Meet Wilson — a mischievous rescue pup with a tail that never stops wagging! Meet Dewey — a high-strung pedigree cat with opinions. Lots and lots of them. Together, they are Saved & Spoiled—and they're learning how to share a home without officially declaring war!

If you’ve ever adopted a new pet, lived with someone dramatically different from yourself, or just enjoy a well-timed “ARF!”—this comic is for you. I’ve been making webcomics for years, and this one is inspired by my own rescue pup, Wilson. New adventures go up every Tuesday and Thursday on Instagram.

More info: Instagram | savedspoiled.com | Facebook | x.com