How We Picked the Best Dog Foods for Gassy Dogs

When choosing the best dog foods for puppies and adult dogs with digestive issues, we carefully evaluated each brand and product based on critical factors to ensure they meet high quality and nutrition standards.

Nutritional Profile

We analyzed each brand’s nutritional profile, focusing on the quality and digestibility of its ingredients. High-quality proteins, gentle carbohydrates, and essential nutrients are vital components that support healthy growth and digestion in puppies (6).

Ingredient Quality

Only products with premium, easily digestible ingredients made our list. We prioritized high-quality proteins and gentle carbohydrates, such as brown rice, which are easier on sensitive stomachs (7).

ADVERTISEMENT

Digestive Support

We looked for formulas enriched with prebiotics and natural fibers to promote healthy gut flora and support digestive health. These ingredients are essential in maintaining balanced intestinal flora and ensuring optimal stool quality.

Absence of Harmful Additives

We excluded any products containing artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Natural, wholesome ingredients are less likely to cause digestive irritation and are better suited for puppies and adult dogs.

Balanced Nutrition

Each chosen product for puppies offers a well-rounded nutritional profile fortified with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This ensures that puppies receive the balanced and complete nutrition they need for healthy development despite digestive issues.

Brand Reputation

We prioritized brands with solid reputations for using premium ingredients and avoiding fillers, colors, and artificial flavors. We sought scientifically formulated recipes for optimal pet nutrition and minimal flatulence, with a preference for brands known for rigorous testing and high manufacturing standards.

Buyer Experience

Real-world feedback from pet parents played a significant role in our selection process. Products with consistently positive reviews regarding improvements in the dogs’ digestive health and overall well-being were highly rated.

Why is My Dog Gassy?

The American Kennel Club (AKC) recommends changing diets slowly to avoid dog farts." Dogs have pretty sensitive tummies, and when you suddenly change their food to a new brand, you might deal with days or weeks of dog farts," explains the AKC (8).

Remember not to feed your dog table scraps as they can be challenging to digest, especially foods high in sugar and fats, according to the AKC. Additionally, since dogs are lactose intolerant, it’s best to avoid giving them anything with dairy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gas-inducing foods include:

Broccoli Brussel sprouts Cauliflower High-fat diets Spicy foods Dairy

Dog Food Allergies or Intolerances

According to VCA Animal Hospital, almost any food ingredient can potentially cause an allergic reaction in dogs, with proteins often being the main culprit (9). Identifying which ingredients are causing your dog’s flatulence is crucial, and removing them from their diet is vital.

You can modify your dog’s diet by implementing an elimination diet and collaborating with your vet. Some ingredients are more challenging for dogs to digest, so it’s essential to consider allergy testing to pinpoint specific ingredients your dog should avoid. If your dog needs to switch, your vet can recommend several hypoallergenic diets.

Ingredients to Help Relieve Gassy Dogs

Flatulence in dogs can be caused by a diet change or if your dog is eating something that doesn't agree with them. According to VCA Animal Hospital, most cases of chronic flatulence are caused by poorly digested diets. "Poorly digestible diets cause excessive fermentation in the colon and subsequent gas formation." (9)

Adding probiotics and ingredients like pumpkin can be an effective strategy for addressing dog gassiness. Probiotics, known for promoting a healthy gut flora balance, can aid in the breakdown of food, potentially reducing gas production in dogs. On the other hand, pumpkin, which is rich in fiber, can support digestion and regulate bowel movements. Its soluble fiber content may help alleviate gas and bloating issues.

Important: It’s best to consult with a vet before making any dietary changes for your dog.

What to Avoid for Gassy Dogs

VCA Animal Hospital advises that the best way to prevent feeding foods contributing to gassiness in dogs is to understand the common causes of gas.

The most common causes of flatulence, according to VCA:

Dietary indiscretion High legume diets High fermentable fiber diets Spoiled food Milk and dairy products Abrupt diet alterations Spicy foods and additives

FAQ

Is grain-free dog food better for gassy dogs?

Grain-free diets can benefit puppies and adult dogs but aren't one-size-fits-all. Some dogs have sensitivities or allergies to grains like corn, wheat, and soy, which can contribute to gas and other digestive issues. Grain-free formulas eliminate these potential allergens.

What do you give a dog that has a lot of gas?

Opt for high-quality dog food with easily digestible ingredients. Foods with limited ingredient lists and novel proteins can help minimize digestive disturbances. Consider switching to a grain-free or limited-ingredient diet if your dog has sensitivities to common allergens like corn, wheat, or soy (10).

How do you relieve gas in dogs?

You should focus on feeding high-quality dog food regularly and supplementing with probiotics to avoid excessive gas. Avoid feeding table scraps and low-quality pet foods.

Regular exercise is also key to maintaining optimal digestive health. However, if your dog needs help immediately with gassiness, you can massage your friend’s belly with your palm. According to VCA Animal Hospital, small, regular meals also help dogs that eat rapidly or are overexcitable (9).

However, if your dog has persistent gas, this may indicate an underlying health issue such as food allergies, gastrointestinal disorders, or parasites. Consult your veterinarian to diagnose and treat any potential health problems.

References

1. https://www.webmd.com/pets/dogs/flatulence-dogs

2. https://www.petcarerx.com/article/limited-ingredient-dog-food-when-should-you-consider-it/6950

3. https://www.webmd.com/pets/dogs/dog-nutrition

4. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10609632/

5. https://vetnutrition.tufts.edu/2021/11/chelated-

6. https://vetnutrition.tufts.edu/2021/07/the-role-of-carbohydrate-in-pet-foods/

7. https://www.akc.org/expert-advice/health/how-to-stop-dog-farts/

8. https://vcahospitals.com/know-your-pet/food-allergies-in-dogs

9. https://vcahospitals.com/know-your-pet/dogs-and-gas

10. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0249321