anchor presenting a missing person case on TV, illustrating unsettling Wikipedia articles that draw people in.

    Asha Degree vanished at 9 years old after leaving home in the middle of the night during a storm. She left with only her book bag and was last spotted running into a wooded area along a roadway. A year after she went missing, her book bag was found at a construction site in a black trash bag. She still has not been found.

    WCNC , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    The Disappearance Of Brian Shaffer

    Surveillance image from FBI case examining a photo linked to missing OSU student in unsettling Wikipedia article moments.

    Brian Shaffer, a medical student from Ohio, has been missing since a night out with friends in 2006. His disappearance garnered a lot of public attention because of the mysterious circumstances surrounding it. Several security cameras captured him outside the bar the night he went missing, but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Some suspect foul play, while others speculate he may have left town and started a new life under a different identity.

    WBNS 10TV , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Sogen Kato

    Dimly lit abandoned room with an old bed and chair, evoking scary and unsettling Wikipedia article themes.

    Thought to be the oldest man in Tokyo, Sogen Kato’s mummified corpse was discovered in his bedroom in July 2010. Kato actually passed away in November 1978, but his family never reported it because they wanted to continue cashing his pension checks.

    Janko Ferlic , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    1molksiazkowy avatar
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After his case, Japan decided to check on suspiciously long living citizens. It turned out that there were many cases similar to this one. And they weren't all foul plays or caused by greedy families! In many cases families lived in remote locations, far from the nearest civil offices, so not wanting to travel they just... didn't report the deaths because "what difference does it make?". Actually, these cases put some shadow on many studies about Japanese people alleged longetivity

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    The Robert Doll

    Creepy sailor doll holding a worn stuffed animal displayed in a museum, evoking unsettling Wikipedia article stories.

    Surprisingly, Annabelle isn’t the only terrifying doll around. Robert is reportedly another haunted doll just like her. Robert was given to a boy named Robert Otto as a birthday gift after his grandfather returned from a trip to Germany. While this origin story is generally accepted as accurate, there are many other legends, like the claim that the doll was given to Otto by a Bahamian girl in an act of revenge. It’s said that the doll has supernatural abilities and can cause a ton of misfortunes.

    TeaTimeAtThree , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Puppy Pregnancy Syndrome

    Ultrasound scan image showing a fetus, evoking unsettling and scary Wikipedia article themes.

    Apparently, rabies isn’t the only disease to worry about after a dog bite. In remote regions of India, people fear they can contract puppy pregnancy syndrome. This is a condition that makes one believe they can conceive puppies after being bitten by a dog. Victims of the disease reportedly bark like dogs and can hear the puppies growling inside their abdomens. Local witch doctors supposedly have an oral cure for the disease, which they claim allows the patient to “excrete” the puppies.

    Pavel Danilyuk , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    The Kentucky Meat Shower

    Glass jar with preserved specimen on a green table, related to scary and unsettling Wikipedia articles history topic.

    A meat shower probably isn’t on anyone’s list of enjoyable things to experience. It’s said that in 1876, a small town in Kentucky witnessed chunks of meat raining from the sky. While the exact cause of the shower remains a mystery, some theorize it was a vulture’s spilled lunch.

    WDRB News , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    The Flatwoods Monster

    Black and white eerie figure with a distorted face in a forest, illustrating scary and unsettling Wikipedia articles.

    In 1952, three boys in Braxton County, West Virginia, reportedly sighted the Flatwoods Monster fly across the sky and land in a neighbor’s yard. When they went over to check out what it was, they spotted a “tall man-like figure with a round red face, a large spade-shaped head, bright orange eyes, claw-like hands, and a dark body.” They also claimed that the monster made a hissing sound and emitted a pungent smell that left them nauseated for weeks.

    Creatures and Monsters , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    The Lists Of Unusual Passings

    Intricate black and white illustration of a bearded man in a forest with a large bird flying above, evoking scary Wikipedia articles.

    From a tortoise being dropped on someone’s head to being eaten alive by piranhas, the passings listed on this Wikipedia page are nothing short of unbelievable. The list dates back to ancient times and is shockingly extensive.

    Maso Finiguerra , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    The List Of Missing Aircraft

    Malaysia Airlines plane taking off against cloudy sky, illustrating unsettling and scary Wikipedia articles.

