ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Wilson — a mischievous rescue pup with a tail that never stops wagging! Meet Dewey — a high-strung pedigree cat with opinions. Lots and lots of them. Together, they are Saved & Spoiled—and they're learning how to share a home without officially declaring war!

If you’ve ever adopted a new pet, lived with someone dramatically different from yourself, or just enjoy a well-timed “ARF!”—this comic is for you. I’ve been making webcomics for years, and this one is inspired by my own rescue pup, Wilson. New adventures go up every Tuesday and Thursday on Instagram.

More info: Instagram | savedspoiled.com | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
User avatar John Y.
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Saved & Spoiled: My Comic About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar John Y.
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!