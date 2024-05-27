Best Dog Foods For Gassy Dogs, According To Experts
While all dogs may experience occasional gas, persistent flatulence can be an unpleasant sign of underlying dietary issues. Obese, sedentary, or overweight dogs are mainly prone to gassiness, as are certain short-nosed breeds, such as Pugs, that often swallow air while eating or drinking (1).
Dog foods formulated with easily digestible ingredients and probiotics can significantly alleviate symptoms of excessive gas. In this article, we’ll explore the best formulas, including lean proteins, fiber-rich vegetables, and gut-friendly supplements to support a healthy digestive tract and eliminate discomfort caused by flatulence.
We carefully examined and selected dog foods with clean, simple-to-understand recipes developed by experienced veterinary nutritionists. We also covered canine digestive issues in more detail, from foods to avoid when your dog is gassy to what allergies may have to do with excessive bloating.
Best Overall
Fresh ingredient dog food formulas are minimally processed and retain more of their natural nutrients, making them easier to digest for sensitive stomachs. It also means reduced digestive upsets.
Just Food For Dogs Beef Recipe
First Three Ingredients: Beef, beef hearts, potatoes | Food Type: Fresh Food: | Life Stage: All | Size: 12.5 ounces (6, 8, or 12 pack)
Just Food for Dogs is formulated by a team of veterinary nutritionists and features special Tetra packaging for sustainability. This premium brand is recommended for dogs with suspected gluten allergies and sensitive stomachs. It offers recipes that include high-quality proteins like chicken, turkey, beef, and lamb.
Each recipe is crafted for all life stages and can be used as a kibble topping or for a complete meal. The fresh ingredients include veggies like spinach, carrots, apples, and butternut squash, available in four recipes. There are no preservatives or by-products.
What We Like:
• No growth hormones
• High in calcium and phosphorus for growing bones and tissue
• Human-grade ingredients that don't cause flatulence
What We Don’t Like:
• Pricier than kibble
Ziwi Peak Original Series Beef Recipe
First Three Ingredients: | Lamb, lamb tripe, lamb lung | Food Type: Air-Dried | Life Stage: All | Size: 1, 2.2, 5.5, 8.8 pounds
Ziwi Peak air-dried dog food features eight recipes for all life stages. It focuses on allergies and has no added carbohydrates, fillers, dyes, preservatives, grains, or sugars.
Ziwi Peak uses ethically sourced ingredients from New Zealand. We also like that you can introduce ZIWI Peak recipes to puppies as young as six weeks old and even use them as a topper — simply scoop and serve.
Ziwi Peak recognizes the importance of slowly feeding air-dried formulas to protect their nutritional integrity and improve gut health and digestion.
What We Like:
• Free-range, grass-fed proteins
• Includes meat and organs
• Excludes artificial fillers, dyes, and preservatives
What We Don’t Like:
• Strong smell
Best Limited Ingredients Dry Food
Limited-ingredient dog foods can be beneficial for digestion in several ways. By containing fewer ingredients, these foods reduce the likelihood of triggering sensitivities or allergies that could lead to digestive issues such as gas (2).
Honest Kitchen Limited Ingredient Duck Recipe
First Three Ingredients: Duck, sweet potatoes, navy beans | | Food Type: Dehydrated | Life Stage: All | Size: 4 or 10-pound box
The Honest Kitchen Limited Ingredients duck recipe includes duck protein as the first ingredient, which is easy for dogs to digest. This formula features gently dehydrated 100% human-grade ingredients, such as slippery elm, fennel, and plantain, which soothe and protect the gastrointestinal tract.
This includes cage-free duck and six grain-free ingredients, including no 4D meats or feathers — you won't find any corn, wheat, or soy either.
What We Like:
• Easy to prep
• A 4-pound box makes 16 pounds of food
• Natural and less processed ingredients help reduce gas over with the proper transition phase
What We Don't Like:
• Endorsed by a veterinarian, not a veterinary nutritionist
Acana Singles Limited Ingredient Dry Dog Food
First Three Ingredients: Pork, pork meal, pork liver | Food Type: Grain-free, dry | Life Stage: All | Size: 4.5, 13, 22.5-pound bag
The ACANA Limited ingredient formula contains high protein levels from a single animal source and is supplemented with 35% fruits, vegetables, and nutrients for optimal digestive support.
Acana also incorporates low-glycemic ingredients such as whole chickpeas to complement the recipe and help prevent allergies. This grain-free recipe is free from soy, corn, and wheat.
All ACANA recipes are carefully formulated for pets with specific dietary needs and food sensitivities. The company focuses strongly on single animal proteins; each recipe supports healthy digestion, healthy skin and coat, and ideal weight.
