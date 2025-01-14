ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Ho is the artist behind Sorrowbacon Comics, known for her imaginative stories featuring characters like a sociopathic cat with a pink bow and octopus roommates.

Drawing from influences like anime, Renaissance art, and graffiti, her comics explore the unusual in everyday life with a mix of humor and drama. Music often shapes her work, with ideas evolving naturally as she draws. While juggling a busy schedule and the challenges of switching between digital and traditional mediums, Millie focuses on creating comics that feel real and relatable.

