Like women, men have their fair share of societal prejudices. However, the harsh reality is that these issues are generally swept under the rug.

So, for today, our focus will be on the gents, specifically the unfair biases they face for being men. We’re revisiting an old Reddit thread that asked, “What shouldn’t men be judged for doing?”

Responses ranged from not knowing how to fix something to owning adult toys, having female friends, and working in female-dominated industries. Scroll down to see more of the top-voted answers.

#1

Man in a white t-shirt holds up his hand, suggesting a gesture on men's judgment. Telling a woman no.

dicksjshsb:
This is so true not even just for turning a girl down but if you feel like things are moving too fast in a relationship you can feel embarrassed or ashamed to say no. For girls it’s understandably encouraged to set your boundaries and not be pressured into doing things your not comfortable with - but for guys it’s kind of seen like something’s wrong with you.

It’s especially clear when underage guys get taken advantage of by a teacher. People say “that was probably the best day of their life” or something and it’s just clear that guys are expected to welcome almost any (straight) sexual encounter. It’s why I hate the “dudes will fuck anything that moves” stereotype.

anon , Monstera Production Report

11points
suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to be 'that person' but the people who say what's in the second paragraph are men. Sometimes it's not 'people' but mostly your own gender than sets the boundary of expectation very strict (this goes for women too).

    #2

    Men embracing outdoors, sharing a friendly moment, with others smiling in the background. Having female friends.

    Zomburai:

    My best friend is a woman. She's literally saved my life, and every way I've bettered myself was in part because she was behind me pushing me to be a better human. She's one of the most important people in my life, and I couldn't be with someone who was ever jealous of her place in it. We would make a horrible couple.

    Frozen-Hot-Dog-Water:

    I’m close friends with a few girls, particularly closer with one of them. Every time we go out to bars and run into people we know, they ask how long we’ve been together, then act like it’s weird we hang out a lot but don’t date. Like, we’re great friends, but there’s no way we would ever work in a relationship, and that’s fine because we’re both on the same page.

    MarcoYTVA , Askar Abayev Report

    #3

    Man sitting on a sofa, stressed, holding his head while another person listens in a supportive environment. Needing help. I recently had one of the biggest breakdowns of my life from internalized trauma and self hate. It took that and the pushing of some friends before I even considered getting therapy. It hurt myself and a lot of folks. If you are hurting, it's OK to go and get help. It's hard really hard, but it'll be worth it.

    Meipuru , Alex Green Report

    #4

    Father enjoying breakfast with kids at a cozy table setting, highlighting moments men shouldn’t be judged for. Being the one who takes care of kids in a relationship or making less money than their partner.

    88bauss:
    I too would like to be a stay at home dog-dad one day. My GF makes more money than me and probably will for a few years, I'll catch up and surpass but it's not about that at all and she has never in 2.5 years said anything about our incomes. We basically live together and I'm there everyday. I'm usually the one taking care of the dogs and her daughter (16) and house chores and it's fine by me and she appreciates it.

    HartoCD , Elina Fairytale Report

    ner_diz avatar
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the “I’ll catch up and surpass” part was not needed having in mind the whole intention of the post.

    #5

    Man pushing a baby stroller in a park, illustrating activities men shouldn't be judged for doing. Being a parent. Any time a dad is out alone with his kids other people always ask if he's on babysitting duty. It's not called babysitting it's called being a parent.

    Elementus94 , Lisa Fotios Report

    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It depends where you are. In Germany and the Scandinavian countries, it is absolutely normal for a dad to be looking after kids. It's normal for men to work in childcare, too. No one bats an eyelid.

    #6

    Man using a drill on wooden floor, showcasing skills. Not knowing how to fix or do something.

    I'm not a car mechanic. I'm not a broadband engineer. I'm not a builder/sparky/plumber.

    If I don't know how to do something, I'm not less of a person for acknowledging a gap in knowledge or understanding.

