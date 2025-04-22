ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, you just need a good, cathartic cry, don't you? While we often look to movies for laughs or thrills, some films have an uncanny ability to tap right into our deepest emotions and leave us reaching for the Kleenex. Whether it's the devastating historical weight of films like Schindler's List or Sophie's Choice, the tragic romance of Titanic, or the poignant stories of love and loss found in films like A Walk to Remember, these movies remind us of the power cinema has to truly move us. Grab your tissues, curl up on the couch, and prepare yourself—we've rounded up 30 films that are practically guaranteed to open the floodgates.

#1

The Shawshank Redemption

Two men in prison uniforms stand outside, a scene from an emotional, tear-inducing movie.

Warner Bros. Report

    #2

    Schindler's List

    Black-and-white movie scene with a man looking emotional, capturing a moment that could cause tears.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #3

    Atonement

    Man in military uniform with teary eyes, touched gently by a woman, evoking emotion and tears in a heartfelt scene.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #4

    The Green Mile

    A scene from a movie proven to cause tears, featuring a guard and an inmate in conversation.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #5

    The Pursuit Of Happyness

    A man in a suit talking to a child by a chain-link fence, a touching movie scene that may cause tears.

    Columbia Pictures Report

    #6

    What Maisie Knew

    Young girl in a floral shirt by the water, evoking emotions tied to movies that cause tears.

    Millennium Media Report

    #7

    The Farewell

    Group of people seated around a table, looking serious, in a scene from an emotional movie that may cause tears.

    A24 Report

    #8

    Hachi: A Dog's Tale

    Man kneeling, embracing a dog outdoors on a snowy ground.

    20th Century Studios Report

    #9

    A.i.: Artificial Intelligence

    Young boy gazing forward with tears in his eyes, backlit in a dim scene, evoking emotional movie moments.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #10

    The Notebook

    A couple laughing and embracing, representing a scene from an emotional movie known to cause tears.

    New Line Cinema Report

    #11

    Forest Gump

    A man in a plaid shirt and red cap runs down a tree-lined path in an emotionally impactful movie scene.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #12

    The Joy Luck Club

    Two women sharing an emotional moment in a room, symbolizing touching scenes in movies that cause tears.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Report

    #13

    Other People

    A woman in a car looking emotional, highlighted in a list of movies proven to cause tears.

    Vertical Report

    #14

    The Color Purple

    Person smiling softly, wearing a floral dress, evoking an emotional moment in a film known to cause tears.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #15

    Sophie's Choice

    A man and woman in a dramatic scene, evoking tears in an emotional movie moment.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #16

    Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

    A woman with orange hair comforts a man, evoking tears in a heartfelt movie scene.

    Focus Features Report

    #17

    The English Patient

    Man standing in front of vintage airplane, set in a desert scene from a movie known to cause tears.

    Miramax Report

    #18

    One True Thing

    A woman in a headscarf holding a bowl, in a scene from a tear-jerking movie.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #19

    The Hours

    A child in pajamas cooks with a woman, evoking emotions linked to tear-inducing movies.

    Paramount Global Report

    #20

    P.s. I Love You

    A woman in a black hat reading a letter, with a man standing beside her, evoking emotions in this tear-inducing movie scene.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #21

    Mr. Holland's Opus

    A person holding a book in front of a chalkboard, evoking emotional scenes from tear-inducing movies.

    Disney Report

    #22

    The Fault In Our Stars

    A young woman with a nasal cannula smiling at a young man in a leather jacket, outside a church.

    20th Century Studios Report

    #23

    The Way We Were

    Woman holding flowers, talking to a man in uniform, in a scene from a tear-jerker movie.

    Columbia Pictures Report

    #24

    Maid

    Woman hugging child, sitting on floor wrapped in a blanket, with cleaning supplies nearby, highlighting emotional movie scene.

    John Wells Productions Report

    #25

    Titanic

    Period drama scene with an elegant couple, highlighting a moment proven to cause tears.

    20th Century Studios Report

    #26

    An Affair To Remember

    A woman emotionally gestures, evoking tears, in a dramatic movie scene.

    20th Century Studios Report

    #27

    Casablanca

    Two actors in a black and white film, wearing hats, in a dramatic scene known to cause tears.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #28

    A Walk To Remember

    A couple shares an emotional moment outdoors, reflecting a tearful movie scene.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #29

    Never Let Me Go

    Three young adults in an emotional scene from a tear-jerking movie.

    20th Century Studios Report

    #30

    Bright Star

    A woman in period attire smiles warmly, holding a book by candlelight.

    Warner Bros. Report

