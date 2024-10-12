Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Her Face Went Red”: Mom Throws Tantrum At Stranger For Correcting Pronunciation Of Daughter’s Name
Parenting

“Her Face Went Red”: Mom Throws Tantrum At Stranger For Correcting Pronunciation Of Daughter’s Name

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s in a name?” Shakespeare asked in Romeo and Juliet. “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.” Well, maybe that works for roses, but not so much for people. Some parents can go a little overboard in picking a name that’s a tad “too special.”

This woman chose the name Gráinne for her daughter in honor of her great grandmother. And while that’s incredibly sweet, she didn’t exactly know the right pronunciation. So, when a stranger did tell her, she did what any well-adjusted adult would do: got embarrassed and started berating them.

The pronunciation of a child’s Irish name got two strangers in an awkward fight

Image credits: oneinchpunchphotos / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

The mother got mad at a stranger for correcting her daughter’s name pronunciation, claiming they “Ruined her life”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pressmaster / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: punkfence

An unusual name can have a negative impact on a person’s life

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Unique names may sound nice, but they don’t always make the named person’s life easier. A 2012 study revealed that people trust strangers more if their names are easier to pronounce, even if they sound unusual to them. The lead author of the study Eryn Newman said: “In each experiment, strangers with easy-to-pronounce names were judged as being more familiar, more trustworthy and safer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more, the pronunciation of a name also had a role in whether people viewed others as trustworthy. “People actually thought claims attributed to easy-to-pronounce names were more likely to be true,” Newman noted. Basically, people trust an Adrian Babashenko more than a Czeslaw Ratynska.

But naming troubles don’t end here. Even if a kid’s name is easy to pronounce, its spelling can cause some issues too. Psychologist Jean Twenge claims that differently-spelled names are to blame for declining spelling and reading capabilities among U.S. children. “You have the child named Jennifer spelled with a ‘G’ — her teacher says ‘Are you sure your name is spelled that way?’ That can be incredibly hard on a person’s confidence,” she wrote.

In some cases, an unusual or weirdly-spelled name can negatively affect a person’s career. One study found that recruiters favored those whose names were easy to spell over such as the poor Gráinne. “People with easier-to-pronounce surnames occupy higher status positions in law firms,” the authors stated.

On the other hand, having a unique name can do wonders for a person’s self-esteem and creative thinking. There’s also almost a guarantee that people will remember you more easily. “[They’re] often easier for people to remember, and so they are likely to remember your name when they meet you for the first time (or at least remember that you had an unusual name),” Arthur Markman, PhD, told Yahoo Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confusion around Irish names comes from their unique spelling

Image credits: Nati Elena / pexels (not the actual photo)

Irish people speak English, but why do Irish names seem so weird to us? That’s because, even if they’re spelled with letters from the Latin alphabet as English, they mean different sounds and have different pronunciations.

The apostrophe above the “Á” means that it should be pronounced “long.” The symbol is a “síneadh fada” (literally meaning “a long stretch”) and signals to the speaker that the vowel is long. That’s how “Gráinne” becomes “Grawn-ya.” Sometimes, the name is spelled “Grania.”

Irish language and culture expert Darach Ó Séaghdha has two possible explanations as to why the spelling and pronunciation of Irish names are so different. “Often those names were popular before people knew how to spell,” she toldCCN Travel. “A relatively old name like Meadhbh would have different versions because people spell it different ways.”

Another is the modernization of the Irish alphabet. “There were different stages of spelling normalization in the Irish language. In the 1950s, they decided to kind of modernize the alphabet,” Ó Séaghdha explained. That’s when anglicized spellings took off.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s probably good to know how a name is spelled before giving it to your child. There’s nothing wrong with using Irish names, especially if they belonged to family members in the past. Still, a kid may need to carry that name for a long time before they’re able to change it.

The author clarified that they weren’t looking to humiliate the mother or the daughter

Some people thought it was the mother’s fault for not educating herself

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Others claimed OP was being a jerk, questioning what they were trying to achieve here

ADVERTISEMENT

Other netizens chastised both the author and the mother

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always a good idea to research the proper meaning, spelling, and pronunciation of a name before saddling your child with it. That woman’s great grandmother is probably very angrily spinning in her grave at her namesake being called Grain because her great-granddaughter couldn’t be bothered to make sure she was pronouncing her name, and now her great-great-granddaughter’s name, correctly. Grain. What the actual f**k.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
kamooh avatar
Tomato Smudge
Tomato Smudge
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know a guy whose name was given to him already mispronounced and later on he learned that but didn't care and so he still goes by the mispronunciation because it's his name tho it's usually an educational introduction when it comes to it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
richardgraham avatar
Richard Graham
Richard Graham
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's pronounced "Comma-la". Like "comma" then "la". Last name "hair" then "is".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always a good idea to research the proper meaning, spelling, and pronunciation of a name before saddling your child with it. That woman’s great grandmother is probably very angrily spinning in her grave at her namesake being called Grain because her great-granddaughter couldn’t be bothered to make sure she was pronouncing her name, and now her great-great-granddaughter’s name, correctly. Grain. What the actual f**k.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
kamooh avatar
Tomato Smudge
Tomato Smudge
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know a guy whose name was given to him already mispronounced and later on he learned that but didn't care and so he still goes by the mispronunciation because it's his name tho it's usually an educational introduction when it comes to it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
richardgraham avatar
Richard Graham
Richard Graham
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's pronounced "Comma-la". Like "comma" then "la". Last name "hair" then "is".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda