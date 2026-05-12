These are the moments where coworkers don’t just play the game, they exploit every inch of it with unsettling creativity, leaving behind stories that are impressive and just a little terrifying in hindsight.

Workplaces are usually expected to run on coffee, deadlines, and a carefully balanced level of pretending to care in meetings, but every so often, someone shows up and quietly rewrites the rulebook. Not with anything illegal or dramatic, but with those perfectly calculated moves that make everyone else stop, blink, and wonder how it was technically allowed.

#1 My company renovates high-end homes. My coworker told me that he had an absolute a*****e of a client that tried to wiggle out of payment every chance he got. Finally fed up, my coworker said he bought several battery powered smoke alarms and buried them in the walls right before drywall went up. A year or two later, he's getting frantic calls from that former client who absolutely cannot find the source of the intermittent beeping in his house. Absolutely diabolical.

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#2 My mom sold new construction homes. In that business, it is 100% commission. Half paid when the contract is signed, half paid when the house closes. If you leave, you lose it all.



Her newish boss began making comments about her age, hiring more young people, how she used all her vacation days, etc. Then, she was forced to take on the job of multiple salespeople.



My parents were already thinking about moving, so they made their plan. My mom had a large commission check coming, so she had to keep in a secret. Her days off were Thurs/Fri.



She literally bought a house in another state, held out until her paycheck came through on Wed, left her laptop/phone at the office Wed afternoon, Thursday she flew out to the new house, transferred the $ to another acct, and then sent her letter of resignation on Friday morning. By Saturday, she was in another state, with her commission check, and they were SOL. They deserved it.

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#3 I worked for an huge IT hardware company in Boston in 2002 and before he quit a coworker used every laptop security cable we had, which was over two hundred, to lock almost everything in the office to everything else.



A pile twenty office chairs? Locked together like a woven bundle. Our desktops? Disassembled and locked together in woven patterns. Servers? Taken apart and lashed to the women’s toilets. Office doors. Windows. The break room. All our hardware stock for the customers.



And then he broke the keys off in every lock. It took hours to get a bolt cutter, a day to cut all the cables, and a week to put everything back together. And we lost a ton of business because we couldn’t fill orders.



The former coworker? The cops couldn’t find him at his house, his girlfriend’s house, or his family. Dude just vanished. Heard from him a year later and he had moved to England a week after he did and escaped justice as far as I know.

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Employees don’t always need to break rules outright to cause disruption at work. According to Engaged HR, some workers learn to operate in the gaps of company policies, taking advantage of vague wording, inconsistencies, or weak enforcement. While their actions remain technically within the rules, they can still undermine the original intent behind those policies. This becomes especially noticeable in workplace situations where understanding the system matters just as much as following it, and small advantages can be gained simply by knowing how far the wording can be stretched.

#4 Not a co-worker, my husband. We were expecting a baby and he had a ton of accrued sick leave. He worked in a high-stress job where managers constantly pressured and harassed employees to do more with less and faster, to the point that every time someone walked off the job, remaining staff half-expected them to “go postal”.



But, it was a fairly high-paying job with excellent benefits and overtime availability thanks to a union-negotiated contract. My husband told his boss that he planned to take a month off when our baby was born, only to be vilified for it. His boss even made snide remarks about my husband being p***y-whipped or less than a man for wanting a whole month off to bond with his baby.



That said, a careful reading of my husband’s contract revealed that he was entitled to 6 weeks of paid leave per year following the birth of a child. His contract also permitted employees to take 12 weeks of unpaid leave per year for their family member’s medical condition, similar to FMLA but with a guarantee that the employee would return to their exact job at their exact location, safe from retaliation.



It just so happened that the timing of our baby’s premature birth and the terms of his contract meant that my husband could alternate one week of paid leave with one week of unpaid leave for 12 weeks at the end of one calendar year, followed by 12 weeks of the same at the beginning of the next calendar year. His boss had no clue, but my husband had the distinct pleasure of informing him in person a few days after our baby was born.



