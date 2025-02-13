ADVERTISEMENT

Whether they’re sidestepping taxes, lobbying the government to their own nefarious ends, or accelerating climate change by crisscrossing the planet in their private jets, there are plenty of grounds to feel aggrieved about the habits of the uber-wealthy.

Someone asked the internet, “What’s the most annoying thing about rich people?” and netizens held nothing back in their responses. Here’s a collection of some of our favorite reasons to hate on people who think money absolves them of common decency.  

#1

Person in glasses pondering at a window, holding paperwork in an office setting, embodying traits often seen in discussions about rich people. How out of touch they are with average life. Their “solutions” to things don’t actually make any sense.

Strong-Panic , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #2

    Wealthy businesspeople in suits discussing deals. They often fall for their own lies about how they achieved their wealth.

    CtrlAltDepart , Kampus Production Report

    #3

    Aerial view of a secluded island, often associated with rich people's exclusive escapes, surrounded by clear turquoise waters. I watched someone in an interview say, ‘I’m just like everyone else’ while casually mentioning they own a private island.

    itsdanigrace , Flo Dahm Report

    Throughout history, societies have been deeply divided by the concentration of wealth. The ultra-wealthy often occupy a sphere that appears disconnected from the everyday lives of most people. Critics argue that certain aspects of extreme wealth contribute to societal inequities and foster negative attitudes.

    One of the most pervasive reasons for hating on extreme wealth is the glaring economic inequality it represents. In many countries, a small percentage of the population controls a disproportionate share of resources. Many argue that this concentration of wealth is symptomatic of an unfair system in which the rich not only accumulate money but also shape economic policies to safeguard their interests.

    #4

    Person sitting with head in hands, appearing frustrated or upset at rich people, wearing a gray jacket and jeans. That they often don’t appreciate how proportionally expensive, mind consuming and stressful it is to be poor.

    sensual-massage-uk , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #5

    Family enjoying an outdoor meal, with a man in a sombrero, embodying aspects often perceived as rich people behavior. Not controlling or teaching boundaries to their kids. The kids have a sense of ego that rich = “better than you” and “I can get away with anything”.

    PrincessMZ , Alena Darmel Report

    #6

    Person holding stacks of dollar bills, representing wealth, in a casual setting. The fact that they have money and I don’t while they are so dumb makes me feel even dumber.

    emma_moon54 , Kaboompics.com Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t feel dumber. I’m just royally pissed off at the inequity.

    Through campaign donations, lobbying, and direct investments in political ventures, the ultra-rich often have a louder voice in shaping policy than your average citizen. This disproportionate influence can undermine democratic processes. When policies appear to favor corporate interests or the needs of the few rather than the many, public trust in governance is eroded.

    Another frequent criticism of wealthy people is the perception that they exhibit a sense of arrogance or entitlement. Living in a world that is starkly different from that of ordinary people, some rich people appear to be disconnected from everyday struggles. This social and emotional disconnect can manifest in behavior that seems insensitive to, or dismissive of, the problems faced by the majority of the world’s communities.
    #7

    Two people examining blueprints at a table, with one wearing a reflective jacket, discussing project details indoors. I am an engineer that does building design. I'm mechanical but we also have electrical, plumbing, and structural.

    I don't enjoy doing work for rich people. Especially doctors, lawyers, and other rich people that are probably pretty smart. At some point, smart people who are good at what they do start believing they are good at everything, including engineering. What I do isn't terribly difficult but you aren't going to just pick it up in a week. And like 90% of makes me good at my job is a lot of varied experience. You can't teach that.

    CaptainAwesome06 , ThisIsEngineering Report

    #8

    Person in a red sweater sipping coffee and reading a newspaper, depicting rich people's annoying habits. When they complain about the price of things for fun. Like, “$8 for a latte? That’s crazy!” Bro, you have a trust fund. Just tap the card and go.

    MysticalTwinkleChar , Vanessa Garcia Report

    #9

    Person counting money at a desk with a planner, representing rich people. They believe their money can get them out of answering for actions that would put a poor person behind bars forever - and are often right.

    Zorothegallade , Kaboompics.com Report

    Critics of the wealthy also focus on how some people amass their wealth. There is growing global discontent over the belief that a significant portion of extreme wealth is built on exploitative business practices. Reports of companies that prioritize profit over the welfare of workers, the environment, or community development, contribute to the negative image of rich folks.

    In many social circles, the rich are perceived as belonging to an exclusive club—one that values cultural capital and often reinforces class divides. Wealthy individuals might frequent private clubs, send their children to exclusive schools, and engage in social activities that are inaccessible to most. These behaviors reinforce the idea that the rich live in a different world, one that is out of touch with the realities most of us face.

    #10

    Luxury sports car parked by a brick wall, illustrating rich people and lavish lifestyles. Loud sound of their cars when I try to sit in peace on a terrace.

    ruby_flare , jae p Report

    #11

    Server delivers drink to seated customer in vibrant cafe setting. Their arrogance against waiters at restaurants or people in service in general.

    eva_glow10 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #12

    Hand holding vintage Iron Man comic; symbol of rich people's annoying collectibles. Not one has become iron man or Batman.

    True_Scientist1170 , Erik Mclean Report

    Occupy Wall Street (OWS) was a grassroots protest movement that began in September 2011 in New York City’s Zuccotti Park and quickly spread to cities across the United States and around the world. The movement emerged in response to growing economic inequality, the perceived undue influence of large corporations on government, and the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

    Many protesters felt that the government had failed to hold Wall Street accountable for practices that contributed to economic instability. Central to their message was the idea that the system favored a tiny, elite “1%” at the expense of the vast majority, often referred to as “the 99%.” This phrase encapsulated the movement’s call for a fairer distribution of wealth and power.
    #13

    Business meeting with well-dressed individuals discussing documents - a rich people concept. How they equate wealth with intellectual and moral superiority.

    SmallEmotion8 , RDNE Stock project Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any idea just how smart and resourceful you have to be to be poor and manage to keep body and soul together on very little? A hell of a lot smarter than have to be to be rich and have other people do everything for you, just because one of your ancestors, who was just as smart and resourceful as any struggling person, but was also very lucky to have been in the right place at the right time to be able to start the family fortune. Put one of that ancestor’s many time great grandkids in a struggling situation like the rest of us, and they would absolutely curl up and die almost immediately, because they just wouldn’t be able to cope. No intelligence, inner strength, no gumption, no grit, no resourcefulness. All bred out of them after generations of being waited on hand and foot.

    #14

    Group of women laughing outdoors, capturing a carefree moment associated with rich people's annoying lifestyles. Their inability to recognize their own privilege and assume that everyone has access to the same things they do.

    Dicey217 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #15

    Group of wealthy individuals in a lively discussion at a restaurant table, dressed in formal attire with wine glasses. Trying to teach people how to get rich.

    Ok_Cattle3337 , August de Richelieu Report

    As if you needed another reason to dislike the uber-rich, critics contend that the rich are also often insulated from consequences. Whether it’s through legal advantages, high-powered networks, or the ability to hire top-tier defense, there’s a view that the wealthy can escape accountability for unethical or harmful behavior.

    Which annoying habits of the ultra-rich in this list resonate with you most? Upvote your worst and don’t forget to leave a comment if the urge grabs you!
    #16

    A person with a gold watch hands a credit card to another, illustrating rich people's shopping habits. How they waste what they have.

    Shadowhawk0000 , energepic.com Report

    #17

    Person in a red sweater holding a cup, gazing at the ocean, embodying rich people's lifestyles. That I am not one of them.

    Dead_Henry , Engin Akyurt Report

    #18

    Man in a suit looking frustrated by a window, capturing the essence of rich people's annoying moments. Their support of policies that ruin normal people.

    NewspaperNelson , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #19

    People shaking hands in a modern café setting, engaged in lively conversation, highlighting aspects of annoying rich people behavior. Upper Middle Class Rich: Cheap AF, Entitled.

    Millionaire Rich: Cheap AF, Entitled, Surrounded by Sycophants.

    Billionaire Rich: surrounded by millionaire sycophants. Cheap AF.

    rogdesouza Report

    #20

    Three people in a serious discussion in an office, illustrating a concept linked to rich people as potentially annoying. When they try to control what everyone else does.

    LeftHandedGraffiti , August de Richelieu Report

    #21

    A woman in a white blouse sitting on a luxurious sofa, gazing thoughtfully, capturing a sense of rich ambiance. When they claim ‘money isn’t everything’ while living in luxury .

    Oliviabiby , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #22

    Person casually relaxing in private jet with a drink, embodying rich people behavior. They almost always do not want to admit that they're in the position they are due to factors outside their control, or in other words, luck.

    PckMan , RDNE Stock project Report

    #23

    Person in a suit stands in a room with blurred background, capturing essence of rich people. When they take over your country and start an oligarchy. Hate when that happens.

    designerallie , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #24

    Five people in a meeting room, some appear frustrated, possibly discussing rich people's behavior. Unpopular opinion. But more annoying are people who think they are rich but are not. People don’t understand how broad the middle class is & the fact that you have people making $500k a year with a modest net worth and an ocean of debt thinking they’re rich. Then lacking class solidarity with the middle class is annoying & naive. Relative to a real rich person, the average doctor / millionaire is poor.

    InsomniaTroll , Ninthgrid Report

    #25

    Person in a pink shirt lying on a cushion with arms behind head, contemplating how annoying rich people can be. How detached from reality they can be.

    DestroyHer_tumut , Maria Geller Report

    #26

    Man sitting on bench in suit adjusting tie Someone so used to getting their own way all the time.

    DestroyHer_tumut , nappy Report

    #27

    Woman holding skis on a snowy mountain, wearing goggles, embodying a stereotype of rich people leisure. When they pretend to need to economize like the rest of us poors. There is a woman in our village that was reaching out in our local fb group about where to find cheap but good ski base layers - cause she was "going to be spending a lot on her heli-ski trip" Like, give me a break. If you can afford a heli-ski trip I am very sure that you can also afford some long underwear. Personally, I think the whole thing was a humble-brag ploy to signal to the community how very wealthy she is.

    M_McPoyle2003 , prostooleh Report

