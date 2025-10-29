ADVERTISEMENT

When you bring together a stunning subject and a talented artist, you get something truly magical. Australian photographer Emma McEvoy, from Melbourne, is well known for her hauntingly beautiful project ‘Sand Castles.’

In a series of iconic snapshots, she has captured how, over the course of more than half a century, the desert sand has reclaimed the now-abandoned, once-thriving diamond mining town of Kolmanskop, in Namibia.

Scroll down to enjoy the eerie and captivating photos and to learn more about the ghost town. Bored Panda has reached out to McEvoy for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

#1

Desert sand filling abandoned home, creating surreal sand castles effect inside empty rooms and doorways.

Emma Mcevoy Report

    #2

    Abandoned home interior with desert sand dunes slowly swallowing the rooms and open doorway in a surreal desert scene.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    #3

    Abandoned home interior partially buried in desert sand with sunlight streaming through a broken roof structure.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    Originally, the diamond mining town of Kolmanskop, which is found in the Namib Desert in southern Namibia, was founded in the early 1900s by Germans. However, by the mid-1950s, it was fully abandoned.

    According to the BBC, it was once “one of the wealthiest” towns in the entire world. For example, the town’s hospital had the very first X-ray unit in the entire southern hemisphere.

    More than a century ago, in 1908, railway worker Zacherias Lewala was clearing train tracks and found diamonds, which he showed to his supervisor, August Stauch, a former employee at De Beers. The result was a diamond rush and the quick building of Kolmanskop for hundreds of European and Namibian miners.
    #4

    Desert sand filling an abandoned home through a doorway with c*****d walls and a tall window in the background.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    #5

    Desert sand filling an abandoned home, covering floors and leaning doors in a surreal sand castle scene.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    #6

    Woman in white dress inside abandoned home filled with desert sand in surreal sand castles photo series

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    In 1912, the town produced a million carats of diamonds, or a whopping 12% of the world’s total. Technological developments allowed people to systematically scrape the desert floor for diamonds.

    “In the town’s heyday, the precious stones were so easy to find that they could be picked out of the sand. Workers armed with jam jars would crawl on hands and knees, filling them with diamonds,” the BBC writes.
    #7

    Woman in white dress walking barefoot through desert sand filling abandoned home doorway.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    #8

    Desert sand filling abandoned home interior, creating surreal sand castles and dunes inside old doorframe.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    #9

    Abandoned home partially buried in desert sand dunes under a pale sky, illustrating sand castles and desert sand invasion.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    This didn’t last. The local resources were mostly used up by the 1930s. And people moved on elsewhere. For instance, further southwards, toward Namibia’s border with South Africa, new diamond deposits were found.

    The very last families abandoned Kolmanskop in 1956.

    Now, the town is in a restricted zone that is controlled by the Namdeb Diamond Corporation (owned by De Beers and the Namibian government). The town is a major tourist and photographer destination.
    #10

    Desert sand filling an abandoned home with red walls, illustrating surreal sand castles engulfing deserted interiors.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    #11

    Desert sand filling abandoned home with peeling red and green walls in a surreal sand castle scene.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    #12

    Abandoned home interior with sand partially filling rooms and peeling floral wallpaper in desert setting.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    In 2015, photographer McEvoy traveled to the ghost town and took photos of the sand-filled homes for her series ‘Sand Castles.’

    “From the outside, the buildings actually look rather unremarkable. They blend into the bleak and barren landscape,” McEvoy shared with Tech Insider.

    However, the dull exterior contrasts with the bright interior. “The wallpaper is different in each room and the contrast of these incredibly colorful, old, peeling wallpapers and the sand is so surreal," the photographer said.

    #13

    Abandoned home interior half-buried in desert sand showing surreal sand castles swallowing the structure.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    #14

    Desert sand fills an abandoned home interior, covering the floor and partially burying doors in a surreal sand castle scene.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    #15

    Desert sand filling an abandoned home interior, with a partially open door and c*****d white walls.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    McEvoy opened up to Tech Insider that she tried to get a permit to visit the town, but the office was closed. So, she said that she “had to sneak in to capture the images in the beautiful golden light at dawn and dusk all on my own.”

    According to the photographer, she enjoyed “the feeling of having the entire town” to herself. She even took self-portraits where she danced in the rooms in a dress.

    McEvoy decided to turn the photos into a series only after she visited the town. “As soon as I stepped foot in there, I was so overcome with emotion, I knew I had to do something more with it,” she said.
    #16

    Abandoned home interior with peeling paint and desert sand slowly swallowing the floor through an open door.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    #17

    Woman in a white dress leaning back inside an abandoned home partially filled with desert sand dunes.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    #18

    Abandoned home interior filled with desert sand dunes, showing weathered walls and a partially open door.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    The photographer later filled an abandoned home in Australia with tons of sand to turn it into a thematic gallery featuring her photos of Kolmanskop.

    “Having a pop-up exhibition in a house due to be demolished tied in really well with my whole concept around the impermanence of everything,” the photographer told Tech Insider.

    According to McEvoy’s website, in her works, she explores themes “surrounding the duality of human nature, our relationship to the environment, and the feminine condition.”

    She adds that she is a fan of fine art, has a “strong passion” for music photography, and is happiest when she is taking photos in nature.
    #19

    Desert sand slowly filling the corner of an abandoned home with peeling green walls and two large windows.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    #20

    Desert sand filling an abandoned home room with peeling walls and a partially open window showing sand outside.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    #21

    Abandoned home interior with weathered door and walls, partially buried under desert sand in a surreal sand castle scene.

    Emma Mcevoy Report

    What do you think of these photos, dear Pandas? How do you feel when you look at them? What comes to mind instantly?

    Which snapshot, captured by McEvoy, impressed you the most? Have you ever been to Namibia before? Would you like to visit Kolmanskop?

    What is the best photo you've ever personally taken? Feel free to share your thoughts and feelings in the comments below.

    People reacted to the photography project online