What We Like:
• Meets nutritional requirements of dogs
• Single source of animal protein
• Limited ingredients for dietary intolerance
What We Don’t Like:
• Transitioning to ACANA may take longer for some dogs
Best Food for Puppies
Puppies require high-calorie, balanced diets with high-quality proteins (3). We picked top formulations that are suitable for growth and optimal digestion.
Hill’s Science Diet Puppy
First Three Ingredients: Lamb meal, brown rice, chicken | Food Type: Dry kibble | Life Stage: Puppy | Size: 4, 12.5, or 25-pound bag
Hill’s Science Diet for Puppies offers pet parents peace of mind with the US veterinarian’s top recommended brand. This formula is specifically formulated for puppies, focusing on gentle ingredients that support digestive health.
High-quality protein is essential for muscle development and overall growth in puppies. The primary ingredient in Hill’s recipe is lamb meal, which provides a digestible and lean source of protein for your pup.
The formula also includes natural fibers and prebiotics, which help promote healthy digestion by supporting beneficial gut bacteria. This can alleviate common digestive issues such as gassiness and loose stools (4).
What We Like:
• Brown rice is easy on a pup’s stomach
• Free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives
• Fortified with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support the immune system and overall puppy development
What We Don’t Like:
• Some puppies may reportedly dislike the taste
Royal Canine Puppy Formula
First Three Ingredients: Water, chicken, pork-by products | Food Type: Wet | Life Stage: Puppy | Size: 13-ounce can (6 or 12 pack)
Royal Canin Puppy formula provides high-quality animal-based proteins and a soft texture for baby teeth. This veterinary diet for puppies also includes a labeled feeding guide on the packaging to prevent over or underfeeding.
We like this puppy dog food formula because it supports digestive health and maintains balanced intestinal flora, promoting optimal stool quality in young pups.
What We Like:
• Highly digestible formula
• Supports growth phase and digestive health
• Includes beneficial ingredients like Omega-3 and Omega-6
What We Don’t Like:
• Contains by-products
Best Value Dry Food
The following selection of dog kibble offers exceptional value and still provides optimal nutrition for your pup.
Purina Pro-Plan Sensitive Skin And Stomach
First Three Ingredients: Salmon, barley, rice | Food Type: Dry kibble | Life Stage: Adult | Size: 4, 16, 24, 30, or 40-pound bag
Purina Pro-Plan for sensitive skin and stomach is a highly digestible formula featuring no corn, wheat, or soy. The dry kibble is made with real salmon as the first ingredient, providing Omega-6 fatty acids for healthy skin and coat. All the ingredients are easily digestible and gentle on the digestive system.
This formula also contains live probiotics and chelated minerals for optimal digestion. Chelated minerals are more readily absorbed during digestion and beneficial to any pet food recipe (5). As Cailin R. Heinze, Doctor of Veterinary Nutrition, explains, "Chelated minerals probably have the most potential for pets with known digestive issues that could reduce their ability to absorb nutrients from their food, or when used as supplements for pets with confirmed mineral deficiencies."
What We Like:
• Crafted with natural prebiotic fiber
• Rice is easily digestible
• Optimized for digestion and skin and coat health
What We Don’t Like:
• Includes corn gluten meal
Best Value Wet Food
Our favorite wet food choices provide a good balance of quality nutrition, taste, and affordability.
Rachel Ray Nutrish Gentle Digestion
First Three Ingredients: Chicken, chicken broth, liver | Food Type: Wet | Life Stage: All | Size: 13-ounce can (pack of 12)
Each 13-ounce can feature premium ingredients such as real chicken, pumpkin, and salmon, making it ideal for dogs with sensitive stomachs or digestive issues.
This recipe has high-protein, tasty ingredients and specific nutrients like pumpkin to help optimize digestion. Rachel Ray offers a gentle digestion recipe for picky eaters that doesn't contain by-product meals, fillers, artificial flavors, or preservatives.
What We Like:
• A tasty, complete, and balanced meal
• Includes apples, peas and carrots
• Suitable for senior dogs
What We Don’t Like:
• Some dogs may not like the flavor
How We Picked the Best Dog Foods for Gassy Dogs
When choosing the best dog foods for puppies and adult dogs with digestive issues, we carefully evaluated each brand and product based on critical factors to ensure they meet high quality and nutrition standards.
Nutritional Profile
We analyzed each brand’s nutritional profile, focusing on the quality and digestibility of its ingredients. High-quality proteins, gentle carbohydrates, and essential nutrients are vital components that support healthy growth and digestion in puppies (6).
