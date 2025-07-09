Well, this happens for people often enough that we were able to make a full list of examples. The things people predicted range from silly to kind of troublesome ones. So, let's go to see what they are!

Do you sometimes have a gnawing feeling that you're right about something or someone, but no one else seems to share your opinion ? And then, after some time, your intuition turns out to be true, so you can say "I called it."

#1 When my brother and sister in law planned a trip home for Easter weekend I told my wife and parents that they were coming to announce their pregnancy. Everyone told me I was crazy and they'd just use the family chat for that.



Cue Easter lunch on Saturday and my SIL refuses a glass of wine and everyone guesses she's pregnant. Called it.

#2 Told my GF at the time that her best guy friend is into her. She kept saying she only saw him as her gay best friend and he only sees her as a sister.



Well she ended up cheating on me with him and they started dating after I broke up with her. I like to think I won that argument...

#3 My wife and I went to Red Lobster one day.



My wife likes the shrimp and lobster pasta with Parmesean cheese.



They sat her plate down, she got a weird look on her face.



She told me it smelled weird (it smelled normal to me). I straight up asked her if she could be pregnant.





Her eyes got wide as she starts doing some math in her head. We went afterwords and got a pregnancy test.



Sure enough, she didn't even know yet. All because I remember some random tidbit about some foods smelling off to pregnant women.

There’s this thing called intuition. It’s the ability to acquire knowledge without conscious reasoning or an explanation. The ways it can manifest can be various - from gut feeling, inner sensing, to pattern recognition, and so on. ADVERTISEMENT There are many explanations for what exactly intuition is, as at one point or another, it has managed to capture the attention of fields like psychology, philosophy, and others.

#4 Dude at work had been complaining about his crazy girlfriend and her problems.



Two weeks later he is talking about how she is pregnant. In my head I'm thinking, "She is going to lose the baby because it isnt real."



Sure enough, he comes in all sad about just over two more weeks later saying she had a miscarriage.



Some time passed and hes complaining about her crazy antics again.

#5 In Canada we have a holiday called family day in February. In 2008 my wife was dealing with a sick family member out of town, and had come back for a visit.



We were trying to have a child at the time. Well with our crazy schedules we had one chance on Family day.



The moment we were done, I jumped up, gave her the double finger guns (first time in my life) and said "Bam! You're pregnant. Twin girls, red hair."

Turns out I got everything right except the hair, her Italian genes beat me in that one.



I win for our entire marriage with that prediction.



Edit: Thanks for my first gold. I want to brag to my wife I got gold, but I did not clear posting this with her. So conflicting, gold vs. living.

#6 Caught up with a high school friend on a university campus. Pretty quiet guy, subtle good looks but never showed any interest in relationships. We were waiting for seperate buses when he runs into one of his classmates, and she joins us in the bus line.



We were having pretty good conversation, but I saw her eyes repeatedly flickering over to his face. Soon after, my bus pulled up, so I smiled and waved goodbye to my friend, and said to the girl "It was great meeting you! I'm sure I'll see you a lot more in the future." She looked puzzled, but smiled and waved back.



They're in a common law marriage now, and getting officially married next year. And they've been valuable friends to my fiance and I for the last 6 years.

Today, we’re not going to discuss every single point made about intuition ever, as it would take way too much time, plus it’s pretty convoluted. Yet, it’s not like we’re not going to talk about it at all; we’re gonna discuss a few things, those that seemed the most interesting. ADVERTISEMENT Some psychologists believe that intuition simply relies on the “powers of pattern-matching”. Basically, it takes into account long-term memories of similar situations and presents them as in-the-moment judgements. A person might not even realize their brain is doing all this, and that’s why they assume it’s their intuition and not memory speaking.

#7 About a year after my fathers death, my mother got together with a man,. i felt as of something was off from the start and told her that he dosent seem right and that he was going to do something stupid and hurt her emotionally. a year later they got engaged and they seemed happy, ive never seen my mother so happy since before my father died. well as of yesterday, it came out that this 'man' has been engaged to someone else since before my mother met him and that he has been sleeping with at least 2 other women on a regular basis. wish i could tell her that i had f*****g called it but im afraid it will make her more upset...anyways, now to build my revenge plan. wish me luck.

#8 When I met my Mom's husband's adult kids. After a few minutes of hanging out with them I followed my Mom into the kitchen.



Me: "3 of his 4 kids are gay?"