Long story short, one month of paternity leave turned into six months, all because my husband’s boss just had to be an a*****e. My husband became a hero to his co-workers, particularly the ones that made bank on overtime as a result.

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#5 I used to work for a small family owned nursing home company. I think they has maybe 3 buildings or so. The DON (nursing director) and I were the only two nursing managers so when nurses called in we’d have to either find another nurse to pick up or work the shift ourselves. It was the middle of Covid and the owners weren’t bringing in agency, then when they finally did they brought in these small agency companies that would cancel their nurses as soon as they found a higher rate elsewhere. We had 69 open shifts at one point in one month.



Anyway DON got fed up and told me she was going to leave so we both applied for jobs elsewhere. I put in my resignation first she opted to wait. Because it was a small company they didn’t really have systems in place to keep track of stuff. Like our PTO would never be listed on our pay stubs only HR knew how much we had.



Anyway HR happened to be off that week and she messaged the administrator to find out how much PTO she had left. He had to calculate it by hand (like how many years she worked vs how many days she used) and he texts her somewhere around 320 hours. It probably wasn’t accurate.



In our state they have to pay you out for PTO when you leave.



So Friday comes, and our company was owned by those of the Jewish faith who would not use electronic devices Friday nights for Shabbat. At around 5pm on a Friday she sends an email stating she’s resigning her position effective immediately and that she is expecting all of her PTO on her last pay check per our state regulation. She included a screen shot of the text of her hours. She then texts all of the nursing staff to tell them she’s no longer with the company.

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#6 FIL was a few years away from retirement, he was the payroll manager for the company he worked at. He was accidentally Bc'd into an email chain that basically showed they were bringing in an external company to replace him in the next 6 months and sack him. 30 years service.



He had a fair amount saved, pension ready to go so took a few weeks to get his finances double checked by an expert.



His line manager was the company director, he emailed and printed a resignation letter on the first Monday of the month advising he was giving his 4 week notice. He also told his two subordinates what the plan was.



The boss was away on Holiday for a 3 weeks and came back to his payroll manager leaving, and no system to replace him, and his team looking for other jobs.

Behavior in the workplace is also shaped heavily by emotion and environment. Psychology Today notes that employees often respond to frustration in indirect ways, choosing subtle, controlled behaviors that appear compliant but quietly express resistance or disengagement. ADVERTISEMENT Rather than confronting issues openly, people may opt for actions that reduce personal risk while still signaling dissatisfaction. These responses are often tied to stress, perceived unfairness, or uneven power dynamics, where direct confrontation feels less viable than more calculated forms of behavior.

#7 What about something i did. i put my two weeks notice in so it coincided with the release of a movie the store manager was excited for. he was a real d**k and was sabotaging me because he wanted to hire his friend. on my last day as a gamestop assistant manager the store manager planned on not showing up and assumed i would just work a double. he didn't tell me but all the employees liked me more and so they told me. i knew the time he was seeing the movie so i called our district manager 30 minutes before the showtime and told him my shift ends in an hour and if he wasn't there i would just lock the doors up and put my keys through the mail slot. he then called the store manager and flipped out. store manager showed up and tried to yell at me and i just said you are not my boss anymore bye.





a couple months later i saw him working at a Starbucks. i reached out to a former coworker and he got fired because he hired his friend and that friend stole money from the safe. .

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#8 Our shop did maintenance for equipment for a branch of the military. During one of our CBA negotiations the company said we would need to get some IT certs because the job said we would. Our negotiations said, ok, so our pay goes up. Company said no, your job requirements don't change.



A few months later, the company picked up a second contract. Then they said, we had to do IT support for their second contact. Our shop Steward said point to the part of the CBA that says that.



Never did IT support for that second contract.

#9 Was working at Kohls 2010ish. This one girl 20ish was working customer service desk when a woman came up and wanted to return a set of 4 earrings. The girl saw a set was missing and brought it up. Woman said that they were never there thats why she wanted her money back. Girl stared her d**d in the eyes "ma'am.. you're wearing them." Woman didnt say another word and walked out in a huff.

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Power structures play a major role in shaping these dynamics as well. Forbes highlights that hierarchy, favoritism, and authority often influence employee behavior more than formal policies themselves. These factors affect who feels empowered to speak up, who chooses to stay silent, and who begins to look for alternative ways to navigate the system. In environments where employees feel overlooked or powerless, behavior can shift toward quiet, strategic forms of resistance that work within the boundaries of what is technically allowed.

#10 I'm not really sure if it's legal but back in the on premise Microsoft Exchange days the company I worked for had a client that would regularly be multiple months behind on their bills, despite being chased.



So my boss would just stop the exchange services on their server, which stops all inbound and outbound email.



The client would then call up saying their emails weren't working, my boss would tell them that we would be happy to take a look once they paid their bills.



Weirdly this was a regular thing and the client was a law firm.



The dumb thing was my boss was actualy really cool with letting clients with cash flow issues not pay bills for a few months but would tell them they need to communicate otherwise they are just not paying for no reason.

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#11 Worked for a small company years ago. The woman who was doing their books went on vacation for two weeks. I happened to run into her while at Genovese drugstore. She had taken a new job, but they didn't know it yet. "I got them good!" she seethed.



When they finally learned she wasn't coming back not only were their books behind, but we had a customer that placed orders only in Spanish and she was the only one there who could do it. So they lost that customer.



Turned out to be a situation where the owners treated their staff like garbage unless they liked you.

#12 A company I worked for had a weird 401k plan where they did a 4% or 5% match (can’t remember), but they only paid out the match once a year on January 1. So, if you worked all year and quit or got fired on December 31, you’d get no 401k match *at all.* It used to be a quarterly match, and I think the match was every pay period at some point prior to that.



I got a new job offer for a company that paid more than twice what I was making there in late December, so I quit with no notice on January 1 and left with an extra few thousand dollars for my retirement because they had to pay it out.

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At the same time, there is an important distinction between following rules and acting ethically. Faster Capital explains that legal compliance defines what is required by law or policy, while ethical behavior is based on what is considered right or fair, even when no rule explicitly covers it. This gap helps explain why some workplace actions can feel questionable without actually violating any formal standards. It also clarifies why HR departments are sometimes unable to step in, even when behavior appears problematic, as long as it remains within legal and procedural limits. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 We had this s****y plant manager who couldn't control his drinking *or* his anger, so one day before he came in, a coworker put a bottle of rum with a bow on it on his desk.



As expected, he started drinking. That same coworker then called the owner and told him he thought the plant manager might be drunk.



Worked like a charm, the owner came in and fired him on the spot, then wouldn't let him drive off when he tried leaving. I remember hearing the owner yell "if he gets in that f*****g truck again, flip it with a forklift".



And that was the last time we had to deal with that a*****e.

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#14 I don't know if it's savage but got a new job told them I needed to give at least a weeks notice.Went to old job quit on the spot relaxed for a week.

#15 A coworker scheduled his resignation email for 7:59 AM before the Monday staffing meeting, didnt say a word, and 12 managers suddenly had no opener.

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What stands out isn’t just the savagery in these stories, it’s the creativity behind staying completely within the rules while still bending the spirit of the system. These aren’t reckless decisions or obvious rule-breaking moments, but calculated moves that reveal just how much can be done when someone really understands the fine print. ADVERTISEMENT It's funny that people approach their job with the same mindset. Some stick strictly to the handbook, others focus on getting by with minimal effort, and then a few turn everyday work life into a strategic game of timing. Curious how far "technically allowed" can really go in the workplace? Keep reading through these stories to see just how inventive, and occasionally ruthless, employees can get!

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#16 A coworker clocked in yesterday, immediately told the supervisor they weren’t going to do a task they were told to do, and immediately clocked out using sick time (the dude has hella sick time)😂.