    Over 240 aircraft have disappeared since the 19th century. The list of missing aircraft is categorized into three groups: lost civilian flights, military flights, and flights where some wreckage was found, but the aircraft was never declared “recovered.” Included on the list, and also the flight with the most missing passengers, is the infamous Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

    Ohconfucius , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    The Timeline Of The Far Future

    Dark planet with glowing red patches orbits close to a large fiery star, evoking scary and unsettling Wikipedia article themes.

    Will humans become extinct, or will the expansion of the sun destroy the Earth? According to Wikipedia, scientists have a predicted timeline of far-future events that addresses these questions, and many others. The timeline details what they believe might happen to the Earth, the Solar system, humanity, and the universe millions of years into the future.

    Celestia , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_far_future if you want the link. Interesting how photosynthesis will stop long before the sun goes red giant.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Roch Theriault

    Bearded man with intense gaze in a dimly lit setting, related to scary and unsettling Wikipedia articles.

    The Wikipedia page on Roch Theriault describes him as a self-proclaimed prophet and the founder of a cult called the Ant Hill Kids. In the ‘80s, the cult had about 40 members, with over 20 of them being children he fathered with 9 female members. He started off as a motivational leader, but became an abusive tyrant because of a drinking problem. When cult members strayed, they would be punished in extreme and violent ways, like having their toes cut off by other members. In 1989, he was arrested and charged with the gruesome murder of a female member.

    CITV , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    The 2016 Clown Sightings

    Two scary clowns in colorful costumes and creepy makeup playfully wrestling on a grassy field in daylight.

    In 2016, there were multiple reports of evil clown sightings and attacks across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. What started as a marketing stunt for a horror film turned into an unexpected phenomenon of clowns popping up in the strangest places, like forests and schools. Even businesses selling clown merchandise were adversely affected by the reports.

    Viridiana Rivera , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Locked-In Syndrome

    Close-up of a human eye with detailed iris patterns, evoking the unsettling feeling from scary Wikipedia articles.

    Locked-in syndrome is a condition where every part of the body except the eyes is paralyzed. People affected by the condition are forced to communicate through blinking or moving their eyes. Despite not being able to move, their brain function isn’t affected, so they are conscious and fully aware of their surroundings all the time.

    Amanda Linn , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    1molksiazkowy avatar
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another one of conditions that really scare me. I don't know what would be worse - this, where your mind is kntact but you cannot do anything, or i.e. Alzheimer where you slowly lose yourself

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Scaphism

    Close-up of a bee on skin under dramatic lighting illustrating unsettling and scary natural occurrences in Wikipedia articles.

    Scaphism is an ancient Persian method of execution that was first given as punishment by King Artaxerxes II. It involved confining the victim between two boats, with only their arms and head sticking out. The victim would then be force-fed milk and honey, while having it smeared all over them. Thereafter, they'd be left out in the scorching sun to fester and be devoured by insects and rodents.

    David Hablützel , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    The Zodiac Killer

    Sketch of a man with glasses from a scary and unsettling Wikipedia article that intrigued many readers.

    The Zodiac Killer is one of the most infamous serial killers in the world. He terrorized people in Northern California from the late ‘60s to the late ‘70s and mailed ciphers and taunting messages to law enforcement. Police confirmed four attacks and at least 6 victims, but he could’ve been responsible for many other unsolved cases. The Wikipedia page details the lengthy investigation, specifics about the attacks, a list of all suspected victims, and possible suspects. His identity remains a mystery.

    San Francisco Police Department , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Incidents At Disneyland Resort

    Roller coaster train with passengers raising hands, approaching rocky mountain tunnel, evoking scary Wikipedia article vibes.

    The Disneyland Resort is one of the most popular entertainment resorts in California. The resort is generally a safe place to have fun, but there are times when unpleasant and sometimes tragic incidents occur. From power outages to major ride accidents and even fatalities, the list of incidents at the resort seems to increase every year, allegedly leading to hundreds of lawsuits.

    Loren Javier , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    The Passengers Of The Titanic

    Historic black and white photo of the Titanic ship on water, linked to scary Wikipedia articles and unsettling history.

