Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Thinks Her Kids Are Angels, Denies That Her Son Is An Alcohol Thief Until He Comes Home Drunk
Angry woman in a purple shirt expressing frustration, representing roommate blamed for tempting a teen after sneaking alcohol.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Mom Thinks Her Kids Are Angels, Denies That Her Son Is An Alcohol Thief Until He Comes Home Drunk

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

As every college student quickly finds out, living with roommates can be a joy or a nightmare. You might have to deal with loud noise at all hours of the night, dishes piling up in the sink for days on end and hair all over the bathroom sink. And apparently, these issues can persist regardless of how old your roommates are.

After their roommate’s teenage son raided the alcohol in their mini fridge, one person reached out to Reddit to find out if they were at fault at all in the situation. So below, you’ll find the full story, as well as a conversation with Andrew Misell, Director for Wales at Alcohol Change UK

RELATED:

    This person and their husband keep all of their alcohol locked away in their room

    Image credits: Melike B / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But after their roommate’s son snuck in to steal some, his mom decided it was their fault for keeping it in the house

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: milanmarkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ConfusedOstrich2

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parents should always keep alcohol out of their children’s reach

    To gain some insight into this situation, we got in touch with Andrew Misell, Director for Wales at Alcohol Change UK. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss some of the biggest risks of minors having access to alcohol

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “One reason we have a legal purchase age of 18 for alcohol in the UK is that young people’s bodies are still growing and developing, and alcohol can cause long-lasting damage to a body that is not fully-grown,” he noted.

    “Alcohol will also have more effect on someone the smaller they are. So, children can become intoxicated much more easily than adults, and are at much higher risk of alcohol poisoning, which is sometimes fatal,” the expert explained.

    “The UK’s Chief Medical Officers say that an alcohol-free childhood is best,” Andrew continued. “That means no alcohol until at least 15 years of age; only very small amounts between the ages of 15 and 18, and never more than once a week.”

    So is it ever safe to keep alcohol under the same roof as children?

    “Many, many adults keep alcohol at home. Obviously, if you have children, it’s sensible to keep alcoholic drinks out of their reach,” Andrew noted. “That said, one of the most common ways young people get alcohol isn’t stealing it from their parents, but being given it by them.”

    “This often happens because parents believe they can safely introduce their children to alcohol, because they want to include young people in family celebrations, or because they believe their youngsters will drink outside the home if not allowed to drink at home,” he explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Building self-confidence and a sense of self-worth in children is the best way to help them avoid alcohol problems”

    Image credits:  maxim bober / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Unfortunately, however, Andrew says there is no evidence that this approach works. “In fact, the younger someone starts drinking alcohol – in any setting – the more likely they are to develop an alcohol problem.”

    We also asked the expert how parents should approach the topic of alcohol with their kids.

    “Rather than introducing children to alcohol by letting them try it, parents need to be talking with them honestly – when they think they’re old enough to understand – about what alcohol is, what it does, and why it’s not suitable for them,” he shared. “That conversation might feel awkward for us as parents, in that it may oblige us to think about how much we’re drinking and why.”

    Finally, the expert noted, “The truth is that helping young people have a healthy relationship with alcohol doesn’t always have much to do with alcohol itself. Building self-confidence and a sense of self-worth in children is the best way to help them avoid alcohol problems and a range of mental health issues later in life.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “That self-confidence and self-worth comes from young people having good relationships with the adults around them,” Andrew explained. “So, often the best thing parents can do is spend time with their children, answer their questions, listen to their concerns, and let them know that they’ll always have someone to turn to.”

    Readers assured the author that they had done nothing wrong, and they joined in on the conversation to share more details

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many readers also urged the author to get law enforcement involved

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    2

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ericamoffis avatar
    Eri J
    Eri J
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mommy dearest is making excuses for her 'kid'. She needs to punish him and make him pay back what he stole. Sixteen is old enough to know not to take something that doesn't belong to you.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ericamoffis avatar
    Eri J
    Eri J
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mommy dearest is making excuses for her 'kid'. She needs to punish him and make him pay back what he stole. Sixteen is old enough to know not to take something that doesn't belong to you.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT