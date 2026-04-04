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It’s great to see architecture and design with real character. The problem is, not everyone thinks this way. And developing a sense of taste takes time. So, property owners might make decisions to change their homes that they personally enjoy, but which objectively make the building look worse.

There’s this one online account, @homechange6, that posts side-by-side photos from Google Maps showing how people’s houses have changed over time. And it is sad to look at what happened. We’ve collected some of the most egregious comparison pics to show you what to avoid doing... though some properties have mixed reactions, not just negative ones.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad ⭐️:
That’s literally a printer

UnrealShawty:
it looks like the back of a Mcdonalds

homechange6 Report

35points
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tehbonz avatar
B
B
Community Member
23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But... why would you? Such a lovely old house, ruined by someone thinking they're a designer.

21
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RELATED:
    #2

    Before and after home upgrade showing loss of character in a modern house renovation resembling a motorway service toilet. 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞:
    i will never understand why people feel the need to modernise things unless there is something actually wrong with it

    ɦαɳα ᢉ𐭩:
    it looks so cheap now

    anon:
    from last of the summer wine to mother drank all the wine

    homechange6 Report

    31points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you ruin such a lovely Tudor home???

    9
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    #3

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad msergani:
    This ruined my day

    #WRW:
    Tesla driver behaviour

    homechange6 Report

    30points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a lovely....gravel garden???? 😫

    24
    24points
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    The fact is that people enjoy being surrounded by beautiful and inspiring architecture and designs. And it’s painful to see architects, designers, and builders remodel buildings that are already full of spirit, character, and uniqueness into something bland, boring, safe, and, well, for a lack of a better word, modern (derogatory).

    There are lots of different reasons why this is happening, but the top two are probably money and short-sightedness. It’s cheaper to create something run-of-the-mill with cheap(er) materials. And the people in charge of the designs don't consider the impact of their work as much as they should.

    However, there’s another problem, too. It’s not enough to make a building look unique: it also has to coherently fit into its surroundings. The aesthetics have to make sense for the area.
    #4

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Chris:
    Looks like a motorway service toilet

    samsara:
    I genuinely cannot understand how anyone thinks the second one is better

    Stephanie🌻:

    That first house was charming. It had a quintessential English cottage vibe. The second slide looks like a shipping container from the docks. What an eyesore

    homechange6 Report

    29points
    POST
    fenouillefenouille avatar
    Fenouille
    Fenouille
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From charming family home to criminalized motorbike gang bunker

    18
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    #5

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Charlotte:
    For my mental health this is AI

    _hall.nia_:
    That should be illegal

    homechange6 Report

    26points
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    #6

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad kortney:
    this looks like an ikea tv stand?

    ella:
    WHAT?! It looks like a spaceship

    msergani:
    You ruined my day

    homechange6 Report

    21points
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    As Dezeen points out, you can see innovation being stifled in the architectural field. “Architecture is at the mercy of a deeply conservative insurance industry, which is resistant to building with anything other than the most familiar materials. Add to this the building and planning regulations in some countries that entirely discourage innovation and do not even ensure energy efficiency or good quality and you have a system that strips joy or invention from the industry, leaving no spaces in between.”

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    Furthermore, there’s this sense that, ultimately, architects will “go where clients pay them.”
    #7

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad glitter_unicorn_h*e:
    Looks like a McDonald’s

    Abs:
    This is the worst one yet

    homechange6 Report

    16points
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    #8

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Maria:
    Bonham After a long day at the office you can go home and relax in…..another type of office building

    MaDuRo:
    Why people seems to have problem with having trees and vegetation in the garden ?? Why everyone choosing paved gardens and zero trees

    homechange6 Report

    15points
    POST
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like the neighbour panicked and changed their house too.

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    #9

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Laura:
    I can't explain it, but the 2nd house looks like tommy shelby

    𝑐ℎ𝑎𝘳𝑚𝑒𝑑1998:
    Looks like a workhouse 

    homechange6 Report

    15points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like they turned it in to a factory?

    21
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    It would be a mistake to claim that it’s only now that we’re seeing soulless architecture take over. Bland and dreary contemporary architecture has been an eyesore for decades and decades.

    A piece in Current Affairs argues that contemporary architecture gives “most regular humans the heebie-jeebies.”

    “Let’s be really honest with ourselves: a brief glance at any structure designed in the last 50 years should be enough to persuade anyone that something has gone deeply, terribly wrong with us. Some unseen person or force seems committed to replacing literally every attractive and appealing thing with an ugly and unpleasant thing,” Adrian Rennix and Nathan J. Robinson explain in Current Affairs.
    #10

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad BenPowell:
    Could be worse

    Sune’:
    Lost a lil whimsy but the best out of just about all of them, could’ve left the tree tho

    homechange6 Report

    14points
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    davidwalker_6 avatar
    Cyril Sneer
    Cyril Sneer
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never been a fan of faux tudor, so for me the second version is better (still not nice though). At least it's not a box

    17
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    #11

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Leo (he/him):
    I mean the 2026 one looks good but not like a home

    reddyredman:
    I'm gutted. I actually like the new house, but absolutely NOT at the expense of the old one. I know Mock Tudor has it's critics but that was an elegant house imo.

    homechange6 Report

    13points
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    #12

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Juan cena:
    That is genuinely awful

    Ruby Noodles:
    That poor house is sad, it’s mourning its previous owners who brought light and colour and love into it, it’s sad cause it now looks like a boring grey breeze block. It’s sad because it’s lost its uniqueness and now looks like every other boring uk breeze block house.

    homechange6 Report

    12points
    POST
    cathy_mcgee avatar
    Don't listen to me
    Don't listen to me
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it with all this nasty dark grey everywhere!

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    “The architecture produced by contemporary global capitalism is possibly the most obvious visible evidence that it has some kind of perverse effect on the human soul. Of course, there is no accounting for taste, and there may be some among us who are naturally deeply disposed to appreciate blobs and blocks. But polling suggests that devotees of contemporary architecture are overwhelmingly in the minority: aside from monuments, few of the public’s favorite structures are from the postwar period,” they write.

    “And when it comes to architecture, as distinct from most other forms of art, it isn’t enough to simply shrug and say that personal preferences differ: where public buildings are concerned, or public spaces which have an existing character and historic resonances for the people who live there, to impose an architect’s eccentric will on the masses, and force them to spend their days in spaces they find ugly and unsettling, is actually oppressive and cruel.”
    #13

    Before and after home upgrades from 2012 to 2026, showing a loss of character in the modernized exterior design. jfkey90:
    Downgrade Button ——>

    icedt:
    Why does no one want a nice garden these days

    Abi Glynn:
    This has pissed me off

    homechange6 , homechange6 Report

    11points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All those beautiful trees! 😥

    12
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    #14

    Before and after home upgrade showing loss of character, with a bland facade resembling a motorway service toilet. eva:
    from a home to a house

    Skellies:
    All character has been lost. And that wonderful chimney

    matthew:
    What does everyone have against plants

    homechange6 , homechange6 Report

    11points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fireplace now just ornamental.

    2
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    #15

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Axl Mont:
    This account makes me sad

    ✟:
    Huge upgrade

    homechange6 Report

    11points
    POST
    cathy_mcgee avatar
    Don't listen to me
    Don't listen to me
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well I've just been complaining about all the boring grey & white and i do prefer the new clean lines to the old house. But that sandy brick excrescence is wildly out of place.

    1
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    However, just because a building is aesthetic, artsy, and (over)designed doesn’t automatically mean that the architect cares much about the needs of the people. It might be a way for them to flex their ego.

    Rennix and Robinson stress the fact that everyday good architecture should focus on the needs of the people, not the building itself. However, their needs or wants aren’t always considered. For one, people’s homes should be comfortable and fit in with their surroundings, instead of being the architect’s way of showing off or making the project all about themselves.

    “Architecture’s abandonment of the principle of ‘aesthetic coherence’ is creating serious damage to ancient cityscapes. The belief that ‘buildings should look like their times’ rather than ‘buildings should look like the buildings in the place where they are being built’ leads toward a hodge-podge, with all the benefits that come from a distinct and orderly local style being destroyed by a few buildings that undermine the coherence of the whole.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Two homes showing upgrades with one traditional and one modern design that looks like a motorway service toilet. 𝐿𝒾𝓁𝓎:
    I like the new one better honestly

    Lucie:
    Why does it now look like a school entrance 

    homechange6 Report

    10points
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    #17

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Anna:
    Money can’t buy class

    swissyphus:
    how this doesn't violate heritage protection laws i will never understand

    homechange6 Report

    9points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They subdivided and sold off.

    11
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    #18

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad RS24.365Zz:
    For this one I think it’s acceptable

    Shan:
    How did I know that beautiful house, with colourful fittings, would become a monochrome box, before I even looked at the after shot. There is no colour left in this world. Because everyone is doing the same thing. Wiping away all the beauty.

    homechange6 Report

    9points
    POST
    r_oksanen avatar
    Ronja Oksanen
    Ronja Oksanen
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't scroll through any more of these 😭

    0
    0points
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    The @homechange6 TikTok account, which shows how some people’s homes have gotten worse over time, has seen massive success online. At the time of writing, around 23.9k people follow the curator’s account on the video-sharing platform.

    On top of that, all of the posts shared on the account have amassed a whopping 3.7 million likes. The curator stresses that they keep all the addresses private so as not to create trouble for the owners of these properties.
    #19

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad ᴍɪᴏᴜᴜ..:
    first time ive actually liked the second better😭srry guys

    Dotty:
    I hate how there’s no garden now just concrete slabs

    JSA:
    home vs house

    homechange6 Report

    8points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another case of liking the new one except for regretting the loss of the old one.

    5
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    #20

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad lillya86:
    Then - looks like a cosy home. Now - looks like a dental practice

    georgia:
    Just buy a new build I swear to god

    clared_16:
    Same happened with my grandparents old home, I was reminiscing looking at photos and my aunt showed me photos of what the house looks like now as it's on sale again, it looked awful not as cosy as it once was

    homechange6 Report

    8points
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    #21

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Cali:
    Every house in Bournemouth is morphing into one omg

    Cassie:
    I feel SICK

    homechange6 Report

    8points
    POST
    leslied_4 avatar
    Sparkle
    Sparkle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That went from cozy countryside to cold

    0
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    We’d like to know what you have to say, Pandas. After you’ve upvoted all of the comparison pics that you loved to hate the most, share your insights in the comments at the bottom of this list.

    Which of these houses do you think had the worst makeover? How would you have tried to solve some of the issues these homeowners had? What does your dream home look like and why? We can’t wait to hear your perspectives.
    #22

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Erica:
    why do they remove all the greenery? do people hate plants that much

    Cody Hickling:
    That’s the best renovation I’ve seen for a while

    homechange6 Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better house; worse foreground.

    7
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    #23

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Robean:
    Should honestly be environmental regulations against paving over whole front gardens

    RD8:
    It’s so much better I don’t get why everyone hates so much

    homechange6 Report

    7points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Goodness knows what they paid for those cloud trained trees

    1
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    #24

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad JACSydney:
    You just know that garden was her pride and joy

    NixxyR80:
    We need to take this as a small win, atleast the house still has original charm

    homechange6 Report

    7points
    POST
    tw72 avatar
    tw 72
    tw 72
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's the thing with removing all of the plants????

    1
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    #25

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Otterley:
    Ugh, that's probably the worst I've seen so far.

    ToriB:
    RUINED RUINED RUINED….these posts make me saaaaad!

    homechange6 Report

    7points
    POST
    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    9 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Why can't we keep anything nice?" Because it was not nice. At all (apart from the garden).

    0
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    #26

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Jamesticktock100:
    Surely this must devalue the house loads ? Why do they do it?


    Megan:
    hello police? id like to report a crime

    homechange6 Report

    7points
    POST
    fenouillefenouille avatar
    Fenouille
    Fenouille
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I may be the only one but this one I like.

    21
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    #27

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Werner Odendaal:
    ok now this one not too bad


    Josh:
    Ouch

    princessfluff:
    Its good design but it looks sad without soul…

    homechange6 Report

    7points
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    #28

    Side-by-side images of a home in 2010 and 2026 showing upgrades that stripped it of character and look like a motorway service toilet. TheMadCyclist:
    This is like a bad dream. What a horrible house it’s become

    Sivert:
    They could at least kept the hedges

    homechange6 Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     23 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like the new one, if I hadn't seen the old one.

    5
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    #29

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Ish:
    Even the X5 changed haha

    .:
    I don’t hate it

    🥗🍇🫐Shan🥑🍊🍅:
    Why do people make beautiful, strong, characterful houses, that were made of really good materials back then and turn them into boxes and angles. It’s so sad that these beautiful homes built by craftsman who cared into this.

    homechange6 Report

    6points
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    #30

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad William Smith:
    I hope that's fake

    mistadobalina:
    don't actually hate this one...

    homechange6 Report

    6points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a theory: the original belonged to a couple who couldn't stay married, but wanted to make sure that they shared custody and that the kids wouldn't have to change schools, so they each live on half of the property in their separate abodes.

    3
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    #31

    Before and after images of a home upgrade that removed character, showing a traditional style replaced by a modern, plain exterior. Umar:
    previous owner having a Maserati, and new having a mini and fiesta says a lot abt their taste.

    Global5325:
    Looks like a Dental Surgery

    homechange6 Report

    5points
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    #32

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Siri:
    From notebook to macbook

    Indahh:
    What is wrong with people omg

    lily:
    When did we decide to become allergic to whimsy GODDDD

    homechange6 Report

    4points
    POST
    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not keen on the 'after' but I don't like the original 'Evita' balcony either.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Rhubarb:
    This one is actually okay

    lillya86:
    Then - family home Now - nursing home

    homechange6 Report

    3points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So they expanded living space over the garage. Not so bad.

    1
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    #34

    Before and after home upgrade comparison showing the stripped character in a modernized house exterior. Marius:
    the 2026, isnt to bad. it has less plants which is kinda sad. but the color and so on works with the house

    sarahetregonning:
    The original window frames were beautiful

    homechange6 Report

    3points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should have kept the unique bow front windows since they stayed with small pane windows.

    4
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    #35

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Cain:
    it's gorgeous, just a shame about the cobble drive going and the garden but I like the house

    frazzle1211:
    I’m wondering what’s getting built next to them, is it a multi storey car park?

    homechange6 Report

    3points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One Tudoring, bucking the trend of all the de-Tudoring throughout these pix.

    3
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    #36

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad Stacey:
    That beautiful arched doorway

    Olly:
    glow up

    homechange6 Report

    2points
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    #37

    37 ‘Then Vs. Now’ Pics Of Houses On Google Maps That Made The Internet Seriously Mad ez | acnh:
    the pavement drive is always so sad to see. they barely had a garden as it was

    Be kind don't bully:
    I would have kept the shutters but painted different colours 

    homechange6 Report

    0points
    POST
    collthorn avatar
    Amanda the Panda
    Amanda the Panda
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do so many of the new renos have piles of rubbish outside the house?

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