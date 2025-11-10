ADVERTISEMENT

As we mentioned in a previous piece, climbing down a flight of stairs is one of the most mundane activities that carries inherent dangers that we often overlook. We also mentioned reports from law firms, which reveal that over one million people sustain stairway injuries in the United States each year. 

A well-designed staircase should minimize the likelihood of bodily harm, but the photos you’re about to see are the exact opposite. We lifted these from a growing subreddit where 15,000 people share images of the worst stairs you likely wouldn’t want to set foot on. 

Feel free to scroll through, and hopefully, you won’t develop a bad case of vertigo after you’re done.

#1

No Room For A Staircase

Person climbing unusual wall-mounted stairs inside a modern room, illustrating Airbnb Insanity with risky stair design.

Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #2

    Stairs At The Local Gay Club That Lead Down From One Bar To Another Bar

    View of 130 carpeted stairs with a handrail under blue lighting, showing feet with red sandals and another person ahead.

    Lil-Mac-13 Report

    #3

    In Peru

    Steep stone stairs jutting from a cliffside surrounded by greenery, illustrating extreme Airbnb stairs requiring insurance.

    rampzn Report

    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Peruvians are a brave people. Far braver than me! 😬

    Let’s shed more light on the cases of stairway injuries, this time in the UK. According to a September report by the British Woodworking Federation (BWF), nearly half of adults, or 43%, have either slipped, tripped, or fallen down the stairs in the last 12 months. 

    Sixty percent of people who had experienced a staircase accident stated that it happened on their own property.

    #4

    Hope This One Will Count For The Sub

    Steep stone stairs descending along a mountain cliff, illustrating Airbnb insanity and the need for insurance on risky stairs.

    Adorable-Ear-4338 Report

    #5

    For When You Want To Make Your Life Just That Much Harder

    Spiral metal staircase with unusual curved steps inside a modern white room, highlighting Airbnb stairs requiring insurance.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #6

    Looks Like A Trap

    Narrow wooden stairs covered with large uneven stones, illustrating Airbnb insanity and risk without insurance.

    bigtony423 Report

    The report also revealed that 32% of accidents were linked to broken safety features, such as poor maintenance. 40% were due to slippery surfaces, 32% were due to poor lighting, and 29% were because there were items along the stairs. 

    Then, there were the structure-related issues, with 26% of injuries occurring due to uneven steps and 26% due to the lack of handrails. 
    #7

    I Was Helping A Family Friend Move And Found These

    Steep narrow wooden stairs with irregular steps and a handrail in a cramped indoor space needing Airbnb insurance.

    Perrywaaz Report

    #8

    My Sisters Landlord Wanted To Improve The Accessibility, So Added These Planks

    Steep narrow wooden stairs with uneven steps and added grip pads highlighting Airbnb stairs insurance risk.

    kim_jong-ginge Report

    #9

    The Stairs Up To The Kids Loft In My Beach Rental For The Week. They Shake When I Walk On Them. Fun!

    View looking down a narrow spiral staircase with wooden steps and a person in a pink shirt at the top in an Airbnb setting.

    BaconQuiche74 Report

    However, not all staircase accidents were due to poor design. According to BWF chief executive Helen Hewitt, people are also at fault and are putting themselves at risk by using their phones while on the stairs, carrying something heavy, or rushing up or down. 

    “While a clear reflection of today’s busy lifestyles, these behaviours increase the risk of a slip, trip or fall, which could result in serious or potentially fatal injuries,” Hewitt said.
    #10

    They Look Normal Far Away

    Steep, narrow stairs with minimal railing highlighting a risky Airbnb setup requiring careful insurance consideration.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #11

    I Hate Going To The Theater

    Steep, narrow, and zigzagging stairs in a theater with red seats, illustrating Airbnb insanity staircase hazards.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #12

    I Guess We're Gonna Have To Feel Our Way Down These Stairs

    Person wearing brown dress shoes standing on a striped carpet, relating to Airbnb insurance and stair safety concerns.

    Ardentpikachu1 Report

    Reports indicate that stairway accidents result in an average of 12,000 fatalities per year. There are several ways to reduce this risk, and according to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS), one of them is to design handrails that are easy to grasp. 

    Specifically, you should be able to run your hand smoothly along the entire length without needing to adjust the grips.

