If You Score 23/25 In This Quiz, You’re Basically A Time-Traveling Ancient Roman

Roman numerals were in use for centuries before they were replaced, yet we still use them occasionally today. If it survived this long, it isn’t completely useless, right? Most people can tell their I, V, and X apart, but not many bother to go further. Will you?

Your knowledge will be tested in a blend of different questions: from fill-in-the-blank to simple equations and conversions. You’ll learn to recognize and appreciate the differences in these numeral systems along the way.

Ornate antique clock face with Roman numerals surrounded by intricate decorative carvings on a historical building facade.

Photo credits: Nanzui Palomino