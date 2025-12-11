“She Couldn’t Reach Us”: Women Ruin MIL’s Surprise By Pretending They Had No Idea She Was Coming

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Boundaries are extremely important, even with family members. Just because you love someone and you grew up in the same household doesn’t mean that you’re entitled to their attention at all times. And trying to force your way into their life might be detrimental to your relationship.
One mother had to learn that lesson the hard way after attempting to crash a beach getaway that two of her sons and their partners were on. Below, you’ll find all of the details that one of her daughter-in-laws posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies that amused readers shared.
This woman’s mother-in-law has never approved of the partners that her sons bring home
Moms often have a hard time accepting their children’s partners
It’s natural for any parent to want to be involved in their children’s lives. No matter how old their kids are, they’ll always see them as their little babies. And they can’t help but want to be the number one person in their child’s life. This can sometimes cause issues, however, when their kids grow up and get married.
As far as why some moms turn into overbearing mother-in-laws, ChoosingTherapy notes that it might come down to the fact that she was raised in a chaotic or traumatic environment. Perhaps she developed controlling tendencies after so much of her upbringing was out of her control.
It’s also possible that her own partner is controlling towards her, which encourages her to treat others the same way. Or she may actually be a narcissist, which can make her extremely challenging to develop a relationship with.
ChoosingTherapy also says that she may believe in an authoritarian parenting style, which can lead to her being excessively critical of her children and their choices. Or perhaps, she’s just scared of losing the close relationship that she has with her kids, and she’s taking her anxiety out on her children’s partners.
Unfortunately, being stuck with a toxic mother-in-law can take a huge toll on a person. It might lead some people to develop perfectionist tendencies in an attempt to appease her. Or it may cause a person’s self-esteem to take a nosedive.
Setting boundaries with an overbearing mother-in-law is difficult yet necessary
This tension can cause issues in the son or daughter-in-law’s marriage, and it might even cause them to develop anxiety. Meanwhile, the parent’s behavior may even damage the relationship they have with their own children. And the son or daughter-in-law might choose to isolate themselves to avoid dealing with their spouse’s mom at all.
When it comes to what spouses can do after they’ve been the victims of an overbearing mother-in-law, ChoosingTherapy first recommends setting boundaries.
This likely won’t be easy, and it might upset your partner’s mom. But it’s important to communicate when she’s allowed to visit, how long she can stay for, and what topics she must avoid bringing up. Don’t let her walk all over you for the rest of your life.
It’s also wise to try to figure out where her behavior is stemming from. There’s a reason why she is the way that she is, and if you can get to the bottom of it, you might have more empathy for her. Plus, you’ll know not to take her actions personally, as they probably have more to do with her than you.
Release yourself from the pressure to meet her expectations. And if necessary, it might be time to just start avoiding her. She may be considered family now, but nobody is entitled to your time if they treat you poorly.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman went too far by making sure that her mother-in-law couldn’t tag along on their beach trip? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring similar in-law drama right here.
Later, the author joined in on the conversation in the comments and provided more context
Reddit conversation showing women ruining MIL surprise by pretending not to know she was coming, discussing boundaries and care.
Online discussion about women pretending ignorance to ruin MIL's surprise, highlighting family tensions and custody issues.
Online conversation showing women pretending not to know mother-in-law’s surprise visit to ruin the plan.
Many readers took her side and assured her that she didn’t do anything wrong
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing women ruining MIL’s surprise by pretending they had no idea she was coming.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing women ruining MIL’s surprise by pretending not to know she was coming.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing women who pretend not to know MIL is coming, ruining the surprise.
Screenshot of an online discussion where women pretend not to know MIL was coming, ruining her surprise visit.
Reddit comment discussing women pretending not to know about MIL’s surprise and setting boundaries with entitled behavior.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing how women pretended ignorance to ruin MIL’s surprise visit.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to women ruining MIL’s surprise by pretending they didn’t know she was coming.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing women ruining MIL’s surprise by pretending they didn’t know she was coming.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing women pretending not to know about MIL’s surprise visit to set boundaries.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing women ruining MIL’s surprise by pretending they had no idea she was coming.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing women ruining a mother-in-law’s surprise by pretending to be unaware.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing women ruining MIL’s surprise by pretending they didn’t know she was coming.
Comment on a forum discussing women pretending not to know about MIL’s surprise visit, causing the plan to fail.
A social media comment discussing women ruining a MIL’s surprise by pretending to not know she was coming.
Comment discussing women setting boundaries with MIL and enforcing them to prevent surprise visits and issues.
Screenshot of an online comment saying NTA in response to women ruining MIL’s surprise by pretending not to know she was coming.
And some thought that the author was a bit rude, but that her behavior was justified
Comment discussing women ruining MIL’s surprise by pretending not to know she was coming in an online forum.
Comment discussing boundaries and reactions after women ruin MIL’s surprise by pretending ignorance about her visit.
Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.
As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!
