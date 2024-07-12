Some rules , of course, are there for our safety. But others, especially implemented by bosses at work and teachers in school, can be borderline absurd. One person recently asked , "What's the most ridiculous rule you've had to follow at work or school?" and it seemed to bring back lots of memories for folks online. Over 1,000 people shared their stories where nonsensical rules at work or school left them exasperated, living rent-free in their minds to this day.

People rarely like others telling them what to do. It takes away our agency, our ability to make decisions, and our freedom to act a certain way. It can also remind us of our childhood, but not in a good way. It takes us back to our early years when parents controlled our lives and we had little say in what we could or couldn’t do.

#1 The boss told me to gather login details and pin codes for all the employees phones and personal email accounts. I said no. He fired me.





EDIT: he fired people all the time. He was an idiot. He always rehired them within days when he realized he couldn't fulfill the contracts without us .

#2 During COVID, my boss wanted everybody to wear masks while on zoom calls. It mattered not, whether you were in your private office or working from home.



#3 My husband has to take a class every year on dealing with dangerous chemicals in the workplace. He and his whole team are 100% remote. He works from our spare bedroom.

#4 If you showed up late to class too many times you were suspended for three days. But if you know you're gonna be late and just show up at the beginning of second period, nothing happened to you. You would be punished for being late but not missing class.

#5 I was written up for having torn jeans in highschool. Only thing is I had just torn them in shop class .

#6 Freshman year of high school, 1968, got a detention because I was wearing pants with belt loops without a belt.

#7 In 1968 our high school football coach insisted that we have crew cuts and to stay away from girls, “They drain your energy and destroy your soul.” .

#8 Worked for a company that limited how much water we could drink from their water cooler everyday (16 ounces). I would bring in gallon jugs from home everyday just to show them how ridiculous they were being.

#9 I work at a school. Our principal requires females to wear bras to be "professional." If she suspects someone is not wearing a bra, we have to verify the bra is present. Not by the shoulder strap, but by the around the chest strap. Yes, we have to ask teenage girls to pull up their shirt and show us the actual bra.



I told the principal I'm not comfortable doing that and don't think wearing a bra is indicative of professionalism. I'm thinking about not wearing a bra just to see if she notices.

#10 No coats allowed indoors at all to the point where you had to take your coat off before you step inside just to make sure you don't get told off. This was also enforced during winter so even if you stay inside where it was still cold you couldn't wear a coat, including break and lunch times.

#11 Boys weren't allowed to have buzz cuts or hair below their ears. Nor were they allowed to wear shorts.



Girls had zero clothing rules.



So yeah a lot of the boys started wearing skirts in the baking summers and grew manbuns.



A couple of girls got buzz cuts.

#12 It was against uniform/dress-code to wear my glasses.



It was a skin care and make up retail job, and the then-owner justified it as “customers should be able to see our skin and makeup clearly”.

#13 At one of my previous jobs, we were required to get permission to use the restroom, even during our breaks.

#14 A job that required me to be 15 minutes early, but I couldn't clock in until the exact start time. Needless to say, I would show up right on the dot or a couple minutes behind.

#15 My teacher kicked me out of math class for having "too long and red hair" which was the craziest thing I've come across. Now she is fired or in a mental hospital anyway.

#16 Boss said me and one other coworker couldn’t hang out to together outside of work. And could only talk about work related things at work.

#17 Back when I was about 7 or 8 at Primary school we had a crazy old bat for a teacher who insisted that everyone bought a bible and brought it in with them every single day.

#18 We couldn't drink water during class. Hydration isn't important, right?

#19 Having to submit a paper copy of an email to approve using the printer. Ridiculous micromanagement!

#20 I worked in an office with a zero tolerance policy for microwave popcorn, because the smell was too "distracting for others."



No other scents or foods were prohibited, but microwave popcorn would result in disciplinary action.

#21 I went to a Catholic high school and our uniform had to come from one store. The pants were expensive as hell and didn’t last. My last pair fell apart so I wore a pair that looked the same but weren’t from the store we had to buy them from. By the end of the day I was in the principals office being threatened with a suspension for being “out of uniform” god I hated that place.

#22 At my current job, if you call out for being sick or family emergency during times of seasonal events or holidays when it’s very busy we have to actually come to work so my manager can deem you actually aren’t capable of working or that there’s an actual emergency. If you don’t , you will get written up.

#23 This is minor in the grand scheme of things but I was 17 and it was the first time I ever encountered people leaning on their authority and rampant stupidity.



I had a summer job in a b-brand doritos factory. It was a surprisingly chill thing, there were 2 of us charged with making sure the right amount of boxes ended up on every pallet going into trucks, then help with the loading.

And you had to fix up the mixed pallets, that had a few boxes each.



You'd line up the pallets at the docking bay, and do a final count, and mark on a paper that you counted.



I said I had counted, and the regular said "I didn't see you count".

I said "Look, 2x3x4 on the bottom, 2x3x2 on top, and 4 loose ones"

He said "No, count"

And started walking around and counting 1, 2, 3, 4, etcet. And of course came to the same count.



But I wasn't allowed to use multiplication. I had to do the walkaround.

#24 Worked a data entry job. The company had a dress code: Business formal. No tattoos, no piercings. Suits with ties, pencil skirts with high heels, you get the idea.



We had ZERO contact with customers or representatives from other companies. Our branch manager (who's actually a decent human being) was very lenient on it since he knew it was entirely pointless. The owner of the company was just vain af and wanted even the data entry slaves to look posh.

#25 I had a teacher tell me I couldn't wear a hat. At all. Not a school rule just his rule. I never wore it inside. One day he asked me if I thought he was stupid because I took it off before I entered the class room. I had no idea he meant I couldn't wear one at all when he said no hats. Our school did not have any sort of dress code or uniforms. I don't know what his problem was but that entire year I felt bullied by him and the rest of the class.

#26 At my old job, HR held a meeting to tell us that there was too much swearing on the sales floor. Someone raised their hand and pointed out that swearing is very common in our industry and that is the way that our customers speak. HR later sent out a memo explaining that swearing should be limited to conversations with clients. It was amazing.

#27 They insisted bringing us back to the office after being fully remote for 2 solid years because we need to "team-build" and collaborate. Then they send out email warnings that we are not to talk to each other or socialize too much.

#28 At my Jr. High we were only allowed to walk one direction in the hallway, like counterclockwise and the building/hallway did a full loop of the school. My locker was like 20 feet from the main entrance, then my first class another 20 or so feet in the wrong direction. Every morning I had to walk all the way around the building to get to my locker, then all the way around the building again to get to my first class. This caused me to be late to my first class many times, and I rode the bus, so literally that was the only thing making me late. I tried going the opposite way for the 20 feet to my locker, but there was always someone watching at that spot. I tried explaining my conundrum to them and they didn't care, they told me to keep walking.



They claimed this rule prevented fights.

#29 I had a boss who tried to enforce that we weren’t allowed to meet outside of work without inviting everyone because her and her husband were such nasty people that they had no friends. Her birthday was around Christmas so she’d frequently make the Christmas do a birthday party and make it compulsory. If someone said they couldn’t go, she’d really enquire about why not and get annoyed. She also told another member of staff that she either invited everyone to her wedding, or none of us were going. Not sure how she thought she was going to police that but the girl ended up inviting whoever she wanted anyway and getting a bollocking.

#30 As a flight attendant, our hair had to be up in a bun or ponytail. The ponytail couldn’t extend past mid back, which, as it sounds, is very vague. At the time, my ponytail hit right at my bra strap, which I considered mid back. We had a manager come on the plane before boarding and didn’t even say hi to me, she just said “your hair has to be up in a bun.” “Excuse me?” “Now, please.” I was so confused. She then told me she would be writing me up for the length of my ponytail and letting my manager know. I, in turn, wrote *her* up and had my crew members take pictures of my hair that I sent to my manager and a few other higher ups. She ended up telling my manager I didn’t have my hair pulled back at all, but she got caught because I’d already sent in the photos. All in all it was a ridiculous interaction, all because of a vague rule, and at best she was arguing about less than a centimeter of hair.

#31 I work for a university and we get a curtain type of threat around midterms and finals all the time. One year they made a rule that no one was allowed in their building until five minutes before shift/class. So we had thousands of students and staff standing next to doors. Yeah that didn't last long.

#32 I was the sample hander-outer at Sam’s Club for 9 months during college. Isn’t really a ridiculous rule I guess but we couldn’t eat the samples we were giving out. Like even if there was extras of anything during breaks or after the shift, it all went in the garbage. It was ridiculous though that for example, at Costco or Sam’s, most people know they sell frozen pizzas in 2-4 quantities in one box. If we were sampling pizza that day, if you opened one pizza out of 4 within the box, and the shift ended. All 3 remaining pizzas went into the garbage brand new, frozen, and sealed. As a broke college kid, it hurt my soul. We did this no matter the item or quantity etc. and if you took food home you’d get fired. Also we were always told how much each of our products we were sampling sold the previous day, but we didn’t get paid extra for it. So it was always annoying when they said “xyz” products sold better or not good enough. Like I gave a single f**k. Making $10 an hour and no extra. Stupid.

#33 Went to an all male grammar school in the Home Counties, and we weren’t allowed to have hair below our collar. Rules are rules, fine, but a bunch of us would get as close to the collar as possible.



Headmaster (the kind of guy who has a cane framed above his office door) pulled us all in one day to a special meeting where he had hired and hairdresser and told us we could either have it cut there and then or leave the building.



I left the building I was in, but because I was a massive nerd I figured the best defiance would be to just go to my next class in a different building (I am still quite proud of that decision in fact).



All the parents were then quite rightly up in arms and it was never tried again.



This was in 2005.

#34 When I was a bus driver, we had a rule that you had to wear a high-viz vest anytime you stepped outside. One day I clocked out and was going to my car, and that day I happened to get the parking spot directly outside the front door; I got yelled at for not wearing my vest. I told them that I was off the clock, and they can't tell me what to do when I'm not on the clock, and that the only thing separating the door from my car was four feet of sidewalk and if we had a bus driving on the sidewalk in-between the building and the parked cars, we have a much bigger problem than me not wearing my vest. I then left without putting the vest on.

#35 They told the girls, in the north of England, that they couldn't wear trousers in winter. New Headmaster was religious which explains the insanity. So a good number of us boys borrowed skirts and rocked up in them. We all got suspended for the day.



That got fixed real quick. Bit of a shame really. Skirts are really comfortable to wear.

#36 For a while in my primary school, the word "diarrhea" was banned



Context - in english schools (idk about anywhere else) we would sometimes sing a song about having diarrhea and everyone would make their own lyrics, for example "when you're eating Chinese and you're bums gonna sneeze, diarrhea, diarrhea" and ig we just sang it too much and it got banned, though idk if it was ever enforced.

#37 In HS, we had a no wallet chain/metal decorations rule. When I was in highschool I thought it was ridiculous, but after graduating they finally announced why that rule was made so now it’s not so ridiculous. Basically some kid found out he could use his wallet chain as a set of brass knuckles, and he would intentionally get into fights so he could dog walk kids. Someone got beat so bad they had a seizure.

#38 In law school, I was stopped from entering the library because I had a cup of tea and the rule was water only. It was really just a cup of water with a tea bag (which I had yet to put in the water) so when I was stopped, I showed the librarian that it was still just hot water and threw out the tea bag. He said, “Sorry. No hot water allowed.” I went back to the cafeteria, came back with my cup of hot water and a handful of melting ice, dumped the ice in the cup in front of the librarian and asked if my water was cold enough to enter now. Such BS.

#39 I asked my manager if I really had to come in because I lived so far away out in the boonies and a blizzard was coming. She said yes, so I go. Why am I late? Snow. Then five minutes after I get there they shut the whole store down. Why? Blizzard. Took me 4 hours to go 40 miles.

