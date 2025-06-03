Woman Annoyed At Roommate’s BF For Using Her Shower Draws A Line: “I Went Full Petty Mode”
Sometimes, we don’t realize how nice it is to have basic amenities. A fancy rain showerhead or a toilet with a heated seat can really add to the bathroom experience. This boyfriend liked comfort in the bathroom too, as he often chose to use his GF’s roommate’s fancy shower.
The problem was that he never asked for permission. When the roommate’s luxurious soap and shampoo started magically evaporating, she asked him to stop. The household feud that broke out proved how some roommates fail to respect their housemates’ privacy, things, and boundaries.
A woman got in a fight with her roommate’s BF when she asked him to stop using her shower
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Instead of showering at home or in his GF’s bathroom, he kept disrespecting the roommate’s privacy and even used her towels
Image source: Cool-Change7987
Image credits: Natalia Blauth (not the actual photo)
After she confronted him, the couple accused the roommate of “Ruining the dynamic”
Image source: Cool-Change7987