    Ginger_Man_Slut , Bidvine Report

    #7

    A man in a pink sweater with watery eyes, demonstrating emotion and vulnerability. If we are seen crying and/or being vulnerable, we get mocked by society.

    Will Smith cried after his wife told him live that she had an affair. People laughed at Will. He became a meme.

    Tyrese Gibson had a mental breakdown online in regards to not seeing his daughter in 2 years. People laughed at him. He became a meme too.

    Kanye West had a mental breakdown live on TV, people called him “crazy”. He too became a meme.

    I saw a meme recently of a random guy cuddling his gf and saying "I want your heart". She recorded it and posted it online. People laughed at him.

    Then society wonders why we don't open up about our feelings.

    RedstoneGeekIP , Red Table Talk Report

    tambovtsev-igor avatar
    Glasofruix
    Glasofruix
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah Will is a doormat, he wasn't mocked because he cried, he was mocked because he didn't throw that skank away.

    #8

    Man painting seascape at harbor, wearing striped shirt and hat, illustrating judgment-free creativity. Not fitting into, or having an interest in, typical "manly" hobbies and interests.

    We should be encouraging everyone to pursue and commit to whatever endeavours leave them feeling happy and fulfilled (provided those endeavours aren't at the expense of others), irregardless of what they may be.

    SublimeVibe , Heinz Klier Report

    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Luckily, my family is a family of highly academic nerds. If you don't have an app telling you when the aurora might be happening, or when the International Space Station is flying overhead, or to identify plants and beetles, or you don't know the main characters and plot points in Star Trek, you're an outlier.

    #9

    Man holding an empty wallet, focusing on financial struggles and judgment in society. Being broke. We are caught up in a world where man has to be a provider and when you’re broke, you will be look down upon.

    Fledramon410 , Getty Images Report

    #10

    Silhouette of a man with open arms against a sunrise, symbolizing judgment-free freedom. Being content with enough.

    iCan20:
    "You're not going to work to provide my daughter everything she wants?" Literally came out of my MIL's mouth. While I am absolutely financially supporting her daughter. It was a commmt I made that buying a house with a pool is probably going to be out of our price range unless she wants to go back to work to save up her money for a pool.

    I'll pay for the pool if I get everything I WANT also. But nobody's going to go to work to give me everything I want. Hell id settle for someone giving me most of what I want. Or even paying for my McDonald's once a month. A man can dream!

    LordofAmazon:

    This! My brothers and I didn't have much growing up. We were determined to pull ourselves out of poverty, and we did it with education and hard work. I used to want to become a millionaire, but I eventually realized that it wasn't worth the effort and that I just wanted to be comfortable. My brothers, on the other hand, got never let go of that dream of wanting to become super wealthy. Despite already accumulating a lot of assets, they still overwork themselves because they want more. This mindset that men are only worth as much as what they can bring home is incredibly toxic, because it will never be enough.

    Zenshin26 , Zac Durant Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is so demoralizing for anyone to feel that their value as a person is tied to their material assets.

    #11

    Minimalist bedroom with a beige bed and white linens, focusing on a clean and calm atmosphere. Having empty apartments.

    As much as it’s nice to have decorations in a house, I don’t give a s**t about it. as long as my house is clean and I am comfortable in it then I have the essentials. My girlfriend is the only reason our house is decorated.

    anon , Max Vakhtbovycn Report

    #12

    Two men sitting on a ledge by the water, one with an arm around the other, showing friendship and support. Opening up about their emotions. Being a man can be so lonely. If you're struggling, don't be afraid.

    JillHardenerOfficial , RDNE Stock project Report

    #13

    Man relaxing on a bed in a minimalist room, representing behaviors men shouldn't be judged for. Wanting to be left the hell alone.

    It’s not that we don’t want to spend time with our partners, but for f**k sake alone time is valuable. Sometimes your man just wants a little time to himself and there’s nothing wrong with that or anything to read into about it.

