And that’s exactly the kind of fear some people say they’ve actually experienced. When someone online asked , “What is the scariest thing you’ve ever seen?” the responses quickly turned into a collection of real-life chills. From unsettling encounters with strangers to unexpected run-ins with animals that feel straight out of a nightmare, each story carries its own unsettling weight. Keep reading… but consider this your warning, some of these moments might stick with you longer than you expect.

If you’re a fan of horror movies , you already know how easily they can get under your skin; those moments when the music drops, the silence stretches just a little too long, and suddenly every shadow in the room feels like it has a story. But now imagine that same eerie tension playing out in real life, where there’s no screen to hide behind and no “pause” button to break the moment. That’s the kind of fear that tends to linger long after everything seems normal again.

#1 Once I had to get up really early in the morning to go on a trip for my job. It was about 3:30 in the morning and I had forgotten to go and get gas for my car the night before. I stopped at a gas station about a mile away from my house because it was well-lit and it was in a nicer area.



Anyways, I was pumping gas and then I got the weirdest feeling that I needed to move. I moved behind my car and then away from it and then I noticed this huge guy hiding in front of my car. He was sneaking towards me when I got the urge to get away from my car.



I was completely alone and I'm just a small girl. I almost always have mace or something with me if I am by myself. This time I had a knife and pulled it out and started screaming for him to get the hell away from me. Then he started moving closer around my car to me. I screamed even louder and an attendant came out who called the cops.



Definitely one of the scariest moments of my life.

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#2 An absolutely enormous elephant seal popped up about three meters in front of me, looked at me, let out a huge grunt growl and swam under me. My whole body just left me and I felt real true terror. I was alone in the ocean on dusk. I have seen some stuff but that, that was the scariest monster bus sized mother of fright to this day.

#3 I was about 11 year old walking to my school. A car stopped and the driver told me to get inside, he was probably 30-40. I didn't listen, so he came out of his car and went for me. I ran like crazy and never looked back until i was on a busy streets. He was gone. I remembered to be pretty calm about this and never told anyone about it. Now, when i think of it... if i didn't run... i don't know what would have happened..

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Some people don’t just tolerate horror; they genuinely seek it out. Whether it’s shows like The Walking Dead, haunted theme parks, or chilling novels, they’re drawn to experiences that most people would rather avoid. There’s something about being on edge, fully aware that you might get scared, yet still choosing to go through it. But what exactly is behind this craving for fear, tension, and all things terrifying? What makes people willingly step into discomfort for entertainment?

#4 When i was a youth there was an explosion at a chemical plant down the street from my old house. it wasnt a massive environment ruining explosion but it was still kind of a big scene. i remember being on my porch playing my game boy and looking up to see two men on fire, their skin practically melting off their bodies, running down the street and shrieking like banshees. one of them collapsed and passed on the spot and the other one kept running for god knows how long



i had nightmares for weeks.

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#5 I went snorkeling one time and I was all by myself far from the boat when all of a sudden I caught a fast moving dark object in the corner of my eye. I look over to see a shark. I begin to back away slowly when I see two other sharks swimming right behind the first one. I looked for the boat and saw it was too far too swim to without the sharks catching me. The three sharks started to circle me and occasionally brushing into me. Then the weirdest thing happened all three of them just swam away. Never been more freaked out.

#6 I was once jumping some cliffs into a river with friends. A random girl comes up to join in. Not to say that we were "experienced cliff jumpers" because that doesn't exist, but we did it at the same place a lot, and sort of knew what could be done and what couldn't. It was definitely a sketchy jump. There was no run in, and you had a fairly narrow window to jump into. Anyways, we were fine, having fun, and this girl goes. She does it right, just jumps in, and thats that. Then she comes back up all excited. She says, "I'm going to try to run into it." She back ups and before we can say anything just takes off. As predicted, the run in which was rocky and had tree roots, and required a step down of about a foot and a half, proved impossible. She caught her foot and tumbled right over the edge. Straight down about 20 ft onto rock. Thank Christ her top half landed in the water, but her legs were completely mangled. My friend and I jumped in and puller her out, sister called the paramedics. They came sauntering out all calm and cool, and when they saw the the girl their faces went white, and immediately called back up. Not long after that an emergency helicopter arrived. The scariest moment was looking over the edge that initial time not knowing what was going to be laying 20 ft below.



TL;DR girl falls off cliff while trying to jump into river.

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According to the Harvard Business Review, one reason we consume horror is for stimulation. Being exposed to frightening situations (or even just anticipating them) can activate both mind and body in powerful ways. This response can swing in two directions: negative feelings like fear and anxiety, or surprisingly positive ones like excitement, thrill, and even enjoyment. In a way, horror creates an emotional rollercoaster where fear and pleasure sit surprisingly close together.

#7 First off I'm terrified of the dark, it's almost a petrifying type of fear, but to add to that suffer from sleep paralysis very often. One night I woke up and I was in stuck in the state of paralysis. I usually try to stay calm to keep from having a really bad hallucination, but that night It was just out of my control. I woke up and couldn't move anything but my eyes, I heard a horrifying shriek that sounded something like a mix of a pig squealing, a lions roar, a woman screaming and it was as loud as a train going past my head. I looked around my pitch black room and in the corner of the room I could see the outline of a figure, it almost seemed to be darker than the rest of the room but it had burning yellow eyes. It started to walk towards my bed and right at it got about halfway, it jumped towards me and right then I snapped out of it and could move. When I sat up, the sun was out and it was about 10:00 in the morning. I couldn't sleep for days.

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#8 Working on a large sail boat, up in the grand banks about 2billion mles from anything. It's storming, I am trying to tie down the last sail so we can just motor through it because the guests don't want to be sailing in this type of weather. I was tired, wet, cold, and stupid. Didn't clip myself in, slipped and fell right out the boat. Luckily I had my waterproof radio and signaled the captain, snapped every glowstick I had on my lifejacket and waited.... for like an hour for them to find me. Scariest thing I've ever seen? My boat gliding off into the distance with me floating in the Atlantic.... ughhh.

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#9

I grew up in the ghetto... In our old house, my bedroom was directly across the hallway from our bathroom. One night when I was maybe 8 years old, I woke up and saw this light - someone was shining a flashlight into our bathroom window, trying to look around. I jumped up and tried to run into my parents room and as soon as I stood up the light went out. I freaked and laid back down and kept watching the window. A few mins later, the light came back on - I'm not sure what they were looking for, but it kept moving around the frame of the bathroom window and shining downward, toward the tub. Again, I got up and tried to walk to my parents room and again, the light cut off.



I tried to yell for my parents and couldn't even get a sound out. A minute later, the light shows up behind me - at my window behind my bed. I bolted, running into my parents room and waking up my dad. He and my mom just kind of mumbled something and wouldn't listen to me and kept telling me to go back to sleep. I was up at that point, I kept yelling, poking them - anything, trying to get them up, but they refused. So I laid down in their bed between them and sat up the rest of that night. The next morning, my dad woke up and opened the front door, then went to open our screen door and couldn't. Someone had pushed these two big planters we had on our porch up against the screen door. So he goes around to the back door and it wouldn't open either - whoever it was had jammed something in the door jamb, wedging it closed. At that point, my whole family freaked -my dad had to climb out a window to finally get out. To this day I'm still confused as to what was going on, but more importantly, why they didn't want us trying to get outside.

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For example, watching a horror film can trigger a rush of adrenaline in the body. That sudden surge often leads to heightened alertness, faster heartbeat, and an intense feeling of energy, which for some people can feel strangely exhilarating rather than purely scary. It’s the same biological response your body uses in real danger—but here, it’s happening in a controlled, safe environment, which changes how we experience it.

#10 My cousin trapped under the ice I was standing on.



He survived, but imagine looking down at your feet and seeing through the ice the face of your cousin screaming silently.



He's absolutely fine now (You'd be amazed how easy it is to break ice with your fist when the adrenaline kicks in) but the image will always haunt me.

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#11 Was at home babysitting my brother and 3 of his friends one night. We were all sitting around the computer (they were watching me play WoW) when all of a sudden the bathroom at the end of the halls faucet turns on full blast. No one was remotely near it. We ran downstairs, and a bag of chips flew across my kitchen counter. Don't really care if anyone believes me or not, scariest moment of my life.

