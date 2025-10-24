Bride Wants To Cut MIL Out Of Their Lives After She Selfishly Ruins Wedding Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Your wedding is one of the most important days in your life. And it’s fairly normal for the happy couple to expect at least a bit of support from their family. With an event so significant, there are lots of moving parts. What you probably don’t expect is one of your parents to start sabotaging, well, everything.

One bride opened up online about how her narcissistic, entitled, and downright unpleasant mother-in-law ruined her entire wedding day. Things got so bad, she considered never forgiving her, but asked the AITA community for its perspective about the entire drama. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s advice.

The wedding day is supposed to be a special event, celebrating the happy couple

Close-up of bride and groom exchanging wedding rings on wedding day, highlighting bride and wedding moment.

Image credits: Jeongim Kwon (not the actual photo)

But one narcissistic MIL decided to make the whole thing about herself

Bride upset as MIL’s selfish behavior ruins wedding day, causing tension and emotional distress during the ceremony.

Bride wants to cut MIL out of their lives after she selfishly ruins their wedding day with forgotten items and lateness.

Hand holding a vintage Polaroid Land Camera focused on capturing moments of a bride wanting to cut MIL out.

Image credits: lil artsy (not the actual photo)

Bride wants to cut MIL out after she selfishly causes wedding day camera chaos and timing issues before first look pictures.

Text excerpt showing bride encountering MIL on wedding day, dealing with seating plan issues amid wedding stress.

Bride in wedding dress and veil looking at her reflection, representing bride wants to cut MIL out after ruined wedding day.

Image credits: tracy truhan (not the actual photo)

Bride visibly upset as mother-in-law selfishly ruins wedding day during ceremony, creating tension and disappointment.

Bride sitting alone in the garden upset after wedding day, considering cutting MIL out of their lives due to selfish actions.

Bride wants to cut MIL out of their lives after she selfishly ruins wedding day during the meal and seating arrangements.

Bride upset with mother-in-law ruining wedding day, deciding to cut MIL out of their lives after selfish behavior.

Bride upset with mother-in-law for ruining wedding day, considering cutting her out of their lives after selfish behavior.

Man wearing wedding ring covering his face, expressing stress and regret after mother-in-law disrupts wedding day.

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about bride wanting to cut MIL out after she selfishly ruins wedding day causing groom to cry.

Bride wants to cut MIL out of their lives after she selfishly ruins their wedding day with arguments and rude behavior.

Text excerpt discussing a bride wanting to cut MIL out after she selfishly ruins their wedding day.

Image credits: Budget_Scholar5211

The bride’s MIL demonstrates clear signs of narcissism

Close-up of bride wearing necklace and ring, symbolizing bride wants to cut MIL out after she ruins wedding day.

Image credits: Maël Renault (not the actual photo)

Narcissists have been plaguing human interaction since time immemorial, and the author’s story is just one of millions. Some folks sincerely believe that they, and by extension, their feelings are simply more important than anything else in the universe. In its most extreme cases, this can manifest itself as destructive narcissism, where the person tears apart social bonds and relationships.

From the perspective of the narcissist, they are not doing anything wrong. Rather, an incident, say, the bride’s wedding, causes them to feel bad. Since they are the center of the universe, this feeling of “bad” has to now be felt by everyone. As one comment noted, a narcissist loves other people’s events. This is because upsetting an event is a great way to rectify a cosmic injustice, i.e. people paying attention to someone else.

At no point during her “rampage” did the bride’s MIL stop or apologize, this action had to wait until later. Had she apologized during the wedding, it would have taken attention away from her, which would have been the worst outcome.

An overvalued sense of self isn’t always bad for you

Close-up of a bride with rings on her fingers, reflecting on cutting MIL out of their lives after wedding day issues.

Image credits: Alvaro O’Donnell (not the actual photo)

Psychologists believe that a small amount of narcissism isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It helps maintain self-esteem, which is overall very important. Seeing yourself as important, smart, and overall good is perhaps better than the crushing self-hatred many people deal with. But like most parts of life, there can be too much of a good thing.

Unfortunately, parents are pretty common candidates when it comes to narcissism. The sort of emotional abuse committed by OP’s MIL is a common, yet horrible norm for many people around the world. OP’s spouse’s crying is likely as much a result of the MIL’s actions at the wedding, as her normal behavior towards him.

This is particularly horrible, as the lasting effects of having narcissistic parents are severe. Poor self-esteem, a higher risk of depression, and an overall unhappy childhood are just some of the risks. Even worse, in most cases, the child of a narcissist doesn’t even realize their parent is mentally ill. Instead, they often blame themselves for the parent throwing a fit or worse.

Narcissists often damage their children in the long run

Man covering his face with hands outdoors at sunset, symbolizing distress over bride wanting to cut MIL out of their lives.

Image credits: Francisco Moreno (not the actual photo)

Because a narcissist tends to be sparing with any praise (or real attention,) their offspring often develop unhealthy relationships later in life. They often have an increased need for affirmation and attention in all their relationships, to a degree that is emotionally unhealthy. We do not know how the bride’s spouse copes or doesn’t cope with this upbringing, so we can only wish him the best.

Fortunately, given time and distance, a child of a narcissist can recover and properly see the toxicity of the relationship. However, the author’s MIL does seem to still be very much present. She was even involved in the organizing of the wedding, where she repeatedly failed to do her part. Hopefully, this event and the bride’s very fair reaction can be a sort of wake-up call, that, at best, stronger boundaries are needed.

The author shared some more details with interested readers

Comment on a forum post discussing a bride wanting to cut her mother-in-law out after she selfishly ruins the wedding day.

Text conversation about bride cutting mother-in-law out of wedding photos using photoshop after she ruined the wedding day.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a bride wanting to cut MIL out after she ruins their wedding day.

Reddit comment discussing bride wanting to cut MIL out after she selfishly ruins wedding day.

Most thought they were not at all expected to forgive the MIL

Comment about a mother-in-law ruining a wedding day and the impact on the bride’s feelings and future.

Text image showing advice suggesting to cut a narcissistic mother-in-law out of their lives after ruining the wedding day.

Comment explaining why bride wants to cut mother-in-law out of their lives after wedding day is ruined.

Comment discussing mother-in-law ruining wedding day, leading bride to want to cut MIL out of their lives.

Bride wants to cut mother-in-law out after she selfishly ruins wedding day, causing family conflict and emotional distress.

Screenshot of an online comment about a bride wanting to cut MIL out after she ruins the wedding day.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a bride wanting to cut her mother-in-law out after a ruined wedding day.

Text post about bride wanting to cut MIL out of their lives after she ruins their wedding day and causes sabotage.

Comment discussing how a bride should handle her difficult mother-in-law who ruined the wedding day.

Text discussing a bride wanting to cut her mother-in-law out of their lives after she ruins the wedding day.

Comment discussing bride wanting to cut MIL out after she selfishly ruins wedding day with intentional actions.

Comment discussing setting boundaries with a narcissistic mother-in-law who ruined the bride’s wedding day.

But some thought it was too little, too late

Alt text: Online comment discussing bride wanting to cut mother-in-law out after she selfishly ruins wedding day.

Reddit comment advising bride to cut toxic mother-in-law ties after she ruins the wedding day and disrupts marriage start.

Bride frustrated with mother-in-law after wedding day ruined by selfish actions and considering cutting her out of their lives.

Reddit comments discussing bride wanting to cut MIL out after she selfishly ruins wedding day and causes family drama.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing conflict about a mother-in-law ruining a wedding day and cutting her out of their lives.