#40 First "real job" post retirement from the Army. Took a job as a defense contractor in a primarily in office position. First day I meet the government lead - lets call her Jane - for the office and we had a bunch of common connections. All good. An hour later the on site Program Manager for the contract pulls me aside and says "Really glad you and Jane got along well because she can be difficult to work with. Also she has a history of making illegal and unethical request of contractors so be careful." I should have left then and there. Over the next 4 days I am getting trained by the two existing people - one contract and one government - on how things are done. 95% of the time they reference "Well Jane wants us to do...." or "Jane prefers we do...." If you know anything about the government it is that there are rules for everything. The work we were doing happened to be in the rule enforcing business (oversight). If you are doing oversight, you absolutely have to do things by the book, not by how Jane wants. I should have left that week. Despite there being plenty of space, Jane's office was physically separated from the rest of us by two floors. To compensate for this she did "Leadership by Microsoft Teams". Everyone was expected to be logged in to Teams at all times with the group chat open and monitored. Jane expected regular updates on what everyone was doing as if she were right there. This was at times difficult because we also maintained a Teams chat that was essentially a "customer service" window and Jane expected near instantaneous response in there too. Jane also expected a detailed breakout of all tasks done during the day. My two fellow employees had an MS Word document open where they would note a task as soon as it was done. And I mean everything. There were entries like "Answered phone call from (name) reference start time for meeting" and "Responded to (name) in Teams chat reference (thing)". These were compiled daily and weekly for "Activity Reports". I asked my contract counterpart how much time he spent on activity reports and he said "probably 4-5 hours a week" and then checked his activity report from the last week and said "oh, I guess 6". Yes, the activity report included an entry for time spent on the activity report. It gets worse. When I say Jane expected everything to be in the group chat, I mean everything. If you were away from your desk for any reason, it had to be in the group chat. Going to talk to someone in another office? Chat it. Going to the printer? Chat it. Go to lunch? Chat it. **Going to the bathroom? Chat it.** Im Not Kidding I absolutely refused to do this. I also refused to participate in "chit chat" in the group chat. Jane expected a "Good morning" followed by small talk every day. I actually went to the PM and asked if that was a requirement of the Statement of Work and was told it was not. I relayed to my coworkers that since it wasnt in my SOW I was not going to do it. They begged me to just play along and humor Jane and when I refused they started doing it FOR ME! That was actually what caused me to quit. One of my coworkers said hi for me in the group chat and Jane went on a rant about how I needed to get my computer fixed if I couldnt use Teams blah blah blah knowing full well I was in the chat but being quiet. That was a Friday about an hour before the end of the day. When I got home I told my SO I wasnt doing anything until I applied for 10 jobs. I managed 7. While I was doing the 7th one LinkedIn told me the recruiter for job 3 was online and asked if I waned to chat with her. I did. We talked for about 15 minutes and arranged a call the next day. Talked for another 45 minutes and set up an interview for Thursday. 20 minutes after the interview was over they called and made me an offer. I accepted immediately. 50% pay raise, I have my own team of 14 people - with complete hiring authority - and my boss is amazing. We consider it a good week if we dont talk at all.

#41 When i was at school in 2008, we had a rule that didn't let us go to the toilet on the lesson. Result?



I peed my pants. Result 2?



No dumb rule.

#42 My husbands job- they have to clock in on the 1/2 hour. If you clock in at 8:00:03, you’re bumped to 8:30. If you clock in at 9:32, you’re bumped to 10:00. One of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard.

#43 Worked at a call center. Had to punch a code into the system whenever you got up. So when I had to take a s**t I was gone for like 7 minutes. Boss texts me asking if everythings ok, youve been on pause for a while. So wish I told I was taking a dump but I just ignored his message.

#44 A bunch of us won assorted cash prizes at work, between $5.00 and $90.00 each.



