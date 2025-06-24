ADVERTISEMENT

Wikipedia is the main source of knowledge for many internet users. Every month, 1.6 billion unique devices access the internet's encyclopedia, and over 15 billion readers visit it. You can find all kinds of pages on Wikipedia: from celebrity autobiographies to entries about PowerPoint karaoke and information about historical events.

We've covered funny Wikipedia articles in the past several times, but we've never focused on the weird side of it. So, this time, we've dedicating some time to scary and unsettling Wikipedia entries.

Ready to experience some serious heebie-jeebies? Arm yourself with courage and scroll down to see what kinds of weird phemonena Wikipedia contributors have tackled throughout the years.