    #13

    A Quick Slip To The Beach

    Steep stairs with railings overlooking coastal village and ocean, illustrating Airbnb insanity and high-risk stairs without insurance.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    5 minute walk to the beach, 3 seconds if you fall! 😆

    #14

    New Floors At My Job

    Long gray stairs with metal railings leading down into a gym area, illustrating Airbnb insanity stairs concept.

    drillenisse Report

    #15

    Airbnb Insanity

    View looking down a narrow, steep wooden staircase in an Airbnb rental, emphasizing the need for Airbnb insurance safety.

    steezenskis Report

    The CCOHS also urges improving visibility on staircases. This can be achieved by utilizing angular lighting and color contrasts to enhance depth perception and incorporating matte finishes to minimize glare. 

    Patterned carpeting isn’t advisable because it can create a visual deception and hide the differences in depth of each step.

    #16

    Special Ramp For Wheelchair Users

    Steep wooden stairs and slippery accessible ramp beside a house surrounded by greenery, highlighting Airbnb insurance risks.

    Objective-Case-391 Report

    #17

    This Occurs Every Winter At My Hometown.. The Sing Says No Winter Upkeep And Yes They Lead Strait To River Bank

    Steep icy stairs outdoors with metal railings, highlighting a risky Airbnb scenario needing insurance protection.

    jokke420 Report

    #18

    Stairs In A Century House I Toured!

    Person cautiously climbing worn, narrow, and unusually shaped carpeted stairs in an Airbnb rental, highlighting stair insurance risks.

    whitefox094 Report

    #19

    Curved, Yet Rhomboidal

    Unique wooden stairs with sharp angles and gaps, illustrating Airbnb insanity requiring careful insurance consideration.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #20

    Stairs At My Hostel

    Spiral staircase with metal railing ascending to a skylight in a bright Airbnb interior, highlighting insurance risks for stairs.

    Full-Platypus-8062 Report

    #21

    For Design

    Unique metal staircase inside a modern living space highlighting Airbnb insanity with 130 stairs needing insurance.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #22

    I'm Not Even Sure How I Will [Get Hurt]

    Steep and narrow spiral stairs in a dimly lit space, illustrating Airbnb insanity and the need for insurance.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #23

    Stairs

    Steep carpeted stairs with a confusing pattern and handrails, highlighting Airbnb insanity hazard needing insurance.

    LiiiLoisiane_-_ Report

    #24

    At Least They're Colorful

    Steep green stairs with small platforms inside a room, illustrating the need for Airbnb insurance for risky stairs.

    TheDabitch Report

    #25

    High Heels? Or Barefoot?

    Minimalist metal stairs inside a bright Airbnb space with a blurred figure ascending, highlighting Airbnb insurance safety concerns.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #26

    Sure, They Look Nice

    Spiral wooden staircase with a modern design inside a sunlit room featuring wooden furniture and large plant.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #27

    Stairs With Handholds

    Steep and narrow rock stairs carved into a cliffside, highlighting airbnb insanity with risky stairway access.

    rampzn Report

    #28

    Should There Be Two Railings?

    Unusual indoor stairs with uneven steps and wooden handrail highlighting Airbnb insanity and need for insurance.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #29

    The Stairs At My Friends House

    Narrow wooden spiral stairs with metal rails in an Airbnb rental, highlighting the need for insurance due to risks.

    adc_997 Report

    #30

    The Stupid Carpet On These Stairs!

    Carpeted stairs with a confusing pattern creating an optical illusion, illustrating Airbnb insanity risk factor.

    throwawaypatien Report

    #31

    Seriously?

    Narrow modern floating stairs with metal rail and colorful striped window curtain in an Airbnb rental interior.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #32

    Stairs At My Friend's House

    Narrow wooden spiral stairs with worn steps descending to a tiled floor in an Airbnb rental space.

    kornbruder Report

    #33

    One Misstep Is All It Takes

    Floating black metal stairs attached to a wooden wall in a modern interior, highlighting Airbnb insurance risks.

    rampzn Report

    #34

    Smooth As A Pebble

    Spiral staircase made of smooth white steps with a metal handrail in a modern interior setting.

    rampzn Report

    #35

    The “Ankle Twister”

    Uneven and unusual stone stairs with multiple narrow steps, illustrating Airbnb insanity stair hazards needing insurance precautions.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #36

    Malerweg Mountain

    Steep narrow metal stairs between rocks on a forest trail, highlighting Airbnb insurance safety concerns.

