Unhinged MIL Loses Her Job When When Revengeful DIL Finds Out She’s Considered For A Promotion

If there’s a group of people who consistently manage to push our buttons, it’s family. However, one woman recently made a post on Reddit where she swore that it would be difficult to find a worse relative than her husband’s adoptive mother, even if you tried. She briefly described all the ways the lady attempted to break them up and mentioned they had moved across the country just to escape her. The woman worked hard to leave everything in the past, but when an unexpected opportunity arose to prevent the lady from getting a promotion, she went all in.

Middle-aged woman with glasses looking serious in dark lighting, depicting unhinged MIL losing job over promotion conflict.

Text excerpt about a MIL losing her job after a revengeful DIL discovers her promotion plans impacting career.

Text description of a revengeful daughter-in-law exposing unhinged MIL’s actions leading to her job loss.

Text discussing moving to a new place, deactivating social media, and trust issues involving a revengeful daughter-in-law.

Email reveals unhinged MIL loses job after revengeful DIL finds out about her promotion consideration.

Text excerpt describing secretive actions before promoting Susan, highlighting unhinged MIL losing her job after revengeful DIL's discovery.

Text excerpt showing a call from the dean explaining a situation before a friend could respond.

Woman holding smartphone to her ear looking concerned outdoors, illustrating unhinged MIL losing job over promotion conflict.

Text excerpt about a woman sharing her story involving her fiance and the family, related to unhinged MIL and revengeful DIL.

Text excerpt describing an allergy poisoning and an EpiPen incident involving an unhinged MIL and revengeful DIL.

Text describing harassment received post pregnancy announcement, including impersonation and breaking in incidents.

Text about unhinged MIL losing her job after revengeful DIL discovers her promotion consideration.

Text excerpt about moving away and filing a restraining order escaping unhinged MIL amid revengeful DIL’s actions.

Text message describing a fiance helping with issues and revealing past a***e involving a revengeful daughter-in-law.

Text excerpt discussing supporting a story to the dean with names and dates for campus incident CCTV review.

Text excerpt showing a story about revengeful daughter-in-law impacting an unhinged MIL’s job and promotion prospects.

Text excerpt about a revengeful daughter-in-law uncovering proof that leads to an unhinged MIL losing her job.

Text message about board agreeing on grounds for dismissal, highlighting revengeful DIL affecting MIL’s job promotion.

Text excerpt discussing a department head's behavior and events leading to her dismissal related to nepotism and a***e of power.

Text discussing not filing charges due to stress caused by Susan during exam season and upcoming baby arrival.

Text describing a meeting where a revengeful daughter-in-law causes an unhinged MIL to lose her job after promotion news breaks.

Text excerpt showing a conflict involving an unhinged MIL who loses her job after a revengeful DIL discovers her promotion consideration.

Text excerpt showing a person stating they gave the dean factual information without lying or embellishing details.

Text on white background stating that Susan's actions have consequences after a revengeful DIL finds out about a promotion.

Text about a woman’s financial independence and job status related to an unhinged MIL and revengeful DIL conflict.

Students walking towards a large brick building with ivy, illustrating tension as unhinged MIL loses her job in the story.

Text asking about Susan and Fiancé's relationship exactly, highlighting unhinged MIL and revengeful DIL conflict.

Unhinged MIL loses her job after revengeful DIL discovers she’s considered for a promotion at work.

Text on white background asking what the epi pen/poisoning accident is, referencing unhinged MIL and revengeful DIL.

Text describing a revengeful daughter-in-law discovering a promotion consideration leading to the unhinged MIL losing her job.

Text discussing a severe allergy reaction triggered by proximity to cooked pepper and a large lump of unknown food.

Unhinged MIL faces consequences after revengeful DIL discovers promotion consideration causing job loss conflict.

Text on screen expressing confusion and frustration about faculty actions, highlighting unhinged MIL and revengeful DIL conflict.

Text about university lecturers explaining roles and job security related to promotions and department heads.

Unhinged MIL upset after revengeful DIL discovers promotion consideration, leading to job loss conflict and tension.

Text discussing a health and safety issue involving Susan, with concerns about liability and potential retaliation at a university.

Unhinged MIL reacting angrily after DIL discovers promotion consideration, leading to job loss and revenge.

Text excerpt discussing a promotion and revengeful daughter-in-law leading to unhinged MIL losing her job.

Text image showing a question asking why there is no police presence, relating to unhinged MIL losing job after revengeful DIL discovers promotion consideration.

Text about a job, move, and baby causing no free time, with plans involving police and a court case.

Text about court fears related to baby’s birth and safety concerns about being in the courtroom or same town.

Text graphic showing the phrase "Won't Susan blame you for all this?" highlighting tension between unhinged MIL and revengeful DIL in a job promotion conflict.

Text excerpt about preparing backup plans due to unhinged MIL’s actions after DIL finds out about promotion consideration.

Unhinged MIL upset after losing job when revengeful DIL discovers her promotion consideration in tense family conflict.

Text conversation discussing therapy struggles involving a revengeful daughter-in-law and unhinged mother-in-law conflict.

Text message on screen asking about security situation at new place, relating to unhinged MIL losing job and revengeful DIL.

Text about installing a doorbell with video feed and CCTV, related to unhinged MIL and revengeful DIL promotion conflict.

Text discussing replacing short screws in doors with longer ones and exploring keypad installation for metal fence security.

Text explaining hospital maternity ward security updates with visitor passes, photo ID, and computer alerts for banned individuals.

Unhinged MIL confronts revengeful DIL after being considered for a job promotion, causing workplace tension.

Text about erasing social media accounts by a revengeful daughter-in-law after unhinged MIL is considered for promotion.

Reddit post screenshot showing a user reacting to an unhinged MIL losing her job due to revengeful DIL discovering a promotion.

Text message about using a throwaway account on an old phone to update status before deleting the account for good.

Update on unhinged MIL losing her job after revengeful DIL discovered her promotion consideration.

Revengeful daughter-in-law uncovers unhinged MIL’s promotion plans leading to her job loss and family conflict.

A woman confronts a man at the kitchen table, reflecting tension related to unhinged MIL losing her job and promotion news.

Text excerpt discussing personal safety concerns after uncovering evidence related to unhinged MIL losing her job due to revengeful DIL.

People have had a lot to say about the whole ordeal

Comment discussing precautions about baby announcements after unhinged MIL loses job due to revengeful DIL’s promotion discovery

Comment about unhinged MIL losing her job after revengeful DIL discovers her promotion consideration.

Screenshot of an online comment warning about a revengeful daughter-in-law targeting an unhinged mother-in-law.

Reddit comment discussing justice and caution about unhinged MIL after revengeful DIL discovers promotion consideration.

Comment text on a plain white background saying this is karma at its finest, related to unhinged MIL and revengeful DIL.

Comment expressing satisfaction about unhinged MIL losing her job after revengeful DIL discovers her promotion consideration.

Text conversation showing a supportive message with words of encouragement and best wishes for a new baby.

Comment on a forum post expressing urgency for an update about unhinged MIL losing her job after revengeful DIL discovers her promotion consideration.

Comment about unhinged MIL losing her job after revengeful DIL discovers MIL promotion plans, comparing it to a Cinderella story.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing HR perspectives on employee follow-through plans and job-related concerns.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising caution about hiding personal information from an unhinged MIL seeking revenge over a promotion.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing address use in restraining orders related to JustNoMIL situations.

Comment explaining travel admissibility and criminal convictions related to immigration and filing charges.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an unhinged MIL losing her job after a revengeful DIL discovers a promotion consideration.

Text message conversation showing a comment about MIL losing job after revengeful DIL finds out about promotion.

Comment discussing concerns about public voter records and protecting residential addresses in relation to unhinged MIL and revengeful DIL promotion.

Comment text about legal systems and emotions, emphasizing power of criminal and civil charges over personal feelings.

Comment about unhinged MIL losing her job after revengeful DIL discovers her promotion consideration, warning about vindictiveness.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing misinformation about university phone call logs in an academic department.

Comment on revengeful DIL’s actions after MIL considered for promotion, mentioning job loss and workplace tension.