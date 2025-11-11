Frequent Traveler Calls This Flight The Worst In His Life As He Gets Kicked By A Kid

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re traveling by plane, you never really know who’ll end up sitting next to you. And in a packed cabin with nowhere to escape, that can be a real lottery—one that can either make or break your trip.

Travel influencer Paul Lee definitely drew the short straw when he recently posted a TikTok of what he called the worst flight of his life. In the clip, a screaming child sitting nearby can be seen repeatedly kicking his seat, while the parents appeared to do nothing to calm them down.

The video quickly went viral, leaving viewers stunned. Watch it below.

What should have been a simple, uneventful flight ended up being anything but for one passenger

The child next to him started screaming and kicking his seat, turning the trip into pure chaos

Commenters blamed the parents for not stepping in and praised the man for staying patient through it all

Comment on social media post reading ignorant parents with 31K likes, related to frequent traveler flight experience.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a frequent traveler’s negative flight experience involving a disruptive child.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising a man's patience after a difficult flight experience with a disruptive kid.

Comment from a frequent traveler describing a stressful flight experience involving a kid causing disruption on a long-haul flight.

Screenshot of social media comment discussing parents laughing during a frequent traveler’s worst flight experience involving a kid kicking.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with surprise to a story about a frequent traveler's bad flight experience.

Comment on a social media post about a frequent traveler’s worst flight experience involving a kid kicking him.

Comment from user Dave about understanding kids' behavior in a discussion on a frequent traveler’s flight experience.

Comment from user Catherine_S about her child flying for the first time, related to frequent traveler flight experience.

Screenshot of a social media comment about assigned seating on a Southwest flight from a frequent traveler.

Comment by Lolly expressing sympathy for a frequent traveler’s flight experience ruined by a child's behavior online.

Comment on social media expressing strong disapproval with 9,195 likes, relating to a frequent traveler’s worst flight experience.

Comment explaining a parent should move child's leg to prevent kicking a stranger on a frequent traveler’s worst flight.

Comment from a frequent traveler about a child kicking on a flight, describing it as the worst experience.

Screenshot of a comment discussing parents' roles in controlling kids, related to frequent traveler flight experience issues.

Comment urging travelers to control children and ask flight attendants to intervene when kids are disruptive on flights.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying he has the patience of a saint with surprised face emojis.

Social media comment appreciating patience, related to frequent traveler’s worst flight experience involving a kid kicking.

Social media comment with emojis expressing humor, related to frequent traveler sharing a bad flight experience involving a kid kicking.

Comment describing a frequent traveler’s experience with a screaming toddler kicking his seat during a flight journey.

Comment discussing frequent traveler frustrations with flights made worse by children kicking during travel experiences.

Comment from user HueydueyVn about gentle parenting and emotional response seen in a social media post.

Comment on parenting and kids on airplanes discussing a frequent traveler kicked by a kid during flight.

Comment on social media advising mothers to respect others' space as their kid is only special to them, highlighting frequent traveler experience.

User comment on social media criticizing a mom for not controlling her kid during a flight described as the worst by a frequent traveler.

