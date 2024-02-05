Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists By Sorrowbacon (74 New Pics)
Millie Ho, the artist behind the Sorrowbacon comics, draws from a rich palette of influences ranging from anime and Mark Ryden's art to Renaissance-era paintings, infusing her work with a unique sprinkle of drama, narrative tension, and a dash of streetwise graffiti art.
Featuring characters as diverse as a sociopathic cat with a pink bow and octopus roommates, Ho's comics offer a whimsical yet sharply observant look at the oddities of everyday life. With a creation process that varies from thirty minutes to a couple of hours, Millie's work often captures the fleeting moments of inspiration which she transforms into engaging, thought-provoking comics that resonate with a wide audience.