#17 A coworker gave his two weeks notice right after management announced they were removing work from home because “nobody would actually leave over it.”



Then three more people resigned the same week 😭.

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#18 A coworker got fired one day and somehow still had badge access the very next day. He walked in at 8:03 AM wearing sunglasses indoors, didn’t say a single word to anyone, microwaved the most aggressively fish-smelling lunch imaginable, made eye contact with our manager while the entire office suffered in silence, then calmly said:



“Good luck replacing me.”



And left.



To this day, nobody knows if he planned it or if he’s just naturally gifted at psychological warfare.

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#19 I worked for a mason for a couple years in my early 20s. He did beautiful custom work. If he was doing a fireplace/chimney and he thought that the customer was shady about money he would put a piece of glass in the chimney to block the smoke and keep the fireplace from drawing. When the customer would complain he'd tell them that it would work fine after he gets paid. Once he had his money he'd go on the roof and drop a brick down the chimney and smash the glass.

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#20 I interned with the local power company when I was in college. I saw a guy accidentally grab a 440v feed line and get electrocuted - his partner picked up a near by 2x4 and smacked the s**t out of him to knock him away from the source. He hit him so hard it broke his shoulder and arm, but he lived and recovered from his injuries.

#21 A coworker used his last sick day and scheduled his resignation email for 7:59 AM, his boss didnt clock it until payroll called.

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#22 About 20 years ago I worked for a company and our manager (Mark) was meh. Not a terrible guy, but spineless and manipulative. We had a project manager in our department who was very good (Joan). For whatever reason, Mark did not like Joan. Not overtly, but he treated her slightly different. He would criticize her work unnecessarily, drop tasks on Friday afternoon and want answers Monday morning, etc. low key harassment. The thing is Joan was a planner and kept every email and wrote notes constantly. She eventually got fed up and went to HR. They played lip service, so Joan filed an EEOC complaint for harassment and dropped hundreds of print outs of emails and all her notes with the feds. She left after filing the complaint to a different job.



The feds swooped in and mediation was ordered. The company acknowledged the issue and settled for 1 year of severance plus benefits and bonus. She banked over $100K that year and invested every penny of it.

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#23 My boss walked out of his office to a co-worker's desk, who was not in his chain of command. My colleague's 8yo daughter was sitting quietly with her, drawing on scrap paper.



He walked to the desk and said 'Oh look its that horrible little Stephanie girl. That stinky, awful child.What's she doing here.'



The kid burst into tears and everyone in earshot was so shocked we didn't know what to do. He then walked back to his office and shut the door.



My co-worker left, and a HR report filed but nothing ever happened because he was protected by our senior manager (who was "let go" for fraud and corruption the following year, and I am sure my boss knew about it, hence the protection)



Nearly 40 years later I still have no idea why he did it.

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#24 An employee had a cold. She was in the hot tea phase of the illness. Hot water and tea bags were located one floor up in the main office of our department.

Prankster co-worker made up an official looking memo, walked upstairs and faxed it back down to us. Memo stated that due to a small number of individuals misusing the free departmental hot water and tea bags, there would be a 10 cent fee per tea bag effective immediately. He went back to work and waited a couple hours for her to find it sitting on the fax machine.

I think it did help her cold as there was steam pouring out of her ears when she found it!

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#25 Govt gig. Lady figured out how to string along the stress-accommodation thing for years before getting turfed.



Her sole job was to be in her office 8:30-4:00 (she needed an office because of stress, obv) and update one staffing spreadsheet daily. 3 minute’s work tops.

#26 An annoyed worker went into the office space during night shift and rearanged lots of keyboard tiles, numbers, letters the lot. Many managers and office staff couldn't log in the next morning. He was repremanded because of cctv. But it caused mayhem on what was a busy day shift. It took ages to figure out what was wrong.

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#27 You can just about shut down any company by maliciously complying with every single rule. I saw a well orchestrated example of that early in my career where the employees were trying to unionize. They followed every rule, precisely as written. The place fell about for about a month.

