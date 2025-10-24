Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Think I Was Wrong”: Mom Of 4 Regrets Using Daughter As A Family Scapegoat Years Later
Young girl looking upset while an adult man points a finger at her in a dimly lit home, family scapegoat concept.
“I Think I Was Wrong”: Mom Of 4 Regrets Using Daughter As A Family Scapegoat Years Later

If you thought family situations like Harry Potter’s with his aunt and uncle—where the young wizard was the default scapegoat for literally everything—were simply a product of a writer’s imagination, you’re definitely mistaken. Moreover, one of the heroines in today’s story didn’t even have Hogwarts to hide from the injustices of her home.

The tale we present to you today is kind of bittersweet. Yes, the narrator, the user Fogthefrogfred, eventually realized how unfair she actually had been towards her own daughter for years. On the other hand, the past can’t be changed, and what’s done is done… More info: Mumsnet

    It’s always very difficult to be a family scapegoat, especially when you’re often not guilty in any misbehaviors—but this is life after all

    Young daughter looking upset while being scolded, highlighting family scapegoat and regret themes.

    Young daughter looking upset while being scolded, highlighting family scapegoat and regret themes.

    The author of the post has 4 adult children and recently, 3 of them gathered at the parents’ home—except the youngest daughter, who lives abroad

    Text from a mother expressing regret and seeking advice on talking to her daughter after using her as a family scapegoat years later.

    Mom of 4 regrets using daughter as family scapegoat, reflecting on parenting and adult children's happiness.

    Text showing a mother reflecting on family dynamics, mentioning regret over using daughter as a family scapegoat years later.

    Text excerpt reflecting a mom of 4 regretting using her daughter as a family scapegoat years later in a personal story.

    Text showing a mom reflecting on using her daughter as a family scapegoat years later with regret.

    Mother comforting upset daughter, showing regret and emotional connection in a heartfelt family moment.

    Mother comforting upset daughter, showing regret and emotional connection in a heartfelt family moment.

    During the gathering, the mom found out that she had put the blame on the absent daughter for various minor faults

    Mother of 4 regrets using daughter as family scapegoat, reflecting on past blame within the family.

    Text excerpt about mom of 4 regretting using daughter as family scapegoat, describing a car window incident.

    Text about a mom admitting regret for using daughter as family scapegoat while other children took advantage of blame.

    Text discussing a mom admitting she used her daughter as a family scapegoat, reflecting regret years later.

    Mother and daughter in a tense moment on couch, highlighting family scapegoat regret and emotional conflict.

    Mother and daughter in a tense moment on couch, highlighting family scapegoat regret and emotional conflict.

    The husband and the other kids admitted that their sis has actually been the family scapegoat for years

    Text excerpt discussing low-level family issues like open doors and uncleared tables that didn’t lead to punishment.

    Text showing a mother of four expressing regret about using her daughter as a family scapegoat years later.

    Text describing a mother expressing regret for using her daughter as a family scapegoat and feeling awful about it.

    Text expressing a mom of 4 feeling awful and unsure how to apologize to her daughter for using her as a family scapegoat.

    Text excerpt about a mom regretting using daughter as family scapegoat and questioning feelings years later.

    So now the mom is tormented by remorse and wonders if it would be reasonable to apologize to the daughter

    So, the Original Poster (OP) has four adult children, all in their 20s, and they sometimes meet at their parents’ house for various family gatherings. This time, too, they gathered—except for the youngest daughter, who lives abroad with her boyfriend and rarely comes.

    During the dinner, the mom caught herself trying to blame her absent daughter for something she hadn’t done. Or maybe she had done, but incorrectly. For example, forgetting to close the back door, or leaving a dirty plate on the table. It ended with one of the sons jokingly remarking that his sis had always been the family scapegoat…

    It could’ve ended as just a joke, but the OP tried to figure out what those words meant—and what she heard literally shocked her. It turned out that both her husband and the other children always believed that their sis was, in fact, the mom’s scapegoat—and the other siblings readily shifted the blame for all sorts of minor infractions to her. Over time, she came to terms with it and took the blame herself every time.

    This was a real blow for the mom. In the following days, she reflected on and recalled her reactions from years ago and came to the conclusion that she’d always unconsciously assumed this daughter was to blame “by default.” Simply because she had always been more defiant and disobedient than the others. So the OP is tormented by remorse, and she’s torn between offering an apology or just letting it slide.

    Worried mother reflecting in a room, expressing regret about using daughter as a family scapegoat years later.

    Worried mother reflecting in a room, expressing regret about using daughter as a family scapegoat years later.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    “Yes, this happens when a parent, wittingly or unwittingly, ‘appoints’ one child to blame for the disobedience of others—often this happens completely unconsciously, as was the case in the situation described,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “Simply because they anticipate some kind of trouble from this child.”

    According to the expert, in this case, it’s more appropriate to criticize this woman’s husband too, who saw the unfair criticism directed at his daughter and understood everything, but took no steps to rectify the situation. And the fact that he’s now trying to persuade her to “let it slide” likely only emphasizes his own guilt.

    “In any case, it’s perhaps no coincidence that, of all this woman’s children, it was this daughter who chose to move as far away from her parents’ home as possible. Thus projecting distance from a place that likely evokes painful memories. Be that as it may, perhaps it’s really worth asking her for forgiveness – that would be the right thing to do,” Irina Matveeva sums up.

    Incidentally, many commenters also noted that asking the daughter to accept an apology for this would’ve been the right move on the author’s part. At least some responders who experienced similar treatment from their parents in their childhood never received an apology. So what’s your opinion on this story? Please feel free to drop your comments below.

    Many commenters agreed that the author was really wrong for her reactions, and urged her to talk to the daughter and apologize

    ALT text: Mom of 4 reflects on using daughter as family scapegoat and expresses deep regret years later.

    Text excerpt about a daughter used as a family scapegoat, reflecting on regret and family dynamics years later.

    Comment discussing a mom of 4 regretting using her daughter as a family scapegoat, expressing childhood resentment and forgiveness.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing regret about using daughter as family scapegoat in a discussion thread.

    Forum post discussing emotional impact of a mom using her daughter as family scapegoat and the lasting regrets involved.

    Mom of 4 reflects on regrets using daughter as family scapegoat, apologizing to improve their relationship years later.

    Comment about mom regretting using daughter as family scapegoat, affecting her personality and family dynamics.

    Comment from ThatMrsM expressing regret and advice on using daughter as family scapegoat and seeking honesty and apology.

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dad needs to be called out for allowing this. He wanted peace so he sacrificed his daughter and knew what he was doing. Both these parents need to do better and it starts with accountability.

    821vevay avatar
    Elsa Kohl
    Elsa Kohl
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs 8500 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 11k ʙᴜᴄᴋs for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out....... Tʜɪs ɪs ᴡʜᴀt I ᴅᴏ__________ E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's good to see that OP is growing as a person. The apology is necessary and overdue. Trust me, scapegoat thinks about it a lot and even though she can have a relationship with her mom, it is still upsetting. An apology won't fix it, and may lead to uncomfortable questions but she deserves it. Not owning up to this would be yet anothet time having the daughter carry weight she doesn't deserve. No time like the present to start being a good mother. It's also important to figure out why OP did this because the problem won't actually fix, it'll just change. Figure it out fix it. Follow through on the idea to do better.

    sparkyhughes avatar
    Sparky Hughes
    Sparky Hughes
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, that was my mom. My brother yanked out a huge chunk of my longer hair and I shockingly pulled my long hair out of his hands. I got beat while holding a wad of my own hair while my head was bleeding. Waking up baby bro, my fault while my other brother is screaming throughout the house while I was reading quietly in my room. Got another beating. I even got accused of doing well in school to make him look bad. I’m pretty low contact now and have had to learn what healthy boundaries are in my 5-s after she almost broke me.

    Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs 8500 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 11k ʙᴜᴄᴋs for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out....... Tʜɪs ɪs ᴡʜᴀt I ᴅᴏ__________ E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m