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#12 When I was eight I was on a day trip with my cousin, uncle, grandfather, parents and siblings. We were having ice creak in a reserve/park area.



The previous day it rained quite heavily so the creek was nearly overflowing. My cousin, siblings and I decided to race "stick boats" under one of the low bridges. The water was only about five centimetres from the top of the bridge and was actually higher than the arcs allowing the water through. As a result, the water was being forcibly sucked under the bridge.



In an effort to get an edge on me and my siblings, my cousin (who for the record was older and bigger than me) lent out over the water and fell in. Somehow, I managed to catch him as he hit the water and so I managed to keep him above the water even though his legs were being sucked under the bridge by the current. I had my arms under his arms and was lying down on the bridge on my stomach. The force of him pulling on me stopped me from moving and because I was on my stomach the pressure stopped me from talking as I was struggling to breathe.



This was the scariest moment I have ever experienced. I had my cousin's life in my hands, but there was nothing I could do. I couldn't hop to lift him, he was too heavy for me even without the extra force of the current. I couldn't call for help because I could hardly breathe. The look in his eyes when he tilted his head back... he was pleading for help that I couldn't give him.



After what seemed like an eternity one of my siblings called to our parents and after seeing what was happening, my uncle went man-mode, jumped into the creek (the water was up to his midsection) and pulled my cousin to safety. I'm sure the whole ordeal took no longer than a minute, but if felt so much longer. After that my cousin and I became quite close, even after he became reclusive and depressed, he was always willing to talk to me.



TL;DR: I had my cousins life in my hands and I couldn't save him on my own. The pleading in his eyes for help I couldn't give him is the scariest thing I've seen.

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Mark Miller, a research fellow at Monash University in Australia and the University of Toronto, explains this contradiction in a post for BBC: “The paradox of horror is a very old puzzle. Even Aristotle spoke about how weird it is that we’re designed to avoid dangerous, disgusting, harmful things, yet we also feel drawn to experiences that expose us to exactly that.” In simpler terms, he’s pointing out that even though fear is meant to push us away from danger, our curiosity sometimes pulls us right back in, especially when we know we’re actually safe.

#13 Saw my wife under a car.... Trying to fix a noise she heard.

With a phillips head screwdriver.

#14 Was going to see a midnight pre-release of a movie and while walking to the theatre, I noticed a guy walking towards my friend and I, and noticed that he was dumping out a bottle of wine. He was holding it upside down, and I could see the liquid pouring out. Not really that interested, I turned to go up the steps into the building where the theatre was, but something in the back of my mind was bugging me about the guy.



I turned around to take another look and there he was right behind me, around six steps below me on the stairs, holding the wine bottle like a club and already in mid-swing. I noticed in time to jump out of the way and yell a warning to my friend, but the wine bottle missed my head by less an a foot.



He chased me and my friend around for a minute in a drunken rage, swinging the bottle and screaming, "Come here, I want to talk to you!", before throwing the bottle at me and missing.



We got away from him and called the cops, but to this day, that image of some drunken jerk swinging a bottle at me from behind says with me.

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#15 A woman who had been living with anorexia for 20 years. She looked like a leather suitcase with blank eyes. She was only 30 years old but I swear to god she looked like a 70 year old that had been deceased for a few days. Her husband looked worse. Super defeated.

From an evolutionary perspective, fear exists for a clear reason. It developed as a survival mechanism to protect us from threats. When we sense danger, our body automatically activates the fight-or-flight response, helping us react quickly to anything that could harm us or people we care about. It’s essentially our internal alarm system, designed to keep us safe in situations where every second matters.

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#16 Car headlights bearing down on me as I rolled down the middle of a road after being knocked off my bike by a car.





Car headlights should never really have to been seen at eye level.

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#17 A few years ago when i was about 16 my dad was away in England on holiday (we live in New Zealand) and whenever this happened my parents would always do the whole "you're the man of the house, time to step up and help out more and help look after your brothers and sister and mum" type speech. Around this time my sister was 17 or 18 and one of her "friends" was quite disturbed and had basically fallen madly in love with her despite her on and off again relationship with one of his closest friends for the 3 years prior to that. We had a few problems with him in the past with him stalking her and turning up unannounced in the night and showing up when she was hanging with guys she liked and stuff.



Anyway, I have trouble sleeping so I was lying awake one night at about 2 or 3 in the morning when I thought I heard someone walking down the driveway. I was immediately worried and suspicious that it may be this stalker. Anyway I didn't hear anything for a little while so I assumed it must be someone walking through our property to get to the park beyond our backyard then suddenly I heard some light banging coming from the back deck. I was always quite a big guy and I know how to handle myself if I need to, but I still didn't want to have to confront anyone unless I absolutely had to. This guy who it might have been was pretty freaky too, so I just left it thinking "once they realise the doors and windows are all locked they'll go away, whoever it is.". I may have been staying in my room but I was very alert by this point, sitting on the edge of my bed holding my pocket knife, silently trying to figure out what was going on, then out of nowhere I hear the upstairs window right outside my bedroom door slide open. Immediately I jumped up and went out into the hallway with the knife in my shaking hand and I saw a head drop down right outside the window as I did. I went over to the window and closed it and locked it and locked the balcony door and then turned around to see him staring through the window at me with his arms stretched out wide. I went down and told my mum and held her as we called the police and reported it. He ended up accidentally knocking over the ladder trying to get down and got stuck on my roof until the cops arrived. I know Reddit isn't always a fan of the popo, but it was the biggest relief having 3 big burly men and the worlds largest German Shepherd turn up and help get it under control. He resisted arrest on my balcony and through my house, he injured the police dog so badly it needed stitches and surgery on it's face and to be retired early and threatened the police saying "I have a surprise for you in my pocket" while they arrested him. I still don't know what he had in his pocket, if anything. Since then I've been far more paranoid for my family's safety, luckily my sister slept through most of it until he began resisting arrest on the balcony right by her room, but she's far less trusting than she used to be and it changed the dynamic of my whole family to be a bit more paranoid and protective.



It was horrible having to hold her and tell her he can't hurt her when I wasn't even sure that would be true. He got bit on his ankle by the dog in our driveway as he was being taken to the police car, and I felt no sympathy hearing him screaming from the other end of the property. For me it wasn't what happened that scared me, but the thought of what would have happened if I hadn't been awake and paying attention. If I hadn't been awake at 2-3am that night then any one of a hundred unimaginably horrible scenarios could have played out, and that knowledge has kept me awake so many hours since that I don't remember a time I was averaging more than 4 hours sleep a night for any given week.



Sorry for the long post, I don't talk about it much and haven't vented in a while. Plus I need to take advantage of the anonymity available in this sweet internet realm.



**TLDR:** Sister's stalker broke into my house, bled all through my house, wrecked my sister's trust in guys the rest of her life and gave me the opposite of narcolepsy ever since.

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#18 Not really seen but still the scariest thing i'ver ever witnessed.

it was late at night and i was upstairs in my room on my computer. I started to get hungry and had a craving for some chips or a snack of sorts. I do this every other night so i thought nothing of it as i head down the stairs, turning on lights as i go, and head into the kitchen.

now our kitchen is kind of open next to our living room and theres like a massive glass door that is kinda part of both (its hard to explain). we use that door to enter our pool area. One thing that needs to be noted is that the glass on the doors is tinted. Its so dark that if its day time you can see out but no one can see in, and at night if theres a light on inside, its reversed.

So i turn on the light at the end of the hall and continue towards the light for the kitchen. As i'm walking i can see my reflection in the door. I reach the switch and as i flip it on, i hear three solid thuds on the glass door.

Now this wasn't the sound of wind or something falling over, you could tell by the sound of it that it was someone knocking

I froze and stared at the door. I couldn't see out of it and if someone was in fact there, they could see me bright as day.

After about a ten second delay i flipped the light off and ran to my bed, this was a few years ago now and i was probably 16 at the time.

It was horrible.

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Interestingly, horror might also have a few unexpected social benefits. Research suggests that engaging in scary experiences (like watching a horror movie or visiting a haunted attraction) with a partner or even a date can actually enhance feelings of closeness and attraction. The shared rush of adrenaline, the pounding heart, and the collective “survival” moment can heighten emotional connection and make the experience feel more exciting between two people. It becomes less about the scare itself and more about experiencing it together.

#19 Couple years ago when I was 11, I moved in a new house that I had no idea how creepy it was. The woman that moved out, her husband passed away in the house, but didn't release the detail where. Anyways, every night, someone would start walking throughout the halls of the house and it was a pretty small house and I knew my parents weren't awake because they have really heavy feet but this was a soft but loud enough noise for me to hear. After a while, I started getting out of my bed and go to see what it was. Of course I saw nothing but one day (when I was 13, sorry for the huge skip ahead), I went to the bathroom and right where the crease of the closing door, I swear I saw the creepiest man standing behind the door so naturally, I swing open the door but no one was there. I still see the face of that creepy man every time I go to the bathroom.

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#20 Nothing will compare to the fear of seeing an F5 tornado heading my direction a few years ago. At the time I thought it would have been a good idea to head home during stormy weather because the building I worked at wasn't strong enough to withstand much. What I didn't know was that my home was a half mile away from the future path of a monster tornado that ended up taking the lives of quite a few people. By the time I got home and inside the house I only had time to grab one cat and throw him inside the interior bathroom when I heard a turbine noise. Sort of like a jet engine but no Doppler effect. When I looked out the window I saw what I thought was a huge tornado about 150 yards away, but what turned out to be the debris and dust cloud of about a half mile behind it. YouTube videos don't do justice to the sense of scale of this thing. You're not used to seeing things this big and it almost felt like it had a menacing intent to it, as if you were suddenly caught out in the middle of a field with a T-Rex. For some reason in the south we don't have basements, so if a tornado is strong enough your home is no protection. It bypassed us but I felt for a while like I was a goner. I even sent some last words via a text message to my wife, but she never got it because the major power lines had been cut. I was sitting alone in a small dark bathroom trying to say my goodbyes but even those weren't getting through. For a couple years and still sometimes I felt like I had PTSD every time a storm would come through. That was fear to the core.

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#21 When young, me and my older brother were playing around some fire embers in my next door neighbours garden, my brother found an old canister smelt it and said "Petrol, Shall I pour it on?", to which the 7 year old me replied "yes!".



The next thing I remember is fire, lots of fire. I looked at my brother and he was engulfed in flames and went running across the garden in a fireball, into the neighbours kitchen.



I was a very small child and ran to get my parents, I climbed over the fence between our and my neighbours house which was a six foot fence, it was the first time ever I had managed to climb over it, from that day on I was a great climber!



The guy next door "mike" basically slapped the fire repeatedly until it went out suffering pretty bad burns to his hand and arm.



My brother, he's fine. yeah he got bad burns, luckily only down one side of his body but this was a long time ago and the scars have faded, but they're still there as a reminder to his own 4 kids not to play with fire.



Mike or Jo, I know you split up a long time ago but if either of you happen to be on reddit and see this, you saved my brothers life. Thank you.

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#22 I once worked at a liquor store on Van Ness in San Francisco. I caught a man slipping hundreds of dollars worth of tequila into his pants/coat. I stopped him at the door and when I confronted him, the dirty disheveled homeless man reaches into a pocket, retrieves a hypodermic needle and points it right at my face and says, "its got the hivy, you want it"?



Needless to say several bottles of tequila are not worth a lifetime with HIV. It may not sound horrifying, but being less than 5 feet away from a possibly psychotic man waving around a poisoned shiv to me, was utterly terrifying.

And then comes the other side of it. Once the scare is over and the danger turns out to be fictional, a sense of relief sets in. That emotional release can trigger the production of endorphins in the brain; chemicals linked to pleasure and relaxation. The result is that after all the tension and fear, many people are left feeling oddly calm, refreshed, and even a little uplifted, almost like they’ve survived something real and come out the other side unharmed. ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Saw a drunk guy digging up a grave shouting "mummy" whilst crying hysterically. Police promptly turned up and arrested him.

#24 Not really scary, but when I was 16 I saw my drunk coworker beer batter (for fish) his hand and deep fry it. He was fired that day.



* For the inbox questions. Yes, it hurt like, I am sure. He held it there for a short period of time, screamed than ran to the bathroom in the back of the restaurant. I am sure his buzz helped with the pain a bit, but clearly not enough. The manager came on the line, saw an empty mickey of Jack Daniels in the garbage. Asked me who it belongs to. Well I am no rat, but there are only 2 of us working. So I just said not mine. He was fired right there, I am not sure how well his hand healed. He also took my Cowboys From Hell cd. Also I am from Calgary, Alberta not Wisconsin.