    2208 people were aboard the ill-fated Titanic in 1912, and over 1500 of them lost their lives when the ship sank. Wikipedia lists all their names and other personal information, as well as who survived and who didn’t. The page also details what happened to the survivors after the disaster.

    Francis Godolphin Osbourne Stuart , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bb_20 avatar
    Clown fish
    Clown fish
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And my 1st cousin twice removed Maria Robinson gave her fiance Wallace Hartley a violin that he played whilst the ship sank.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    The Wizard Of Oz

    Girl in a vintage scene holding a tiny dog with eerie atmosphere, related to scary and unsettling Wikipedia articles.

    While this entry doesn’t initially seem all that scary, what happened behind the scenes of the famous movie might change your mind. Judy Garland, who played Dorothy Gale in the film, was allegedly the victim of a ton of abuse on-set. The abuse was just the tip of the iceberg. Other cast members faced gruesome conditions and even a near-fatality due to their crazy costumes.

    OptimumPx , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Blanche Monnier

    Vintage sketch depicting a scared group encountering a disturbing figure, illustrating unsettling moments from Wikipedia articles.

    Blanche Monnier was a woman from Poitiers, France, who was held prisoner in her mother’s home for about 25 years. Her mother allegedly locked her up as a drastic measure to keep her from marrying a “penniless lawyer.” She was eventually found naked in a dark room by law enforcement in a severely emaciated state, surrounded by feces and vermin. After her release, she was sent to a psychiatric facility, where she passed away 12 years later.

    Nicola , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    The Murder Of Helle Crafts

    Old rusted machine abandoned in a snowy mountainous field, evoking unsettling and scary vibes from distant locations.

    Helle Craft, a 39-year-old flight attendant, was murdered by her husband, Richard Craft. A private investigator she had hired to uncover her husband’s infidelity eventually alerted law enforcement to Richard’s likely involvement. Fragments of Helle’s body, like a tooth, bone chips, tissue, and hair, were found near a lake where Richard had been spotted using a woodchipper. Richard was sentenced to 50 years in prison for her murder in 1989, but was eventually released on good behavior in 2020.

    Emrecan Dora , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pisspaladin avatar
    Zero Costa
    Zero Costa
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    RELEASED ON GOOD BEHAVIOUR? AFTER SUCH A VICIOUS CRIME? WHAT?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    György Dózsa

    Portrait of a serious bearded man in historical attire with a burning building in the background, illustrating scary Wikipedia articles.

    György Dózsa was a Székely man-at-arms from Transylvania who passed away in the worst way possible. As punishment for his political transgressions, he was forced to sit on a smouldering throne, wear a heated iron crown, and hold an iron sceptre. To top it all off, he was made to watch his brother get cut into three pieces before being eaten alive by starving rebels.

    Viktor Madarász , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    June And Jennifer Gibbons

    Three women in a casual meeting engaged in a lively discussion, illustrating unsettling Wikipedia articles that sparked curiosity.

    June and Jennifer Gibbons were twins born in Wales. They were inseparable and only spoke to each other, and even had their own secret language. When they turned 18, they committed several crimes that landed them in a mental hospital. While there, they made a pact that if one of them lost their life, the other would go on to live normally. After agreeing to sacrifice herself, Jennifer mysteriously passed away, and June went on to live a quiet life.

    PA Images / Getty images , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    The Euthanasia Coaster

    Two men discussing a wire sculpture in a gallery setting, evoking themes of scary and unsettling Wikipedia articles.

    The Euthanasia Coaster is a hypothetical coaster that was designed as a euthanasia device. In 2010, the design was turned into a scale model by a Lithuanian artist named Julijonas Urbonas. Reportedly, the goal of the coaster was to kill all its passengers through cerebral hypoxia, giving them an elegant and euphoric passing.

    Justin Pickard , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    The "From Hell" Letter

    Handwritten eerie letter titled From hell, linked to scary Wikipedia articles about unsettling historical crimes.

    George Lusk, the official chairman of the Whitechapel Vigilance Committee, who was looking into the Jack the Ripper murders in 1988, received a letter that was supposedly written by Jack the Ripper himself. It read: "From hell. Mr. Lusk, I send you half the kidne I took from one woman I fried and ate it was very nise. I may send you the bloody knif that took it out if you only wate a whil longer. Catch me when you can Mishter Lusk." According to researchers, out of the hundreds of letters claiming to be written by the killer, the “From Hell” letter is one of a few possibly authentic ones.