Later that day the 19 year old office assistant walked around with an uncovered clipboard asking everyone who won to fill out their full names, associate numbers, amount won, and their social security number.



He was angry when I handed it back to him with my social security number left blank. I told him there’s no way I’m writing it down, HR has it, and the fact that I can see everyone else’s info is ridiculous. He stormed off in a huff.



Later that day I saw the clipboard, uncovered, laying on the counter next to the customer service window for all to see.

#45 Salaried employee at a hospital. Have to clock in every day.



If I don't they take pto.

#46 Boss told me never to call or email him and to just "catch me when you can catch me". Then said he didn't have time to answer my question, the answer to which I needed in order to proceed with my task. This was his MO with all staff, every time.

I documented the conversation (all convos w him actually) with an email lol. Every time he complained about me to upper management, I pulled up the emails.

#47 I got dress coded for shorts being two inches above the knee instead of the permitted one inch. I was made to change into basketball shorts that were not allowed outside of gym class.









Best thing is, I was also wearing a Cannibal Corpse Butchered at Birth t shirt that day. No notes on that one.

#48 In junior high we could sit inside the cafeteria or outside, but you couldn't bring trays outside, so you could only get food from the take out side if you wanted to go outside. Made sense since kids are lazy and less likely to bring the trays back inside.



However, if you say in the cafeteria, you had to eat on the hot side if you got a hot meal or the takeout side if you got a take out. So if you got a burger and your friends go lasagna, you couldn't sit together.



It made absolutely no sense to me and has driven me crazy for 25 years.

#49 I once backed down from a job I was almost being hired, after reading the contract and finding out that I had to give my phone and its passcode to the security guard during my shift. I've left phones in lockers on other jobs but this was a red flag. I simply turned away and didn't sign at all.

#50 My boss was pretty strict in the whole no phones thing, until my blood sugar crashed cause I didn't notice my low blood sugar alarm going off and I missed two days of work as a result



Now it's no questions asked.

#51 During the recession, I drove a delivery truck because f**k engineers, amirite? Well, one day I was assigned a truck I don’t normally drive, so I checked the oil and it wasn’t even on the dipstick. Holy s**t! I informed the paint store boss about it and he said to take it to a place down the street to “get some oil”.



So what do I do? I drive over to the service center, and try to get some oil. Turns out they only sell it in bulk and wouldn’t sell me a quart or two on the company account.



So I go back to the paint store and tell the boss what they said, and he gets all huffy and pissy and throws a fit! “Why didn’t you get an oil change like I told you to?” He raged.



He didn’t like it when I told him that he told me to get some oil, which typically means adding oil in favor of doing an oil change.



Sit down, Mark, you manipulative waste of good carbon.

#52 At school we had to ask permission to take off our blazers, or go to the bathroom, and the teachers could just say no.

Also no eating or drinking in class at all, not even water, complete madness that that was allowed.

#53 I went to “international school” in Japan my whole childhood. Most of the schools I went to, we were not allowed to speak Japanese unless we were in Japanese language class. Even though the school was in Tokyo, Japan, and everyone at the school lived in Tokyo or Yokohama, Japan.



As an adult I think it was a clear way for the white teachers to control our behavior and prevent any kind of lateral organizing to happen. So messed up.

#54 We had to log every bathroom break in a shared spreadsheet. Nothing like announcing your bladder habits to the whole office!

#55 I middle school (~2002), part of the dress code was that we weren’t allowed to wear flip flops that had the insertion points visible from the bottom. If you couldn’t see them on the bottom, it was fine. They would demand to look at the bottom of your flip flops, and it’s still bizarre to me >20 years later.

#56 You couldn't put actual lunch on expenses. But you _could_ claim for "incidentals" for smaller items and food required while travelling, so people just expensed a coffee here, a sandwich there, a packet of crisps, bottle of Coke etc. as separate "incidental" line items. That covered lunch just fine.



That policy was eventually scrapped and we now get £40 per day to cover all food and meals... _except_ if it's purchased from one of our office canteens.