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#25 Not what I've seen but heard



Early one morning about 7 years ago. I and everyone else in my house was woken by the sounds of someone screaming. Much more agonized than anything you'd expect, the voice sounded ragged as if it had been screaming for days. We lived in the sticks so naturally we assumed it was a bear attack. Upon calling the police we found out that they had been receiving calls about the same sounds almost 9 k away from our house. So an animal attack in our area was unlikely



It wasn't until later that we found out the screams were coming from a gas station attendant who was being dragged underneath a stolen car up and down the main highway by two jerks who ran him over simply for trying to get them to pay for their gas. That main drag was a ways a way from us. People aren't meant to make sounds like that one.

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#26 Here's one that really creeped me out:



When I was little (like 4-5) I slept in my grandmas room a lot because that's where we lived and because of space.



I remember seeing what looked like a clown standing sideways in the closet, always just the arm and hand. It happened a few times and scared me pretty bad.



I put it off as childish imagination until a few years later when my little brother started seeing the same thing in that room.

Well, while feeling scared while watching a movie happens in a controlled, safe environment, these posts are something else entirely—they’re real-life moments that are scary, creepy, and genuinely unsettling because they actually happened to people. That’s what makes them linger a little longer in your mind. So, which of these gave you the biggest chill, or left you feeling uneasy even after reading? Let us know. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#27 I was involved in a very hard landing in a CH-46 helicopter (two rotor helicopter with a ramp in the back). We were heading back to base, none of us were strapped in. The helicopter was so full that me and a few others were laying/sitting down in the middle aisle. The helicopter lost hydraulics in the rear rotor. The second scariest thing I saw was watching the earth and horizon spin out the rear door as we were going down. The scariest thing was when the pilot stopped the spin. The helicopter tilted back from lack of lift in the rear and me and the rest of the non strapped in clowns on the floor began to slide towards the rear door. Not fun at all. To the pilot's credit, he got us on the ground in own piece with no more than a few bruises and some dirty underwear. picture of CH-46

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#28 When I was maybe 10 or 11, I was spending the night at my grandma's house. I had brought my sega genesis over to her house and set it up in the basement bedroom because the basement had the waterbed and waterbeds are awesome.



So I'm playing robocop vs. terminator after I had told my grandma that I was going to bed, but I got thirsty, so I went upstairs to grab a glass of water. Well as soon as I get to the kitchen, I heard the bathroom door open. I turned to look, and there's my grandma, completely undressed.



She quickly tried to cover up her oldlady parts and made a dash to her bedroom.



Too late. The damage was done.

#29 Hearing my mom yell "PHONE 911!" for my younger 3 year old sister. She was having an allergic reaction and she was just rolling around on the floor. It went from rolling around to hearing her gasp for air.



I look outside and I 2 police cars, 2 firetrucks and 2 ambulances outside my house. They knock real hard, i open the door and they all barge in. Knowing that all of them were there to take my sister and save her life was both scary and relieving thing.



This is about 11 years ago but hell, its scary.

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#30 I did some work in Khayelitsha in South Africa with an educational charity. For those who don't know Khayelitsha is a township. Essentially a shanty town that's a remnant from the days of Apartheid. Horrible levels of poverty and as a result crime. Leaving the makeshift schoolroom one day with a colleague to head back to my cousins house I saw a man run past us covered in blood. With several guys chasing him. My colleague told me to get in the car fast so we jumped in. Before we could drive off another car pulled up quickly nearly hitting the running man and a load of blokesjumped out. They were holding machetes, axes and clubs and just started laying into this guy, I'm not ashamed to say I just vomited into the footwell of the car at the site of someone being hacked to pieces.



When I asked my colleague what the hell he just told me they were the local gang. Seeing how scared I was he just said "Don't worry man they only do that to the men that touch the babies." Man that place was messed up. Kinda made me more determined to do something positive there though.

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#31 I saw a baby almost get run over by a car once, scared me a lot.