Ingredient Quality
Only products with premium, easily digestible ingredients made our list. We prioritized high-quality proteins and gentle carbohydrates, such as brown rice, which are easier on sensitive stomachs (7).
Digestive Support
We looked for formulas enriched with prebiotics and natural fibers to promote healthy gut flora and support digestive health. These ingredients are essential in maintaining balanced intestinal flora and ensuring optimal stool quality.
Absence of Harmful Additives
We excluded any products containing artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Natural, wholesome ingredients are less likely to cause digestive irritation and are better suited for puppies and adult dogs.
Balanced Nutrition
Each chosen product for puppies offers a well-rounded nutritional profile fortified with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This ensures that puppies receive the balanced and complete nutrition they need for healthy development despite digestive issues.
Brand Reputation
We prioritized brands with solid reputations for using premium ingredients and avoiding fillers, colors, and artificial flavors. We sought scientifically formulated recipes for optimal pet nutrition and minimal flatulence, with a preference for brands known for rigorous testing and high manufacturing standards.
Buyer Experience
Real-world feedback from pet parents played a significant role in our selection process. Products with consistently positive reviews regarding improvements in the dogs’ digestive health and overall well-being were highly rated.
Why is My Dog Gassy?
The American Kennel Club (AKC) recommends changing diets slowly to avoid dog farts." Dogs have pretty sensitive tummies, and when you suddenly change their food to a new brand, you might deal with days or weeks of dog farts," explains the AKC (8).
Remember not to feed your dog table scraps as they can be challenging to digest, especially foods high in sugar and fats, according to the AKC. Additionally, since dogs are lactose intolerant, it’s best to avoid giving them anything with dairy.
Gas-inducing foods include:
- Broccoli
- Brussel sprouts
- Cauliflower
- High-fat diets
- Spicy foods
- Dairy
Dog Food Allergies or Intolerances
According to VCA Animal Hospital, almost any food ingredient can potentially cause an allergic reaction in dogs, with proteins often being the main culprit (9). Identifying which ingredients are causing your dog’s flatulence is crucial, and removing them from their diet is vital.
You can modify your dog’s diet by implementing an elimination diet and collaborating with your vet. Some ingredients are more challenging for dogs to digest, so it’s essential to consider allergy testing to pinpoint specific ingredients your dog should avoid. If your dog needs to switch, your vet can recommend several hypoallergenic diets.
Ingredients to Help Relieve Gassy Dogs
Flatulence in dogs can be caused by a diet change or if your dog is eating something that doesn't agree with them. According to VCA Animal Hospital, most cases of chronic flatulence are caused by poorly digested diets. "Poorly digestible diets cause excessive fermentation in the colon and subsequent gas formation." (9)
Adding probiotics and ingredients like pumpkin can be an effective strategy for addressing dog gassiness. Probiotics, known for promoting a healthy gut flora balance, can aid in the breakdown of food, potentially reducing gas production in dogs. On the other hand, pumpkin, which is rich in fiber, can support digestion and regulate bowel movements. Its soluble fiber content may help alleviate gas and bloating issues.
Important: It’s best to consult with a vet before making any dietary changes for your dog.
What to Avoid for Gassy Dogs
VCA Animal Hospital advises that the best way to prevent feeding foods contributing to gassiness in dogs is to understand the common causes of gas.
The most common causes of flatulence, according to VCA:
- Dietary indiscretion
- High legume diets
- High fermentable fiber diets
- Spoiled food
- Milk and dairy products
- Abrupt diet alterations
- Spicy foods and additives
FAQ
Is grain-free dog food better for gassy dogs?
Grain-free diets can benefit puppies and adult dogs but aren't one-size-fits-all. Some dogs have sensitivities or allergies to grains like corn, wheat, and soy, which can contribute to gas and other digestive issues. Grain-free formulas eliminate these potential allergens.
What do you give a dog that has a lot of gas?
Opt for high-quality dog food with easily digestible ingredients. Foods with limited ingredient lists and novel proteins can help minimize digestive disturbances. Consider switching to a grain-free or limited-ingredient diet if your dog has sensitivities to common allergens like corn, wheat, or soy (10).
How do you relieve gas in dogs?
You should focus on feeding high-quality dog food regularly and supplementing with probiotics to avoid excessive gas. Avoid feeding table scraps and low-quality pet foods.
Regular exercise is also key to maintaining optimal digestive health. However, if your dog needs help immediately with gassiness, you can massage your friend’s belly with your palm. According to VCA Animal Hospital, small, regular meals also help dogs that eat rapidly or are overexcitable (9).
However, if your dog has persistent gas, this may indicate an underlying health issue such as food allergies, gastrointestinal disorders, or parasites. Consult your veterinarian to diagnose and treat any potential health problems.