#57 Working at a university, going through HLC accreditation, the university spent money to buy pins of the institution's motto and we were forced to wear them through the entire accreditation process.

#58 My old job had a “no visible tattoos” policy but it was very loosely enforced. Half of HR had visible tattoos.



Got sent to HR for a single instance of 1/4 inch of one tattoo showing when my sleeve slid up a bit in a meeting. Wound up in a half hour long convo about our individual ink and artists. The write up had to go in my file but they did modify the verbiage in the handbook about tattoos. Bonus, the person who sent me to HR couldn’t reprimand me about it again and it made them furious.

#59 I worked at a place where my department had no desks left, so I had to sit in another department's area. That department lead didn't like me for some reason, so she complained to the superiors that I talked too much and butted into conversations. (Like I literally said good morning to people as they walked in and once answered a question she had asked the room.)



In order to keep the board from firing me, my supervisor had to come tell me not to speak to *anyone* unless I was spoken to first, and not to answer any questions unless I was specifically asked them by name. I spent WEEKS sitting in their department while not a single person spoke to me until my supervisor could get my desk moved back into her area.

#60 Catholic high school was crazy for many reasons. These weren't schoolwide rules, but they were ridiculous.



In one class (the teacher was also the football coach), if you yawned without covering your mouth you had to stand in the doorway facing the hallway and yawn while covering your mouth for as many times as the teacher demanded. If the weather was nice, you would be sent to the football field to chase the geese away. His classroom overlooked the football field.



If you were caught chewing gum in French class, you'd have to put the gum on your nose and stand on one foot next to your desk.



Students were assigned to a homeroom. Each week, 2 students were responsible for cleaning the chalkboards, taking out the trash, realigning the desks, etc. Though it may sound ridiculous, it built character. You had an opportunity to connect with a fellow classmate and the teacher while taking pride in the cleaning work. My best friend had an amazing homeroom teacher and I would even volunteer to help her during her cleaning week. The teacher was a great mentor to us both (and he even gave us great advice and the occasional candy as a reward!).

#61 Right after I graduated from high school, they made a rule to ban students from hugging each other in the hallway. They called it a form of pda, but didn't ban kissing or hand holding.

#62 We weren't allowed to hang our jackets over our seat backs at one company I worked for. Had to hang it in a closet down the hall.

#63 We have a rule where if I want to apply for a different position at my company, my current boss has to ok it. HR won't even accept the application if the current boss didn't sign off on it.

#64 I went to a VERY christian middle school and kids would get detention for saying "oh my god". It happened to a friend of mine in 7th grade and their mom had to come down to the school and dispute it because of how stupid it was.

#65 If you wanted to transport equipment half a mile down the road on company property, you couldn't use a personally owned vehicle. You needed to use a company vehicle for insurance reasons. That company vehicle required at least 2 people to operate with a dozen pieces of paperwork signed by a dozen different people done three days in advance. If you brought in equipment and you didn't have the company vehicle, you would be sent back.



Literally turning a 1 min job by one man into a multi day ordeal tieing up several hands. The company wonders why it has staffing issues.

#66 I wasn't allowed to tell anyone my boss's age or birthday! Mind you, I only found out because his boyfriend showed up in the middle of the day with balloons and a giant gift bag.



Myself and a co-worker, trying to be polite, went down to a nearby bakery and bought some goodies. Our hoss was happy to receive them, but instantly followed up with a long list of people in other departments or partner organizations that we couldn't tell.



Yeah, I'm sure that Jeff who we met at a conference six months ago doesn't give a c**p about how old you are?

#67 Not being allowed to put my hands in my pockets even when it’s 30 (F) degrees outside.

#68 Chair hierarchy. Low-level employees could only have chairs without arms that had low backs. Leads got to have high backs. Supervisors got high backs with arms. Above that you finally broke out to leather seating instead of nylon cloth, but only low back with arms until you became a mid level executive.



Someone "scavenged" a low back+arms chair from the desk of someone who quit once. THAT resulted in the rules being sent out, in writing, to all employees.