I was coming out of church with my family and a bunch of other people, and across the street a woman was holding a little kid, a 2 year old at most. She put him down to hug someone. As soon as she put him down, the kid started running towards the street, doing that cute running and laughing thing kids do. It took him no more than 10 seconds to make it to the street.



This isn't a particularly busy street, but surely enough a car was speeding through just as the little kid reached the end of the sidewalk. Soon enough people are yelling at the woman to get the kid, and the car starts braking. It's very apparent that it won't be able to make a full stop before running the kid over.



I'm not even breathing by this point, we're all freaking out. At just the right second a guy jumps towards the kid, grabs him and turns his back towards the car, all in one swift move. The car hits him, baby still in his arms, and sends him sliding down the street on his back. Women are shrieking and crying.



Someone else pulled up on a car, the hero got in with the baby and they drove off to the hospital (I assume).



My heart was still pumping like crazy when I got home that day, it was insane.



Edit: I really should've mentioned that the hero and the woman were in the same group, they were probably relatives. Someone else drove her out to the hospital (I assume) right after. It all happened really fast.

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#32 There was this one time my Junior year in high school. I was going to a forensics meet, which mean that I had to leave my house around 5 AM. I had to carry all my stuff out to my car, which is parked at the end of our long driveway. As I was loading everything in the backseat, I heard a twig snap behind me. I spun around, and standing directly under the glare of a streetlight was a man. It was dark, and the light silhouetted him. All I could make out was a long coat, long crazed hair, and a large bag. He began to walk towards me. I dropped my things and bolted for my house. My mom was still in the kitchen and asked me what was wrong, and I told her that there was a guy out there. She peeks out the window and says, "Jesus Christ, Emily. It's the newspaper guy.".

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#33 When I was 10 my family had a camper at the local camp grounds, I watched in complete horror one night when a camp ground neighbor used gasoline to start his campfire, (never a good idea).. the gas can itself caught on fire and was spewing fire all over.. and in his drunken wisdom the neighbor did this running kick maneuver spraying himself and a ten foot circle around him with burning gas. My mom covered my ears and dragged me into our camper that night. I never knew what happened to him.

#34 My friend faint after a car crash.



I was on passenger side and the other car rammed us in the left side, drivers door.



Was looking left, saw him hit, saw my friend break the window with his head and then faint.



He's OK, only got a concussion, but it was scary as hell since there's nothing you can do to help except try and talk to him.

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#35 Let me start by saying that I live in Arizona and there is a lot coyote in my area.



I was driving over to school at about 6 in the morning and it was still dark outside. I started slowing down because it looked like there was some dog or coyote in the middle of the road. I had to stop because the coyote didn't move. So I am sitting there with my headlights shining on this coyote who is just staring at me. This goes on for a little over the minute. After about a minute of waiting the coyote started to lift up his front legs until he was standing on his back two feet. It then proceeds to walk off the road where it stops and stares me in the eyes and lets out a horrible sounding yelp as it runs back into the desert. At this point I am terrified and wondering if I am seeing things. I get out of the car and walk over to the car behind me and ask if the just saw it too and the woman in the car is crying and scared. She says saw it too. That morning still sends chills down my spine.

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#36 I was camping in Arizona with a couple of friends and I went to the restrooms by myself. It was the middle of the day, but they were a little ways away and not near any of the actual campsites. I was using the restroom and all of a sudden I see a guy looking through the crack of the door. There hadn't been anyone else near when I went in and my heart sunk. I knew no one would hear me if I need to call for help. I just stared back at him for a minute and then loudly said, "Can I help you?" It must have startled him, because he left. My heart was pounding when I left the stall, not knowing how far away he had gone. I calmly washed my hands and went back to camp. Didn't go back again without a knife and a friend. (I am a small girl.).

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#37 My gf had a grand mal seizure. Several actually but the first time was the worst. She passed out, and when she came to she was totally out of it. She was barely there and she had this wide eyed open mouthed horrified look on her face I'll never forget. It was like the victims in The Ring or something but alive. I actually thought she had died and tried to give her CPR (don't do that). She slowly came to and didn't understand what was going on of course. Ambulance got there a few minutes later and she was confused and terrified. It turns out a medication she was on caused it.