#28 Switch two letters on the admin's keyboard every Friday while she took an 'extended' lunch.

#29 Contract gig a couple years back. lead dev told me on a friday that the deploy script was "documented in his head" and i shouldn't worry about it. he went on vacation monday, prod broke tuesday, they paged me. spent four hours re-deriving the whole deploy from the kubernetes manifests, fixed it, then opened a PR with everything written up as a markdown file. commit message just said "documentation". he came back the following monday and did not love that.

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#30 Said a coworker was not prepared in front of the customer during a big meeting. She claimed she told him 2 weeks before.



It wasn’t illegal, but it was a lie. She then called him and told him. He came to me in tears. We threw a Hail Mary, saved the day, and got her demoted. She was out 3 months later.



This was not the first time she’d been a problem. If you play that game, I will take the opportunity to help you fall on your own knife.

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#31 A coworker used every single minute of PTO and sick leave right before quitting, then came back for one day just to hand in the resignation letter in person. HR couldn’t even be mad because everything was technically within company policy.

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#32 I was working in a Canadian bank and we kept some US $ in our till. It was held at par. One teller would always get me to cash her cheque and pay her in US $ (worth about 20% more) then go to her other bank and change it into Canadian $. Yes it was a stupid system but technically it wasn’t illegal.

#33 I was fired from a job I had worked for 21 years because it was an easy job locking/unlocking doors and photocopying stuff, so the boss wanted to give it to his unemployed son.

He didn't say it in words, but a month prior he randomly brought his son in to follow me around to "learn your job, just in case".

Anyway, then he just spied on me, waiting for me to break some kind of rule, which happened one day when I apparently visited my own website from a work computer (his proof was a photo of my website on a computer screen that anybody could have taken, but to be fair I sometimes did check it was still online throughout the day).

Anyway, I got fired, but two days later I discovered that I still had e-mail access so I sent an all-staff e-mail thanking everyone for their help and friendship over the years, but sadly it seems I have been replaced, "probably to make room for [boss'] son".

I don't know what happened behind the scenes but my e-mail account was terminated in under 20 minutes and the son ended up working in a different branch at least 30 minutes away, and someone from that branch was transferred to our branch to do my job.

I have no idea if that was the original plan or not but I like to think that I threw a major spanner in the works.

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#34 Had a coworker quietly document every tiny policy break others made, then dropped it all on management once promotions opened up. Totally legal, ruthlessly smart.

#35 I knew a guy who was ready to quit his job (Rob), and I was too, but we had this coworker (Justin) who was having a hard time. He was a young single dad with two kids, and was visibly stressed all the time, especially about losing the job because if he ever did, everything would collapse - his life was on a razor's edge and we all knew it.



So Rob said f**k it, let's talk to a local union rep and see about getting organized.

He said to us he'd bear all the blame if it went sideways, that he "pressured" us into unionizing.



So we got it done; ambushed the boss with it after months of quiet planning.

A significant portion of the company's branches were already unionized, and the company didn't blink, everything just quietly fell into place.



The boss was pissed, inordinately so - it seemed, given that the company was indifferent.

Until the shuffle to organize had uncovered the fact that he was f*****g with all our hours and we realized why he was so mad about unionization, because he knew his b******t could be stopped.



He got fired. There were an awkward few weeks where we just showed up without a boss and then Rob quit. Justin got promoted as the branch supervisor because he had the most seniority there, and nobody more senior in the company wanted to drive out to Bumfuckville every day, then I quit shortly after.

I checked in on Justin a couple years later and he was still supervising the branch, much more content and secure.

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#36 Sorry, it's long. Hopefully it's worth it, because I have always viewed this as a master class at f***ing them before they f*** you.



Worked in Aftersales (Parts and Warranty) for a major automaker for 7 years in a remote position where there were 42 of us nationwide.



Company announces they are eliminating the position, but *most* of us will be retained, moved to a different job.



