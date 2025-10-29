ADVERTISEMENT

When you bring together a stunning subject and a talented artist, you get something truly magical. Australian photographer Emma McEvoy, from Melbourne, is well known for her hauntingly beautiful project ‘Sand Castles.’

In a series of iconic snapshots, she has captured how, over the course of more than half a century, the desert sand has reclaimed the now-abandoned, once-thriving diamond mining town of Kolmanskop, in Namibia.

Scroll down to enjoy the eerie and captivating photos and to learn more about the ghost town. Bored Panda has reached out to McEvoy for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

More info: EmmaMcEvoy.com