    Jollybritishchap , KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

    #14

    Woman and man toasting with wine glasses in a cozy setting, discussing judgment-free activities for men. Approaching women to ask them out.

    Like if we’re expected to make the first move how the f**k are we supposed to find someone if approaching in public is now frowned upon.

    conker1264 , Gary Barnes Report

    jades avatar
    jade s
    jade s
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im sure other people will disagree but approaching women is fine as long as it's not a vulnerable situation. In a bar with her friends nearby it's perfectly acceptable to approach, busy are like a supermarket is fine. Alone at night in a station platform or side road makes her vulnerable so don't approach. Gym is more subtle. If she's coming or going from the gym or has stopped to the side for a drink, then she is approachable. If she's in the middle of an exercise or in anyway unable to move away (like using equipment) then it's vulnerable so don't approach. Also no pushing, if you approach and they say no, that's the end of it. Dont try to coerce or get annoyed.

    #15

    Man holding remote control, sitting with a woman eating popcorn, watching TV on a couch. Maybe a minor one, not talked about a lot but: watching certain movies. Growing up I was always taught that certain things were just for girls. I’m 29, just watched Charlie’s Angels for the first time a month ago and I’m honestly mad at what could’ve been a pretty formative movie.




    When I was 14 or so, my uncle was trying to ask me and my cousin which movie we wanted to rent for the evening. It came down to Catwoman or Scorpion King, and my cousin chose Catwoman only for my uncle to say “that’s gay” to which my cousin replied: “how is you wanting to watch The Rock all shirtless and oiled up not gay, but me wanting to watch Halle Berry in a skintight leather cat suit is?”.

    CinnaSol , JESHOOTS.com Report

    #16

    Man trimming armpit hair, highlighting activities men shouldn't be judged for doing. Shaving armpits. The odor control is fantastic!

    AMonitorDarkly:

    This.
    I noticed that a friend did this and I thought it was weird at first. He said “don’t knock it until you try it.” And hot damn, he was right. I’ve been doing it for 20 years. Every woman I’ve been with has appreciated it as well.

    anon , Rizky Sabriansyah Report

    #17

    Two people smiling and talking in a relaxed setting, capturing moments free from judgment. I’d like to be able to tell a woman that she’s pretty without her or anyone else thinking I’m trying to f**k her or that I’m a creep. I can think a woman is pretty without hitting on her.

    PoopSlinger23 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #18

    Man smiling while changing a baby's diaper, highlighting judgment-free parenting moments. Taking their full paternity leave, as permitted by their employer.

    ElijahCBarrows , nappy Report

    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband took the full year here in Germany and his co-workers and boss all congratulated him on being a good role model.

    #19

    Red cocktail with a lime wedge on the rim, reflecting what men shouldn't be judged for enjoying. Liking “girly” cocktails. Let me have a margarita like god damn.

    Generally, anything deemed “girly”.

    Panal-Lleno , Tai's Captures Report

    emilycockroft avatar
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They literally have a higher alcohol content than beer, how is that stereotypically feminine?

    #20

    Man walking with two children in a park, promoting understanding and acceptance. Taking kids to the park/walmart/etc. Too many horror stories of some karen taking issue with this as if it's wrong for men to be fathers.

    Also, just being a dad in general. There was that phase in the media where the father was played off as some idiot that couldn't even without the help of the wife. Our culture seemed to buy this idea wholesale, and we're still reeling from the effects.

    ridicalis , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It wasn't a phase. It's been the stereotype for hundreds of years.

    #21

    Having an erection. They happen randomly throughout a mans entire life. They can happen to a 50 year old as frequently as it can a hormonal teenager.

    An erection does not always mean a man is sexually aroused.

    An erection does not automatically mean a man wants sex.

    As with everything:
    Context Matters.