    Plus-Contribution915 Report

    #37

    Staying At The In-Laws

    Steep narrow metal spiral and straight stairs inside a small enclosed outdoor Airbnb space needing careful navigation.

    glitchmaster099 Report

    #38

    The Stairs Down In My Local Movie Theater

    Steep carpeted stairs with red walls and multiple handrails in an Airbnb setting showing a unique patterned design.

    PsyduckSci Report

    #39

    Stairs In My Friend's Flat

    Narrow, steep Airbnb stairs with uneven steps posing safety risks and highlighting the need for insurance protection.

    The colour and lighting make them blend into each other on the way down. Absolute nightmare while carrying a suitcase.
    And now I'm thinking while posting this - what on earth was the point? You're not saving any space by doing this

    WestLondonIsOursFFC Report

    #40

    Not My Picture But Thought It Belonged Here

    Glass stairs with no visible support in a construction site, illustrating Airbnb insanity and the need for insurance.

    alicat777777 Report

    #41

    Going To A Bar In Finland

    Icy stairs with uneven surfaces and a metal handrail near urban nightlife area, showing Airbnb insanity safety hazard risk.

    father_of_twitch Report

    #42

    This Belongs Here

    Steep minimalist wooden stairs attached to a metal frame in an Airbnb rental requiring insurance for safety.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    Just To Smoke, With My Broken Ankle I Have To Traverse This Nonsense

    Steep and narrow indoor stairs with a curved landing, highlighting a challenging Airbnb staircase needing insurance caution.

    No-Calligrapher-4449 Report

    #44

    “Honey, I Installed The New Stairs!”

    Steep wooden stairs with open gaps and no railing inside a room, illustrating Airbnb insanity hazards.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #45

    By Windex

    Modern glass stairs with floating steps inside a living room, illustrating Airbnb insanity with stairs needing insurance precautions.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #46

    One Wrong Move And You’ll End Up In The Hospital

    Stairs leading down to a toilet placed dangerously at the top landing in a small tiled bathroom setting.

    evamarclen Report

    #47

    Do These Count?

    Steep narrow wooden stairs viewed from above in an unfinished space, illustrating Airbnb risks and insurance needs.

    1SmartBlueJay Report

    #48

    The What?

    Spiral glass stairs with metal frame inside a room, highlighting Airbnb insanity risk and the need for insurance.

    evidentementelargo Report

    #49

    Steady…

    View looking down a narrow, steep stairway in an Airbnb rental, highlighting the need for Airbnb insurance protection.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #50

    Nearly 90° Stairs Leading To The Backstage Area Of My Latest Stand-Up Performance

    Steep narrow stairs viewed from above with white sneakers at the edge, highlighting Airbnb stairs insurance risks.

    Royalbluegooner Report

    #51

    The Last Step

    Narrow concrete stairs with glass railing leading up between two brick walls, illustrating Airbnb insanity risk.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #52

    Camouflage Stairs From Above

    Distorted wooden floor tiles with uneven alignment, highlighting potential hazards related to Airbnb insurance concerns.

    NeedsMoreTeapots Report

    #53

    Carry Chair Extrication Anyone?

    Steep spiral red carpeted stairs in an Airbnb, viewed from above with a person climbing, illustrating Airbnb stairs challenge.

    lukelikecrazy Report

    #54

    Can Break A Leg Just Looking At These Stairs

    Narrow spiral staircase with wooden steps inside a living room, highlighting Airbnb stairs insurance concerns.

    Novusor Report

    #55

    Just Why?

    Steep narrow wooden stairs with a railing leading down to an entryway filled with shoes in an Airbnb rental.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #56

    Just Saw This

    Minimalist metal stairs attached to a wall with a curved handrail, illustrating Airbnb insanity with a risky design.

    bierbottle Report

    #57

    The Closer You Look The Worse It Gets

    Unfinished floating concrete stairs in a brick building under construction showing potential Airbnb insurance risks.

    rampzn Report

    #58

    "Beatiful And Sturdy Stair" It Says In The Listing

    Modern glass stairs in a bright space leading to a deck, highlighting Airbnb risks and need for proper insurance.

    tohardtochoose Report

    #59

    Rippling Ribbon Staircase

    Modern black and white zigzag floating stairs in a minimalist room representing Airbnb insanity stairs concept.

    inlw Report

    #60

    You’re Given A Throne…

    Toilet installed on a steep set of stairs indoors with a sink nearby and green painted walls in a rustic bathroom setting.