One coworker was told he would be kept in that old job, covering the territory of 10 former coworkers. First day after the job changes, they tell him he is now on a 90 day Performance Improvement Plan, indicating they just didn't plan on keeping him but they didn't have sufficient paperwork/history to terminate him for cause so they basically put him under a workload intended to cause him to quit. New PIP has incredibly high metrics, 20 days per month of overnight travel, has to submit mileage logs and expense reports daily, has to submit written activity logs of calls on customers daily, etc.



While working his a*s off, he starts making it known to customers he will be available for employment soon because his position is being eliminated. Starts networking, looking for a new job



He gives it a hell of an effort, and gets close enough to their metrics that they can't terminate him after 90 days.





They congratulate him, then up the ante and give him a new PIP with even tougher metrics. he sees it coming, and goes out to make the most of it. Customers are seeing what they are doing to him and he is making very positive impressions with his hard work.



At 60 days into the 90 day PIP, he has five job offers for better pay, no travel, etc.



Coincidentally, the company announces a DEI strategy and demands all employees start putting pronouns in their email signatures.



Buddy promptly puts "The/She/It" in his email, so that if anyone asks he can look them straight in the eye and say:



"'I'm the Sheeeee-it"



Works until day 89, then at 4:50 pm submits his resignation but includes his desire to use his four weeks vacation starting immediately. Company has a policy that unused vacation must be used before leaving or will be paid, At 5:00 pm sets up an auto reply that he is on vacation until XX date (day before his notice of quitting) and will not have access to phone or email, so customers should contact his supervisor and gives their contact info. Leaves a similar voicemail.



Then shuts off the phone and computer, continues to drive the company car and collect salary until the vacation time is used up. Last day of employment, opens the computer long enough to print a Fedex label to ship back the phone and computer, emails the boss the location of where they can pick up the company car, and walks away. Never communicated again with HR, supervisor, etc. Started his new job the next day, and has been promoted three times in the four years since he went there,.

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#37 Well it was me but I felt pretty good about it. I worked Maintenance at a huge "resort". 550~ acres covered in trails, a couple if pools, a couple if hot tubs, over 75 RV spots and 30~ cabins with their own water wells that we tested multiple times a day.

I worked there for almost two years and had yet to receive a raise. I know it isn't because of my work ethic, my TWO coworkers would come to me to problem solve and get things fixed easily. I was the only one with experience in maintience/trades since I was a handyman out of high-school then an electrical apprentice for 2.5 years. So I handled all the new lights, fans, wiring issues. Installed any pool lights and what not.

Hell I did the trim, most of the painting, patching, and everything else in all the cabins by myself when "we" remodeled them. They were too d**n scared/lazy to even attempt to get the trim angles right and nice looking.



But they made a couple dollars more than me each because they were willing to live in the property. Which I get is a big plus for maintenance to live on grounds but I never missed a day while they would routinely call in a couple times each week. Most of the time after large parties at the resort so they'd be too d**n hungover and leave everything the next day to me.

But when they finally gave me a raise....

.50 after two years...

My coworkers both got a dollar.



So the best day I sent in the picture of tboned car like mine that I found way back on Google pages and edited some and said I needed to use my sick time. Which I used all of it. Then I was back at "work" for maybe three days before my very pregnant wife gave birth so I used all my PTO and never showed back up. I say I went back to work but for those three days I just did what my coworkers always did hide. I couldn't go hide in a house on property(like they always did) so I drove the work side by side a couple hundred acres into the land and smoke some joints and play pubg or read👌



F**k you oaklake trail you greedy old kinky b*****s.



I'm a quiet guy that got hired because of his experience. They tried hard to get me to join the "lifestyle" of the resort but that isn't my cup of tea. Which is probably why I never got a raise. The amount of invitations to stay after work and "Have dinner" were always ridiculous and after about a year half the residents wouldn't look or speak to me while the other half were civil normal humans... just naked💀🤣.

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