Mom: "No. Only one is."



Me: "No. 3 are."



10 years later. One of his children is in a same-s*x marriage and 2 of his kids are living with long time same-s*x partners.

#9 Coworker made a very unethical, behind-closed-doors deal with another company, and he was an agency resource, not even a full employee of my company. After months, I spoke up about something being fishy, and concerns of pre-committing purchasing, etc. My apathetic boss ignores me, all while coworker secures a job at the other company to work on the project that he set up with my company. Fast forward a year later, now they are citing that project as a pre-commit for service.



Wisdom never tasted so sour...

So, it might seem like something you feel, understand without using logic, just a gut feeling, but in reality, it’s still using logic, the kind that stems from deep-seated knowledge, and that’s why it feels like it comes to you naturally. Yet, as we already acknowledged before, psychology isn’t the only field that delved into what intuition is. When it comes to philosophy, its explanation of intuition is quite intertwined with religion and spirituality, especially in the East.

#10 Friend of mine got into a relationship with this girl. He tells me that she cries every time he tries to end their chat. I immediately think to myself, “This isn’t gonna be good.” She becomes incredibly controlling, to the point of our crew only hearing from him once every few weeks. I mentioned how utterly f****d it was to him, but he refused to believe that there was something wrong. Claimed he could persuade her otherwise. Two years later, no sign of any of his “progress.” Was really sad to watch him slowly fade out of our lives in favor of her.



Edit: Just a quick rephrase for clarity.

#11 My little brother proposed to a girl he was only dating for a year. I told him to get a prenup. He declined. She left him a little more than a month after the wedding. He said "are you going to say i told you so?" and I got to say "I don't have to".

#12 Boyfriend's best friend, let's call him John, started asking me for favors and texting me at odd hours of the night. Felt uneasy about John's actions and informed my boyfriend every time I was contacted as soon as it happened. I explained to boyfriend that John was acting suspiciously and making me uncomfortable but I couldn't pinpoint why. Cut to a month or so later, John claims I cheated on my boyfriend WITH JOHN.



I f****n knew it.



Disclaimer: I didnt do s**t with John



EDIT: A lot of people have asked the same questions so I figured I'd answer here - John has been demoted from best-friend to no-longer-acknowledged-person-on-earth. I don't know why John did what he did and I likely will never know. However, his actions were a reflection of who he is as a person and have very little to do with me.

Boyfriend and I are still going strong. Its privilege to spend my days with my boyfriend, I hit the jackpot by getting to be in a relationship with him and I wouldn't risk it for anything.

Here, Buddhism puts intuition beyond the conscious mental process, as they explain, conscious thinking cannot necessarily access subconscious information and render it into a communicable form. Essentially, in parts of Zen Buddhism, intuition is viewed as a mental state between the universal mind and one's individual or in other words discriminating mind. Astrology has a say in how intuition looks, too. They explain that it has 4 types, based on where it comes from – clairvoyance, clairaudience, clairsentience, claircognizance. Whether to believe these things or not is up to you; we’re not here to tell you what to do, we’re just here to shine a light on how intuition is viewed in different fields. Keep in mind that everything we mentioned today is barely scratching the surface – everything goes way deeper, and it’s up to you to read up on it if you’re interested.

#13 One of the old coaches from the Chicago Bears is Mark Trestman. I told everyone that he would not make it to the 3rd year of his contact, he would get fired after the 2nd season. I made a 500$ bet with my dad because I was that d**n sure. Soon as the news broke, I called him and told him I prefer cash over check.

#14 My wife was watching some TV show. I happened to walk in during some scene in which it was raining out, and a guy and a gal were looking at each other through their car windows as their kid went from one car to the other. I said "Here comes the scene where they make up" without knowing any of the background of the show.



My wife started telling me that it won't happen. They had had a failed relationship years earlier (hence the kid) and the woman was with a great guy. Right after she said that, the woman got out and ran to the guy's car basically professing her love for him.

#15 Following a car with its left turn signal on for two miles. The driver kept slowing at side streets as if to make a left turn, but didn't actually turn. I looked over at my daughter and said "Watch, they'll make a right turn."



F*****g called it.



Yes, they were still signalling left when they made the right turn.



ed : its not it's.

Why did we start talking about intuition in the first place? Well, no matter where one’s intuition comes from, which type it is, or whatever else, it doesn’t change the fact that from time to time, it leads people to have those “I called it” moments in life. Probably most of us have had at least one or a few of them. ADVERTISEMENT Today’s list is made up of people who decided to share about these moments online. After all, most of the time, calling something before it even happens tends to be fairly memorable. So, why not boast about it on the internet, right? Have you ever had any similar “I called it” moments? Please share your story with us!

#16 My mom and sister used to be obsessed with Jon & Kate Plus 8 and I told them that they would end up getting divorced. When they announced the divorce my mom and sister were devastated but I couldn't help rubbing it in their faces.

#17 Drunkenly told my uncle's girlfriend she would be gone my Christmas at Thanksgiving. My uncle was a bit of a playboy and always had different semi-trashy women around. The best part is I didn't even know I said it (cuz alcoholism). I found out when my Dad told me at Christmas she went into rehab and they broke up maybe a week before Christmas.



"Hey you were right"



"About what?".

#18 The first Avengers movie, my husband was wondering why the staff could stop the almighty Tesseract. I casually said, "Maybe, they're both Infinity Stones." He said, "Nah, the Tesseract is its own thing."



Because he was more into the comics at the time, I shrugged it off. Since then, every Macguffin in the movies, down to Thor's Dark World, I jokingly said, "Infinity Stone" to troll him. You can imagine how pissed he's been since Gaurdians.

#19 Found out my now ex-husband was sleeping with a coworker. So naturally we divorce, but still have to keep in contact because we have a daughter. Well her fiance finds out and leaves her as well. Now she is a decade older than me and had mentioned that she and her ex-fiance had been trying for a baby for a long time, but never conceived. He continued to see her and eventually she moved on with him. He didn't want anymore kids. I told him to be careful because I suspected she was only with him to have a baby. Fast forward a year and she's pregnant. He comes to terms with it after being slightly upset. Fast forward a year after their baby was born and she breaks up with him. Shocker.

#20 First week that my gf started at an all-girls college, she’s gettin hit on by this girl, H.



Gf plays it off, they’re just friendly blah blah. I told her “less than 30 days she’s gonna confess to you”



Fast forward like 2 weeks, H invited gf over to her dorm to play some Xbox. My gf went over, totally ready to play some Left 4 Dead 2. H was totally ready to play around with my gf’s lady bits.



Gf left feeling embarrassed and confused.



A man can always tell when someone is flirting with their SO, even when they can’t.

#21 This is my best and worst called it moment:



I was sitting in biology class in high school when I heard sirens outside and looked outside the window to see an ambulance rushing past. I thought to myself “That’s headed in the direction of my grandma’s house” even though there was a plethora of other streets it could have turned on. Looking back it was only even vaguely heading in that direction. I had the thought because my grandma had a heart attack a year prior. I got word a few hours later that it did in fact head to my grandparents house, only it was for my aunt who was staying with them. She was m******d outside their house by her ex-boyfriend. I’m still not sure why I thought the ambulance was heading there, but being correct sucked.

#22 Not me but two of my friends. M and D.



Our other friend R got married to a woman he'd been seeing for about 3 years. M and D were talking about it, and they agreed that R would go through a midlife crisis, leave his wife and shack up with someone new after having kids.



This was in 2008. 6 months ago, R texted me saying he'd left his wife and two kids and needed a place to crash. He's met someone else. I told M of this, and he uttered the words 'I called it!'.

#23 I still relish that I was right about this.



That show "19 kids and counting"



Over Thanksgiving one year two of my aunts got talking about it and were just *raving* about how amazing they thought it was and what a great family they had. I pretty much said something to the degree of "nope, that's not normal, those kids are essentially raising each other and I guarantee you that something is not right." They completely dismissed me, said I didn't know what I was talking about because I don't watch the show, etc.



When the news eventually broke that one was molesting some of the others I felt so vindicated.



But my absolute favorite moment was the next Thanksgiving where at the dinner table I got to say "So how about that Duggar family huh?"



*Dead* silence from my aunts. But I had a s**t eating grin on my face from ear to ear.

#24 It was new years eve, we were about to do the firework and me and my friend wanted to set up the box for the firework (just putting 4 bricks around it to keep it safe, and start the firework) then this girl came and said she was gonna do it cuz she bought it, we told her how to do it and she said "nah ill just start it up" i told her "dont blame me when it tips over and starts shooting at us" she said it wont happen, thats exactly what happened. The firework just tipped over and started shooting at cars and people, i just calmy walked up to her and said "i told you so".

