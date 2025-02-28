Woman Treats Roommate’s Home Like A No-Pants Zone, Leaves Behind More Than Just Bad Vibes

ADVERTISEMENT

Houseguests are a special kind of gamble. Sometimes, they’re a dream, clean and polite, maybe even bearing a bottle of wine. Other times, they make you question why you ever opened your front door in the first place. They treat your home like a free hotel, commandeer your couch like a throne, and somehow have the audacity to leave dishes in the sink like they’re doing you a favor.

Some guests really test the limits of hospitality, and one Redditor learned this the hard way when their roommate’s wife decided underwear was optional, bare-bottoming it all over the furniture.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Hosting houseguests can be a lot of fun, until they start taking “make yourself at home” to a whole new level

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman moves in with her husband’s brother-in-law, starts sitting on the couch with no underwear, ruining furniture with “accidents”

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nadezhda07 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman’s roommate is fed up with bleaching cushions and throwing out pillows that the woman ruins with different fluids, and finally suggests she start using incontinence pads

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kwanchai_k / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After talking to the husband, the woman starts wearing pads and plans on moving out after a few days

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Storny_Thomas5415

The roommate asks if they’re a jerk for asking the woman to start wearing pants in the house

The OP (original poster) and their significant other generously allowed the OP’s brother-in-law to crash at their place while he sorted out his house sale. But what started as a temporary arrangement quickly turned into a long-haul situation—one that came with a surprise guest: Tina, the brother-in-law’s wife. While she was not supposed to be around much, she somehow started spending half of every month in their home.

Now, we’ve all had that one houseguest who makes themselves a little too comfortable, but Tina took things to a whole new level. She strolled around in a nightgown with no underwear, plopped down on the OP’s decorative pillows, and managed to ruin cushions with…let’s just say, unwanted fluids. I don’t know about you, but I’d probably be showing her the door right then and there. And the OP almost did.

ADVERTISEMENT

When confronted with the evidence, she conveniently pretended not to notice, leaving the OP no choice but to toss out the cushions and bleach the seating mat. But that’s not even the most disgusting thing, if you can believe it? This lady lifted her nightgown to sit bare-bottomed on the furniture, the furniture that other people also use, and constantly had “accidents” on them. I’m not even sure what to say here.

At this point, the OP was fed up with bleaching their cushions every other day and, with all their patience, and an incredible amount of self-restraint, talked to the lady’s husband. Luckily, he stepped in and had the talk with Tina. The results? She started using incontinence pads, finally wore pants, and planned to leave the house soon! So, our OP could finally breathe a sigh of relief, and bleach-free air.

Share icon

Image credits: branin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

I get it, helping out someone who’s having a hard time is great, but let’s not forget about common decency, folks. If you want to be a good houseguest and avoid becoming the guest people whisper about long after you’re gone, start with the basics. Respect the space—this isn’t a hotel, so don’t expect turndown service. Clean up after yourself, offer to help with chores, and for the love of all things sanitary, wear pants in shared areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bring a small gift to show appreciation, don’t monopolize the TV remote, and keep your stay within a reasonable timeframe. Because let’s be honest, nobody loves an indefinite houseguest. In short—be the kind of visitor who gets invited back, not the one who gets blocked after leaving. Because some folks just don’t have any clue about being a good houseguest, disrespecting the host and their home.

And when that happens, it’s all about clear communication. Calling out disrespect isn’t about turning into a fire-breathing dragon (tempting, I know), but rather about making it crystal clear that certain behaviors won’t fly. Step one? Address it head-on—no vague hints or passive-aggressive sighs.

A simple “Hey, I need you to respect my space” sets the tone. If they pull the classic “Oops, I had no idea” routine, don’t let them off the hook—hold them accountable and reinforce boundaries. And if all else fails? A well-placed “This isn’t working out” and a gentle shove out the door (metaphorically… or not) should do the trick.

So, dear readers, what’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens side with the roommate saying that what the woman did is extremely disturbing and inappropriate

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon