Roommates Try To Force Woman Out Of The House So One Of Their BFs Can Move In, Malicious Compliance Ensues
31points
People, Relationships3 hours ago

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Sharing a place with other people can be a great way to save money on housing, but it can also be a source of conflict if roommates don’t get along. Which is exactly what happened to Reddit user Nymyane_Aqua.

She had been living with two women and everything seemed more or less fine, but one of them decided she wanted her boyfriend to move in and they started colluding against the Redditor, trying the dirtiest tricks in the book to get her to leave.

Luckily, Nymyane_Aqua had the landlady on her side. She navigated the situation beautifully, and it must’ve left the roommates regretting their actions. Continue scrolling to read the woman’s post on ‘Malicious Compliance‘ where she describes how it all went down.

This woman was driven out of the house she lived in

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

But managed to find a way how to get back at her toxic roommates

Image credits: Michal Balog (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Nymyane_Aqua

As her story went viral, the woman shared more information on the whole ordeal

Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

