Neighbor’s Lingerie Keeps Landing On Man’s Balcony, Husband Calls Him Creepy For Returning It

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbors are either your best allies in the battle against rogue Amazon packages or the stars of your unhinged neighborhood drama series. Whether they’re borrowing your tools, blasting music at 3 a.m., or turning your yard into a shortcut, they always keep life interesting. But when you try to be the good guy and help out, things can go sideways faster than you can say, “I should’ve minded my own business.”

It’s like an unwritten rule of the neighborly deeds: the more you try to help, the weirder things get. And one innocent Redditor is learning that lesson one rogue bra at a time.

More info: Reddit

Neighbors are a real gamble; you’re either getting free baked goods weekly or win a front-row seat to their drama

Share icon

Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One man got stuck collecting his neighbor’s lingerie from his balcony for months, as her husband’s sloppy clothes-hanging skills made them fly off regularly

Share icon

Image credits: 🐴chuanyu2015 马 / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The man collects the woman’s intimates from his balcony after her weekly laundry session, and returns them dry the next day

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man ran into the woman’s angry husband, who blamed him for the fact that his wife keeps telling him to fix his clothes-hanging technique

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Bears96

The man was called a “creepy jerk” by the woman’s husband for touching her lingerie and keeping it in his house overnight

Our protagonist lives in an apartment with a view of the upstairs neighbors’ balcony. The OP’s (original poster) neighbors? A wife with impeccable laundry timing and a husband with, let’s just say, questionable clothes-hanging skills. This man doesn’t use a clothesline or pins and he casually tosses laundry on the railing like it’s auditioning for a role in “Gone with the Wind.”

And the wind definitely takes its role seriously. Every week, a dainty brigade of lingerie – bras, undies, and who knows what else – takes flight and lands straight onto the OP’s balcony.

So, what does our guy do? Like the considerate neighbor he is, he scoops up the escaped garments, ensures they’re dry and in good shape, and then awkwardly returns them the next morning. Side note: that takes some serious social courage. I would have probably chucked it in a bag, taped it to their door, and fled.

Over time, it has become a routine. The wife, who’s likely mortified but still grateful, has come by to reclaim her airborne underthings, once a week, for months. Meanwhile, her husband? Still draping chaotically.

ADVERTISEMENT

One afternoon, our OP bumps into the husband, who has a bone to pick with him, and oh, does he pick. He accuses our good Samaritan of being “creepy” for keeping his wife’s lingerie overnight. Sir, maybe if you invested in clothespins, we wouldn’t be here.

The dude even suggests that the only non-jerk move would be to march up to their apartment, at night, to return the garments immediately. Because yeah, that wouldn’t be awkward at all.

Oh, and he’s also mad because his wife keeps nagging him to fix his laundry technique. Imagine blaming the person fixing your mess for your problems. Bold move, my guy. After all, it’s his careless laundry draping that’s causing this weekly fashion show on the OP’s balcony.

Share icon

Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Whether this guy really doesn’t know how to hang laundry or he’s just using weaponized incompetence to get out of doing chores, we really don’t know. But, since even my 12-year-old niece can properly hang clothes, I’m voting for option 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weaponized incompetence is a sneaky and passive-aggressive behavior some people use to dodge responsibilities by pretending they’re terrible at them. And the husband in this story might be doing just that because, let’s face it, hanging clothes is not really rocket science, now, is it?

Experts say that, in some cases, weaponized incompetence is intentional and calculated. When someone tries to shift the responsibility of a task onto their partner, it’s a form of manipulation that can be hard to detect. However, some folks really lack the confidence and might think they actually can’t do the task properly. I’m guessing hanging laundry doesn’t take much confidence, does it?

Whatever the case may be, our laundry Samaritan is just an innocent, kind helper, trying to keep the wife’s lingerie from blowing away to the great beyond, or worse, the busy street below. He’s returning them discreetly and respectfully. And the wife sure appreciates the effort. Now, that’s a good mood-booster right there.

You know, kindness isn’t just about making someone’s day better—it’s proven to boost your own mood too. The pros say that when you do something nice for someone, your brain releases feel-good chemicals like dopamine and serotonin, giving you a natural high. So, while returning runaway laundry might be awkward, I can see why the OP keeps doing it, even months later.

ADVERTISEMENT

What would you do in this situation? Would you return the lingerie to its owner? Let us know in the comments.

Netizens say the man is not doing anything wrong by returning the woman’s lingerie and the only jerk in this story is the woman’s husband