Woman Annoyed At Roommate’s BF For Using Her Shower Draws A Line: “I Went Full Petty Mode”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, we don’t realize how nice it is to have basic amenities. A fancy rain showerhead or a toilet with a heated seat can really add to the bathroom experience. This boyfriend liked comfort in the bathroom too, as he often chose to use his GF’s roommate’s fancy shower.

The problem was that he never asked for permission. When the roommate’s luxurious soap and shampoo started magically evaporating, she asked him to stop. The household feud that broke out proved how some roommates fail to respect their housemates’ privacy, things, and boundaries.

RELATED:

A woman got in a fight with her roommate’s BF when she asked him to stop using her shower

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Instead of showering at home or in his GF’s bathroom, he kept disrespecting the roommate’s privacy and even used her towels

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Cool-Change7987

Share icon

Image credits: Natalia Blauth (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

After she confronted him, the couple accused the roommate of “Ruining the dynamic”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image source: Cool-Change7987

People advised the woman to either put locks on the bathroom door or notify the landlord

ADVERTISEMENT