24 Travel Essentials Highway Warriors And High Flyers Alike Will Love This Holiday
It's the most wonderful time of the year to test the limits of your patience, your luggage zippers, and your ability to nap in a seated position. You're not just traveling; you're embarking on a seasonal pilgrimage through a gauntlet of airport crowds, questionable rest stop snacks, and the symphony of "are we there yet?" from the backseat.
It’s less of a jolly sleigh ride and more of an extreme sport. But fear not, weary wanderer. We've assembled the ultimate survival kit of genius gadgets and clever comforts that will make your journey from point A to point B feel significantly less like a total disaster this holiday season.
The Airport's Chaotic Evil Energy And Your Questionable Taste In Holiday Music Will Be A Complete Mystery To Your Little One With A Pair Of Baby Ear Protection
Review: "Comfy headband and good noise reduction—great for flights and events." - Busy Izzy
The Sad, Scratchy Toilet Paper At That Questionable Gas Station Rest Stop Is No Longer A Part Of Your Travel Story With Tush On-The-Go Flushable Wipes
Review: "I love these individually wrapped wipes! I travel a good bit and I have a toddler, and these are the perfect size to put in your purse and even your pocket! I love that they are discreet while also being decently thick, so you don’t have to worry about your fingers poking through them." - Jessica S
Smudges And Streaks Got Your Windows Looking Like A Toddler's Finger Painting Project? These Windex Wipes Will Have Your Glass Sparkling Cleaner Than A Prom Queen's Tiara
Review: "I keep these in the side pocket of my car. The inside always gets dirty and they’re so convenient and don’t dry out." - cp2003
Rainy Road Trips Got You Feeling Like You're Driving Through A Car Wash? This Glass Treatment Will Have You Seeing Clearly, No Matter How Torrential The Downpour
Review: "It’s a good product and works well. Give my windshield a good clean. Apply RainX per the instructions 2 passes. Experienced the first rain after 5 days of the application and my windshield was clear. The water just formed large balls and rolled off." - DC
Review: "I use this all the time in the car and at kids hockey games. I have a portable battery to plug it into and its amazing. Warms quickly. Very versatile to use everywhere, not too thick or thin. Size is great for it being portable and very soft!" - Amazon Customer
Review: "These soap sheet are great. Very helpful when you're out and about and they smell great." - B. Braden
Say 'Adios' To 'Are We There Yet?' And 'Hola' To A Peaceful Drive! This Kids Travel Tray Is The Perfect Way To Keep Your Kids Occupied With Snacks, Toys, And Games
Review: "This product seemed to be marketed toward younger kids, but works great with my 8 year old who is in a full booster seat. After buckling her car seatbelt, she just slips the desk’s buckled belt over her head to rest behind her back and it sits perfectly balanced on her lap and the booster seat. She loves it. Makes eating in the car so much cleaner. She also puts my phone or tablet in the front clear, plastic pocket. She was happy that she can still use the touchscreen through the plastic. It also folds up nicely when not in use. Overall, a great purchase." - Melody Woods
The Fact That You Survived A Red-Eye Flight And A Three-Hour Layover Can Be Our Little Secret With Some Help From An Under Eye Brightener Roller
Review: "This roll-on is wonderful. It feels super fresh when applied and helps a lot with swelling and dark circles. Ideal to use after a flight or in the mornings. The size is perfect to carry in your wallet or travel. I would buy it again without hesitation." - Fabiana
Don't you just love being the most prepared person on your flight? While everyone else is wrestling with their coats and trying to balance their phone on a flimsy tray table, you'll be leaning back, cozy and unbothered. These are the items that separate the travel amateurs from the seasoned pros, the little bits of genius that show you've thought of everything.
All The Angry Little Knots That Took Up Residence In Your Shoulders During That Drive Or Flight Are Getting Evicted By A Mini Massage Gun
Review: "Great little device that fits in my pocket and is powerful. It comes with different attachments that can target various body parts. Overall highly recommended." - Soumya
The Airport Check-In Line Is About To Get A Whole Lot Shorter Now That You've Mastered The Art Of One-Bag Travel With A Carry On Travel Backpack
Review: "This bag was an amazing carry on for my flight and cruise to Alaska! There is so much storage space that you can fit clothes, documents, water bottles, iPads, chargers, and headphones. Everything had a place! It wears great and isn’t too heavy! The straps were adjustable and didn’t stretch out! It can be used for so many things! It cleans easily too. It’s also adorable!" - Allison Chodaczek
The TSA's Ongoing War Against Liquids Has A Powerful New Enemy In The Form Of Laundry Detergent Tiles
Review: "I first heard of Tide Evo about two years ago and it sounded like the perfect solution to a serious problem. However, it was not available nationwide as they were testing it in Colorado. I hate plastic containers. Powders don't work well in my washer. I tried laundry detergent sheets (multiple brands) but eventually realized my laundry wasn't as clean as it could have been. I read a study that showed the sheets were only slightly better than washing in water with no detergent at all no matter what the brands claimed. The Tide Evo tiles are very different. The box is cardboard and recyclable. The tiles are easy to use and dissolve quickly. Best of all, they get my laundry CLEAN! Just like regular Tide detergent. I'm very, very happy to finally have these tiles." - Customer
The One And Only Bathroom In Your Holiday Airbnb Is No Longer A Danger Zone Thanks To Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray
Review: "Subtle scent, easy to use, nice size bottle to not take up too much room in the bathroom. I love that you can purchase a refill to save some $." - Cynthia
That Backseat's Evil Plan To Turn You Green With Envy (And Nausea) Can Be Thwarted By A Pack Of Dramamine Motion Sickness Less Drowsy Tablets
Review: "As someone who tends to get a little queasy on planes, I was hesitant to try something new. But this travel-size Dramamine was a lifesaver. I took it before my flight and felt completely fine—no nausea, and best of all, no drowsiness. It did its job perfectly without knocking me out. A must-have for anyone with a weak stomach and places to be." - Lynn F
Your Headrest Will No Longer Be The Mortal Enemy Of Your Cute Updo With A Flat Claw Clip
Review: "Kitsch makes high quality hair products and this one holds a lot of hair and mine is very thick and curly. It does not slide around either and it’s rather comfortable." - R. S. LEAR
Your Car's Ceiling Is About To Become Prime Real Estate! This Car Ceiling Cargo Net With Its Handy Pockets Will Keep Your Road Trip Essentials Organized And Within Reach
Review: "We use it to store our urgent items, such as jackets, hats, glasses, dog treats, eye patches, etc. Fits well, love the adjustable velcro straps." - JG
Flat Tire Got You Feeling Deflated? Don't Worry, This Car Roadside Emergency Kit Has You Covered!
Review: "So I have this with me just in case something happens as we all know the grand old adage "rather have and not need it than to need it and have it." I was expecting some basic items like jumper cables, but this package was a pleasant surprise of multiple useful items especially the small card size multi-task tool (in black on top of poncho). I'm sure I will need buy a t-handle just because I feel it's necessary and I have gotten one for my car just yet, but this was good for a first buy emergency car kit." - Kamalia Blunt
Let's never forget the past trips where we just accepted our fate. The fate of a depleted phone, a sore back from a long car ride, and the shared-bathroom-anxiety that comes with family gatherings. Those days are officially over. The modern traveler is an innovator, armed with a tiny arsenal of problem-solvers that can turn even the most chaotic journey into a surprisingly pleasant experience.
Your Car Is About To Become Your Personal Power Plant! This Car Power Inverter Will Turn Your Car's Cigarette Lighter Into A Portable Power Source, So You Can Charge Your Devices On The Go
Review: "I love the size & functionally of this small, but mighty power inverter. The fan noise level is almost none existent. I bought it for a heating pad to use while driving & have had no problems with it overheating or the power level." - Amber R.
Your Car's About To Be Cleaner Than Your Kitchen! This Universal Car Garbage Bag Is The Secret Weapon For A Trash-Free Ride
Review: "This is the perfect trash bag, it's just the right size, the handle slips over the gearshift and hangs to the passenger side so it's not in the way. The material is sturdy and it holds a lot. Easy to dump and rehang! Looks neat in my black car, almost unnoticeable, which is perfect for a trash bag! lol Would definitely recommend, I have one in each car!" - V. K. Bareford
From Road Trips To Daily Commutes, This Car Tissue Holder Is The Perfect Companion For Any Stylish Driver
Review: "It's so convenient to have tissues right above my head for long road trips now. Also, it's very beautiful. And it comes with a tiny bottle of glue and extra gems in case I lose some! 😁" - Tabitha N.
Life's Full Of Little Surprises (And Sometimes, Those Surprises Involve Boo-Boos). This 299-Piece First Aid Kit Has Everything You Need To Be Prepared For Any Minor Mishap, From Scrapes And Burns To Splinters And Stings
Review: "It’s has everything you need for a great price. Glad to have to for my car. Never gonna run out of bandaids at an inconvenient time that’s for sure." - Becca
Road Trips Just Got A Whole Lot More Peaceful. These Car Window Shades Create A Calm And Comfortable Environment For Your Little One, So You Can Enjoy The Ride
Review: "I had a sunshade that never stayed with suction cups and inevitably broke so I ordered this one - was SO easy to install since it just sticks to the window with zero effort and I have had zero issues. Very happy with it!" - mkek
The Sky's Spontaneous Decision To Cry All Over You Can Be Politely Declined With A Mini Umbrella
Review: "Nice, cute little umbrella. Use it to block the sun when im walking from car into stores, etc. Good price. Compact. Easy to open. Comes with a carrying case. I like it alot." - Kassie
That Awkward Moment When Your In-Flight Movie Setup Collapses And Wakes Up Your Snoozing Neighbor Is Now A Thing Of The Past With An In-Flight Cellphone Stand
Review: "Recently I used it for a long distance trip and it was excellent. I used it on my iPad and had no problems, I recommend the product. The clip has a good pressure to hold an iPad without problems." - Fernanda
The Eternal Struggle Of "Just One More Outfit" Versus "The Zipper Won't Close" Has A Clear Winner With Compression Bags For Travel
Review: "These vacuum storage bags (anything HiBag sells) are a solid choice for saving space and keeping things organized. They’re thick, durable, and the double-zip seal with the triple-seal valve works well to keep air out. You get a variety of sizes, which is super convenient. I have bought several boxes in several sizes. I literally put 7 quilts in just one bag of the largest size. I got 5 of the largest seal bags to fit inside the tiny closet I have and they have stayed completely sealed. They are reliable and make storing bulky items like bedding and clothes so much easier. Great value for the price!" - Kendra