Future Father-In-Law Invites 23 Random People To Wedding, The Bride Is Furious

If you decide to get married with your partner, it makes perfect sense that you want to make your wedding, well, truly yours. It’s not just about the theme or the band or the decor or the cake, even though those are pretty significant details. Ideally, you’ll celebrate your Big Day surrounded by the people you love the most in the world. And it’s natural to feel frustrated if your in-laws start inviting random guests you might not even have met.

Bride-to-be u/MammothTough9960 turned to the ‘Wedding’ online group for some practical advice regarding a bit of family drama. She revealed that her narcissistic future father-in-law (FFIL) tried to invite a whopping 23 guests—without the bride’s permission—to the event. Scroll down for the story in full. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

It can be incredibly frustrating if someone tries to take control of how your wedding is organized and who gets invited

Image credits: Omar Lopez (not the actual photo)

One bride-to-be revealed how her future father-in-law decided to invite a jaw-dropping 23 people to her wedding without asking

Image credits: Ephe N (not the actual photo)

Image source: MammothTough9960

At the end of the day, it’s your wedding, so you have the final say about who does (not) get invited to your Big Day

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

It’s up to each and every marrying couple to answer the big logistical questions. They have to decide how big the wedding will be, what venue to choose, how many guests they’d ideally like, who they’ll invite, and who they want to ask for help when dealing with what event-related issues.

At the end of the day, if you’re fully funding your wedding, then you have complete control of the guest list. It’s up to you (well, budget-allowing) if you want to invite absolutely everyone you know, including your cousins thrice removed and ex-coworkers, or if you want a smaller, more intimate event.

Things get a bit murky if your family and in-laws are pitching in with some serious cash to fund your wedding. Then, they might have a bit more influence in terms of the guest list. Maybe they’ll subtly pressure you into inviting some of your extended family members.

Of course, you can (gently) push back. Maybe having hundreds of your long-lost relatives watching you walk down the aisle isn’t how you envisioned your Big Day, and you want to stay true to your initial vision.

Whatever the case might be, there’s always a line where it’s all a bit too much. Say, inviting nearly two dozen people who the bride-to-be doesn’t really know. It’s one thing to offer people a +1. It’s another thing entirely for the in-laws to start dominating the celebration.

There’s really no alternative to open and honest communication. Nobody’s a mind-reader, so if there’s a problem, you need to address it head on. Now, it helps if you’re as diplomatic as possible because people generally don’t respond well to accusations and judgment. That being said, you also want to stay true to yourself, enforce your boundaries, and actually enjoy yourself at your wedding.

So, you have to find some balance between being firm yet friendly and directly addressing the issue without starting a massive argument. In some cases, a bit of subtlety can be your best friend. Other times, the person you’re talking to needs to be told, very honestly, what the issue is and what needs to happen to solve it.

Look for some small compromises if you want, but you should never feel like someone’s using your guilt to pressure you into doing something you don’t want to do.

Setting the ground rules for guest invites early on can prevent a lot of misunderstandings with your family

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

According to Brides magazine, one of the most common mistakes that couples make with regards to their guest list is inviting too many people because they overestimate how many of them will respond ‘no’ to the invite. You should use your venue capacity and budget to decide the size of your guest list.

What’s more, you shouldn’t invite guests simply out of obligation. “Feeling compelled to invite people you barely know, such as distant relatives or acquaintances, can quickly inflate your list and drain your budget. Instead, focus on those who are genuinely part of your lives and future,” etiquette expert Jamila Musayeva told Brides.

Furthermore, you should have a chat with your family early in the wedding organizing process so they know how many people they’re allowed to invite, so that there are no misunderstandings. Essentially, this can help you avoid a lot of awkwardness and huge headaches further down the line.

You should also be clear about whether or not children are allowed at the wedding. And, keep group dynamics in mind as much as possible. For example, you may want to steer clear of inviting any ex-partners while also remembering to include genuinely close friends.

Meanwhile, The Knot notes that couples should ultimately do what they think is best and shouldn’t feel obligated to, for example, give everyone a +1 invite or to allow kids. Discuss everything with your nearest and dearest to get some perspective, to be sure, but that final decision is yours.

The upside of a small guest list is that you’ll spend more time with the people you love. If you’re ever in doubt, listen to what your gut tells you. Wedding expert Karina Lopez told The Knot that couples should “take a moment to think about the people they couldn’t see themselves celebrating such a special occasion without. While family is always important, certain coworkers and friends are typically high on the list as well.”

How would you react if your in-laws suddenly started inviting dozens of random people to your Big Day, dear Pandas? What advice would you give the bride-to-be who now has to deal with this huge mess? Has anyone ever tried to drastically change the guest list at your wedding? We’d love to hear your perspective. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!

Many internet users wanted to give the bride-to-be some advice. Here are their tips and reactions