    MissCandyBelle Report

    #61

    Bachelorette Party Airbnb

    Spiral staircase with green steps and black iron railing inside a colorful Airbnb rental property.

    Express-Insect2684 Report

    #62

    Even Fell Down These Stairs Once

    View looking down a steep wooden spiral staircase with colorful socks visible and a box at the bottom, illustrating Airbnb stairs risk.

    whackerneusohnone Report

    #63

    Hold The Walls?

    Unique wooden stairs with irregular shapes and angles inside a modern Airbnb rental needing insurance for safety concerns.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #64

    Location: Havanna, Cuba. Level 9/10 (Gets Wet When It Rains)

    Confusing multi-level stairs inside a house with various tile patterns, illustrating Airbnb stairs risk and insurance needs.

    TravelTom91 Report

    #65

    Fun!

    Narrow wooden spiral stairs with minimal supports in a bright room illustrating Airbnb stairs insurance risks.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #66

    Friend’s Loft. It Jiggles And Shakes When You Walk On It

    View looking down a narrow staircase in an Airbnb rental with 130 stairs and a handrail on the left side.

    logdogfog Report

    #67

    Tight Squeeze?

    Narrow spiral staircase inside a building, illustrating a challenge related to Airbnb insurance and stairs safety.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #68

    Looks Like Stools

    Unusual wooden stairs with 130 steps in a rustic setting, highlighting Airbnb insanity and the need for insurance.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #69

    This Is Sooooo Terrible

    Rusty narrow spiral staircase on a building exterior tangled with numerous black electrical wires for Airbnb insurance caution.

    Mrsupersuper Report

    #70

    These Stairs In This Flipped House

    View down a steep, unfinished staircase in an Airbnb rental, emphasizing the need for insurance and caution.

    AloytheAndroid Report

    #71

    There’s Nothing Like Relaxing In Bed…

    Loft bed accessed by steep stairs in a compact Airbnb room with minimalist furniture and a dark gray shaggy rug.

    Bride-of-wire Report

    #72

    These Glass Stairs My Dad Was Faced With At Work

    Glass stairs with bright yellow steps in a modern home interior, highlighting the risk of Airbnb stairs needing insurance.

    Alexahylia Report

    #73

    The Less Snowy Bits Are Glazed Over

    Snow-covered icy wooden stairs with a safety chain on rocky mountain terrain, highlighting Airbnb insanity stairs risk.

    pazesour Report

    #74

    I'm Sure They Are Fine

    Modern staircase with sharp triangular steps against a concrete wall, highlighting Airbnb insurance risks for stairs.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #75

    Nice…but I Could Still Use A Railing

    Modern glass stairs in luxury Airbnb interior highlighting Airbnb stairs insurance risks and safety concerns.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #76

    Those Are Stairs

    Steep terrazzo stairs with black and white speckled pattern, highlighting Airbnb insanity and the need for insurance.

    mbok_jamu Report

    #77

    To The Attic Of A House Built In 1902

    Worn wooden stairs with uneven steps inside a narrow, unfinished wall space needing Airbnb insurance caution.

    grandfatherclause Report

    #78

    Weird Perspective?

    Narrow spiral staircase with wooden steps and black metal frame in a compact modern interior space.

    snark_be Report

    #79

    Hidden Stairway

    Steep wooden stairs with a hatch door halfway down, illustrating Airbnb insanity requiring stair insurance precautions.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #80

    High Turnover Apartments

    Modern building facade with multiple external staircases, highlighting Airbnb insanity and the need for insurance on steep stairs.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #81

    Do These Count? Not Steep But I Tripped Multiple Times

    Wide wooden staircase inside a modern Airbnb property with sleek design and decorative abstract wall art on both sides.

    Mitch_WRX Report

    #82

    Thought It Was A Ramp…

    Patterned tiled stairs leading up to a doorway with a black mat, illustrating Airbnb stairs needing insurance protection.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #83

    Wet 'N Wild

    Person in a rain jacket climbing slippery, narrow stone stairs outdoors, illustrating Airbnb insanity and safety risks.

    rampzn Report

    #84

    Head Trauma

    Young man standing on awkward wooden stairs indoors, illustrating Airbnb insanity and the need for insurance with tricky staircases.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #85

    That Is A Slide