Whether they’re sidestepping taxes , lobbying the government to their own nefarious ends, or accelerating climate change by crisscrossing the planet in their private jets, there are plenty of grounds to feel aggrieved about the habits of the uber-wealthy.

#1 How out of touch they are with average life. Their “solutions” to things don’t actually make any sense.

#2 They often fall for their own lies about how they achieved their wealth.

#3 I watched someone in an interview say, ‘I’m just like everyone else’ while casually mentioning they own a private island.

Throughout history, societies have been deeply divided by the concentration of wealth. The ultra-wealthy often occupy a sphere that appears disconnected from the everyday lives of most people. Critics argue that certain aspects of extreme wealth contribute to societal inequities and foster negative attitudes. One of the most pervasive reasons for hating on extreme wealth is the glaring economic inequality it represents. In many countries, a small percentage of the population controls a disproportionate share of resources. Many argue that this concentration of wealth is symptomatic of an unfair system in which the rich not only accumulate money but also shape economic policies to safeguard their interests. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 That they often don’t appreciate how proportionally expensive, mind consuming and stressful it is to be poor.

#5 Not controlling or teaching boundaries to their kids. The kids have a sense of ego that rich = “better than you” and “I can get away with anything”.

#6 The fact that they have money and I don’t while they are so dumb makes me feel even dumber.

Through campaign donations, lobbying, and direct investments in political ventures, the ultra-rich often have a louder voice in shaping policy than your average citizen. This disproportionate influence can undermine democratic processes. When policies appear to favor corporate interests or the needs of the few rather than the many, public trust in governance is eroded. Another frequent criticism of wealthy people is the perception that they exhibit a sense of arrogance or entitlement. Living in a world that is starkly different from that of ordinary people, some rich people appear to be disconnected from everyday struggles. This social and emotional disconnect can manifest in behavior that seems insensitive to, or dismissive of, the problems faced by the majority of the world’s communities.

#7 I am an engineer that does building design. I'm mechanical but we also have electrical, plumbing, and structural.



I don't enjoy doing work for rich people. Especially doctors, lawyers, and other rich people that are probably pretty smart. At some point, smart people who are good at what they do start believing they are good at everything, including engineering. What I do isn't terribly difficult but you aren't going to just pick it up in a week. And like 90% of makes me good at my job is a lot of varied experience. You can't teach that.

#8 When they complain about the price of things for fun. Like, “$8 for a latte? That’s crazy!” Bro, you have a trust fund. Just tap the card and go.

#9 They believe their money can get them out of answering for actions that would put a poor person behind bars forever - and are often right.

Critics of the wealthy also focus on how some people amass their wealth. There is growing global discontent over the belief that a significant portion of extreme wealth is built on exploitative business practices. Reports of companies that prioritize profit over the welfare of workers, the environment, or community development, contribute to the negative image of rich folks. In many social circles, the rich are perceived as belonging to an exclusive club—one that values cultural capital and often reinforces class divides. Wealthy individuals might frequent private clubs, send their children to exclusive schools, and engage in social activities that are inaccessible to most. These behaviors reinforce the idea that the rich live in a different world, one that is out of touch with the realities most of us face. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Loud sound of their cars when I try to sit in peace on a terrace.

#11 Their arrogance against waiters at restaurants or people in service in general.

#12 Not one has become iron man or Batman.

Occupy Wall Street (OWS) was a grassroots protest movement that began in September 2011 in New York City’s Zuccotti Park and quickly spread to cities across the United States and around the world. The movement emerged in response to growing economic inequality, the perceived undue influence of large corporations on government, and the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. ADVERTISEMENT Many protesters felt that the government had failed to hold Wall Street accountable for practices that contributed to economic instability. Central to their message was the idea that the system favored a tiny, elite “1%” at the expense of the vast majority, often referred to as “the 99%.” This phrase encapsulated the movement’s call for a fairer distribution of wealth and power.

#13 How they equate wealth with intellectual and moral superiority.

#14 Their inability to recognize their own privilege and assume that everyone has access to the same things they do.

#15 Trying to teach people how to get rich.

#16 How they waste what they have.

#17 That I am not one of them.

#18 Their support of policies that ruin normal people.

#19 Upper Middle Class Rich: Cheap AF, Entitled.



Millionaire Rich: Cheap AF, Entitled, Surrounded by Sycophants.



Billionaire Rich: surrounded by millionaire sycophants. Cheap AF.

#20 When they try to control what everyone else does.

#21 When they claim ‘money isn’t everything’ while living in luxury .

#22 They almost always do not want to admit that they're in the position they are due to factors outside their control, or in other words, luck.

#23 When they take over your country and start an oligarchy. Hate when that happens.

#24 Unpopular opinion. But more annoying are people who think they are rich but are not. People don’t understand how broad the middle class is & the fact that you have people making $500k a year with a modest net worth and an ocean of debt thinking they’re rich. Then lacking class solidarity with the middle class is annoying & naive. Relative to a real rich person, the average doctor / millionaire is poor.

#25 How detached from reality they can be.

#26 Someone so used to getting their own way all the time.

#27 When they pretend to need to economize like the rest of us poors. There is a woman in our village that was reaching out in our local fb group about where to find cheap but good ski base layers - cause she was "going to be spending a lot on her heli-ski trip" Like, give me a break. If you can afford a heli-ski trip I am very sure that you can also afford some long underwear. Personally, I think the whole thing was a humble-brag ploy to signal to the community how very wealthy she is.