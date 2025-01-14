Artist Creates Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists (23 New Pics)
Millie Ho is the artist behind Sorrowbacon Comics, known for her imaginative stories featuring characters like a sociopathic cat with a pink bow and octopus roommates.
Drawing from influences like anime, Renaissance art, and graffiti, her comics explore the unusual in everyday life with a mix of humor and drama. Music often shapes her work, with ideas evolving naturally as she draws. While juggling a busy schedule and the challenges of switching between digital and traditional mediums, Millie focuses on creating comics that feel real and relatable.
More info: Instagram | sorrowbacon.com | Facebook | x.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Censor having a day off? I am triggered and shall be suing for mental anguish.