#38 My dad left his phone at the house and I was home alone, someone called him and his phone went off which freaked me out. Then I called him and the phone went off again, enough to make me grab a bat and run out of the house. Then I put 2 and 2 together and felt like an idiot.

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#39 Not sure if it's the scariest but it's probably the freakiest:

Friend and I are babysitting her younger brother and a friend of his. We're chillin in the kitchen while the boys are playing in the living room. We hear a huge slam and run in to find the younger boy on the floor, screaming, with the rocking chair behind him completely flipped over. We panic and call the parents, then try to figure out what's happened. We ask him what wrong/what hurts/etc and get a look at his mouth, where many of his top front teeth are missing. The scariest moment was scouring the floor for them, then slowly realizing there weren't any; his teeth had been shoved up into his gum-line when the rocking chair hit the back of his head into the floor.

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#40 I was around 15-16 when this happened. It was on a weekend and I was sleeping in just enjoying my self and then I felt something pull on my ankle. (I was in my room by myself) I woke me up a little but I just shook my ankle and ignored it. Again, the tugging returned; again, I shrugged it off. After about a minute or two both of my ankles were grabbed and I could feel them lifting friom my bed. Getting aggrivated I rolled over to confront the annoyance and at the foot of my bed I saw a pale white, transparent face straing at me with black hollow eyes and mouth. I retracted as much as I could considereing the head of my bed was against the wall and the face screamed at me in the weirdest sound I've ever heard. It was a screm, yes, but it was muffled as if there was a large gus tof wind blowing in their face. I screamed for my mommy.

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#41 I was about 8 years old and me and my cousin went to the park to play just like any other day(my cousin was also 8). I was on top of the play set and my cousin was on the thing you sit on and it spins(merrygoround?) and some guy got out of his car(he was the passenger) and stated walking towards my cousin. The driver proceeded to drive a little ways down the road and make a u turn. Anyway, this guy was walking towards my cousin and as he's about 10-15 feet from him my cousins step dad pulls up and tells him it's time to go. The guy then immediately turned around,did some hand signal, and the driver pulled up and they left. Me,being 8 was left alone at the park and scared. Needless to say I ran home as fast as I could.



TL;DR Cousin almost got kidnapped, stepdad saved the day.

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#42 We were visiting my friend's aunts house. Their house is haunted by some sort of ghost who apparently looks after their special needs son.



We were in the living room when I asked if the ghost could hear me. His aunt said of course, so I said "WELL, HELLOOOO MR GHOST!"



**Every light in the house went out immediately, *including the wood burning fireplace* and then came back on a second later.** It was terrifying. Picture three college aged guys screaming and holding each other in pure terror on a couch.



I'll have to get my buddy to retell me some of the stories, but they are insane.

#43 When I was 16 I had to work out in the middle of a field during a lightning storm and there was lighting striking within 50 yards of me.

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#44 My story's a little different, but it was definitely the scariest 5 seconds of my life.



I'm a single mother and I stay alone with my two year old. The other morning he had woken up at about 7 am so I went into his room to turn off his fan and change his clothes. As soon as I turned the fan off, the light at the stairs turned on. Then, the baby gate at the bottom clicked open. My stomach dropped. I immediately thought "This is it. Someone is in my home and I'm going to have to fight them to protect my son." So I yell out "Who's in my house?" It was my mom. I had forgotten she was coming by to let me sleep in.

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#45 The look on the doctor's face when she couldn't find my unborn daughter's heartbeat on the ultrasound. Sucked!



She's fine though, nine years old now. Apparently the ultrasound wasn't calibrated properly or something.

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#46 About a year ago i was driving through a quiet part of town at around 11pm and while stopped at a red light a person walked out of the shadow and in front of my car. once he was in the light i saw that he had a clown mask on and was carrying a baseball bat. he took one swing at my drivers side door so i decided to run the red light and get the hell out of there.

#47 Probably when I was 13, there was this weird icebox out on the side of the road from where my mom would drive me each morning. It had been there for almost over a week so my mom got the bright idea to check it out, as well did I. Bad choice on my part. Anyway we go over and my mom opens the icebox, and what's inside is something I'll never forget. There were ribs, and organs, and other HUMAN body parts, and they were decomposing. Anyway my mom slammed it and ran away so fast that it spilled over.

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