    Unknown author , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    The Effect Of Spaceflight On The Human Body

    Woman floating with hair spread in zero gravity inside a spacecraft, related to scary and unsettling Wikipedia articles.

    Because of the lack of gravity, going to space really takes its toll on the human body both short and long term. When exposed to weightlessness over a long period, the muscles may start to atrophy, and the skeleton may deteriorate. Other possible adverse effects include balance issues, visual impairment, and a weakened immune system.

    nasa , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    The Murder Of Cara Knott

    Empty highway bridge overgrown with vegetation under a clear blue sky, illustrating unsettling Wikipedia articles.

    Cara Knott was an American student at San Diego State University. She disappeared in 1986 after visiting her boyfriend in California. Her car was found on a no-through road, and her body was in a ravine not far from it. The person responsible for her murder turned out to be a police officer who was using traffic stops to target vulnerable women.

    Perdelsky , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    The Salish Sea Human Foot Discoveries

    Bare feet standing on rough ground next to an old lantern, evoking a scary and unsettling atmosphere for Wikipedia articles.

    Since 2007, at least 20 detached human feet have been found on the shore of the Salish Sea. The owners of some of the feet have been identified over the years, and surprisingly, no other body parts have been recovered. While the phenomenon has no definitive explanation, a few fictional explanations have come up since 2011.

    Alan Cabello , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markberry_3 avatar
    Sleestak
    Sleestak
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Buoyant tennis shoes after the body decays enough to release the feet.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    The Disappearance Of Jamie Fraley

    Young woman with blonde hair near water, featured in a video about scary and unsettling Wikipedia articles.

    In 2008, Jamie Fraley disappeared after a trip to the hospital to treat stomach flu. Her fiancé's father, a convicted murderer, was the main suspect in her disappearance. In an unfortunate turn of events, he was found deceased in the trunk of his ex-girlfriend’s car before his involvement in Jamie’s disappearance could be established. According to Wikipedia, she has been missing for about 17 years, and not much else is known about her whereabouts.

    Investigation Discovery , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    The Church Of The First Born Of The Lamb Of God

    Black and white photo of a man over a desert background, related to scary and unsettling Wikipedia articles.

    In the ‘70s, the Church of the Firstborn of the Lamb of God was formed by Ervil LeBaron in Mexico. Ervil broke away from the Church of the Latter Day Saints so he could practice polygamy freely. He often fought with his brother Joel over principles such as the blood atonement policy, which required that a sinner must have their blood shed so they can earn a place in heaven. Ervil reportedly used this blood atonement policy to take Joel’s life, along with other followers who opposed him.

    12 News , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mormons are crazy? Who would have thought 🙄 Before anyone jumps on the annoying bandwagon, I grew up in the church. I know the crazy first hand.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    Bog Bodies

    Close-up black and white photo of a preserved human face, highlighting unsettling and scary Wikipedia article subjects.

    Bog bodies are human corpses that have been naturally mummified in peat bogs. They’ve been dated to between 8000 BC and WWII and vary in their levels of preservation. Unlike ancient remains, the skin and internal organs of the bodies found in bogs are often found intact due to the combination of acidic water, low temperature, and lack of oxygen.

    Sven Rosborn , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    The Mv Joyita

    Old passenger boat with people on board sailing on calm water, illustrating unsettling and scary Wikipedia articles.

    In 1955, all 25 crew and passengers on the MV Joyita ship vanished into thin air. The empty ship was found partially submerged in the South Pacific in terrible condition. There are many theories about what could’ve happened to those on board, but they are still declared as missing.

    Tagata Pasifika , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    The Diving Bell Spider

    Close-up of a brown spider on a bright green leaf, evoking scary and unsettling moments from Wikipedia articles.

    The diving bell spider is the only spider that spends almost all its life underwater. It occasionally comes up to the surface to replenish its oxygen or to eat its prey. When it’s underwater, it uses an air bubble trapped by the hair on its stomach and legs to breathe. Allegedly, its bite is excruciating to humans and causes symptoms like vomiting and inflammation for about five to ten days.

