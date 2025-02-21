Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Toxic Boss Pays $150K In Fines And Lands In Jail After Employee’s Perfect Exit Plan
Relationships, Work

Toxic Boss Pays $150K In Fines And Lands In Jail After Employee’s Perfect Exit Plan

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

If your job has been sucking the soul out of you for a decade, it’s probably time to move on.

And maybe, just maybe, take the whole place down on your way out—just like this Redditor did. After years of enduring, in his own words, “the absolute worst” boss, he finally scored a new position with better pay and real benefits. But before leaving, he made sure to get revenge for all the abuse—one final move that landed his ex-boss with a six-figure fine and a jail sentence.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    After years of enduring, in his own words, “the absolute worst” boss, the man scored a new job

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    But before walking out the door, he made sure to get his revenge

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: onehalfofham

    Readers relished every second of the downfall

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    5

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This might be all well and Dandy but I am wondering what times we live in where people bend backwards to throw someone else under the bus? Husband and I own two small, but somewhat lucrative, businesses and I could write a book about people wanting to down us, whichever way they can! It's like this fury inside of them and they won't stop until they have something on you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jealousy, fuelled by inequality; failure to recognise that for every one 'bad' business owner and boss there are a thousand good ones, most of whom are just struggling to make enough to live on; but hey, let's just attack any and all of them, shall we?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boss sounds like Trump https://www.theindex.media/elon-musk-and-donald-trump-have-declared-war-on-veterans/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This might be all well and Dandy but I am wondering what times we live in where people bend backwards to throw someone else under the bus? Husband and I own two small, but somewhat lucrative, businesses and I could write a book about people wanting to down us, whichever way they can! It's like this fury inside of them and they won't stop until they have something on you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jealousy, fuelled by inequality; failure to recognise that for every one 'bad' business owner and boss there are a thousand good ones, most of whom are just struggling to make enough to live on; but hey, let's just attack any and all of them, shall we?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boss sounds like Trump https://www.theindex.media/elon-musk-and-donald-trump-have-declared-war-on-veterans/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda