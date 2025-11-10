“Airbnb Insanity”: 130 Stairs You Simply Can’t Take Without Insurance
As we mentioned in a previous piece, climbing down a flight of stairs is one of the most mundane activities that carries inherent dangers that we often overlook. We also mentioned reports from law firms, which reveal that over one million people sustain stairway injuries in the United States each year.
A well-designed staircase should minimize the likelihood of bodily harm, but the photos you’re about to see are the exact opposite. We lifted these from a growing subreddit where 15,000 people share images of the worst stairs you likely wouldn’t want to set foot on.
Feel free to scroll through, and hopefully, you won’t develop a bad case of vertigo after you’re done.
This post may include affiliate links.
No Room For A Staircase
Stairs At The Local Gay Club That Lead Down From One Bar To Another Bar
In Peru
Let’s shed more light on the cases of stairway injuries, this time in the UK. According to a September report by the British Woodworking Federation (BWF), nearly half of adults, or 43%, have either slipped, tripped, or fallen down the stairs in the last 12 months.
Sixty percent of people who had experienced a staircase accident stated that it happened on their own property.
Hope This One Will Count For The Sub
For When You Want To Make Your Life Just That Much Harder
Looks Like A Trap
The report also revealed that 32% of accidents were linked to broken safety features, such as poor maintenance. 40% were due to slippery surfaces, 32% were due to poor lighting, and 29% were because there were items along the stairs.
Then, there were the structure-related issues, with 26% of injuries occurring due to uneven steps and 26% due to the lack of handrails.
I Was Helping A Family Friend Move And Found These
My Sisters Landlord Wanted To Improve The Accessibility, So Added These Planks
The Stairs Up To The Kids Loft In My Beach Rental For The Week. They Shake When I Walk On Them. Fun!
However, not all staircase accidents were due to poor design. According to BWF chief executive Helen Hewitt, people are also at fault and are putting themselves at risk by using their phones while on the stairs, carrying something heavy, or rushing up or down.
“While a clear reflection of today’s busy lifestyles, these behaviours increase the risk of a slip, trip or fall, which could result in serious or potentially fatal injuries,” Hewitt said.
They Look Normal Far Away
I Hate Going To The Theater
I Guess We're Gonna Have To Feel Our Way Down These Stairs
Reports indicate that stairway accidents result in an average of 12,000 fatalities per year. There are several ways to reduce this risk, and according to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS), one of them is to design handrails that are easy to grasp.
Specifically, you should be able to run your hand smoothly along the entire length without needing to adjust the grips.
A Quick Slip To The Beach
New Floors At My Job
Airbnb Insanity
The CCOHS also urges improving visibility on staircases. This can be achieved by utilizing angular lighting and color contrasts to enhance depth perception and incorporating matte finishes to minimize glare.
Patterned carpeting isn’t advisable because it can create a visual deception and hide the differences in depth of each step.
Special Ramp For Wheelchair Users
This Occurs Every Winter At My Hometown.. The Sing Says No Winter Upkeep And Yes They Lead Strait To River Bank
Stairs In A Century House I Toured!
Curved, Yet Rhomboidal
Stairs At My Hostel
For Design
I'm Not Even Sure How I Will [Get Hurt]
Stairs
At Least They're Colorful
High Heels? Or Barefoot?
Sure, They Look Nice
Stairs With Handholds
Should There Be Two Railings?
The Stairs At My Friends House
The Stupid Carpet On These Stairs!
Seriously?
Stairs At My Friend's House
One Misstep Is All It Takes
Smooth As A Pebble
The “Ankle Twister”
Malerweg Mountain
Staying At The In-Laws
The Stairs Down In My Local Movie Theater
Stairs In My Friend's Flat
The colour and lighting make them blend into each other on the way down. Absolute nightmare while carrying a suitcase.
And now I'm thinking while posting this - what on earth was the point? You're not saving any space by doing this