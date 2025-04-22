ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, you just need a good, cathartic cry, don't you? While we often look to movies for laughs or thrills, some films have an uncanny ability to tap right into our deepest emotions and leave us reaching for the Kleenex. Whether it's the devastating historical weight of films like Schindler's List or Sophie's Choice, the tragic romance of Titanic, or the poignant stories of love and loss found in films like A Walk to Remember, these movies remind us of the power cinema has to truly move us. Grab your tissues, curl up on the couch, and prepare yourself—we've rounded up 30 films that are practically guaranteed to open the floodgates.