    Erik Karits , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    The Uvb-76

    Abstract digital pattern with glitch effects and scattered light points, evoking a scary and unsettling Wikipedia article theme.

    The UVB-76 is a Russian shortwave radio station that broadcasts a short buzz tone 24 hours per day. Sometimes, the buzz sounds are replaced by Russian voice transmissions, and on rare occasions, transmissions are hijacked by pirates. What’s quite eerie about the radio station is, no one knows its exact purpose.

    Janm67 , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Voices saying in Russian: "now, how do we turn this thing off?" - "nevermind, let's go for a drink"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #45

    The Somerton Man

    Gravestone of the unknown man found in 1948 at Somerton Beach, an unsettling Wikipedia mystery entry.

    An unidentified man was found deceased on a beach in Adelaide, Australia, in 1948. With no signs of foul play and him not having any form of identification, investigators believed he most likely committed suicide by consuming some sort of poison. The only things found on him were a bus ticket, a pack of cigarettes and matches, some gum, and an aluminum comb. Adding to the mystery, months after his discovery, a piece of paper was found in his pocket that said “tamám shud”, a Persian term meaning “it is over.” 

    Cemetery Haunts And More , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Shadow People

    Shadowy figure opening bedroom door in a dark, unsettling scene illustrating scary and eerie Wikipedia articles.

    Shadow people have been described as paranormal black figures that resemble human shadows. Some paranormal investigators and authors cannot agree on whether shadow people are harmless or evil, or if they’re actually extra-dimensional beings from another universe.

    Timitzer , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Project Artichoke

    CIA emblem on a blue background representing unsettling and scary Wikipedia articles that intrigue readers to learn more.

    Project Artichoke was a mind control program developed by the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) in 1951. It was used to determine whether a person could be forced into attempting an assassination after being drugged and hypnotized. The CIA would run experiments on human test subjects and sometimes, even their own agents. One agent was allegedly kept on LSD for seventy-seven days without their knowledge or consent, and probably developed amnesia like the other test subjects in the program.

    Fry1989 , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    The Amityville Horror

    Old white house with bare trees under clear sky, evoking unsettling feelings linked to scary Wikipedia articles.

    In the ‘70s, George and Kathy Lutz moved into their new home in Amityville. The large Dutch colonial-style house was a gruesome murder site three years earlier. Claiming to have been terrorized by paranormal forces while living there, the family fled with only the clothes on their backs, just 28 days after moving in.

    SGT141 , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    The Roopkund Lake

    Snow-covered log resting in a shallow creek, surrounded by icy banks, evoking eerie and unsettling Wikipedia scenes.

    Roopkund, also known as Skeleton Lake, has hundreds of human skeletons on its edge that can be seen when the snow melts. Initial investigations carried out by researchers tied the remains to a group killed in a hailstorm in the 9th century. However, later scientific research proved the remains were actually from three different groups that lost their lives in two separate events around 800 CE and 1800 CE.

    Hardeep Singh , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    The List Of Bermuda Triangle Incidents

    Sailing ship near small islands on calm water under a cloudy sky, evoking mysterious and unsettling Wikipedia articles.

    Also known as the Devil’s Triangle, the Bermuda Triangle is a region in the North Atlantic Ocean between Florida, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. It also lies at the center of an urban legend due to a long list of mysterious disappearances involving planes, ships, and people since the early 1800s. At least 24 incidents with hundreds of fatalities are listed.

    Brandon Morrison , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Cotard's Delusion

    Silhouette of a person standing in a dark, eerie hallway with unsettling lighting and mysterious shadows.

    Cotard’s Delusion, also known as Cotard’s Syndrome, is a rare mental disorder first observed in 1880. It’s characterized by a patient’s denial of their own existence or belief that they are deceased. The syndrome occurs in three stages: the germination stage, where symptoms of psychotic depression appear, the blooming stage, where the delusions fully develop, and the chronic stage, where the symptoms continue and the patient develops chronic psychotic depression.

    Vojtech Okenka , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    The Dyatlov Pass Incident

    Stone memorial monument with portraits and a red wreath surrounded by dense green forest, evoking unsettling Wikipedia articles.