    ACalcifiedHeart Report

    #22

    Wearing what you want…why shouldn’t I wear short shorts just because you can’t?

    Oh and just because we’re nice, polite and respectful around women doesn’t mean we want to shag them.

    Duxsta Report

    #23

    Man in jacket stands by a forest lake, representing freedom from judgment. Taking the day off.

    You aren’t a robot. Sometimes, everyone needs a break.

    anon , Alex P Report

    #24

    Man cleaning a glass shower door with gloves, demonstrating tasks men shouldn't be judged for doing. Working or otherwise participating in female-dominated industries/careers/activities, such as serving, nursing, house cleaning, cooking, child-raising, getting manicures and wearing nail polish or any other cosmetic/beauty pursuits, displaying emotion/vulnerability (if done in a nonagressive way, for example crying or confiding in someone about something awkward or painful), not wanting a wife and/or kids completely irrespective to sexual and relationship orientation (i.e. gay/bi/pan or polyamorous vs. monogamous), not wanting or being able to excel at physical tasks or earning great amounts of money in a high-powered job, not being competitive or possessive, not punching down or trying to dominate others physically/verbally/mentally.

    Tl;dr— for being themselves if and when it hurts no one, and for not subscribing to notions of toxic masculinity.

    AFetaWorseThanDeath , Gustavo Fring Report

    #25

    Man in sunglasses and a camel coat strolling confidently outdoors, addressing perceptions of men's actions and judgments. For liking fashion, makeup, skincare. Doesn't mean i am gay. Doesn't mean it is a bad thing if i were gay.

    versusspiderman , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #26

    Man engaged in discussion with a woman, emphasizing open conversation on judgment norms. Seekeng/asking for professional help from a therapist. Men especially tend to keep that for themselves since they only seek that help to begin with when the issue is relatively serious. Other people just assume you're in deep s**t when they hear about it, and ultimately end up judging you.

    Lawfulness_Minimum , cottonbro studio Report

    #27

    Two hands with palms down on a blue background, relating to men and judgment. Mani pedis. They can take it out of my cold, massaged, trimmed, clean, dead a*s hands.

    klowkynndaggyr , Luis Quintero Report

    #28

    A couple embracing, showcasing warmth and comfort; close-up of hands intertwined, a tattoo, and a watch is visible. Being affectionate with people other than partners and maybe family members. I'll never understand why physical touch is romanticized.

    RadiantHC , Jonathan Borba Report

    #29

    Hand holding a smartphone playing Pokémon Go, symbolizing leisure activities men shouldn't be judged for. Playing. I bust my butt at work and save money so I can then play. That might be video games, a sport, building random stuff in a workshop, etc., but, whatever it is, let a bro have his hobbies/playtime. See a 30-year-old playing Pokémon? Good, leave him alone and let him have his fun.

    Link9454 , Cyrus Crossan Report

    #30

    Man wearing headphones, relaxing and listening to music by a railing, exemplifying activities men shouldn't be judged for. Don't judge us for the music we like. Like, if I'm singing along to BTS in my car, join in the singing or mind your own business.

    ClownfishSoup , Getty Images Report

    #31

    Peeled banana on a white background, representing topics men shouldn't be judged for. Eating bananas. Just tryna get the potassium bro.

    MightyKing19 , Thomas Franke Report

    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eh?!! TIL that somewhere on this planet eating some particular kind of food makes you not manly!

    #32

    1. Opening up about trauma. A lot of women think we don't open up because we're just told not to, that is only the case for some of us. For most of us, it's experience with what happens when we do.
    2. Sitting down, using an umbrella, chewing gum - all stuff I've been called gay (not the word they used) for.

    SomeSugondeseGuy Report

    #33

    White SUV parked on street in front of brick building, illustrating what men shouldn't be judged for. Having an 8, 9, or 10 year old car. I make six figures, have over $1M in savings, and own my 4BR/2BA house outright. Yet I drive a 2014 Subaru.

    Why? Because it runs fine and is comfortable and good in the snow, and has an actual f*****g key instead of a button and I can slam down the rear gate instead of pressing a button and standing there like an idiot for five seconds waiting for the gate to close. New cars are f*****g stupid.

    scumbagstaceysEx , kiralovescats Report

    #34

    Wearing "girly coloured" clothes, i like pink color t shirts.

    GreedyHog2Fuk Report

    #35

    Not having a girlfriend/wife. A man’s value shouldn’t be determined by his ability to pull ladies.

    RandonEnglishMun Report

    #36

    Stupid stuff they did in their teen years. Teenage boys are a different level of nutty.

    Mister-builder Report

    #37

    Having standards in a relationship. If you don’t like a boundary a man has established break up with him don’t accuse him of being insecure toxic or ab*sive.

    Jon2046 Report

    #38

    Sitting down to pee.

    VH5150OU812:

    Yup. At 53, I have found the bladder empties better, no post-void drip and my wife and two daughters enjoy the fact that they won’t be going for a midnight dip courtesy of dear old dad. Plus, during the inevitable 3 am pee, I can leave the lights off and be certain of hitting my intended target.

    17175RC7 Report

    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    German boys all learn to sit. As the one who tends to clean the bathroom, I appreciate this.

    #39

    Looking at women. Staring yes is creepy, but having a look is just normal.

    SSLurker0 Report

    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's looking and there's looking. My eyes are up here! ;-)

    #40

    Liking cute things.

    Watching kids shows like teen titans and whatnot.

    306351 Report

    #41

    Living a bit messy, the world won't end of my trousers live on the floor for a couple of days.

    anon Report

    #42

    Wearing female clothes and being feminine in general.

    anon Report

    #43

    Taking you 27 year old pregnant daughter to the store in public while being almost 50.
    I get lots of dirty looks from judgmental Karens looking at me like Im some kind of sick perv that likes younger girls.

    Giant-Irish-Co9ck74 Report

    #44

    Speaking up against harassment.

    melonsango Report

    #45

    Defending themselves. Far too often men get attacked by a woman who may even have a weapon. The man is still called the aggressor.

    jack40714 Report

    #46

    Flexing their muscles in the mirror after a good gym session.

    We like to see our progress and flex on our old self.

    MennQ Report

    #47

    Not getting married. Divorce rate is now like 50% of marriages and women initiate 80% of divorces. 90% of child support goes to the mother, and 97% of alimony goes to the woman. Marriage is just a bad deal for men, there is nothing to gain from it, but everything to lose from it.

    Bassist57 Report

    #48

    Man-spreading. Look, why don't you try stuffing two very fragile, very tender ripe plums in your underwear and have to have them get squished between you legs all day and see if you don't try to give them a little extra room any chance you get.

    G00dSh0tJans0n Report

    #49

    Drinking out of a straw. I've been told it looks feminine.

    I don't like getting my drink in my beard, and I don't want beard oil on my glass.

    saint760 Report

    #50

    Owning s*x toys, bizarre double standard.

    normalmeatbasedhuman Report

    #51

    Adjusting their B*lls. They can itch like every other Part of the body.

    Blitz-Dublone Report

    #52

    Explaining things. It's not always "mansplaining.".

    Absen-7 Report

    #53

    Having standards for women's weight.

    AnforIII Report

    #54

    Walking down a street if a woman happens to be going the same way. There is no reason I should ever have to stop and play with my phone or find an alternative route or cross the street. I've got places to go and this is the way to get there. And if you find it scary that I'm walking fast then YOU f**k off and go a different way.

    So many comments I've seen about women feeling scared and clutching their keys/pepper spray/knife fearing they're gonna be attacked because a guy had the utter termity, the sheer gall, the unashamed audacity to walk down the same street. Stop feeding into this paranoia.

    randomcookieaddict Report

