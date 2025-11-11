Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Frequent Traveler Calls This Flight The Worst In His Life As He Gets Kicked By A Kid
Man on a frequent traveler flight holding a cup while a kid kicks him, captioned worst flight in my life.
Lifestyle, Travel

Frequent Traveler Calls This Flight The Worst In His Life As He Gets Kicked By A Kid

When you’re traveling by plane, you never really know who’ll end up sitting next to you. And in a packed cabin with nowhere to escape, that can be a real lottery—one that can either make or break your trip.

Travel influencer Paul Lee definitely drew the short straw when he recently posted a TikTok of what he called the worst flight of his life. In the clip, a screaming child sitting nearby can be seen repeatedly kicking his seat, while the parents appeared to do nothing to calm them down.

The video quickly went viral, leaving viewers stunned. Watch it below.

    What should have been a simple, uneventful flight ended up being anything but for one passenger

    Boy on a flight with surprised expression while a frequent traveler experiences a challenging moment on board

    Boy on a flight with surprised expression while a frequent traveler experiences a challenging moment on board

    Image credits: hwilson8 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    The child next to him started screaming and kicking his seat, turning the trip into pure chaos

    Frequent traveler experiences worst flight as a child kicks him on an airplane while he drinks from a small cup.

    Frequent traveler experiences worst flight as a child kicks him on an airplane while he drinks from a small cup.

    Image credits: iampaullee

    Frequent traveler on a flight showing frustration as a child's shoe is pressed against his arm inside an airplane cabin.

    Frequent traveler on a flight showing frustration as a child's shoe is pressed against his arm inside an airplane cabin.

    Image credits: iampaullee

    Frequent traveler wearing headphones on an airplane experiencing discomfort from a kid kicking during flight.

    Frequent traveler wearing headphones on an airplane experiencing discomfort from a kid kicking during flight.

    Image credits: iampaullee

    @iampaulleeWorst possible seat ever next to a crying baby 😭♬ original sound – Paul Lee

    Commenters blamed the parents for not stepping in and praised the man for staying patient through it all

    Comment on social media post reading ignorant parents with 31K likes, related to frequent traveler flight experience.

    Comment on social media post reading ignorant parents with 31K likes, related to frequent traveler flight experience.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a frequent traveler’s negative flight experience involving a disruptive child.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a frequent traveler’s negative flight experience involving a disruptive child.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a man's patience after a difficult flight experience with a disruptive kid.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a man's patience after a difficult flight experience with a disruptive kid.

    Comment from a frequent traveler describing a stressful flight experience involving a kid causing disruption on a long-haul flight.

    Comment from a frequent traveler describing a stressful flight experience involving a kid causing disruption on a long-haul flight.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing parents laughing during a frequent traveler’s worst flight experience involving a kid kicking.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing parents laughing during a frequent traveler’s worst flight experience involving a kid kicking.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with surprise to a story about a frequent traveler's bad flight experience.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with surprise to a story about a frequent traveler's bad flight experience.

    Comment on a social media post about a frequent traveler’s worst flight experience involving a kid kicking him.

    Comment on a social media post about a frequent traveler’s worst flight experience involving a kid kicking him.

    Comment from user Dave about understanding kids' behavior in a discussion on a frequent traveler’s flight experience.

    Comment from user Dave about understanding kids' behavior in a discussion on a frequent traveler’s flight experience.

    Comment from user Catherine_S about her child flying for the first time, related to frequent traveler flight experience.

    Comment from user Catherine_S about her child flying for the first time, related to frequent traveler flight experience.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about assigned seating on a Southwest flight from a frequent traveler.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about assigned seating on a Southwest flight from a frequent traveler.

    Frequent Traveler Calls This Flight The Worst In His Life As He Gets Kicked By A Kid

    Comment by Lolly expressing sympathy for a frequent traveler’s flight experience ruined by a child's behavior online.

    Comment by Lolly expressing sympathy for a frequent traveler’s flight experience ruined by a child's behavior online.

    Comment on social media expressing strong disapproval with 9,195 likes, relating to a frequent traveler’s worst flight experience.

    Comment on social media expressing strong disapproval with 9,195 likes, relating to a frequent traveler’s worst flight experience.

    Comment explaining a parent should move child's leg to prevent kicking a stranger on a frequent traveler’s worst flight.

    Comment explaining a parent should move child's leg to prevent kicking a stranger on a frequent traveler’s worst flight.

    Comment from a frequent traveler about a child kicking on a flight, describing it as the worst experience.

    Comment from a frequent traveler about a child kicking on a flight, describing it as the worst experience.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing parents' roles in controlling kids, related to frequent traveler flight experience issues.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing parents' roles in controlling kids, related to frequent traveler flight experience issues.

    Comment urging travelers to control children and ask flight attendants to intervene when kids are disruptive on flights.

    Comment urging travelers to control children and ask flight attendants to intervene when kids are disruptive on flights.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying he has the patience of a saint with surprised face emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying he has the patience of a saint with surprised face emojis.

    Social media comment appreciating patience, related to frequent traveler’s worst flight experience involving a kid kicking.

    Social media comment appreciating patience, related to frequent traveler’s worst flight experience involving a kid kicking.

    Social media comment with emojis expressing humor, related to frequent traveler sharing a bad flight experience involving a kid kicking.

    Social media comment with emojis expressing humor, related to frequent traveler sharing a bad flight experience involving a kid kicking.

    Comment describing a frequent traveler’s experience with a screaming toddler kicking his seat during a flight journey.

    Comment describing a frequent traveler’s experience with a screaming toddler kicking his seat during a flight journey.

    Comment discussing frequent traveler frustrations with flights made worse by children kicking during travel experiences.

    Comment discussing frequent traveler frustrations with flights made worse by children kicking during travel experiences.

    Comment from user HueydueyVn about gentle parenting and emotional response seen in a social media post.

    Comment from user HueydueyVn about gentle parenting and emotional response seen in a social media post.

    Comment on parenting and kids on airplanes discussing a frequent traveler kicked by a kid during flight.

    Comment on parenting and kids on airplanes discussing a frequent traveler kicked by a kid during flight.

    Comment on social media advising mothers to respect others' space as their kid is only special to them, highlighting frequent traveler experience.

    Comment on social media advising mothers to respect others' space as their kid is only special to them, highlighting frequent traveler experience.

    User comment on social media criticizing a mom for not controlling her kid during a flight described as the worst by a frequent traveler.

    User comment on social media criticizing a mom for not controlling her kid during a flight described as the worst by a frequent traveler.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    What do you think ?
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    This is NOT gentle parenting. This is overly permissive NON-parenting. Gentle parenting has boundaries which are enforced. The deal with gentle parenting is not to beat, yell at, or humiliate your kids.

    jesse_10 avatar
    Jesse
    Jesse
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    That's when I'd say "Stop kicking. It's rude." If the brat won't listen, I'll start poshing it off of me.