    Nine hikers in Dyatlov Pass, Russia, lost their lives under mysterious circumstances. They fled their tents in the middle of the night in freezing temperatures without an explanation. Six of the hikers passed away from hypothermia. The other three had signs of physical trauma, with one missing a tongue and the other two missing eyes. Many theories have been put forward as possible explanations for their passings, but ultimately, Russian authorities settled on some type of avalanche as the cause.

    Дмитрий Никишин. , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Tarrare

    A variety of grilled meats and vegetables on a barbecue, showcasing a colorful and appetizing outdoor cookout scene.

    Tarrare was a French man from the 18th century who had an insatiable appetite. He could devour enough food to feed at least 15 people in one sitting, swallow whole eels, and even eat live animals like puppies. When he was hospitalized so that doctors could run some tests, Tarrare allegedly ate the corpses in the morgue. He even went as far as eating a one-year-old toddler.

    Pixabay , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    The Villisca Axe Murders

    Old newspaper clipping showing the last victims and house linked to scary and unsettling Wikipedia articles.

    In 1912, in Villisca, Iowa, six members of the Moore family and two of their guests fell victim to an axe-wielding murderer. Only one victim was awake when the attack occurred; everyone else was bludgeoned in their sleep. Bizarrely, investigators found all the mirrors in the house covered. Even though there were several suspects, the case was never solved, and today, the house is a tourist attraction.

    Library Of Congress , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    The Exorcism Of Roland Doe

    Person lying motionless on a bed, evoking unsettling and scary feelings related to popular Wikipedia articles.

    A 13-year-old boy documented under the pseudonym Roland Doe was allegedly possessed by a demon after playing with a Ouija board. His family reported things flying across the room in his presence and a demonic voice coming from his mouth. He underwent multiple exorcisms carried out by different priests, and his case was so chilling that it inspired the 1971 film The Exorcist.

    cottonbro studio , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    The Black-Eyed Children

    Creepy close-up of a young boy with dark, unsettling eyes, evoking the eerie feel of scary Wikipedia articles.

    Black-Eyed Children are described as paranormal creatures that look like young children and teens with pale skin and pitch-black eyes. They’ve reportedly been spotted begging, hitch-hiking, and standing at residential doorsteps in the ‘80s. A horror film called Black Eyed Kids, inspired by the urban legend, was released in 2012.

    Megamoto85 , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    The List Of Reported UFO Sightings

    Diagram showing various shapes and their frequencies related to unsettling Wikipedia articles' descriptions, including orb and triangle.

    This page lists the reported UFO sightings from ancient times, all the way to the 21st century. Although quite abnormal, you’d be surprised just how common the sightings are, especially in the United States. Most sightings have a logical explanation, while others remain unexplained.

    Robert Jones , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Clinton Road

    Empty rural road surrounded by dense trees under a bright blue sky, evoking unsettling Wikipedia articles atmosphere.

    Clinton Road is one of the most notorious roads in America. From ghosts to satanist gatherings, the many paranormal sightings on the road and the land around it are nothing short of unbelievable. Allegedly, professional killers have even used the surrounding woods to dump bodies.

    Daniel Case , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    The Pope Lick Monster

    Black and white photo of an old iron railway bridge over a river, evoking unsettling Wikipedia article scenes.

    Allegedly, the Pope Lick Monster, also known as the Goat Man, is a creature that lives under a railroad bridge in Kentucky. Described as a human-goat hybrid, urban legends claim the creature uses hypnosis or voice mimicry to lure people to the railway trestle, then murders them with a blood-stained axe. Several people have lost their lives on or near the trestle, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Pope Lick Monster.

    User:Ihcoyc , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #60

    The Lava Lake Murders

    Scenic lake with small islands and towering mountains under a dramatic cloudy sky, evoking eerie and unsettling Wikipedia articles.

    This triple murder happened at Little Lava Lake in Oregon over 100 years ago and is reportedly one of the oldest unsolved murder cases in the city’s history. The three friends who were murdered were working as fur trappers at the lake when they suffered gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma. Their bodies were discovered under the surface of the ice, and although police had one possible suspect, no one was ever convicted of the crime. 

    Pranshi , Buzzfeed , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!