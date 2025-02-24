“Hate The System”: Man Steals Roommate’s Rent Money, Acts Like He Is Justified

ADVERTISEMENT

Generally, when we think of rude and entitled people, it’s “little” things, like taking up a handicapped parking spot or being too loud in public. But there are some unfortunate souls that end up having to deal with levels of entitlement that might need law enforcement to step in.

A man asked the internet what to do when he discovered that his roommate simply stole the last three months of rent and ran away. He shared screenshots of the downright bizarre and infuriating “excuses” his roommate provided while readers shared their thoughts and suggestions in the comments.

RELATED:

Stealing rent money is basically never acceptable

Share icon

Image credits: pvproductions / freepik (not the actual photo)

But one man learned his roommate had just pocketed three months of rent and ran away

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mehaniq / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Charming_Donut_3669

He confronted the roommate via text

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Charming_Donut_3669

He also shared some more details with the readers

Most were shocked by the roommates audacity

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a few thought it really was just his fault

Later, he shared an update

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: azerbaijan_stockers / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Charming_Donut_3669

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Charming_Donut_3669

Readers shared some support

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon